Weekly Economic Release Summary: Recession Flags

And the LEI's historical data is constantly being revised making real time use of this index problematic.

What does the yield curve signal when the Fed is implementing extraordinary monetary policy?

A Chicago Fed post this past week concluded that the yield curve and the LEI were the best recession forecasting tools.

This week an interesting post was published by the Chicago Fed entitled Which Leading Indicators Have Done Better At Signaling Past Recessions? The authors believe the yield curve inversion is the best long-term inflation flag while the Conference Board's Leading Economic Index (LEI) is the best short term inflation flag. Frankly, this is wrong.

This "interesting" but wrong post concludes:

The results of this article show that at horizons roughly one year ahead and longer, the long-term Treasury yield spread has historically been the most accurate available "predictor" of recessions. That said, leading indexes have been better than individual leading indicators or financial data at signaling recessions in the near term. The ROC threshold indexes constructed here have also performed well as recession predictors in the near term because they are also effectively leading indexes that combine the information in the inputs to provide a more accurate measurement of coming economic activity.

This conclusion ignores simple truths.

The structure and gearing of the economy were altered by the Great Recession which morphed the economy into the New Normal. Additionally, the extraordinary monetary policy of the Federal Reserve, from a scientific point of view, has incalculably changed the economic dynamics. I have no idea what a yield curve inversion should be flagging under the current Fed policies. And the inversion was small and short lived.

The LEI is not a static index and the backward revisions (sometimes were very significant) occur for years and decades after the initial monthly value of the LEI is released. I consider that a forecasting index (such as the LEI) is close to worthless in real time forecasting if it continues to be revised as it hides the initial value. This study did not go back and grab the index value first issued each month.

Yes, the yield curve did invert and the LEI's year-over-year growth has almost disappeared. Should it follow that the U.S. economy will recess?

There's no certainty when using any forecasting tool. History repeats - but many times does not repeat. And some times it doesn't even rhyme. (Apologies to Mark Twain who said "history doesn't repeat itself but it often rhymes.") To extend the metaphor to the current situation, the chances for rhyming are reduced when the meter of the poem is changed - and the New Normal is definitely a different economic meter.

Economic Forecast

The Econintersect Economic Index (October 2019) declined to the lowest level seen since the economic slowdown of 2015/2016. The main reasons for the index decline were the continuous weak industrial production, exports and imports, and government spending for Main Street.

The fundamentals which lead job growth are now showing a significant slowing growth trend in the employment growth dynamics. We are currently predicting the jobs growth to be below the growth needed to maintain participation rates and the employment-population ratios at the current levels.

Economic Releases This Past Week

The following table summarizes the more significant economic releases this past week. For more detailed analysis - please visit our landing page which provides links to our complete analyses.

Overall this week: Durable goods continues to show weak growth

Housing sector continues weak but remains on an improving trend line

Transport weak and in contraction

Coincident indicators show weak growth

Economic Release Summary For This Week Release Potential Economic Impact Comment September Existing Home Sales even with the decline sales are still strong The headline existing home sales declined relative to last month with the authors saying "Home prices are rising too rapidly because of the housing shortage, and this lack of inventory is preventing home sales growth potential". The rolling averages improved this month. The rolling averages for existing home sales had been improving for the previous six months. The rolling averages are now in expansion. This is a much stronger report than last month. September Durable Goods sales are slow The headlines say the durable goods new orders declined. Our analysis shows the rolling averages improved with this sector remaining in contraction. In the adjusted data, the major weakness was civilian aircraft. This series has wide swings monthly so our primary metric is the unadjusted three-month rolling average - which improved but remains in contraction. The rate of growth of the rolling averages is below the values seen over the last year. September New Home Sales even with the decline sales are still strong The headlines say new home sales slowed month-over-month. Median and average sales prices were down. This month the backward revisions were minor. Because of weather and other factors, the rolling averages are the way to view this series. The rolling averages marginally declined. Even with the decline this month, growth in 2019 still exceeds every year since 2007. September Coincident Indicators shows soft growth Overall the coincident indices are indicating a slow rate of growth: Generally, the coincident indices are showing modest growth. Econintersect's analysis of the coincident indices is that: The Philly Fed US Coincident index year-over-year rate of growth marginally improved from last month - but the year-over-year growth rate is below the levels seen in the last few years.

The Aruoba-Diebold-Scotti business conditions show below-average business conditions.

The rate of growth of the Conference Board Coincident Index marginally improved but is in the low part of the range seen since the end of the Great Recession.

ECRI's Coincident Index's rate of growth declined - and remains below average for the values seen in the last 2 years.

The CFNAI rate of growth is below the historical trend rate of growth (zero-line) - but improved. Surveys manufacturing surveys soft Richmond Fed Manufacturing - The important Richmond Fed subcategories (new orders and unfilled orders) improved and are now in expansion. This survey was much better than last month. Kansas City Fed Manufacturing - Kansas City Fed manufacturing has been one of the more stable districts and their index even though below the range seen in the last 12 months. Note that the key internals were in contraction. This should be considered the same as last month. Michigan Consumer Sentiment - The final University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for October came in at 95.5 - down from the preliminary of 96.0, up from September's 93.2, and up from August's 89.8. From the authors: "The October level was nearly identical to the 2019 average (95.6) and only a few Index-points below the average since the start of 2017 (97.0). The focus of consumers has been on income and job growth, while largely ignoring other news. " Rail Movements Definitely not positive news Rail so far in 2019 has changed from a reflection of a strong economic engine to contraction. Currently, not only are the economic intuitive components of rail in contraction, but the year-to-date has slipped into contraction.

