For years, Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has been plagued by declining sales form their crucial HCV drug franchise causing a painful few years for shareholders. The stock topped $120 back in 2014 and the company finally appears poised for a sustainable turnaround, albeit a minor one.

HCV Impact Winding Down

For Q3, Gilead Sciences was able to generate flat revenues of ~$5.6 billion despite HCV drugs producing a $228 million decline in revenues in the quarter. The once key drug franchise has now seen sales decline to only 12% of total revenues, down from 16% last year.

Of course, the downside is that Gilead Sciences still has $674 million in quarterly revenues from HCV drugs and over $2.5 billion annually. The pain might not stop until these sales reach zero.

On the flip side, the biotech has sales for HIV drug Biktarvy and Yescarta ramping up while Gilead Sciences and licensor Galapagos NV (GLPG) are in line for regulatory approvals of filgotinib for rheumatoid arthritis in the U.S., Europe and Japan the next year. The global RA market is predicted to reach $30.7 billion by 2025.

The company won't be a major growth story, but the biotech is on a path to sustainable growth. The analysts' estimates for revenues to grow towards $26 billion by 2024 appear very solid with a group of drugs set to generate growth to offset some LOE drugs along with a continued slide in HCV sales.

A lot of the growth is in out years so investors might discount the prospects for revenue growth in 2022, 2023 and 2024. A big sign the BOD has confidence in the pipeline returning the company to growth is a ramp in capital returns.

Ramp Capital Returns

Gilead Sciences aggressively spent on stock buybacks in prior years before realizing the problems with HCV sales as patients were starting to be healed and no longer needing the drug. Some of these issues have the biotech shy on releasing a major stock buyback now with the stock near multi-year lows.

The stock still offers a nearly 4% dividend yield and a small buyback program. In the YTD period, Gilead Sciences has purchased $1.6 billion worth of shares. At a $2 billion annual rate, the buyback program only reduces share counts in the 2.5% range.

The company has a cash balance of $25 billion. A small push to repurchase 5% of the outstanding shares on an annual basis only adds another $2 billion to the capital return program. The company does have a similar debt position so the net cash position is virtually zero.

The reason to purchase stock now is that Gilead Sciences is back on a path to limited sales growth. When combined with a 5% share buyback, the company could generate outsized EPS growth when the two are combined.

The stock only trades at about 9x EPS estimates, furthering the potential for more buybacks to boost the stock. At 10% EPS growth (combination of 5% revenue growth/expense reductions and 5% share buybacks), the market would typically pay up to a 15 multiple for the stock. A $7 EPS estimate would equate to a $105 stock. Annual EPS growth in the 10% range would boost the stock valuation in out years as earnings grow.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Gilead Sciences is finally poised for a limited turnaround. The large biotech is at the point that additional stock buybacks will help boost earnings as revenues return to minimal growth over the next 5 years. The stock is exceptionally cheap at only 9x EPS estimates with several catalysts for EPS growth.