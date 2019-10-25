Fugro NV (FURGF) CEO Mark Heine on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fugro N.V. (OTCPK:FURGF) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2019 3:00 AM ET

Mark Heine – Chief Executive Officer

Paul Verhagen – Chief Financial Officer

Mulder – ING

Thijs Berkelder – ABN AMRO

Andre Mulder – Kepler Capital

Luuk Van Beek – Degroof Petercam

Good day, and welcome to the Fugro Analyst Q2 Trading Update Conference Call.

Mark Heine

Thank you for participating in this call. I’m Mark Heine, CEO. I’m here with Paul Verhagen, CFO; and Catrien Buttingha from Investor Relations. And as usual, first, Paul and I will present a couple of slides, and this should take 10 to 15 minutes. And afterwards, we’re happy to take your questions. Next slide, please.

So this quarter, we realized a high single-digit margin from continuing operations compared to mid-single-digit margin last year. This was the seventh consecutive quarter of EBIT improvement for our continuing business, in other words, excluding Seabed Geosolutions, which is held for sale. So this is excluded in the seven consecutive quarters. This continued recovery of our result is supported by most regions and business lines. I will come back to the performance per region later in this presentation.

Although the revenue growth this quarter was limited to 1.8%, it’s important to see that our 12 months backlog is up by 9.8%, driven by both Marine and Land businesses. I fully understand that people watch our balance sheet closely. Therefore, we’ll give a short update on cash flow and our balance sheet in the quarter of this presentation as well. For now, I would like to stress that the improvement in our results is by now clearly translating in better balance sheet ratios. The key net debt over EBITDA ratio was still 2.8 at the end of June and is now 2.2, and we expect this to further improve towards the end of the year.

Next slide, please. Market update. A year ago, we announced our path to profitable growth strategy. Since then, we have been rapidly expanding in new growth markets such as renewables, hydrography and water management. Together with infrastructure, these markets now represent half of our business. We expect continued growth driven by population growth, urbanization, climate change and aging assets, although, as mentioned in this slide, reduced by in some regions where we see a reduced GDP growth.

I would also like to stress that during the coming decades, oil and gas will continue to offer a lot of possibilities for us. The world still needs this resource for most of its basic needs, and increasingly, we hear about cracks that are appearing in the U.S. shale boom. In other words, new offshore oil and gas developments and related Site Characterizations are very necessary. By the way, I do want to stress that, obviously, we closely follow the macroeconomic and geopolitical situation in the world, which is complex at this moment.

Next slide, please. Marine revenue growth was largely driven by considerably more Site Characterization work or offshore wind farms. Overall, vessel utilization was 79% compared to 76% in the third quarter of 2018. And in line with the past quarter, Site Characterization results continued to improve. But now, as anticipated, also our Marine Asset Integrity business is showing higher margins. This is a result of selective tendering, asset rationalization and a gradually improving market in specific geographies.

The double-digit EBIT margin for Marine was significantly above mid-single-digit margin in the comparable period last year. Increased utilization, but also better pricing contributed to this. Despite a better performance of our Land Asset Integrity business, overall, Land is clearly underperforming. EBIT margin was just around breakeven, which is obviously much too low. Already at the half year publication, we announced restructuring measures aimed at closing down underperforming activities. We are in the midst of implementing these, which should lead to structurally high margins resulting in improvements during the following quarters. In the past quarter, Land Site Characterization revenue declined mainly caused by some project delays, partly due to local market circumstances.

Next slide, please. Europe/Africa. As you might remember, in May, we have implemented our simplified top management structure, maybe, first and foremost, good to mention. We have now four regions that are directly reporting to me, and Europe/Africa is one of them. They are – Europe/Africa is the largest, generating just over 40% of our group-wide revenue. In this region, revenue growth was mainly driven by offshore wind developments in Site Characterization, coupled with good activity levels in Land and Marine Asset Integrity.

Land Site Characterization was down due to lower activity levels, and in particular, in the United Kingdom. It’s encouraging to see strong performance in this region with further year-on-year margin improvement and strong backlog growth. Then the Americas. So far, this has been a very busy year for the Americas. This quarter, revenue growth was again strong, supported by all Marine and Land business lines. As a result of the high offshore wind activities on the East Coast of the U.S.A., now over half of the regions revenue is non-oil and gas related.

Also, for the total of Fugro, half is non-oil and gas related. You might remember that in the first half of the year, the Americas had to charter a lot of additional vessels due to delayed vessel maintenance. This depressed the EBIT margin. After this very challenging start of the year, clearly, results picked up this quarter, mainly due to high utilization of the asset fleet, vessel fleet. Also compared to the third quarter of 2018, results improved.

Next slide, please. Asia Pacific. In line with the previous quarters, revenue decline was mainly the result of rationalization of the Marine Asset Integrity business line with more selective tendering and reallocation of the assets to other regions. Land Site Characterization revenue also declined, predominantly caused by local circumstances in Hong Kong. It’s encouraging to see the turnaround in profitability in this region.

Next slide, please. Middle East and India. Last but not least, Middle East. This was a very tough quarter. The geopolitical situation is complex in this region, impacting our business, but, as we understand, also our peers. Marine Site Characterization revenue was down, primarily due to delay of the King Salman Bridge Project for NEOM Company in the Red Sea. Land Site Characterization revenue declined due to market slowdown in Saudi Arabia and the cancellation of the Rotterdam project in each year. Revenue in both Asset Integrity business lines was up. The lower revenue had an impact on the margin, which was significantly down year-on-year.

And Seabed Geosolution. As you know, our 60% stake in Seabed Geosolution has been earmarked as held for sale. The divestment process is ongoing, and these processes take time. And I cannot give you more details at this stage. Apart from that, we don’t expect to conclude this sale process this year.

Up to four crews were active during the quarter. The shallow water crew completed the Middle East project in July. The first Manta crew was occupied on the Buzios survey. The project is near completion now, and so far, we have been receiving very positive feedback on the quality of the data. The case of this crew started three months – with a three-month survey in August in West Africa, and the second Manta crew started recently mid-July on the S-79 project in the Middle East. The sharp activity increased and improved operational performance resulted in significantly better results than in the third quarter of last year and also compared to the first quarters of this year.

And then the pipeline of the potential projects remains solid with significant tendering and leads in a growing market. In October, Seabed has recently been awarded a new Manta North project for a large energy company in Brazil. And this project, take note of that, is not yet included in the quarter three 2019 backlog. The S-79 project will also continue until at least the first quarter of 2021.

I would like to go to the next slide, which will be presented by Paul. Paul, over to you.

Paul Verhagen

Yes. Thank you, Mark. The next slide, improved leverage and positive cash flow. Obviously, very, very pleased with the improved deleverage based on the covenant definition 2.2. As you know, Q3 is still a high season. Typically, the change in deleverage range from Q2 to Q3 is not that high. But what we clearly see here is that the impact of profitability starts to have a positive impact. And already now, we see a steep improvement in leverage, and we expect that to continue to improve going into Q4.

Positive free cash flow, also mainly driven again by improved profitability. We get to a level now that we can start to generate cash even with a small increase in the working capital, but that’s positive as well. As you see, working capital, that in itself is not good. It would have been better. Of course, also, leverage would even have been better. But I’ve always said that the DRO will not be one straight line. There will always be a quarter where this will go up a little more than what we would target. The same happened last year, but in a different quarter. So from my point of view, nothing to be concerned about. Of course, we target to improve going forward into Q4, 96 days.

And last but not least, it may be earmarked on the refinancing. As you know, in the first half of this year, we’ve managed to extend the RCF, which gives us more time to refinance. We’ve indicated that this additional time, in combination with improved results and expected proceeds from divestments, will help to improve, let’s say, terms, conditions and product for refinancing. So we still have time. We have looked at many scenarios that are possible. But of course, on the back of these results and with further improvement expected, that will only help that process. So more than that, I cannot say at this moment. But overall, I think a good improvement again in Q3.

With these words, I want to give the floor back to Mark.

Mark Heine

Yes. Thank you, Paul. Before we go to Q&A, a little bit more on the outlook. So next slide. Our backlog – 12 months backlog is up by 9.8%, and that’s driven both by Marine and Land businesses. In the Europe/Africa, an over 30% increase reflects a high growth in the Marine business supported by solid growth in Land. In the Americas, the backlog is down but expected to grow towards the year-end, considering the promising tender pipeline.

In Asia Pacific, both Land Site Characterization and Marine Asset Integrity contributed to a 17% increase in backlog. Then the Middle East and India, backlog declined by 16% from a relatively high position last year in the Marine Asset Integrity and, in particular, also land Site Characterization, partially due to the discontinuation of underperforming service lines, in particular, geographies in that region.

Next slide, please. Then the outlook for the full year 2019. We expect a close to mid-single-digit EBIT margin. And in addition, we expect to be able to generate a positive free cash flow from continuing operations. And this is based on amongst other CapEx level around €70 million. And with that, next slide. Thank you for participating, and we basically can now take some questions.

[Operator Instructions] We will now take our first question from Luuk Van Beek from Degroof Petercam. Please go ahead your line is open.

Luuk Van Beek

Yes, I have two questions. One on the Marine side where utilization is reaching quite good levels. Can you give us some sort of breakdown between Asset Integrity and Site Characterization and indicate if Asset Integrity, despite your most selective approach, utilization rates are also at good levels now? And the second question is on Land where you mentioned the delays in the execution of a couple of projects. At the same time, your backlog is very strong. How certain are you about the timing of the execution of that backlog? Is there any chance that the customers will still postpone the moment you can execute those contracts?

Mark Heine

Okay. Thank you, Luuk. First, on the vessel utilization, that is across the board. It has basically increased. So even on the Asset Integrity side, we have seen very high utilization in the third quarter. So that is obviously very positive because both Marine Site Characterization and Asset Integrity have contributed to an increase of the vessel utilization, up to 79% for the third quarter; and for the whole year, 75% compared to 71% last year. And that’s up until – year-to-date, so I’d say.

Then your question on the Land side and the backlog. Yes, we have seen some postponements of projects in particular areas, and every area has a different reason for it. Those are sometimes temporary dips in the market. For instance, in Hong Kong, we saw already a reduced market there for some time. And then on top of that, we had some unrest there, as you all are aware of. That had some impact on the performance there. But you see that we have picked up the large project, the extension of the runway there or extension of the airports, I would say, in Hong Kong, which helps to increase the backlog. And there are no signs that this will be further postponed. This is just a new project that we have picked up.

So generally, we can say we’re still performing quite well in Hong Kong even in this difficult environment. A different situation in the Middle East. Middle East, in general, is complex, as I mentioned, because of the geopolitical situation there. But in particular, Saudi is down. I think they now predict a GDP growth of zero for next year. So you see that both Marine and Land have some effect on that.

And the King Salman Bridge project was a Marine project that was postponed, and I have no indication that it will be postponed again. We don’t necessarily expect that, but these things are always possible. Now in general, I think it’s also important that the revenue not only came down because of postponements of projects. That is just one of the reasons. We have also said that we have done restructuring measures in a very specific service in particular areas, and that obviously also has an impact on the overall result of Land. I hope that this answers your question, Luuk.

We will now take our next question from Mr. Mulder from ING.

Mulder

In principle, two questions from my side. One is about the, let me say, breakeven level for Land in the second quarter. Was that pure operational? Or are there some restructuring measures also in this zero, let me say, decline of €8 million year-on-year? And my second question about Marine. If you look at Marine, then it looks like that the results were in line with the second quarter. Or can you say that the margins in the second quarter – third quarter were higher than in the second quarter for Marine? Those are my questions.

Mark Heine

Yes. Okay. Quirijn, thank you. So first, on Land, I can say that this is driven by operational performance. So it’s not restructuring costs or so that have played a role there. So that’s, I think, the answer on your first question. And on the second question, the margins in the third quarter are higher than the second quarter.

Mulder

Thanks for the role.

Mark Heine

Yes. Correct. Yes, that plays a role.

[Operator Instructions] We will now take our next question from Thijs Berkelder ABN AMRO. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Thijs Berkelder

Thijs Berkelder, ABN AMRO. Net debt, can you tell me how much net debt has decreased in the third quarter? Because the press release suggests that this is primarily that EBITDA went up. Second question is on your guidance on free cash flow for the full year on continuing operations. Does this guidance also include the cash-out for operating lease interest charges? Third question is Middle East and working capital. Is the working capital issue related – or primarily related to the Middle East? And can you explain maybe the situation there? I have more questions, but let’s start with these three.

Paul Verhagen

Yes. I will take this. Thanks for the question. On net debt, maybe a little bit challenged, but as you know, we don’t give specific figures. So we have specifically disclosed the leverage based on covenants ratios. So it would be good if you know the net debt figure, then you would also know the EBITDA. I know it is challenged, but this is a trading update and we don’t want to put too much focus on quarterly results, but more on half year results. Having said that, there was a positive cash flow. So you can expect, of course, that the net debt has come down, but I cannot tell you how much. But the main impact on leverage was improved profitability, and the same is true for cash flow.

As I said already, the level of profitability we start to reach now, you start to see positive cash flow coming in even if and when, in this particular case, working capital increased. Then on your second question, the positive cash flow will also – is also expected to be positive adjusted for the impact of IFRS 16 for continuing operations. Yes? So both. Yes, including and excluding. And then on your third question, Middle East. Yes, Middle East is part of it. The days are somewhat higher than last year same quarter. Actually, it’s not the largest contributor. The largest contributor actually is in Europe/Africa, Europe mainly.

Therefore, I’m more relieved because this is literally timing, sometimes customer payments come in just after quarter-end, et cetera, while some companies delay payments into next quarter. That also sometimes happens. So Middle East is a small contributor to the increase of the DRO from 89 to 96 but only smaller. It’s not the largest one. It’s 96. Let’s say, within the, I would say, the normal range of DRO, as I said, 90, plus or minus five days, is where we have operated for the last, I don’t know, may 10 quarters. We’re still within that range. Okay, one day more, but that’s not very spectacular. So with no particular issues or concerns, if you wish, in the Middle East, if that’s the question.

Thijs Berkelder

Okay. Then two small accounting questions. Are there any asset gains or other, let’s say, pension type of gains included in the margin in Q3, yes or no? And are you still depreciating on at the Seabed assets, yes or no?

Paul Verhagen

Yes. So in the results, to the best of my knowledge, it’s nothing material included in relation to asset sales or pensions or anything. As far as I know, there’s none, but maybe in a country. Therefore, at least, that may be a benefit of 50,000, I really don’t know. But no is the answer, so nothing special included. And as you know, if you classify an asset as health facility, it stop depreciation. So Seabed you don’t see any further depreciation since basically end of June.

Thijs Berkelder

Clear. Then a question for Mark on the market circumstances. The U.S. Fugro see already effects coming in from the struggling, the Dutch construction sector with nitrogen, biphos, et cetera?

Paul Verhagen

Yes. Yes. Good question. Yes, we do see some effect on the number of projects also in Fugro in the Netherlands, indeed, and that has an effect. So there are projects that basically come to a grinding halt, and that affects also our activities.

Thijs Berkelder

And what’s – what, in your view, does that mean for 2020?

Mark Heine

Yes. That could mean – in general, we’re still very busy also in the Dutch environment, and there is room to further growth, let me put it like this, because there’s an enormous need for, for instance, further improvements on the dikes in the Netherlands. So there’s a lot of work related to that and several other things related to groundwater level, for instance. But there is particular, yes, activities around maybe advising on the large infrastructure projects where we see an effect also in – probably in 2020. Those are more the consultancy type of jobs that we have. So the impact is probably not extremely large. But yes, we’ll see an impact also moving forward.

We will now take our next question from Andre Mulder from Kepler Capital. Please go ahead.

Andre Mulder

Two questions. First question on the covenants. There are some quarterly numbers there. So if anything, can you mention whether there has been an improvement versus Q2? Second question on utilization. What would you see as a sort of maximum utilization? And how do you already planning to put in any new or secondhand capacity?

Mark Heine

Yes. So let me first answer the question on the utilization. So you might recall that during our Capital Market Day in November, I got the same question how much more can you drive up the utilization. At that moment in time, we were, I think, at 72%. And I said the 70% to 73%. I think that we can drive it up by another 5%. In this high seasonal quarter, we’re now at 79%. There’s always further improvements possible because we have some regions that we’re further down than others. So that’s possible. But you get to the maximum. If you get to the 80% range, so to say, then you get to the maximum of utilization for an average for the whole group.

Andre Mulder

Well, what kind of measures would you take on that? Do you take on then additional charges? Or are you already planning to put in any new or secondhand capacity?

Mark Heine

Yes. Actually, the story is very similar to what we have communicated before. But during a very difficult year, we trimmed down our lease charges completely until zero short-term charter, so to say, or even mid-term charters. And what we have done right now, and that’s also – that already happened in 2018 but certainly also in 2019, we ramped up the amount of short-term lease charters, and that is actually a very healthy situation. So in the good days, the old days of Fugro, we always found a balance between owned assets and leased assets during the season, the high peak season, a very healthy way to approach this market.

Some of the leased charters do not have the same capacity as your high-end owned capacity. But if you can then juggle between different projects where you need what, then this is a very good way to manage the busy periods in the high season and then also to handle the low seasons, so to say, in an inappropriate manner. So the first answer is – or the first part of the answer is, yes, we’ll complete this with more leased charters, which are still able to find in the market right now also for decent pricing.

Over time, that might change, obviously, if the market becomes even more busy. But for now, I think for years to come, there is enough capacity there to get out of the market. And the second element is, and we have spoken about that before, we do believe in a different way of working. That doesn’t change overnight, but you will see that certain projects will be done or at least support it and some of the work be replaced by remote solutions or smaller assets, so more modular assets that w e might be able to ship around the world, which also gives you more flexibility.

So – and the examples that have been given there are, obviously, you had the drones on the water, the U.S. fees, but also the remote control centers that we now more and more have to actually work more remotely and also more autonomously, so to say. That could be also with AUVs, the drones in the water. So that’s also something all these activities will, in the future, pick up more and more.

Andre Mulder

Thanks.

Paul Verhagen

Yes. Then on your second question, Andre, on the covenants. So as you know, net debt EBITDA improved Q3 compared to end of Q2, the fixed charge cover improved, the solvency improved, the EBITDA floor covenant that we have significantly improved. Basically, all improved. That’s the summary answer.

Andre Mulder

Any reason for not reporting those? Because we now get them with a sort of delay there. As I said in the first half presentation, you do see these quarterly numbers.

Paul Verhagen

To be honest, this is – again, it’s a trading update. We don’t want to put too much given the seasonality of our business, too much emphasis on quarterly numbers, even half year numbers, as we’ve said last time. Now in particular, that we also disclose regional numbers. You will see already more year-on-year swings that, from a distance, are not always easy to understand. If you’re in the business, it’s more easy to understand.

The more we disclose, the more, yes, focused we’ll be on these numbers. As you know, the leverage is the key covenant that the whole world looks at. So we have decided to give the main one. There, we can discuss – Andre, we have never really discussed if you should also disclose the others. But yes, it’s a trading update. It’s a limited update. But I’m happy to discuss, and yes.

We will now take our next question from Rene Seller from [indiscernible]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Could you give us some update on your asset program sale, especially Geo Seabed? But also I heard that you might be doing a seven leaseback of some buildings in order to deleverage your balance sheet. Also, I was wondering whether a good use of your cash wouldn’t be to buy back some of the convertible bonds given the 16% yield to maturity compared to your financing charge, which is between 4% and 5%?

Paul Verhagen

Yes. Let me take these questions. So on asset sales, yes, we continue to look at buildings, but we would – we can sell them and/ or lease them back. I mean it depends a little bit if – on location, if you like to stay. The building is a non-performing asset there. We’re not in the business of investing buildings and speculating on value increase of buildings. So where possible, we will definitely look into selling and eventually leasing real estate, so that’s right. Unfortunately, we don’t live in these expensive buildings as many of our investors do.

So don’t expect too much from it. But where possible, we will definitely do that. On the buyback of the convertible, it’s something we might consider at the right moment in time. It’s indeed trading insignificantly below. We’re below par. So it’s an idea that has been offered to us before. And at the right moment in time, we might consider to do that. But more than that, I cannot say at this moment.

Mark Heine

Yes. And just coming back on your first question. You asked about Seabed Geosolutions and the divestment process there. That process is ongoing. We have communicated before that there are a number of parties interested. Unfortunately, these projects with these processes take time. And we also don’t want to divest it for too low values. So we want to have a fair valuation for this business element. So we have been clear that we don’t expect this to be closed before the year-end. But the process is ongoing, and we will update you as soon as more information to share.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And just a follow-up on this. There seems also to be a significant unrealized value on your fleet, given the book value of the €350 million and probably a market value between €800 million and €1 billion. Would you consider as well a sales and leaseback onto the fleet?

Paul Verhagen

Let me take that question. In principle, not. If you compare to the real estate, the fleet is, for us, they are performing assets. So we make money with them. We aim for the right balance between chartered and owned to be able to deal with seasonality, to be able to deal with volatility – general market volatility from year-to-year. We believe it’s now pretty decent balance in owned versus chartered. So at this moment in time, that’s not planned. Having said that, it does not necessarily mean it can never change. But at this moment in time, it’s – we are happy with what we have and what we have chartered.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much.

We will now take our next question from Mr. Mulder from ING Bank. Please go ahead.

Mulder

Yes, good morning again. Quirijn Mulder for ING for the second round. Given utilization rate at almost 80% in the third quarter for Marine, was there some overflow in October with regard to the utilization rate, which might be supported for the fourth quarter? And then on Land, if you look at the site investigation and Asset Integrity with the Asset Integrity positive, was it a negative result in the third quarter? And what is the outlook for Land in the fourth quarter, given that you expect that the restructuring is to pay off in the coming quarters?

Mark Heine

That last one, I missed. Quirijn, you need to, please, repeat that.

Mulder

You said you expect some – to pay off some restructuring to have a positive impact in the coming quarters. Is that fourth quarter 2019 also include? And can we expect something like a breakeven level for Land in the fourth quarter?

Mark Heine

Okay. Understood. So first on the vessel utilization, I think I will not surprise you if you have a busy season that there will be overflow to the fourth quarter. And let me leave it to that. But obviously, that’s logical that there will be some overflow to the fourth quarter. It doesn’t abruptly stop because it’s the 1st of October. So – and…

Mulder

So the company is good for the fourth quarter than year-on-year.

Mark Heine

No. We don’t guide specifical on the last quarter, so I will leave it to that and to what we have written in the press release. If I then move over to Land Site Characterization and Land Asset Integrity, Land Asset Integrity was positive. So we have spoken about that before, that we want Asset Integrity to further improve. It’s a smaller element of the smaller lack of the four, so to say, roughly around €100 million on an annual basis.

And that one is improving but still marginal, so it needs to further improve. Land Site Characterization, which is, let’s say, roughly 75% or so of the land activities, is normally a very steady income. And there, we have seen, in the third quarter, obviously, some reduction in activity. And we have communicated earlier also in this call why that reduction was there, but that’s basically what we have seen up to now. But that should – normally, if we don’t have these specifics, so to say, like project delays or restructuring, normally come in with normal decent result, also not too far from our mid-term targets.

Mulder

Okay. And the revenue downturn, let me say, in the third quarter will not be repeated in the fourth quarter even if you – because it was minus 50% – 12% or something like that?

Mark Heine

Yes. So again, I’m not being very specific on the fourth quarter per business line. We are working on further improvement. And I’ll connect it to your last question there, can we expect also in the quarter four 2019 some improvement from this restructuring that we have initiated? And the answer is yes. Quarter four 2019 also belongs to the upcoming quarters, so to say, so we’ll see an effect also in the fourth quarter. And in that sense, Land in itself should further improve in the fourth quarter.

Mulder

Okay, thank you.

We will now take our next question from Mr. Berkelder from ABN AMRO.

Thijs Berkelder

Thijs Berkelder again, ABN AMRO. Follow-up questions on the Middle East. Maybe I missed it. The margin in the Middle East was still positive? And on order backlog, I saw in Q2 that also Taiwan offshore wind was in the order backlog for Middle East and India. So if I would exclude Taiwan offshore wind, let’s say, the backlog situation, is it even weaker than what I’m seeing? Going forward, will Taiwan continue to be reported in Middle East and India, yes or no? Then final question on Middle East. The – maybe I missed it, the King Salman Bridge, is it still in the backlog? Is it just delayed? And do we have a solid planning now?

Paul Verhagen

Yes. Maybe on your first question, Thijs, let me take that. If – and again, this is a little bit challenged. But if we wanted to state the margins of the regions, we would have done that. We just set Land Asset Integrity as a global business line because it’s very small. What I can say about the Middle East, that it’s down year-on-year Thijs…

Thijs Berkelder

But it’s not loss-making, no? Okay, yes.

Paul Verhagen

It’s not loss-making, but I don’t want to – again, we don’t want to make this trading update really too detailed update. So I’m sorry, but it’s not loss-making. That’s true, yes.

Mark Heine

On your Taiwan question, it’s indeed part of the Middle East backlog, Thijs. And that has to do with the fact that it will be executed with assets out of the Middle East because that was the best way to execute the work with this asset. And this is not out of the ordinary. We sometimes see that regions cross boundaries, and they have done that in the past as well. So it’s not like that, okay, they have this now in their backlog, but they didn’t have it in the past. So in the past, they also executed work in the East – on the East Coast of Africa, for instance. So I wouldn’t say that this is out of the ordinary, but it is part of the Middle East backlog. That’s correct.

Thijs Berkelder

Yes. And the Bridge?

Mark Heine

Yes. Sorry, the last question, can you repeat that one?

Thijs Berkelder

The King Salman Bridge.

Mark Heine

The King Salman Bridge.

Paul Verhagen

If it’s delayed or if it’s – it wasn’t delayed or canceled, was that the question, Thijs?

Thijs Berkelder

Yes. And if it is delayed, when is the plan – what is the planning now then?

Mark Heine

Yes. So it is delayed, and it’s now planned for February 2020.

Thijs Berkelder

Okay, clear thanks.

[Operator Instructions] We will now take our next question from Luuk Van Beek from the Degroof Petercam. Your line is open.

Luuk Van Beek

Yes. One follow-up question on the pricing environment and specifically, let’s say, the developments in Marine Asset Integrity and in Site Characterization and also the contract conditions. I saw that you had some benefit from better standby clauses in contract. How do you see contract – customers now accepting those types of conditions to your advantage in your contract negotiations?

Mark Heine

Yes. Okay. Thanks for the question, Luuk. So the pricing environment, in particular, obviously, Marine Site Characterization that we have been communicating about before last year, we said second half of last year, 5% to 10% increase; beginning of this year, 5% to 10%. In some regions on the Site Characterization side, we believe that the pricing have come up to a decent level again, which is obviously very positive. And – but that’s not yet across the board everywhere the case, but much more so in Marine Site Characterization.

Asset Integrity still needs to go through that recovery, although there we see some changes as well. But it’s also a little bit our own doing by more selective tendering and also picking which jobs we want to take in and maybe accepting that we do less work in some of the areas and not to generate only revenue, but more focus on the bottom line. Now the general tension in the market that is increasing, particularly on the Marine Site Characterization side, we have competing assets for offshore wind work as well as oil and gas, and that helps us to also get better terms and conditions.

So I’m glad that you picked it up from the press release that, indeed, weather standby clauses that we used to have in our contracts are also coming back now on a regular basis to be included in our contracts that we sign right now. And that’s just simply a factor of market recovery. Then you can also, obviously, go back to normal, I would say, normal terms and conditions over the last few years where it was very difficult. You sometimes had to accept clauses that you didn’t really like.

Luuk Van Beek

Okay, it’s clear. Thank you.

As there are no further questions in the queue at this time, I’d like to turn the call back for any additional or closing remarks.

Mark Heine

Okay. Then with that, I would like to close out this call. I thank you very much for your participation. I think we are pleased with what we have presented today, and we look forward to our next reporting moment. Thank you very much, and have a nice day.

Thank you. That will conclude today’s conference call. Thank you for your participation. Ladies and gentlemen, you may now disconnect.