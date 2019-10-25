DISH Network's 'Silly' Plan To Upend The Wireless Industry

After the New T-Mobile comes to pass, DISH can be aggressive going after any dissatisfied customers.

One of the more intriguing parts of the T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE: S) merger is the role that DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH) hopes to play. If the merger goes through, T-Mobile might want to send a big thank you card to DISH. With regulators worried about going from four major wireless providers down to three, DISH offered to buy the Sprint prepaid business. The big question facing investors is can DISH really transform itself from a pay-TV company to a real wireless competitor? Some have called the company's plans "silly." However, if we dig into how DISH hopes to accomplish this feat, it could be the doubting analysts that are left feeling silly.

This seems like a battle of the have-nots

At first, thinking that DISH could become a strong wireless competitor seems like a fool's errand. Currently, DISH is more of a play on the cash cow that is traditional pay-TV. In the last six months, DISH generated more than $700 million in core free cash flow, even while capital expenditures increased by almost 68%.

It makes sense that T-Mobile would want to convince regulators that DISH will be successful. Peter Lynch once said that CEOs don't normally talk positively about their competition, yet when they do, investors should probably pay attention. In T-Mobile's last conference call, CEO John Legere said:

"with the spectrum that DISH has, with the acquisition of Boost, with the MVNO arrangement… DISH has a real significant opportunity to be a very credible disruptive fourth wireless carrier."

Legere went further to outline the company's competitive position. He said:

"They'll have 9.3 million customers. They'll have a tremendous MVNO and transition services agreement…they have a good marketing engine and prowess, and they have ability to raise capital. So they're a real player."

As a well-known maverick in the wireless industry, if I didn't know better, I'd say John Legere admires DISH's potential competitive position.

If we look at how DISH is positioned in its current business, relative to where Sprint is coming from, investors get a sense of how this could work out. In Sprint's last quarter, the company said that service revenue declined by 3.1% year-over-year. DISH generates subscriber-related revenue which is like service revenue from Sprint. DISH's subscriber revenue declined by 8.1% in the last quarter. Sprint's total postpaid connections declined by 2.8% annually, whereas DISH's total subscribers declined by 7.4%. Though we are talking about different industries, Sprint isn't at the top of the heap in wireless, and DISH isn't in the lead in pay-TV.

When it comes to their balance sheet and margins, we see a similar comparison. On the operating margin front, DISH's margin last quarter was more than 14% compared to Sprint's margin of less than 6%. When it comes to their balance sheets, DISH and Sprint's long-term debt and operating lease liabilities look eerily similar. In the last quarter, DISH's long-term debt to total assets ratio came at 48%. In Sprint's last quarter, the company's long-term debt and total assets ratio was about 49%.

The point is DISH and Sprint seem to be competing in two different industries with very similar challenges. The key difference is DISH is generating better margins and trying to hold onto a shrinking business, whereas Sprint is facing challenges in the growing wireless business. DISH wants to step in and be the competition that Sprint couldn't provide on its own.

What will the market look like after the New T-Mobile arrives?

It's one thing to speculate about how DISH might compete in the future, but first, we need to look at the positioning of the wireless industry after the New T-Mobile comes to fruition. The short version is Verizon (NYSE:VZ) wireless revenue will still outstrip its peers. Verizon will also still have far more postpaid subscribers and its cash flow will still far outstrip both AT&T (NYSE:T) and New T-Mobile. Let's look at a quick side-by-side and see just how the marketplace will change after this potential merger.

Company AT&T New T-Mobile Verizon Wireless revenue $17.5b $18.1b $22b Service revenue $14b $12.6b $16.2b Equipment revenue $3.5b $4.8b* $4.7b Postpaid consumers 76.3m 77.7m 93.9m Postpaid churn 1.08% 1.2%* 1.02% Net LTD $162b* $66.5b $111.4b

Admittedly, there are multiple caveats to some of these numbers. First, T-Mobile doesn't quote traditional postpaid churn, only postpaid "phone" churn. Second, AT&T quotes total debt but doesn't report an updated balance sheet on a regular basis. In addition, Sprint doesn't break down equipment sales and leases into postpaid and prepaid customers.

With all this in mind, it's worth noting that New T-Mobile will theoretically pass AT&T in both total wireless revenue, equipment revenue, and total postpaid customers. On the other hand, DISH will start with about 9.3 million prepaid subscribers.

What's ironic is, though DISH will carry a small number of subscribers, the company's free cash flow seems superior to the New T-Mobile. If we add together T-Mobile and Sprint's core free cash flow over the last three months, we get a positive $183 million. If we average DISH's three-month core free cash flow, we get a positive $359 million.

DISH has access to the New T-Mobile's combined network for the next seven years while it builds its own. Though the company will start with a very small number of subscribers, it's not a stretch to say that the New T-Mobile may have some unhappy customers. Invariably, customer bills will get messed up, service may be inconsistent, or fear of problems could drive customers to look elsewhere. With access to a cheap network agreement, solid free cash flow and access to the debt markets, DISH can be aggressive going after new customers.

The "silly" plan

At first, the suggestion to buy DISH stock based on its future wireless hopes looks crazy. According to analysts, the future of the company isn't positive. The shares trade at a forward P/E of about 18 and analysts expect negative EPS growth over the next five years. In addition, DISH has missed analyst estimates in three of the last four quarters.

While these are real challenges, the company's wireless plans seem to be widely misunderstood. First, the company has already spent about $21 billion on spectrum licenses over the last multiple years. Second, the company has said it will spend about $10 billion on the second phase of its network buildout. With $31 billion on the line, DISH has plenty of reasons to make its wireless investments profitable.

There are plenty of doubters who don't believe in DISH's plans. In fact, Craig Moffett of MoffettNathanson expressed his doubts very clearly. He said:

Verizon spends $15 billion annually just to maintain its existing network. The idea that Dish might spend $10 billion and then somehow be finished is, well, just silly."

To understand why the company's plan is anything but silly, we need to walk through how DISH can not only compete but also potentially cause some problems for the new big three. The first part of the plan is to use the agreement with T-Mobile to intelligently deploy capital. Technically, DISH can offer wireless service and not spend a penny on its own network for the first seven years.

Second, DISH's competitive pricing seems to be a foregone conclusion. The company's EVP of Corporate Development, Tom Cullen, said, "As far as wireless pricing, yes, we do think we'd be disruptive, day one." Fox Business echoed this sentiment saying DISH will bring, "competitive pricing" to the wireless market. Though New T-Mobile has promised not to raise prices in the first three years following the merger conclusion, that doesn't mean that DISH can't undercut the competition.

The way that DISH plans to build its network are also vastly different than other wireless carriers. Verizon built a network for 2G, then 3G, then 4G, and now is trying to fill in the gaps for 5G. DISH won't have the complication of maintaining pieces of multiple networks, instead, it can thoughtfully build just one. As T-Mobile decommissions wireless towers, DISH will have the opportunity to look at where they are and decide if they fit into its 5G plans.

According to New Street Research, "Ultimately, DISH's cost per unit of data would be 75% lower than Verizon's and 55% lower than AT&T and T-Mobile." Reselling T-Mobile's network will allow DISH to leverage its existing sales force, technicians, and call centers to service these new wireless customers. Companies like Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR) are re-selling Verizon's network and attracting customers as a retention tool for their Internet businesses. DISH can bundle its own wireless service with pay-TV service to cut its churn and attract new customers.

Some are projecting that DISH will attract 25 million total customers by 2023. Several unlimited plans today cost around $35 to $45 per month. If DISH priced their service at the low end, 25 million customers, at an average of $35 per month, would equate to $875 million in monthly revenue. Over a full year, this would bring DISH's wireless revenue to about $10.5 billion. To put that into perspective, DISH is expected to generate around $12 billion in total revenue next year. As we can see, this size of wireless business would be a game-changer for the company.

Last quarter, DISH generated about $0.11 of core free cash flow per dollar of revenue in the last six months. By point of comparison, AT&T generates about $0.13, and Verizon generated $0.17, by this same measure. If we multiply $10.5 billion in wireless revenue, at DISH's existing free cash flow level, we get about $1.2 billion in additional free cash flow per year. More than doubling DISH's core free cash flow over the next few years is anything but a "silly" plan.

Investors in DISH will get a strong ally through the New T-Mobile. As the latter attempts to convince the states in the pending lawsuit to drop their claims, T-Mobile will need to make concessions. To get the Colorado Attorney General to drop its part of the lawsuit, DISH agreed to locate its wireless headquarters in the state. T-Mobile said it would build a statewide 5G network with most of the population covered over the next six years. This directly benefits DISH as it improves the network the company is reselling.

Today, DISH is primarily a pay-TV provider with great aspirations. Assuming the New T-Mobile comes to pass, DISH may end up being a main beneficiary. The last few years have not been kind to DISH's stock, yet the future looks very different. Investors who are willing to bet on this "silly" plan, may end up laughing all the way to the bank.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.