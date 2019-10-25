Schindler Holding AG Bearer Participation Certificates (SHLAF) CEO Thomas Oetterli on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Schindler Holding AG Bearer Participation Certificates (OTCPK:SHLAF) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2019 4:00 AM ET

Thomas Oetterli - Chief Executive Officer

Urs Scheidegger - Group Chief Financial Officer

Thomas Oetterli

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the update on results as of September 30, 2019. My name is Thomas Oetterli. I'm the CEO of the Schindler Group. And I'm here with Urs Scheidegger, the Group's CFO, who will take us through the financial details later in the call.

We are pleased with the results achieved in the first three quarters of the year, maintaining growth momentum and sequentially improving profitability quarter-by-quarter in line with expectations.

Please turn to slide number 2, which summarizes the highlights of the first nine months of the year. Schindler was able to maintain growth momentum in order intake and revenue despite currency headwinds. Order intake increased by 5.9% in local currency. The high level of major project wins continued still in major infrastructure projects, but also increasingly in the commercial building segments. We generated growth across all regions and product lines.

Revenue was up by 5.8% in local currencies. Operating profit totaled CHF923 million in the first nine months of 2019, corresponding to a marginal decline compared to the previous year.

As foreseen, price adjustments and efficiency gains could not fully offset wage inflation higher material costs, and planned higher spend on strategic investments. As a result EBIT margin reached 11.2%. Before restructuring costs and expenses for BuildingMinds EBIT margin was at 11.5%. It is positive to see that the margin has sequentially increased quarter-by-quarter this year.

Net profit stood at CHF680 million and cash flow from operating activities reached CHF725 million. This is the adjusted number before one-off impacts and is slightly higher than in the previous years.

I continue with slide number 3 and the recent developments in Asia-Pacific. Overall, the positive market development in Asia-Pacific continued mainly driven by China. The Chinese new installation market was solid in the first nine months, a development better-than-expected at the beginning of the year. However, there are some signs of slowing in the third quarter.

In the rest of Asia, the development was mixed. Political uncertainties and slowing construction activity in some countries weighted on the development. Service markets remained healthy, supported by the conversions of new equipment and particularly in China activities in the modernization segment gains weight. Our performance was strong in both the new installations and the existing installations business driven by China.

The next market region is the Americas on slide number 4. The North American markets remained broadly stable on a high level. The public Transport segment and the large project sector still recorded growth.

On the other hand, the commercial and the Multifamily Residential segments muted. Latin America remains stable overall, with Brazil still challenging and recovering at a long pace. Schindler did well with the U.S. as the growth engine. Our North American operations continued with a good performance supported by a strong service and modernization business. At the same time, growth in the new installations business was slightly negative. To find qualified field staff was still a challenge delaying projects and impairing our efficiency.

Latin America displayed overall good growth as well despite the mentioned challenging environment in Brazil. Finally, I would like to conclude with the EMEA region on slide number 5. Markets in Northern Europe were stable on a high level. The Southern part of the region overall declined a little bit particularly driven by Turkey.

Growth in Schindler's new installation business was slightly negative following an extraordinary strong previous year. The development in existing installations business was solid with consistent portfolio growth. The shortage of qualified field workers remains an issue particularly in Northern Europe impacting performance on construction sites.

With this I would like to hand over to Urs for the details on the financial performance. Urs please.

Urs Scheidegger

Thank you, Thomas. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome on my behalf to today's conference call. I'm going to share some more details on our financial results and we'll conclude with the revenue and net profit guidance for the year 2019.

I start with the key figures of the third quarter 2019 on slide 6. In the third quarter of 2019, order intake rose by 4.8% to CHF2.9 billion corresponding to a growth of 6.1% in local currencies. Even though comps have slightly eased compared to previous quarters order intake includes all product lines, new installation, modernizations, service and repairs. The Asia Pacific region generated the highest growth rate in China the new installation business slowed between the third quarters slightly up year-on-year following a very strong growth in the previous quarters. The modernization and service product lines continued to generate very healthy growth rates.

Other markets in the region were strong across all product lines. In the Americas and EMEA regions we observed a slightly decrease in new installation business which could be overcompensated by strong growth in the existing installation business. Revenue improved by 5.2% to CHF 2.8 billion in the third quarter of 2019. Negative foreign exchange translation effects amounted to CHF 38 million, particularly due to the strong Swiss franc against the euro, the Chinese renminbi and the Australian dollar.

In local currencies, revenue was up by 6.6%, reflecting growth in both the new installation and existing installation businesses. The Americas region achieved the highest growth followed by Asia Pacific and EMEA. Operating profit increased by 4.5% to CHF 327 million, equivalent to an increase of 6.1% in local currencies. Foreign exchange translation effects had a negative impact of CHF 5 million.

The EBIT margin reached 11.6%. EBIT adjusted was CHF 334 million, considering restructuring costs of CHF 2 million and expenses for BuildingMinds of CHF 5 million. The margin for EBIT adjusted was 11.8%, almost flat compared to previous year and a sequential increase compared to the second quarter of 2019.

In the third quarter of 2019, net profit amounted to CHF 244 million, an increase of 6.1%. Cash flow from operating activities in the third quarter was up by 9.2% and reached CHF 308 million, positively supported by the first-time application of IFRS 16 leases. It was a flat development without this IFRS 16 impact.

Please now turn to slide number 7 showing key figures for nine months year-to-date results. In the first nine months of 2019, order intake increased by 4.1% to CHF 9 million, corresponding to a growth rate of 5.9% in local currencies. All product lines and regions achieved growth. Margin profile in the order intake has slightly improved. The Asia Pacific region generated the strongest increase, supported by the positive business development in China in value and in volume, followed by the Americas and EMEA regions.

Revenue increased by 4.0% to CHF 8.3 million, equivalent to a growth rate of 5.8% in local currencies. Negative foreign exchange translation effect, amounted to CHF 146 million. The Americas region was the strongest driver for revenue growth, followed by the Asia Pacific and EMEA regions. Operating profit reached CHF 923 million in the first nine months of 2019, 0.3% less than in the previous year. In local currencies, operating profit increased by 1.6%.

Drive adjustments and efficiency gains were not fully able to offset wage inflation, higher material costs and planned higher spend on strategic projects. The EBIT margin reached 11.2% before restructuring costs of CHF 13 million and expenses for BuildingMinds of CHF 14 million. The EBIT adjusted increased by 1.0% respectively 2.9% in local currencies to CHF 950 million, equivalent to an EBIT adjusted margin of 11.5% compared to 11.9% in the first nine months of 2018.

Net profit totaled CHF 680 million compared to CHF 746 million in the previous year, which included a onetime tax refund of CHF 55 million. That was recognized in the second quarter of 2018. Excluding these onetime tax refunds, net profit was up by -- was 1.6% less than in the previous years, mainly due to a deterioration in the financial results, attributable to currency losses on financial hedges.

Cash flow from operating activities was CHF 656 million. Adjusted for the settlement of pension obligations and interruption of the new accounting standard IFRS 16, it amounted to CHF 725 million, an increase of 1.3% compared to the previous year. As of September 30, 2019, the order backlog totaled CHF 9.3 billion, an increase of 7.7% respectively 9.0% in local currencies.

Now let's move to the unchanged financial guidance, which you can find on slide number 8. For the remainder of the year, despite a market uncertainty, Schindler expect to maintain growth momentum. Excluding any unforeseeable events, Schindler expects revenue growth of between 4% to 6% in local currencies and net profit between CHF 900 million to CHF 940 million for the full year, 2019.

With this, we would like to invite you to ask for questions. For questions, we might not be able to address due to time restraints. Please contact Marco Knuchel, our Head Investor Relations after the call.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

The first question comes from Andre Kukhnin from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Andre Kukhnin

Good morning. It's Andre from Credit Suisse. Thank you for taking my questions. The first one, I just wanted to double check on China versus what you said. I think, you said that you're seeing some signs of moderation there. Could you just dwell a little bit into that on where you're seeing that in what particular segments and maybe to what extent?

Thomas Oetterli

Yes. Good morning, Andre. This is Thomas with you. Well China at the beginning of the year, we were more pessimistic about the Chinese development. We -- our assessment was that, China will be slightly negative or maybe maximum stable. Now I think after the first three quarters, we can say that China was developing better than what we expected.

It was probably the low single maybe up to mid-single digit growth in terms of units and also the price environment was still stable still challenging for larger projects, but they were quite good in also increasing slightly our prices over the last nine months.

Now what we see of course is that, there are many, many factors which at the moment influence maybe our outlook for the Chinese market. On one side, we see that we have seen that the stock of unsold apartments have continuously been reduced, but we also have seen that there was maybe some softening on top of the KPIs in the residential area and slightly also in the commercial area.

On the other side, also due to political environment where you have to see whether the government will do some stimulus packages for the real estate market. This is something even I can expect that this would lead to a market development which should be -- as it has been in the first three quarters, but maybe not that strong anymore. We do see that there is some softening happening in the third quarter.

Looking ahead into 2020, I have to admit it looks a little bit like looking into the crystal ball, at the moment I do not have to make an outlook for 2020.

Andre Kukhnin

Right. Got it, got it. Thank you. And changing gears a little bit, on modularization savings, could you maybe give us an idea of -- I think we were talking about sort of CHF30 million to CHF40 million for 2019. How much of that has been materialized year-to-date? Do we have a bit of a tick up for Q4 or not?

And then probably more importantly for 2020, I think when we talked about phasing of the program. Originally, it implied something maybe as high as CHF80 million CHF90 million of incremental savings at least in my math. So I just wanted to take a chance to calibrate that. If that kind of 80-plus number is credible given what you see now with the components they've introduced and planning to introduce already?

Urs Scheidegger

Good morning Andre. Here is Urs. Touching on modularization our modernization program is on track and in 2019 we are generating a couple of CHF10 million savings with the modernization program and that helps us to offset ongoing natural cost inflation as we normally are hedging our material costs for six to nine months.

For your related question ahead of 2020, as I say our program is working well and we are now implementing component by component and roll it out into the supply chain and to the field stage by stage. The dimension numbers is still in the realistic range.

On the other hand, I would like to remind you that we -- it is a kind of gross number and we need those savings to let our business grow and we are reinvesting some of those positive impact into our business.

Thomas Oetterli

Maybe to add one additional point, I think you're absolutely right with your forecast. The key question in 2020 will be, when you start to sell also the new components. What do you do with your backlog because the backlog of course part of it can be converted and part of it maybe -- cannot be converted.

This we will have to figure out a little bit more than in -- during 2020 because of course we try to also convert existing orders with the new components. To achieve let's say this otherwise with a lead time of 12 months, you can start to sell the new modularity program, but you would only have the savings in your supply chain in 2021. And this of course is not our ambition. So we would like immediately partially to start to convert those in our existing backlog.

Andre Kukhnin

Got it, very clear. And the final one maybe as we kind of led on to the investment already I'll ask about that. And do you intend to ramp up your investment in digital further in 2020? On my math, you're kind of at CHF50 million, CHF 60 million on the IoT platform and running up to about another CHF40 million for Digital Twins.

I think you're CHF100 million of kind of digital-related investments in 2019 whether that's kind of exact math or not. Is this right? And is this -- does this have scope to go up further in 2020?

Thomas Oetterli

Well first of all, I think it is very important to address this point. As we are very much long-term driven, we are also investing into the future. And you remember we have this slide that we say we want to grow and we do have initiatives on the operational excellence track, but we also have our strategic priorities.

And we do not want to sacrifice the investments into strategic priorities due to shorter let's say profitability push. So yes, you are right. We continue to invest into our digitization program. These are in fact two big, big topics one is Schindler Ahead and the other side is the Digital Twins. Now Schindler Ahead is probably achieved already the right level of cost and we do not want to further substantially expand that. But on the Digital Twins side, as you know we have started two years ago with the escalated part and now we are starting to ramp up the elevated part and we also will increase next year our investments into the Digital Twins. So you can expect that our investments next year into our strategic priorities will grow up by about maybe 20 basis points compared to this year.

Andre Kukhnin

That's very clear and very helpful. Thank you very much both of you. I'll get back in the queue.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from Lucie Carrier from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Lucie Carrier

Hi, good morning, gentlemen. Thanks for taking my question. I have three questions and we'll go one at a time. I was hoping you could give us some color in terms of the pricing dynamics you see across the main geographies so North America, EMEA and China? And also if you could maybe separate that between new installation and services please?

Thomas Oetterli

Okay. Good morning, Lucie. Thomas speaking. The -- so if we start maybe let's first distinguish between the new equipment business or the new installations business and our service business. In service business, we were able to increase prices all around the globe. I think this is also an outcome of our initiatives really to deliver quality in the service business. And our customers are appreciating that.

And so we were able to increase everywhere in the world our service prices, not everywhere in the same magnitude there are different drivers like legislation, like the index of cost of living. And so usually you have better chances in the western part of the world or in mature markets, it's more difficult to increase service prices in China. This I have to say there. It's not in the same magnitude like in other places.

If I switch to the new installation business. I can say that still the U.S. is on a very, very strong level. I have to say, our team has done really good pricing initiatives there and we have not seen any deterioration of the prices in the North American continent. South America is also okay except of Brazil, because Brazil still has not really rebounded. So as we have a very strong position in Brazil, we are suffering from low prices in the new installation business. And we have to mitigate that as good as we can also with cost initiatives reducing our material costs, but also working on installation efficiency.

If you go more to Europe, I would say in Europe, the prices of new installations have been pretty stable. We have done a lot of efforts last year to address that topic and to slightly increase the prices. But I would say now during this year and especially in the last three to six months it was rather stable.

And then when I move to Asia Pacific, I think I would segregate it into three areas. One area is China. We have done there as well in the last few quarters a lot of initiatives to increase the prices in the volume business. And I think we have been pretty successful that we were able to slightly increase the prices. In large projects, I have to admit its still, still, still very, very competitive. And there I have not seen that prices are going up.

In India, there was some slowdown in India because of liquidity issues in the real estate sector. So this has put a little bit pressure on the prices and we have seen that prices have been more under pressure in the overall market and we also have to follow let's say the price trend. But I believe I'm more optimistic now for India if I make an outlook I think we can expect that now this has been stabilized and maybe there are some opportunities to get back to a little bit of this pricing concessions we have seen.

And then in Southeast Asia, due to some political issues some of the markets really have been I would not say turbulent, but there has been under pressure. If I look at markets like Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia there was really a softening of the market. And this had an impact also on the prices. So there I saw it was slightly negative maybe during this year. And I had hoped that those markets are coming back and maybe this gives us some opportunities to get some of the price concessions back. But that would be my overall global picture.

Lucie Carrier

Thank you so much. My second question I guess is probably a bit of a follow-up on what Andre has asked so far. We haven't spoken yet much about the raw materials. That has been a headwind for you over the last few quarters, the price of raw materials now have come down or at least I would say stabilized at the very minimum. So when you think about your setup in terms of profitability, I would assume that it should be a tailwind for you next year? Are you feeling comfortable now for margin expansion year-on-year in the fourth quarter 2019 that is coming, but also I would say in 2020?

Urs Scheidegger

Thank you, Lucy for this question. In regards to material costs, you are right. The peak of very high material cost seems to be behind us at least short term. And after the first nine months of this year where we certainly still have higher material costs due to the fixed prices that we negotiated early in the year or even last year. We should now see a softening of material costs. The material we are purchasing have stabilized I would say so. But of course it's a bit early to say what the trend is going forward into 2020.

And on your second question in regards to margin, as we have indicated during the year, the EBIT adjusted margin in H2 is expected to be higher than in H1.

Lucie Carrier

Okay. I understand from H1. But my question was more are you feeling now comfortable for this margin to be higher year-on-year rather than specifically sequentially up? So, when we look at -- because you are almost closing the gap now in the third quarter you're down 10 bps.

When we look at the fourth quarter and when we look at next year, should we now expect considering some of the tailwind on potential new roadmap, but also savings, is it reasonable to expect your margin to expand again?

Thomas Oetterli

So, I think looking on this year's results, it will be ambitious to maintain the previous year margin for the total year. This definitely is a challenge. If you look where we are at the moment, it will be possible to catch up the whole margin gap we have compared over the first three quarters in the last quarter compared to last year.

But what I definitely can say that we are expecting that the EBIT adjusted let's say will further increase also in Q4. Now, the margin was also have some other impact of course and this is not absolutely predictable, but we can say we are expecting still a strong quarter in Q4.

Urs Scheidegger

As you know there are several moving parts to it. But yes, we have the softening of material costs. We will continue having a positive impact on the modularity program. And as normal in Q4, we expect a larger number of installation shops to get completed this time of billings.

On the other hand I clearly see a continuation of headwinds from wage inflation and we will continue accelerating the strategic investments as Thomas already mentioned. And the investments into growth are also important to us and significant.

Thomas Oetterli

So, at the end it depends a little bit on the mix it will have in Q4. And on some of the large projects we try to close. We are confident that we will have a good quarter, but I would not say okay this is now the percentage you should expect for the Q4.

Overall, we do have confidence that it will be a strong quarter definitely in absolute returns, we will have a further increase of our results.

Lucie Carrier

Understood. Thank you. And just maybe as a last question on the guidance for the topline. I appreciate you've maintained the guidance for the full year unchanged 4% to 6%. But it cannot give a very wide range for the fourth quarter between roughly minus 1.5% to plus 6.5% if I take the top and the bottom of the guidance for the full year. Can you just maybe give us some color on how you see the organic development of the fourth quarter and kind of the exit rate if I may say into next year?

Thomas Oetterli

Well, of course, at the moment when I look year-to-date in local currencies our operating revenue has grown by 5.8%. So, we are at the upper limit of the range between 4% to 6%. And I think it's fair to say that we do not expect that we go now if you take this range of 4% to 6% and if you take the 4%.

Okay, we would have to have a negative growth in the last quarter. This will not be the case. So, our ambition is to really push the gas and to keep the right growth momentum. So, in local currencies, we do not expect a bad quarter in Q4. So, we probably are more towards the upper limit of our guidance. I think that's fair to say.

Lucie Carrier

Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question comes from Martin Flueckiger from Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead.

Martin Flueckiger

Yes, good morning gentlemen. Thanks for taking my questions. Three and also one at a time. Judging from your slide on the Americas and EMEA and assuming that when you talk about your standard performance, you talked about your order intake. Am I right in assuming that you think you may have lost a little bit of market share in North America and in EMEA? That's my first question -- in the installation business, sorry.

Thomas Oetterli

No, I think we have not lost market share in North America and in Europe. In Europe, maybe if you -- definitely North America this was not the case. Now, in Europe, you should also look on the mix -- the geographical mix you have. So, we do have very strong countries where we also have a very strong position in Central Europe, Northern Europe, and we do have a very strong position as I can confirm. So, the market has been rather stable and we were able to keep our market position.

And you look a little bit more to the housing part of Europe, I think also there performance overall was good. There is one country where we have invested a lot in the last couple of years to become really the leader in the market and it was Turkey. Now, we have done a lot of investments there and now Turkey, I have to admit and I'm also feel sorry, has tremendously reduced the market size. It's probably more than 50% of the market which has come. And so we were negatively impacted in our geography mix by this downturn of Turkey. But if you look on the single countries, no, we have not lost market share.

Martin Flueckiger

Okay. So, if I understand you correctly, your new installations business in Europe or EMEA is down because of Turkey. And in North America, you would claim that your new installations business was in line -- performance was in line with markets?

Thomas Oetterli

Yes.

Martin Flueckiger

Okay. Thanks. And my second question is on your margin of orders received in Q3. If you could talk a little bit about the development here, how you see that number versus Q2 and also versus the prior year period i.e. Q3 2018 and what the key drivers were for you?

Thomas Oetterli

I think overall margins have been rather stable. We have been able in the first three quarters to slightly improve our backlog margins. And this of course, has -- is due to two effects. So we have executed in some countries to offset lower margin, but we also were able in order intake to do pretty good pricing initiative over the three quarters. So, overall, we had a slight improvement on our backlog margins driven by good order intake.

Now in the order intake, it always depends a little bit what is the share of the large projects you have quarter-by-quarter, because this can really impact your overall margin development. And this really drives quarter-by-quarter and Q3, let's say, if I look on volume business, this was good. And if I look on the large project business, also it was good, but there were some shifts and we had quite some success with one of the other large projects.

I would remind that in Q3, we had a very big project also in the U.S. This was Manhattan West. And this sometimes in the quarterly benchmarks can impact a little bit your overall margin. But overall, I would say we were able to slightly improve.

Martin Flueckiger

Now is that sequentially or year-over-year?

Thomas Oetterli

Year-over-year.

Martin Flueckiger

Okay. Thanks. Thanks. And then my third question. If you could talk about the progress in your rollout of Schindler Ahead? And how much you think the digital services -- the new digital services have added to your maintenance and repair growth in Q3 in the nine-month period? And I'll go back in line after that one.

Thomas Oetterli

So progress in Ahead is exactly according to the plan. I think we have discussed that several times. We see that it is highly appreciated by the customers. Now the growth is mainly driven that we are equipping all our new installations with Ahead, and then we try to sell Ahead as part of our first service contract we do.

So what happens is the following that, if you had in the past a certain price for the service contract and we had a new installation conversion into the portfolio, we now achieve a higher pricing. And this has continued in Q3. I would even say it has accelerated the number of units we were able also to get an additional module in our service contract.

Now if you look on the overall impact, this of course takes time, because you only have this benefit mainly in those units you are converting. And so this is only impacting a few percentage points every year of your own growth portfolio. But if you look in the long-term view over two, three, four, five years then we see more and more and more impact coming from that.

Now on this new installation conversions, we still can confirm that the average price of sub-service contract can be improved by 10% to 20%. And this I think shows that long-term this is the right investment. Still overall even if this additional income and additional margins we can achieve, Schindler Ahead is still contributing negatively to our overall margin, and we expect the breakeven point in 2021.

Martin Flueckiger

Perfect. Thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from Daniela Costa from GS. Please go ahead.

Daniela Costa

Hi. Good morning. Thank you. Most of my questions have been answered, but I wanted to see if you could give us a little bit more color by country in terms of the trends you're seeing in Europe? And namely if you can comment on what you see in at the moment in terms of the construction markets in Germany and Switzerland?

That would be very helpful. Thank you.

Urs Scheidegger

Okay. Good morning Daniela. Germany and Switzerland are still very strong. Our major concern, we see there in those two countries, again, we have a very strong position by the way in both countries. What we see is that is really in Germany you say, stau am bau. So there is really a problem around in the construction industry that we don't find enough qualified people.

Now this has an impact on the lead time of our order, not order intake, but until when we have an order intake until when can we also then build our order. And this has definitely increased over the last two years, I have to say, substantially increased. So the overall lead times really are now on an all-time high. And this is not due to us it is really due that the construction sites do not progress and it takes much more time now until the construction is finalized.

Overall, I would say in the overall market it is stable. We have not seen growth now anymore in the German or in the Swiss market, it's rather stable. And we were able definitely to keep our market position or even slightly increase. But in the operating revenue, we see that we are under pressure to really roll out the backlog because the construction sites are not progressing enough.

Daniela Costa

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Martin Hüsler from Zürcher Kantonalbank. Please go ahead.

Martin Hüsler

Yes. Thank you. Two questions. To North America, you were mentioning that you have highest sales growth in America -- in the Americas. And mentioning that the new installation will rather slightly declining, I'm calculating a positive development of service and monetization of probably more than 10%. Could you give some more insights into the driver of this performance in Northern America?

Urs Scheidegger

A good cash margin, it's true. We had exceptionally good development in our EI business in the Americas and this was driven also by the U.S. market, whereas, the let's say the new installation market and also our overall sales or order intake has been slightly negative.

There are several drivers for that. One driver of course is our service portfolio where we have talked before about pricing initiatives. That's one reason. And the second reason is that we also push a lot our modernization business to somehow mitigate a little bit the weakness of the market in your installation.

And then the third element is repairman. I think maybe to give a little bit of an insight. There is an initiative happening at the moment in New York City. That's a downlock initiative because there were some accidents in the past in New York City and the New York City Government has launched an initiative in 2019 to rectify and to improve on the doors let's say the safety features.

And this has given a one-time push on the repair volumes. Where we also were benefiting like everybody else in the market. And this has to be closed by the end of 2019. So this will not happen again in 2020. But we were very well prepared for these initiatives. And we have a tailor-made solution for the customers and we can expect that these positive developments in Q4 will continue in North America as it was in the first three quarters.

Martin Hüsler

Okay, thank you. And then my second question is turning to China and there was also a bit -- I was wondering about the lead time there, you spoke about it in terms of Switzerland. What do you see there? And it's getting more difficult to cash in the receivables.

Urs Scheidegger

Definitely the market in terms of liquidity has become more challenging. There is a market trend happening that on our customer base there is a consolidation going on, big developers become bigger and smaller developers are more under pressure. So the biggest developers in the past had mainly worked in the Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities but they now have expanded into Tier 3 and Tier 4. So, yes, it's true in the Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities where you still have a lot of smaller developers, they have some liquidity concerns.

On the other side, it's also a little bit driven by the mix of the business in public transport and in large projects, payment terms are more challenging than in the volume business, especially public transport where you need a lot of government approvals until payments are released. This puts pressure on us as we are quite strong, of course, in the escalator business, which is a key contributor in the public transport area. Overall -- the overall lead times, I would say if you look into the different segments are more or less as they have been before.

Martin Hüsler

Okay, thank a lot.

Operator

The next question comes from Fabian Haecki from UBS. Please go ahead.

Fabian Haecki

Good morning, everyone. Quickly a few questions. On China, I mean most of the international E&E players performed quite well in China in Q3. So was it more the locals that helped it slow down? This is my first question.

Urs Scheidegger

Well, you can do the mathematics if you say market is maybe low single digit growing and the major players are reporting good growth then someone else has to lose. And so just by definition this assumption might be correct. Not all the time players are developing in the same way, but I would say yes smaller players have been more under pressure, not only in Q3. I think overall in the year they have lost some market presence and market share. I would agree to that.

Fabian Haecki

Okay, thank you. Then the next one is on the cost savings modularization program. That will be completed in 2020 right? And if this is the case, is there any other larger company-wide operational program that could follow-up as of 2021?

Urs Scheidegger

Point number one, you are right. We try to finish the whole modularity program in 2020, which then means that the full run rate you will have in 2021. That's what we always said, but we already will get a substantial cost savings in 2020.

I mentioned before it depends a little bit how much of a backlog you can also convert then it would be -- if you cannot do that fully then you have a little bit less of an improvement in 2020, but then in 2021 you have all the improvements.

I think when you look on our strategic chart we have shown several times where we talk about operational excellence and the strategic priorities. One improvement, which should come later, of course, is that we will have a positive business case later in 2022 full steam ahead I said, it’s the breakeven point we’ll be in 2021. So you can expect that there will be an improvement coming from that from Schindler Ahead program.

And operationally, of course, we are working on efficiency programs in the processes so in installation, in maintenance and also in our structure. So -- but this is let's say ongoing process we always have to work on. Because on the other side what you will have, every year is that you have wage inflation 3% or something like that overall globally. And I don't know how the material costs will develop. So – but those programs ahead exceed efficiency definitely will improve our operational performance. And then on the other side, we have some given facts which we cannot yet exactly determine this is wage inflation and the material costs.

And then last but not least, I would like to reconfirm if you think about our three strategic priorities. We always say our absolute first priority is to grow faster than the market. And we are willing to reinvest some of the operational improvements into our fast growth we have now proven over the last couple of years.

Fabian Haecki

Thank you. Then a last one just a financial one on the hedging costs, I mean, H1 you're saying that the hedging costs are going to double for the full year they were quite high in Q2 and now Q3 they're very much lower. Will hedging off sales double from the H1 level or is this a bit too aggressive?

Urs Scheidegger

Thank you for that question. And you are right in monitoring at the currency developments. The Swiss franc has depreciated a little bit versus the U.S. dollar and that helps us so. My forecast is not a double amount but right now an impact of CHF 50 million to CHF 55 million for the full year.

Fabian Haecki

Okay. That was precise. Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from James Moore from Redburn. Please go ahead.

James Moore

Yes. Good morning, everyone. Thomas, thanks for the opportunity to ask some questions. I've got some technical ones on the margin outlook if I can clarify some points you made earlier. You mentioned CHF 10 million of modularization savings. I just want to say that – was that gross or net? And was that nine months for this year or the full year of this year?

Thomas Oetterli

Some tens of million maybe you have misunderstood. It was not CHF 10 million, but it was some tens of million. So meaning more than plus CHF 10 million. I think otherwise, I would be heaviest under pressure. So it's -- basically a misunderstanding.

James Moore

And was that a gross savings number?

Thomas Oetterli

That's a gross savings, yes.

James Moore

And so if we talked about something in the magnitude of CHF 50 million that would be too much could be a few tens.

Thomas Oetterli

No I think it's -- its not unreasonable. It's mainly on the upper part of the impact this year, but to a range of CHF 40 million to CHF 50 million, I think, that's absolutely valid.

James Moore

Thank you. And your digital investment headwind of 20 bps. Was that an impact for 2020 or was that 2019? And whichever it was could you give the other year just trying to understand whether it's a consistent pace of headwind or changes?

Thomas Oetterli

So point number one, the additional 20 basis points was the year 2020 compared to the year 2019. This is correct, mainly driven by the digital dream investment we do, which is now ramping up. And of course this does not give you immediately benefits. This is a multi-year investment we are doing.

And then we always say -- 2019 compared to 2018, we always said you have something like 30 basis points negatively impacting the result 2019 compared to the results 2018. So if you make the bridge from 2018 to 2020 those strategic investments mainly driven by digitization dampened the overall EBIT margin by about 50 basis points.

James Moore

Very helpful. And the labor inflation, I think, you said last quarter, it was 100 basis point dilution to the margin in the first half. I don't know if you're able to give us a sense for what that might be in the second half and next year? But basically I'm trying to understand whether the pace of wage inflation is changing. And one of your peers talked about expecting higher wage inflation next year than they are expecting this year?

Urs Scheidegger

Hello, James. This is Urs. The hedge inflation is continuing strongly also in Q3. And therefore the full year impact will remain at about 100 basis points to our P&L. And early to look into 2020, but having said that the bottlenecks on construction sites in Germany or North America, but also all the countries are visible and will certainly further impact incrementally the wage inflation going forward.

Thomas Oetterli

And I think it's fair to say that the best estimate because some of the wage inflation -- some of the countries it's driven by negotiation of the unions. So it's a master agreement and we just are part of it and we have to follow and we cannot negotiate it by ourselves.

In some countries these are individual negotiations. So there you do have of course some room to manage, but you still have to follow us on other market. But I would say that overall, I expect we probably will have a similar development for 2020 as we had it also in 2019, which was higher than what we had the year before.

James Moore

Thank you. And if I could switch to demand. It looks to me like away from China your other Asian order intake was quite strong. Is there a particular region? Am I right in that? And is there a particular region out of, I guess, Australia and Southeast Asia if India itself is driving that?

Thomas Oetterli

I think we had a very strong Q3 outside of China in Asia-Pacific. We had a very strong Q3 not only in the new installation business, but also in the service business we will be really happy. I mentioned before that some of the countries were struggling in the first half of the year. I mentioned Vietnam. I mentioned Malaysia, Indonesia and we see and is also home because you have a very strong position in Southeast Asia with our joint venture the Jardine Schindler group.

We now hope that we see a more prosperous future. And we were able to follow, let's say, the market development in Q3. We were able to follow that also with our order intake.

Besides that, again I have to insist and to say, it also is driven by large project. So we were able to get one or the other large project in Asia Pacific, which helped us in terms of value but also in units. And we have a -- really strong Q3 in Asia-Pacific.

James Moore

That's great. And lastly if I could, just your digital contribution to the maintenance revenue growth. I know that's a complex question because it Schindler Ahead, BuildingMinds, PORT, Digital Twin all at various different stages of their progression.

But do you have a rough concept as to what's the contribution -- additional incremental contribution to maintenance growth is from these digital initiatives at the moment? And whether you think that's going to changes and how it changes going forward?

Thomas Oetterli

So there are different initiatives. And as you know, maybe we have to split it a little bit. When we talk about our transit management group this is PORT, this is my PORT. So this is more impacting our new equipment sales.

It's still the case that this is a key differentiator for tall buildings. And customers really see that they have a better efficiency in the use of buildings if they choose our solution.

We're not the only one in the market, but I clearly can say that I believe, we have, let's say the best-performing transit management system on the globe. So this is more driving our new equipment there and that's one reason why we are pretty successful in large projects.

Now when you talk about Schindler Ahead, Schindler Ahead is more driving our service growth. But this is a multi-year push and we have launched it all over the world. So with all the companies we are present. We have the proof-of-concept that we also can improve the availability of the equipment. We have clear indicators which are proving that and this proves we are now also showing to our customers. And the customers say wow that's a pretty cool thing.

So yes, I'm willing to do a further investment into the service contract because I have a better overall availability of the equipment. And this will, sequentially it will go quarter-by-quarter, we will increase our installed base with Schindler Ahead contract and over the time, this year contributes to our profitability but also to our growth.

And the third one is what you mentioned is BuildingMinds. And the BuildingMinds of course is start-up and we have basically started from scratch about one year ago. And it's maybe too early now. It's not so meaningful to provide now a quarterly update, what is the impact at the moment is cost. It's nothing else than cost but we have now set up the core team. We are developing these first client solutions and interesting to mention earlier this month, our BuildingMinds team has made the first public appearance after EXPO REAL.

This is one of the major real estate conventions worldwide in Munich and we have seen a lot of interest in our growth potential client base, who came to our booths and then we really enjoyed a lot of espousing their solutions and how we can combine this with their needs and so it's a little bit too early.

And I always say, we start-ups at a certain milestone you have to say, okay, does it fly or does it not fly. At the moment we are confident that this will become a success story. So it is in early stage. And maybe once in the future we can give you more insight to that.

So BuildingMinds is separate, very early stage, PORT to PORT new installation growth and Ahead. We do have the success, we see very clearly, highly appreciated by the customers but this is a long-term improvement.

James Moore

Thank you, gentlemen. Very helpful.

Operator

Your next question comes from [indiscernible]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Thank you. In the second quarter conference call you were reassuring participants about the forward see margin improvements due to improving margin quality of your order backlog and you nicely delivered on that. I presume that among other reasons that was due to complete the orders which were still taking in at lower prices.

Now is this positive margin momentum from the order backlog still working? And if so is this particular momentum rather increasing or decreasing? And for how long will it still persist?

Thomas Oetterli

So point number one, thank you that you confirmed that we delivered according to what we also say being reliable and credible is very important. So yes, I can confirm that we are also -- that we also were able to stay on this let's say margin level in our order intake in Q3.

I think it is now a little bit flattening because the not so good jobs now went out of the backlog. But our overall backlog margin has still slightly improved. And I do not expect that it goes down, but let's say, I also do not expect that now the margin improvement due to pricing will further increase.

I don't see that now in the new equipment business, prices are continuing to increase. I think everybody tried very hard to do a one-time step over the couple of course and I think now we have a stable price level and I do not see upside from the pricing for our order backlog.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That's very clear. And then before you said that we should not expect that you get back to the full year margin of the previous year, which I think is obvious because in order to reach that you would need an EBIT margin of around 13% in the fourth quarter, which is still -- I mean it is clearly too high, up from the 11.6% we see now to the 13% which is too high of course, something in the middle it seems like essential assumption, right?

Thomas Oetterli

I think you are very aggressive in your forecast, I have to say. And as we mentioned before, it depends a little bit on the operating revenue we will roll out in the last quarter. How much of new equipment business is in our backlog to be rolled out. We do have some -- a couple of very large projects we will roll out, which helps us in the top line. And usually, the first quarter is very strong in the new equipment business.

And don't forget, as we have mentioned before, we continue to further increase our investments into strategic programs. Especially now the Digital Twin investment has started to ramp up in Q3, and they will continue to increase also in Q4. So this, of course, goes a little bit into the other direction.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Urs Scheidegger

And I would like to add and emphasize that our main and first priority is growth -- above market growth. And hence, we are reinvesting margin improvements into our growth journey.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question comes from Bernd Pomrehn from Vontobel. Please go ahead.

Bernd Pomrehn

Yes. Good morning, gentlemen. Just one question left. The only area where you're kind of seem to struggle is to spend more money on BuildingMinds. Is the reason that it is just so difficult to get the required IT people? And would you like to provide an update for the expenses for BuildingMinds in the current year and maybe also next year? Thank you.

Thomas Oetterli

Well, point number one, it's not that we don't have the people and we do not find the people. We have -- it's just when we were starting at the beginning of the year, and you really start from scratch. It's super, super difficult to say when do you have, what kind of investments, when do you have? How many people, when do you have -- what kind of impact on the cost. So, this was our best estimate we had, and now we see much more light what is really needed and how much you really have to invest.

So, it's not that we are not successful or we are not on track or we do not find the people. No, I can clearly assure this is all okay. And the team -- the core team is set up, and it works on these client solutions, and I mentioned before very good feedback from the markets when we worked at [indiscernible] in Munich

So, it was more -- we did not exactly know how much will come over the call to sever over the years. And yes, -- so, of course some increase coming also next year, because we are developing the business and in our assumption of a positive business case. Overall, we will further increase our investments because we have confidence this will be a success.

Bernd Pomrehn

Okay. Fair enough. Thank you, Thomas.

Operator

Your next question comes from Daniel Gleim from Mainfirst. Please go ahead.

Daniel Gleim

Yes. Good morning. Thank you very much for taking my question. I would like to touch again on the adjustments to your EBIT number, and apologies for belaboring the point. But, could you give us a rough number for both BuildingMinds and restructuring for the fourth quarter and also for 2020 very roughly? When you say an increase year-over-year, where will we land very roughly?

Urs Scheidegger

Thank you very much, Daniel. Again here is Urs. So for BuildingMinds, with our latest estimate and based on explanations given by Thomas, we expect now a full year impact of about CHF 20 million. It means we have year-to-date CHF 14 million so CHF 6 million more as an estimate.

For BuildingMinds next year, you need to anticipate acceleration of costs and investments regarding the magnitude of CHF 30 million to CHF 40 million in 2020. Restructuring cost, year-to-date, we have CHF 14 million. We do expect restructuring to come now in Q4 in various countries. We have to work on efficiency measures. So, it still could be a rather significant amount in Q4 maybe in the magnitude of CHF 15 million to up to CHF 30 million potentially. For 2020, it is too early to give a guidance.

Daniel Gleim

But would you expect the historic run rate of CHF 25 million to be a reasonable assumption for us for 2020? Or similar to the other investments, should we anticipate an acceleration in 2020 over 2019?

Thomas Oetterli

Well, I think there is a like normal ongoing restructuring, but as probably every company, we are at the moment looking ahead into 2020. We’re in discussions with all the country organizations and different zones for what do they plan to improve for 2020. And as I said, we are in the full process now of budgeting and analyzing.

So it's maybe a little bit early. But you can expect that the normal, let's say, ongoing restructuring is on the level as we had this year. But we still are finalizing what are our key initiatives in our operational excellence to have more efficient processes and structures. And this might be impacting at the end the overall figure. And we might be able to say more in our yearly call, early February or our conference.

Daniel Gleim

Very clear. Thank you very much. You mentioned that your order intake in China saw a moderation in the first quarter after a very strong second quarter. Could you explain what the drivers are? Was it just the project timing and given that you've seen some weeks of the fourth quarter now, would you expect this momentum on the order intake side China to reaccelerate in the fourth quarter?

Thomas Oetterli

But there is a certain base effect. Last year, we had a very, very strong increase of our order intake in the second half of the year. So this, of course, keep you -- brings you a little bit more under pressure on a year-to-year consideration for the single quarters. So, yes, we were a little bit slowing down in the growth year-on-year, but we still have the feeling that it should be a strong Q4 also this year.

Daniel Gleim

Very clear. I think your nine-month China order intake should be firmly in the positive side. And therefore, I would also anticipate that the prepayments from China have, in absolute terms, increased, yet the free cash flow after nine months was more stable-ish after you do the adjustments that you mentioned during your presentation.

Was it just mix? You mentioned more infrastructure and the share in China effectively offsetting the positive payment from China prepayments? Or was there some other region globally, which offset the positive payment from China? So the overall free cash flow was more stable year-over-year. If you could help us with that, that would be appreciated.

Urs Scheidegger

Yes. As you know, our net working capital has deteriorated over some quarters. And this is still visible mainly due to the large project order intake which we have accelerated in recent periods. And then come these more demanding and unfavorable payment terms and less early advanced payments and a higher share of late payments is to final billings or even some cash retentions of the final billings.

So this is still a negative impact so far, but it has much more stabilized now for us. And the good growth in China of course is on order intake. But you also have seen that our backlog has grown very strongly. And hence those advanced payments still have to materialize on the order intake when we roll it out and should become visible in future periods.

Daniel Gleim

Very clear. Thank you very much. One last question on the bettering order backlog. You previously mentioned this is both a global and the China observation, does this still hold true as of today when you think about where the biggest payments are coming from? Is this a global observation? Or can you pinpoint to a specific region where the biggest absolute driver was coming from?

Thomas Oetterli

Okay. So, good question. I think, it's a little bit of history. The biggest pressure we had in the margins and in the pricing, both in China. So this was our key area and territory where we wanted to turn around the situation. This we did pretty successfully.

In the other areas, the pressure was less. We had some improvements in Europe and we have a continuous price increase seen over the last two or three years, also in the North American part. And then, there was some downturn in Brazil. The market is maybe half of the size it has been a couple of years ago. And we all hoped that it will rebound, but it did not.

So the price pressure is still substantial there. And then during this year in terms of the Asia Pacific market, I mentioned India, I mentioned Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, where we have, for different reasons, some weakening of the markets. We also saw some price pressure. So looking forward, as I said, I would be -- I would consider that we now have achieved quite a stable environment.

Daniel Gleim

And if you think about lead periods of that improving order book coming through? I appreciate that's project phasing and there might be something earlier, something later, but when would you expect a significant feelable tailwind for margins? Is mid-2020 a fair assumption or would this be pushed out even further?

Thomas Oetterli

Well, I think, that's a little bit the dilemma. We have talked before about lead times and the enlargement of lead times in China happened not now. It already happened about one or two years ago when we were coming towards the end of the, let's say, insulin downturn.

And lead times in China are long. Especially also in our business model you have to understand that we are limiting the business model on these distributors. So we are more depending that really the job is closed and we do not just send the material to a distributor who then has to pay. So our lead times are longer than for other players in the market, because we clearly for safety and quality reasons don't want to overshoot a certain share of this distributed model.

And then, on the other side, we also push a lot large projects in public transport. And there, of course, lead times are sometimes three years. So mid of 2020, maybe second half, yes, part of it and then more to come still in 2021 out of the efforts we have done in China.

Daniel Gleim

Very clear, thank you very much.

Operator

The next question comes from Andy Schneider, Blues Capital [ph]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, gentlemen. I'm really sorry to again go back to the margins. I'm not sure if I got the right before, it's regarding this additional 20bps headwind in 2020, from digital investments. Is this a gross or a net negative impact?

Because besides more investments in the Digital Twin, there are stable investments in Schindler Ahead, which however should come with more monetization revenues for Schindler Ahead.

Is the plan to be breakeven there in 2021? So, is it then fair to say that because of the let's say lower losses for Schindler Ahead, the overall drag from digital investments might not incrementally increase next year?

Thomas Oetterli

No. The investment was a net investment, because the increase is mainly driven by the Digital Twins. And their savings are coming only in a couple of years.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Okay, thank you very much.

Thomas Oetterli

I would propose that we maybe have one additional question. And maybe I see on the list, the others maybe then dial and you can contact also Marco Knuchel, our Head of Investors Relations.

Operator

The last question is from Wasi Rizvi from RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Wasi Rizvi

Hi. Good morning. And thanks for taking the time. Just a couple left for me. You've mentioned a couple of times on the call converting some of your backlog to the modularization in that being a potential source of margin upside.

But can you explain to me how that works? And say can we amend what you ordered? Do you need to offer them something in order to do that? I mean is that a major factor in when we see margins accelerating? Or is it more simply about when you convert the orders at the higher margins. You've taken in recent quarters?

And then just to follow-on on that modularization point. Is there also a risk that the inventory is a bit higher as you carry inventory for the new product and the older format product next year. So the cash conversion is a bit lower than -- as the inventories will have to rise to accommodate both types?

Thomas Oetterli

Well I'll start with question number two. Yes, you are right. If you change technology and products, you have the risk that you have a little bit higher inventories because you still have to be able to able to -- you have to ramp up in advance.

Your inventories for the new products, but you are still producing the old ones. So you have a little bit of a doubling effect. This is true. Now to your question number one, the converting of the backlog, in fact there are two types of conversions.

One is at the existing product and to exchange the components. This is what you see in our business this year maybe we're able to replace certain components with the new modularity components.

We started first with the cards, now we have the inverters and to controllers. And this is still the same product but one of the components is changed. This is easier. That's the easier part.

But now in order to achieve the discussed savings for 2020, this is not enough because now with the additional components coming in, you have to be able to switch the product.

And there of course it depends, there the actual potential orders it is still discussed and we have not yet found an offer there. But we can do the offer this to new ones. But if you do an offer with the new products they will be produced in 2021. So that had no impact.

So you should be able to switch existing orders. And this depends on which state is the order is towards the customer. Because if there are different dimensions mechanically requested maybe a change in the beat, the change in the headroom or you need different type of holes in the construction work, then honestly it's very hard to go back to that and say where we ones of earlier.

So if you made two holes for the order and they say but could you move then by 10 centimetres? Then you cannot convert. And this analysis which, orders are at the moment in which stage, in order to be a candidate to be converted.

This is super, super critical. But also super, super difficult. And that's the whole game. Because at the end, what we want to do to the customer, if you would like to give the customers an even better product and service, but of course we don't want to disturb their work. And so that's a little bit a delicate activity.

Wasi Rizvi

Okay, that's helpful. Thanks.

Thomas Oetterli

Thank you. So ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much for attending this conference call. I'd like to close now. And I'm really looking forward to our next event, that's our full year results conference on February 14 2020.

And if there are some questions left. So we have not been able to address something and there are maybe you have follow-on, please call Marco Knuchel, our Head of Investor Relations.

And I once more would like to thank you. And say goodbye.