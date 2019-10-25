Yamana Gold: Q3 Report Is A Breakthrough As Cash Flow Power Becomes Visible

The stock is set to go higher assuming the management does not engage in any value-destructive acquisitions in the near term.

Yamana Gold (AUY) has finally provided a positive quarterly report. Those who have followed Yamana Gold for years have been obviously waiting for a clean, no-problem report with solid results - and that's it! Without further ado, let's look at the company's performance.

Yamana Gold reported revenue of $358 million and GAAP earnings of $201 million or $0.21 per share. GAAP numbers were impacted by the gain on the Chapada mine sale - adjusted earnings were $0.05 per share. While $0.05 per share does not look like a huge number, investors and traders should keep in mind that Yamana Gold has 950 million shares outstanding, so any cent in the EPS number represents material progress - the company has not reported such earnings for quite some time. Obviously, the upside in the gold price stands behind the improvement in the company's results, but decreased investments also played a material role.

Cash flow numbers were good as well, as Yamana Gold reported operating cash flow of $157 million. Meanwhile, all-in sustaining costs (AISC) increased from $941 per gold equivalent ounce (GEO) in the second quarter to $1039 per GEO in the third quarter. The company attributed this negative development to the increase in exploration spending and promised that the fourth quarter will have stronger seasonal results so costs will come down.

Yamana Gold used the funds it obtained from the Chapada sale to repay debt. Now, the company has $100 million of cash on the balance sheet and $991 million of debt. Interestingly, the company chose to sell the Gold Price Instrument that it obtained in the Chapada deal, which provided it with the potential to get up to $125 million based on the price of gold over the five-year period from the date of closing the deal. The company sold the instrument for $65.5 million of cash, applying a 13.8% discount rate to the future potential value of the instrument over the five years. The Gold Price Instrument provided the following (all numbers for the five-year duration): 1) $10 million per year for each year where gold averages over $1350/oz; 2) additional $10 million per year for each year where gold averages over $1,400/oz; and 3) additional $5 million per year for each year where gold averages over $1450/oz.

You can draw your own conclusions regarding the discount applied, but I'm bullish on gold as I believe that gold entered a new multi-year bull market when it successfully breached $1,400, so I view the decision as a timid move. Yamana Gold argued that the payment it received represented immediate recognition of nearly three years of the maximum payment under the instrument, so it was a good idea to take the money off the table.

Anyway, the company will now enjoy greater cash flows from the higher gold price, less debt interest payments and less capex spending. Assuming that Yamana Gold does not proceed with some value-destructive acquisition in the near future (to me, it looks like gold miners have finally learned their lessons regarding careless money spending), the future looks increasingly bright at gold prices of about $1,500 per ounce.

In Yamana Gold, I'm looking for momentum to develop above $3.80. This is a material level for the stock not only now but also at the beginning of 2018:

Fundamentally, it will be very important for the management to sit on its hands for a while, show healthy cash generation, and hoard some cash to increase the dividend or repay some more debt. Time will tell whether it will be able to accomplish that, but at this point, I'm getting more optimistic on Yamana Gold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AUY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.