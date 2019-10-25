Equinor: Disappointing Quarterly Results That Position The Company Well For Medium-Term Growth

On Thursday, October 24, 2019, Norwegian energy giant Equinor ASA (EQNR) announced its third-quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results were quite disappointing as the company reported a fairly large year-over-year revenue decline as well as a net loss during the quarter. As one might expect, the fact that both oil and gas prices were lower than in the prior year quarter played a significant role in this disappointing headline performance. There were, however, some very bright spots in this report that should benefit the company over the coming years. Overall then, we do see that the Equinor growth story is very much proceeding in the way that I have presented in past articles, but we also see the effects of the commodity price risk that is inherent in investing in companies like this.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Equinor's third-quarter 2019 earnings results:

Equinor reported total revenues of $15.610 billion in the third quarter of 2019. This represents an 18.43% decline over the $19.136 billion that the company brought in during the prior year quarter.

Net operating loss was $469 million in the most recent quarter. This compares very unfavorably to the $4.597 billion operating profit that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Equinor produced an average of 1.909 million barrels of oil equivalents per day during the period. This represents a 7.60% decline over the 2.066 million barrels oil equivalents per day that the company averaged in the third quarter of last year.

The company brought five new projects online since the end of the second quarter of 2019.

Net loss was $1.107 billion in the third quarter of 2019. This compares very unfavorably to the $1.666 billion net income in the third quarter of 2018.

It seems quite certain that one of the first things that anyone perusing these highlights is likely to notice is that Equinor saw its revenues decline very significantly compared to the year-ago quarter. There were two primary reasons for this. The first is that the company realized a significantly lower average liquids price in this quarter than it did in either the second quarter of this year or the third quarter of last year. We can see this quite clearly here:

Source: Equinor ASA

As we can see here, the company realized an average price of $52.50 for each barrel of liquids that it sold in the quarter compared to $67.60 a year ago. This is an effect of the plunge in oil prices that we saw at the end of 2018 (along with the price of everything else). While we did see some recovery in oil prices this year, they have yet to maintain the highs that we saw during the prior year quarter. It should be fairly obvious why a decline in liquids prices would adversely impact Equinor's revenues. After all, if it receives less money for each unit of product it sells, then it will bring in less money in aggregate, all else being equal.

The second factor that decreased the company's revenues compared to the prior year quarter is that it had lower production. This was also noted in the highlights. It should be fairly easy to understand why this would exert a negative influence on the company's revenues. After all, if it has fewer products to sell, then obviously total revenues will be lower even if the price of that product remains static (which obviously did not happen during the period). The big concern for us is why the company's production went down as this tends to go against the growth narrative that we have been presented for this company. In this case, the production decline was mostly due to natural causes. One of the defining characteristics of oil and gas fields is that their production rate ramps up very quickly once the field is first developed and then slowly declines. This is one reason why energy companies that do not bring new fields online consistently will see their production levels steadily decline. This is what happened here as Equinor did not bring enough new production online to make up for the natural declines that it experienced over the past year. This may have been intentional to some degree as the company states that it was holding back on natural gas production in response to the very low prices that we witnessed during the quarter. This does make sense too as further contributing to a natural gas glut is certainly not conducive to reducing pricing pressure, and it is logical for the company to wait until it can secure a better price for its gas.

One of Equinor's goals over the past several years has been expanding its production base internationally and away from its home country of Norway. This is mostly due to the widespread conviction that the North Sea and the Norwegian Continental Shelf are mature regions in which energy resource production has already peaked and has entered a period of terminal decline. While technological advances have allowed the company to extend the productive life of its fields in the region, this conviction has thus far proven to be accurate. Thus, the company needs to expand its production internationally if it wishes to remain a going concern over the long-term. This is a goal that the company has thus far enjoyed considerable success at and it has in fact grown its international production in recent years. It continued to make progress on this goal during the third quarter, as we can clearly see here:

Source: Equinor ASA

As we can see quite clearly here, Equinor's international production in the most recent quarter was 1.32% higher than what it had in the prior year quarter. This was true despite the fact that the company's overall production went down, as already discussed. Thus, it was clearly the company's domestic Norwegian operations that saw the brunt of the production declines. The company credits this year-over-year production growth to the fact that it brought new fields online in both the Gulf of Mexico and the United Kingdom's part of the North Sea, the largest of these projects I have actually discussed in prior articles on Equinor that have been published to this site. In addition to these offshore projects, Equinor also began producing resources from some of its onshore wells in the United States. In this way then, Equinor is contributing to the growth of the United States as an energy-exporting nation, which may surprise some investors.

One of the biggest highlights of this quarter was the way in which it positioned the company for growth next year. As noted earlier in this article, Equinor has brought five major growth projects online since the end of the second quarter. These five projects are Trestakk, Mariner, Snefrid Nord, Utgard, and Johan Sverdrup. Johan Sverdrup, which started production on October 5, is already producing in excess of 200,000 barrels of oil per day. Naturally though, this production has to be shared with the other partners on the project. Nevertheless, these five projects are all expected to be ramped up quickly and should add about 200,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day to Equinor's own production level by the middle of next year. Naturally, some of this increase will only serve to offset some of the normal production declines from fields elsewhere, but Equinor should still be able to deliver production growth as these fields are ramped up.

This is unlikely to be the end of Equinor's growth story though, as the company still has several other projects at various stages of development. These projects are expected to grow the company's production level at a 3% compound annual growth rate over the 2019-2025 period. Admittedly, this is nowhere near the growth rate that some of the company's peers, like BP (BP), expect to deliver over the period, but growth is still growth and will likely benefit the company's shareholders. Assuming that oil prices remain at least somewhat stable or increase over the period, Equinor should be able to deliver rising revenues and cash flows over the medium term.

In conclusion, this was far from being the best quarter that Equinor has ever delivered, mostly due to the weakness in both oil and gas prices that permeates the markets. It did, however, make a great deal of progress at positioning itself for forward growth, so we certainly have good reason to believe that things will get better for the firm. The company as is has very strong finances, so there is certainly no reason to panic sell in reaction to these results.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.