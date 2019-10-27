Ferrellgas Default Could Drive Special Dividend For TPG Specialty Lending

According to FGP's 10-K filing last week, the company failed to deliver its financial results by the deadline, delivering them a day later after TPG said it was in default.

TSLX Article Follow-Up:

This article is a follow-up to "Another Big Win Driving Special Dividends And 9% To 10% Yield" from July 2018 that mentioned:

Two weeks from now, management will discuss another home run for Q2 2018 with its "opportunistic" investment in Ferrellgas Partners that will likely drive another large special dividend.

It should be noted that readers/investors who purchased shares of TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) at the time of the article have done well partially due to the "Big Win" discussed in the article linked above including:

Higher amounts (of special dividends) paid in 2018 for the reasons discussed in this article, including higher portfolio yield from rising interest rates and recent portfolio growth. TSLX's largest investment (iHeart Communications) debtors filed for bankruptcy on April 28, 2018, eventually repaying its $117.5 million ABL and providing around $0.07/$0.08 in NII for upcoming special dividends.

During Q4 2019, TSLX covered its dividend by 177% due to prepayment fees and accelerated amortization of upfront fees related to iHeart Communications and Northern Oil & Gas driving a special dividend of $0.12 per share.

TSLX Q2 2019 Update

TSLX management continues to produce higher returns by investing in distressed companies through excellent underwriting standards that protect shareholders during worst-case scenarios including call protection, prepayment fees and amendment fees backed by first-lien collateral of the assets. Historically, higher returns have been partially driven by these strong financial covenants and call protections during periods of higher amounts of prepayments and worst-case scenarios.

Given our direct origination strategy, 99% of our portfolio by fair value was sourced through non-intermediated channels. At quarter end, we maintained effective voting control on 83% of our debt investments and averaged 2.1 financial covenants per debt investment consistent with historical trends. And we continue to have meaningful call protection on our debt portfolio of 103.4 as a percentage of fair value as a way to generate additional economics should our portfolio get repaid in the near term.

During Q2 2019, TSLX's net asset value ("NAV") per share increased by $0.34 or 2.1% (from $16.34 to $16.68) due to over-earning the dividends by $0.07 per share after excluding excise tax, unrealized gains on its interest rate swaps of $0.09 per share and $0.19 per share of changes in portfolio valuations including Validity, Inc. and Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP) together accounting for around $0.17 per share of unrealized gains.

There were some additional markdowns in the three "watch list" investments Mississippi Resources, Vertellus Specialties, and IRGSE Holding Corp. but mostly related to the equity positions as shown in the following table. However, its first-lien position in Mississippi Resources was marked down to 92% of cost and needs to be watched:

It's important for investors to understand that one of TSLX's strategies for higher IRRs is distressed lending including retail asset-based lending ("ABL") as "traditional brick and mortar retail gives way to the rise of e-commerce." Historically, borrowers have paid amendment fees to avoid even higher prepayment fees if they decided to refinance. Also, the amendments included an additional "borrowing base" providing increased downside protection on the investment. This strategy continues to drive higher fee income including prepayment and amendments fees and will discuss in an article later this month.

Similar to investing in distressed retail assets, the company is focused on increasing returns through investing opportunistically in oil/energy but only first-lien "with attractive downside protective features in the form of significant hedged collateral value at current price levels." Management has mentioned that energy exposure would not exceed 10% of the portfolio and only first-lien using appropriate hedges. TSLX made "opportunistic" investments in Verdad Resources in Q2 2019, MD America Energy during Q4 2018, Ferrellgas Partners during Q2 2018 and Northern Oil & Gas in Q4 2017 that was previously repaid.

Another transaction this quarter that highlights our platform's capabilities is the $225 million term loan facility that we sold at an agent for the Verdad Resources, an upstream E&P company with primary operations in the DJ Basin. This opportunity was sourced with our energy team and coincided with our opportunistic approach of providing first lien reserve based loans to upstream companies situated low on their cost curves at current price levels. Our platform sector expertise and ability to act in size allows us to structure a customized one-stop solution for the company and its sponsor at pricing in terms that provide a strong risk return profile on our investment. Inclusive of the $42.2 million par value loan that we funded for Verdad, our portfolio's total energy exposure of the quarter remained low at 3.8% of portfolio at fair value.

Ferrellgas Partners (FGP) is the second-biggest U.S. distributor of retail propane and as of June 30, 2019, was TSLX's largest investment currently valued at $5.823 million over cost.

The following information is also from my previous article linked above:

After going through various SEC filings, I believe the new "opportunity" discussed above is with Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP). On May 4, 2018, FGP executed a new $575 million senior secured credit facility to replace its credit facility that was scheduled to mature in October 2018. This new facility consists of a $300 million revolving line of credit supported by commitments from TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. and PNC Bank, National Association, as well as a $275 million term loan, both priced at LIBOR + 5.75% and maturing May 4, 2023. This new senior secured credit facility is secured with substantially all of the operating partnership and its subsidiaries' asset and FGP and the general partner's partnership interests in the operating partnership and contains various affirmative and negative covenants and default provisions, as well as requirements with respect to the maintenance of specified financial ratios and limitations on the making of loans and investments. It is important to note that this was another complex transaction that required TSLX's excellent underwriting skills likely with appropriate call protection, prepayment fees and amendment fees backed by first-lien collateral of the assets and covenants some of which were detailed in the related FGP SEC Filing: 8-K

Last week, FGP filed its 10-K and included in the "recent developments" section was "Disagreement with Agent under Senior Secured Credit Facility":

The financing agreement governing the operating partnership's Senior Secured Credit Facility requires the operating partnership to deliver certain financial and other information to TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., as administrative agent and collateral agent under the financing agreement ("TPG"). Under these requirements, the operating partnership must, among other matters, deliver certain quarterly unaudited consolidated financial information of the operating partnership and its subsidiaries to TPG within 55 days after the end of each fiscal quarter, including the fourth fiscal quarter, of each fiscal year. The operating partnership failed to deliver certain quarterly financial information for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2019, and a related required compliance certificate, to TPG by the applicable deadline of September 24, 2019. TPG delivered a notice of default with respect to these matters on September 25, 2019, and the operating partnership delivered all required financial information and the related compliance certificate to TPG on September 25, 2019. The operating partnership believes that, under applicable law, such delivery cured the event of default under the financing agreement and therefore that no event of default presently exists. TPG, however, has advised the operating partnership of TPG's belief that the event of default cannot be cured by delivery of the required information after the deadline and therefore that the event of default is continuing and will continue unless and until it is waived under the terms of the financing agreement. The parties have attempted to agree on a waiver of the disputed event of default. However, as of the filing of this Annual Report on Form 10-K, no such agreement has been reached, as the terms proposed by TPG were not acceptable to the operating partnership and, in the operating partnership's opinion, were not commercially reasonable under the circumstances. As a result of the failure to reach an agreement, the operating partnership and TPG continue to dispute the existence of an event of default under the financing agreement. Additionally, TPG has advised the operating partnership of TPG's belief that the audited consolidated financial statements of the operating partnership and its subsidiaries for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2019, as included in this Annual Report on Form 10-K, do not satisfy the requirements set forth in the financing agreement for delivery of annual audited financial statements because the report of our independent registered public accounting firm on such financial statements includes an "explanatory paragraph" regarding substantial doubt as to the operating partnership's ability to continue as a going concern, notwithstanding that the independent registered public accounting firm's report expresses an unqualified opinion with respect to such financial statements. The operating partnership disagrees with the position articulated by TPG on this matter and believes that the operating partnership has fully complied with the requirements set forth in the financing agreement with respect to delivery of such financial statements. However, based on the position previously articulated by TPG on this matter, the operating partnership believes that TPG may assert that an event of default has occurred under the financing agreement with respect to the operating partnership's compliance with the covenant requiring delivery of audited financial statements. As a result of the notice of default delivered by TPG, the operating partnership has classified the $275 million Senior secured term loan as Current Portion of Long-Term Debt on the Consolidated Balance Sheet. The operating partnership will vigorously defend itself against any remedial action that TPG may take in respect of alleged events of default that the operating partnership does not believe are continuing or have occurred.

It gets worse, the auditor's "Going Concern" section included:

The ability of Ferrellgas Partners to restructure, refinance or otherwise satisfy these notes is uncertain considering the level of other outstanding indebtedness. In certain circumstances, the failure to repay the $357 million in unsecured notes on their contractual maturity date may result in an event of default under the Partnership's Senior Secured Credit Facility and the indentures governing the Partnership's outstanding notes. Additionally, the Finance Corp. does not have sufficient cash reserves or the ability to generate sufficient future cash flows to satisfy its obligations as co-obligor of the debt securities of the Partnership. Given these concerns, we believe there is substantial doubt about the entity's ability to continue as a going concern.

Also, there is a chance that TPG could use that statement from the auditor as another default event. S&P Global Ratings cut FGP's down to CCC- mentioning that a default or distressed exchange is a "virtual certainty."

Why would a BDC invest in a business that is likely to default and/or about go bankrupt?

First of all, very few institutions will invest in or lend to these companies which mean that lenders can basically dictate terms that are favorable to them including first-lien on all assets with strict covenants that protect their investment (and your capital).

I realize that lending money to a company that will likely default or even file for bankruptcy seems counterintuitive to most investors but this is where a superior credit platform like TPG's provides benefit for an externally managed BDC. The TPG team is excellent at assessing recoverable assets in worst-case scenarios.

FGP's Senior Secured Credit Facility is secured with substantially all of the assets of the operating partnership and its subsidiaries, and Ferrellgas Partners' and the general partner's partnership interests in the operating partnership, and contains various affirmative and negative covenants and default provisions, as well as requirements with respect to the maintenance of specified financial ratios and limitations on the making of loans and investments.

Ferrellgas is a publicly-traded distributor of propane with an enterprise value of $2.3 billion. The company has a defensive core business with high return on invested capital and a strong management team but faced refinancing difficulties given the challenging regulatory environment for banks. Due to our ability to provide a fully underwritten financing solution through co-investments from affiliated funds we were able to structure a first lien last out position at a low attach point of 0.2X at a low net leverage of 1.7X with highly attractive adjusted returns. Our exposure we do hold a little of a second half revolver in Ferrell so what you see is just a funded term loans so our commitment to Ferrell in total is $112 million which is basically consistent with iHeart. If you look at Ferrell's capital structure and you look at the market value with enterprise of the company, we are about 20% loan to value or something like that where the market value of the company I think is 9.5 to 10 times EBITDA and right now we are at 1.7 times EBITDA. But it's a low working capital kind of.

FGP currently has $1.26 billion in total assets with $0.9 billion of current liabilities including $357 million unsecured notes due June 15, 2020. Also, there's almost another $1.5 billion of long-term debt at risk of accelerated payments driving liquidity issues

The following are TSLX's investment-grade ratings from Fitch, S&P, and Kroll under the new target leverage range of 0.90x-1.25x debt-to-equity.

TSLX Recommendations

As mentioned earlier, TSLX's investment in FGP is currently marked by almost $6 million above cost resulting in unrealized gains of $0.09 per share that can be used to support upcoming special dividends (once realized). Also, during Q3 2019, there will likely be around $0.13 per share of realized gains related to the exit of its preferred equity investment in Validity, Inc. that was discussed on the recent call:

Note that the increase in the fair value mark on our convertible preferred equity investment in Validity contributed a positive $0.13 per share to this quarter's net unrealized gain. We continue to hold our convertible preferred equity investment and updated the fair value mark to reflect the valuation from the recent equity investment. We expect to realize our investment at current fair value mark in the near term. If realized, any gains on our equity position at the time of exit would be unwound from the balance sheet and recognized into net income, but won't flow through to net investment income.

However, this information is likely at least partially taken into account with the recent stock price that continues higher and relative strength index ("RSI") of 60 as shown in the following chart. I would suggest waiting for its RSI to drop closer to 30 before buying.

Safer BDCs such as TSLX typically have annual dividend yields between 7% and 9% but patient investors can get higher yields by taking advantage of volatility.

Q3 2019 BDC Reporting Schedule

Most BDCs will be reporting results over the next two weeks (including TSLX, see schedule below), investors should be watching for potential portfolio credit issues that could lead to credit rating downgrades. Lower ratings would likely drive higher borrowing expenses that could put downward pressure on net interest margins and dividend coverage over the coming quarters.

