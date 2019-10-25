Azul SA: Strong Growth Prospects, But Shares Are Fully Valued

The market seems to have fully priced in growth prospects, and Azul shares currently trade at a 14% premium to fair value.

Azul SA (AZUL) shared its growth strategy in the recently concluded Annual Investor Day. The tone of the presentation was upbeat, with management optimistic about the carrier’s growth prospects and the potential to create long-term shareholder value.

Management reiterated its strategic plan to grow capacity while delivering improved profitability, driven primarily by the upcoming fleet replacement. It also underscored its competitive advantages and emphasized its “hidden assets” i.e., sources of value that the market has seemingly discounted.

However, Azul's growth expectations seem to be fully priced in by the market, and I see fair value at $34.5 per share using an EV/EBITDA multiple of 10X – suggesting that shares are trading at a 14% premium over fair value.

Increasing Capacity and A Couple of Growth Kickers

Despite the ongoing macroeconomic conditions surrounding the Latin American region, the airline industry remained resilient and bucked the trend with carriers set to grow 5% to 7% this year. With this, it appears that Azul is still being opportunistic in accelerating its market position (presently at 27% of domestic passengers) – a fitting strategy in an under-penetrated Brazilian market, given the country would need to grow more than 50% to achieve a penetration rate of 0.8x per capita vs. current penetration of 0.5x, as highlighted in their presentation.

To be able to capture the market opportunity in the Brazilian airline industry, it will have to ramp up its next-generation aircraft fleet, replacing the Embraer E-jet E1 (NYSE:ERJ) with a fleet of Embraer E-jet E2s and Airbus A320 (OTCPK:EADSF), although this will be dependent on its ability to find buyers or lessees for its E1s. By 2023, Azul’s Aircraft fleet size will comprise 46 E2's, 80 A320 Neos, 12 A330s, and 32 ATRs. This shift to E1s and A320 Neos will allow the company to improve margins considering the E2s and A320 Neos have reduced 26% and 29% cost per available seat kilometers (CASK), respectively, relative to E1s. Overall, this will likely offset expectations for a flat to slight decline in revenue per available seat kilometers (RASK) in the near term.

Available seat kilometers (ASK) is guided to grow at 21% this year but is expected to decelerate to the mid-teens in 2020 and low double-digit levels in subsequent years. 76% of its growth will be from upgauging, 19% from higher frequencies in its current markets, and only 5% from new markets. The company also plans to add more than 30 new destinations in the coming five years and does not see a major need to expand into the more competitive routes.

Meanwhile, its robust passenger network will allow Azul to offer air cargo service to around 114 destinations with 130 aircraft and serve 3,700 cities with its 240 locations distribution nationwide. Looking forward, the plan is to focus on growing the cargo business by more than 3x fleet growth, with margin expansion underpinned by: 1) larger aircrafts entering its fleet and 2) high idle belly capacity. At present, Azul has a market share of 22% in the air cargo business (vs. 31% and 21% for LATAM and GOL, respectively), and will channel more resources into this segment to capture market share. Further, it has partnered with several e-commerce companies to boost its cargo business expansion.

Another source of ancillary revenues is its loyalty program, which saw an increase of 121% in gross billings from co-branded credit cards, 36% in B2B, and 37% in B2C. In the years ahead, the plan is to also develop initiatives for TudoAzul.

Building on its Route Network

Azul’s route network is a source of its competitive advantage. Management should be able to build on its strength through improving its network connectivity and maintaining low overlap with competitors. Azul does not sacrifice passenger yields, given the capacity growth leverages the carrier’s existing connectivity. Replicating this strategy would thus be difficult for an airline lacking similar scale.

Hidden Asset Value Potential

Thus far, the market has ignored Azul’s various hidden assets, including its fully-owned loyalty program, its declining aircraft maintenance reserves, and its investment in other companies. In respect to its maintenance reserves, the company emphasized the R$1.48 billion asset in its balance sheet related to security deposits and maintenance reserves, which it expects to decline over time since new leases will not require maintenance reserves.

Competitive Landscape

Azul is not worried about newcomers in the Brazilian domestic market in the next 3-5 years due to various prohibitive entry barriers such as 1) regulations that mandate airlines to compensate passengers if flights are canceled due to bad weather, 2) high jet fuel prices, and 3) lack of secondary airports. Moreover, the high capital intensity of the industry could potentially discourage smaller players, and consequently, incumbent market leaders will continue to dominate the industry.

Growth Expectations Priced In; Downside Risks Should be Considered

Following the latest numbers, I project revenues to grow to $3.3 billion in FY 2020 (+17% YoY; at the upper end of consensus estimates), driven by a continued increase in air travel demand. Further, I factor in a higher EBITDA margin of 35% (from an EBITDA margin of 34%) to account for additional cost efficiencies. At an average 10X EV/EBITDA peer multiple (GOL’s EV/EBITDA of 8.5X and LATAM Airlines’ 11.6X), Azul’s fair value lies around $34.5 per share – shares are currently trading at a 14% premium to fair value, suggesting the company’s growth expectations are already imputed in the share price.

The company also faces downside risks, including a slowdown in the Brazilian economy, volatility in oil prices, and potential delays in the delivery of new aircraft – which could push share prices lower. Further, there is a high degree of unpredictability in the aircraft business with revenue volatility driven by cyclical travel spend, coupled with significant operating and financial leverage that could affect the carrier’s profitability.

Conclusion

Building on its competitive advantage and the opportunity to gain share in the Brazilian airline industry, Azul's growth strategy involves adding next-generation aircraft to facilitate margin expansion. Moreover, it will focus on growing its cargo business and loyalty program as an added kicker to top-line growth. However, the market appears to have largely priced in the bull case as shares now trade at a 14% premium to fair value (derived from a 10x EBITDA multiple).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.