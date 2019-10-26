A 7% Avenue To Safe Community Banks: StoneCastle Financial

HDS+ subscribers have enjoyed a ~24% total return on BANX, vs. ~17% for the market during this period.

This is a purely domestic income play, which is buffered from trade war effects.

Community banks are the most stable part of the US banking system.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX) is one of the core holdings of the Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus portfolio. Why? Because it gives our subscribers very attractive, high yield exposure to the US community banking industry, which is the most stable part of the US banking sector.

BANX is typical of the type of income vehicles we cover in the HDS+ portfolio - it has an attractive yield, based upon an interesting, but not so obvious, sub sector of the economy, but it doesn't get a lot of coverage in the financial media.

Since its inception at the end of 2017, when we began the HDS+ Marketplace service, BANX has delivered a 23.82% total return to HDS+ subscribers, vs. a 16.68% return for the S&P 500. A big plus for HDS+ income investors is that nearly 60% of that total return is due to BANX's steady quarterly distributions.

Profile:

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX) has a very unique business model. It's a closed-end investment company, which lends money to community banks throughout the US, through preferred equity, subordinated debt and common equity investments, and gives income investors a secure, high-yield exposure to them.

A High-Yield Avenue Into The Safest Part Of The US Banking System:

The safety of the US community banking sub sector has been one of the big attractions of BANX as an income investment. We've owned many community banks through the years, with good results. However, the yields weren't often as attractive as we'd like. BANX, with its 6.86% yield, not only solves this yield problem, but also offers diversification across the US economy.

As BANX's CEO Josh Siegel pointed out on the Q2 '19 earnings call, "There's been less than a 0.1% correlation to community bank failure rates to the S&P 500."

Community banks are highly regulated, much like utilities. National (FDIC, Federal Reserve, among others) and state regulators both keep tabs on small banks, which require regulatory approval for dividends, buybacks, sub-debt and equity insurance, in addition to new lending lines.

Remember the banking crisis of 2008, when we saw major banks on their knees, due to sub-prime consumer loans? The default rate for community banks was only 2% or less through the worst of the 2008 crisis.

We checked the FDIC site to see how community banks fared in Q2 '19 - no worries there: Net Income rose 8.1%, Loan & Lease values rose 6.3%, and Net Charge-offs and Non-Current Rates both declined year over year.

Community banks also had a stable Net Interest Margin in Q2 '19, which is typical for them, vs. the bigger banks, which have experienced a much wider spread of NIM through the years:

(Source:FDIC)

A Domestic Income Play With A Trade War Buffer:

This banking sub sector also buffers us from trade war fallout: "I don't foresee that the current economic policy or foreign trade issues, the yuan versus the dollar, it's just – as always, and that 'always' meaning decade after decade after decade, has a very little direct effect on community banks. The hardware store, the borrower, the local manufacturer, it's a domestic play. And while, yes, if the dollar strengthens, foreign goods become more expensive, but that's sort of the tail, it's not the dog. So historically, small banks are reasonably recession-resistant." (Source: Q2 19 earnings call)

60% of BANX's dollar-weighted underlying bank investments in the heartland of the country, offering a strong geographic diversification across 33 states.

In addition to its attractive yield, another of BANX's strengths is the quality of its portfolio - it has had no credit defaults since its 2013 IPO.

(Source: BANX site)

Distributions:

BANX pays $.38/quarter, in a March/June/Sept/Dec. cycle. At $22.15, it yields 6.86%, and it should go ex-dividend next on ~12/20/19. Similar to many closed-end funds, BANX's management has kept the quarterly payout steady, at $.38 since Q3 '17. CEF's aren't generally known for dividend growth, but more for stable payouts.

In addition to its regular $.38 distribution, BANX paid a special $.14 dividend in Q4 '18, which gives it a 1-plus trailing Distribution Payout Ratio of 105%. However, it also had a net realized and unrealized gain on investments of ~$2.45M in Q1-2 '19, or ~$.37/share:

(Source: BANX site)

Taxes:

BANX issues a 1099 to investors at tax time. 32.46% of its 2018 distributions were classified as qualified dividend income, so that portion would qualify for a lower tax rate.

NAV Pricing:

At $22.11, BANX is selling at 1.42% premium to its Q2 '19 ending $21.80 NAV. BANX reports its Q3 '19 earnings on 10/30/19, so this NAV figure could very well change at that point.

BANX saw significant NAV discounts in 2015 - 2016 (due to downsizing its initial $.50 quarterly payout to a more sustainable $.38) and also was discounted in the Q4 '18 pullback. However, BANX has been selling much closer to its NAV/share for most of 2019.

Other than 2018, BANX's market price has outperformed its NAV since 2016, with 2019's market price performance up 17% vs. just 5.5% for its NAV, as of 6/30/19.

Analysts' Price Targets:

BANX only appears to have three to four analysts currently covering it, and their price targets range from $22.00, just above the $21.80 NAV/Share, up to $25.00, with an average of ~$23.67. At $22.15, BANX is ~7% below the average price target.

Financials:

BANX's ROA improved in Q2 '19, to 6.14%, vs. 5.54% in Q2 '18, while its debt/equity leverage also improved, dropping to .17X, vs. .32X in Q2 '18.

It also had a much higher asset coverage of 7.01X for its revolving credit line in Q2 '19, vs. 4.17X in Q2 '18.

Management:

Part of the strength of BANX is in its management. Its CEO, Josh Siegel, is a noted authority on community banking - in fact, he has been invited to educate bank regulators about the community banking industry, and is often quoted in financial publications and broadcasts. His bio states that "his research and financial innovations have brought nearly $40 billion of capital to over 1,600 banks across America during the past 13 years."

Management also keeps close tabs on the community banking sector via a broad-based deposit program - "We have deposits at over 850 institutions in all 50 states. So we see what's happening in a very granular basis." (Q2 '19 call)

BANX will report its Q3 '19 earnings report on Wednesday, Oct. 30, after the market close.

All tables by Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, except where noted otherwise.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BANX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our DoubleDividendStocks.com service features options selling for dividend stocks.



It's a separate service from our Seeking Alpha Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service.