Valaris October 2019 Fleet Status Report Analysis

Valaris (VAL) has just published its new fleet status report. The company has previously provided updates in August (here) and early October (here), so I'll focus only on the developments that have not been reported before.

Floaters

Drillship Valaris DS-15 got a one-well contract from Murphy Oil (MUR) in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The rig will start working in January 2020. The estimated duration is 65 days. The contract has one-well option. The rig had contract with Petronas in Mexico until October 2019, so it will be without work for a few months. Drillship Valaris DS-12 got a four-well contract with BP (BP) offshore Angola. The rig is expected to start working in April 2020. The estimated duration is 200 days. The contract has four one-well options. Just like in the case of Valaris DS-15, there'll be a gap - current contract with BP in Senegal ends in November 2019.

Unfortunately, the drillship segment is spot-based right now, so there's no surprise in lack of long-term contracts. Spot work comes with all its widely known problems - low dayrates due to high competition (all rigs are bid on all available projects all the time) and gaps between employment.

Jack-ups

Valaris JU-123 contract in the North Sea was extended by one well with an estimated duration of 30 days. The rig will now work for Premier until January 2020. The rig has another contract with Premier that starts in June 2020. Valaris JU-107 to a one-well contract offshore Australia. The rig will start working in May 2020. The estimated duration is 45 days. The contract has one one-well priced option. Valaris JU-88 contract in Saudi Arabia was extended by 138 days. The rig will now work until April 2020 at a dayrate of $65,000.

Plenty of jack-up work has been reported in previous updates, so the lack of major developments on this front is not surprising.

Retirements

Semi-sub Valaris 5006 completed its contract and was moved to Malaysia where it was cold stacked and held for sale. It's an older semi-sub that was built in 1999. With an abundance of modern semi-subs, both warm stacked and cold stacked, it makes no sense to keep an older rig if no immediate follow-up work is found. Jack-up Valaris JU-68 completed its contract and is now cold stacked and held for sale. This is the process I was talking about in my latest update on jack-up fundamentals: old jack-ups (JU-68 was built in 1976) will start leaving the scene as drillers will not invest in them to keep them active for another five years when plenty of modern rigs are available. Jack-up Valaris JU-42 was sold and retired from the offshore drilling fleet. Bassoe Offshore indicates that the price was $3 million.

Valaris has several more older semi-subs - Valaris 6002 (2001), which is on contract with Petrobras (PBR) in Brazil until January 2020, and Valaris 5004 (1982), which is on contract with Mellitah in the Mediterranean until March 2020. Also, Valaris 8504 (2011) and Valaris MS-1 (2011) are warm stacked in Malaysia while searching for work, while four semi-sub (Valaris 8500 (2008), Valaris 8501 (2009), Valaris 8502 (2010) and Valaris 8506 (2012)) are cold stacked. At this point, the situation in the semi-sub segment remains challenging.

On the jack-up side, the company has a number of older rigs, but many of them are on longer-term contracts/leased to ARO Drilling. The risk group includes Valaris JU-70 (1981) and Valaris JU-71 (1982) which are cold stacked, Valaris JU-96 (1982 - contract ends in October 2019), Valaris JU-88 (1982 - contract ends in April 2020), Valaris JU-87 (1982 - currently available in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico). I expect more jack-up retirements from Valaris in 2020.

Conclusion

Valaris has previously published several updates which contained new contracts. Taking these updates into account, the fleet status report is quite eventful. However, we should not forget that Valaris is a combination of two big companies, Ensco and Rowan, so it is now obliged to score many contracts to keep its backlog adequate. Unfortunately, problems on the floater front continue. Valaris came up with a table showing that average dayrates for drillships will rise materially in 2020, but don't get fooled:

Source: Valaris fleet status report

The reason why the average dayrate moved so much in comparison with the fourth quarter is that Valaris has a contract for drillship DS-8 at a dayrate of $620,000 which ends in November 2020, which now has more impact on the average dayrate since the number of contract days in 2020 is materially less than in 2019. As soon as Valaris adds additional drillship backlog for 2020, the average dayrate will go down.

With no fundamental breakthroughs, Valaris shares will continue to be highly volatile and dependent mostly on oil prices and general sentiment towards offshore drilling companies. As usual, I'd reiterate that the whole segment is better suited for trading rather than buy-and-hold investing. The drillers' earnings reports are very close, so stay tuned!

