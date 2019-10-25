Oriental Watch Holdings: More Valuable Dead Than Alive

Finally, they also distributing regular and special dividends. The stock is worth a speculative investment.

Nevertheless, insiders own 30% of the company will want to maximize their returns too.

However, the execution realities of liquidating a business and return the proceeds to investors are not straightforward.

The company's liquidation value is worth more than the current market value.

Investment Thesis

Oriental Watch Holdings (OTCPK:ORWHF) is a classic Graham's net-net investment case in that if the management could liquidate the company today, the sale proceed will be higher than the current market value. In other words, the operation and 60 years' worth of brand name and reputation are valued as worthless by the market.

However, one may think the market is correct knowing that the company is a pure brick-and-mortar retailer with the majority of its stores located in the middle of the political battlefield, Hong Kong.

Nevertheless, not so often we see a net-net investment opportunity, we want to investigate further. Upon reviewing its annual reports, we are impressed by the management's ability to cut costs and maintain a lean operation throughout the last 5 years of retail woes. Despite the steep top-line decline, profit margins have been stable and free cash flow generation has been strong. It also has very little debt, and its current assets consist of either Rolexes or cash. Thus, we believe it is a worthwhile short to medium term bet.

Overview

Founded in 1961 by Dr. Yeung Ming Biu, Oriental Watch Holdings (‘OWH’) sells high-end watches (Rolex, Cartier, Omega, IWC) in prime locations in HK, China, Macau, and Taiwan. In total, it operates 61 retail and wholesale points.

Source: Company logo

Dr. Yeung still runs the company as the chairman and has his two children as managing directors. Together with other directors, they own approximately 30% of the business.

Source: Annual report 2019

Strong fundamentals

While long-term top-line has been declining since FY2013, the bottom line has been improving beautifully. Looking at both the gross and net margins, no one would have imagined that Oriental Watch is fighting an uphill battle.

The ability to control costs in a challenging retail environment assures us that the management is highly capable and that when things improve, the company is positioned to do a lot better.

Source: Oriental Watch 10-year financials

It is no surprise to see that the consistent bottom line has converted to healthy free cash flow. In the last 10 years, the company has only failed to produce positive FCF in 3 years, one of which was due to a large purchase of inventory. The remaining FCF was then used to pay off debts and dividends, keeping shareholders happy, and maintain a pristine balance sheet.

Source: Oriental Watch 10-year financials

The current net debt position is $140M, $40M higher than the current market cap of $100M as of writing.

Even if one considers operating leases as long-term liabilities, then the cash balance net of debt is still at $10M.

As at 31 March 2019, the Group has non-cancellable operating lease commitments of HK$281,658,000 as disclosed in note 29. A preliminary assessment indicates that these arrangements will meet the definition of a lease. Upon application of HKFRS 16, the Group will recognise a right-of-use asset and a corresponding liability in respect of all these leases unless they qualify for low value or short-term leases. In addition, the Group currently considers refundable rental deposits paid of HK$54,460,000 as rights and obligations under leases to which HKAS 17 applies Source: Oriental Watch 2019 Annual report

Valuation – More value dead than alive

The above analysis paints a picture of a situation that perhaps only exists in Graham's net-net days; we have a 60-year-old watch retailer that far exceeds its market value if everything (net liabilities) goes on auction today.

Our back of napkin work is as follows:

+ net debt (incl operating leases) of $10M

+ watches at cost (Rolexes) $100M

+ properties (at accounting carrying value) in HK and China $17M

less

(-) liabilities of $24M

Total liquidated value is $103M vs the current market cap of $100M.

The business comes for free

Now let's look at the valuation multiples. From all angles, we find it too good to be true. Oriental Watch is trading for 4xFCF, 6xPE, and 0.3xSales.

Why has no one picked this up?

Since 2013, the top-line has been contracting with no sign of slowing down. Even with a buoyant economy and growing tourist number from mainland China, sales have been disappointing. So, is this a temporary problem or perennial issue reflecting an eventual downfall? What will stop this decline?

We don’t know.

What we know is that the primary culprit is the rise of smartwatches. Although smartwatches are in a different category to Swiss premium watches, its popularity isn’t likely to avert anytime soon.

It’s not as bad as it looks.

Source: 10-year financials

Moving down the income statement, it is evident that the impact of cost-cutting initiatives has been exemplary. The fact that Oriental Watch’s gross profit has been able to absorb the top-line decline shows the demand for Rolex watches is pretty much inelastic. Additionally, net margins have also been extremely resilient. Nevertheless, cost-cutting strategies' impact will diminish eventually.

Next, the on-going Hong Kong-China political unrest remains a big question mark. The protest started in June 2019, and until now, the tension has only amplified.

Retail Woes

It could just be because it’s a ‘brick and mortar’ retailer. As we dive into other recent retail investment case studies, we see that even if they were ‘net-net investments,’ they rarely yield positive returns.

First, we have GameStop (GME), whose TTM cash and FCF together are worth more than the company’s market cap. Yet, we don’t believe investors can make a lot of money here.

Also, you may also recall the likes of Sears, J.C. Penney (JCP), Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), and Macy’s (M). Each company has seen its stock price fall by at least 75% over the past five years.

These examples have also been trading at near net-net. However, the realities of running or liquidating these businesses are harsh. None has successfully sold assets to return to shareholders.

Charlie Munger has been correct all this time. The reason these investments do not work out is that investors are too focused on the numbers.

Takeaways

Essentially, the success of these types of investments rests upon the idea of timely liquidation. In the case of Oriental Watch, we agree that real estate and Rolexes being used in the current operations can be divested and the proceeds can be distributed to owners.

However, that outcome would require management to fire thousands of employees, admit defeat, and ultimately put themselves out of a well-paying job. The likelihood that these can be done timely and profitable is pretty slim.

Furthermore, investing in Oriental Watch exposes investors to the risk of the HK-China political unrest; one must bet that sooner than later that the situation will improve.

In conclusion, the numbers make sense, but the operation realities are pretty dim. Thus, the rationale for the investment relies upon expectations that the value of the stock will move towards the intrinsic value as opposed to a stock that continues to create value and expand its intrinsic value; Oriental Watch, therefore, at most warrants a speculative investment and not a long-term one.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORWHF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.