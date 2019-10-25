Lamar Advertising: A Compelling REIT In An Ever More Expensive Sector.

I look at how recent developments have influence Lamar, and why it remains an interesting choice for conservative investors.

Relatively, Lamar still offers a good combination of dividend safety and dividend potential, while remaining at decent value.

In the past 3 months, REITS have continued their rise, causing many to become overvalued.

Written by Robert Kovacs

A few months ago, I wrote a piece on Lamar Advertising (LAMR), which I suggested was an interesting approach to gain exposure to the advertising industry. As I look again at this REIT which sells display space on out of home screens and billboards, I would now extend my view as it also being an interesting way to diversify your Real Estate positions.

Source: Open Domain

And to understand Lamar in this context, we first need to understand what's been going on with REITs.

The current context for REITs

This year, REITS have been going one way: up. During the past 6 and 12 months, the median real estate stock has performed better than the median stock of all other sectors, bar utilities. In the 3 last months, it is real estate which has the best performance.

As of the time of writing (10-25-2019) the median Real Estate Stock is up 5.17% during the past 3 months.

Sector Real Estate Utilities Consumer Staples Consumer Discretionary Healthcare Financials Industrials Information Technology Materials Communications Services 3 Month median Performance 5.19% 4.89% -0.78% -1.8% -10.5% -0.08% -0.44% -4.56% -4.76% -7.85%

Source: mad-dividends.com

In fact, it is very likely that it is your Real Estate stocks which have contributed the most to your portfolio during the past 3 months.

This has happened thanks to the two first rate cuts in over a decade, as you can see in the chart of the fed funds rate below:

Source: Trading Economics

Since REITS finance the acquisition of new buildings mainly through debt, the environment is viewed as favorable.

In the upcoming week, the market is expecting another rate cut. There is a lot of discussion as to whether this is warranted or not, and more investors are now questioning whether the fed will or will not cut the rate next week.

The arguments against a cut are that the risks to the economy posed by a trade war have decreased. The arguments for a cut are the weakness in retail sales and durable goods orders domestically.

Whether or not the Fed actually cuts its rate for a third time next week I do not know. It does seem however, that these cuts are not based on real events but on market perceptions. The fed is cutting rates to avoid the occurrence of a credit crunch and to keep market participants calm.

If a quarter point cut is to be the norm, the Fed has 8 left before rates hit 0 again. If any stimulus is to be provided by lowering rates when a recession does come, it has to keep some of its cuts in stock. As such the Fed will be considering whether a third cut is justified now, or whether they can pause and cut it again later this year.

If the fed fund rates go down some more, corporate yields will go down some more. Historically, this has meant that the yield on REITS follows suit, in other words the prices go up.

Source: reit.com / St Louis Fred

The REIT - Baa spread is often used as a gauge to estimate how over or undervalued REITS are. The Median spread between REITs and Baa bonds is -0.89%. In only 12% of month since 1986 has the spread been above 0%. This has been the case during the past 2 months. This means that REITs yield more than Corporate debt.

Does this mean REITS are going to go up some more? Not necessarily. Relative to the Baa corporate debt yield maybe.

But investors need to remember that REIT yields are a lot more correlated to the Baa yields than they are to the fed fund rate.

In the past the spread between corporate bonds and treasuries has spiked:

Source: FRED

Especially in times of turmoil. With the global economy slowing, investors exposed to REITs want to keep their eyes on the yields on corporate debt.

Because looking at these spreads doesn't highlight the fact that that yields on Real Estate are at all time lows. Investors should ask how low the yields can go, but they will also be considering alternate investments with higher yields (undervalued energy stocks, for instance).

Investors will therefore want to look at REITS which have yields which are close to their historical means, such as the spread between the current yield and historical yield is low. Among their REIT positions, they will also want to make sure their positions are diversified and operate in different industries.

In that sense my advice to investors is the same as it always is: look for positions which complement your current portfolio, which are relatively undervalued, and have great dividend coverage.

In that sense Lamar Advertising remains an interesting REIT for dividend investors.

Lamar Advertising: Good dividend strength, decent value and decent momentum.

Three months ago when I made the case for LAMR as an interesting REIT to own, my argument hinged on the following:

Reasonable cashflow and FFO payout ratio for a REIT

Good combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential

Decent value & good momentum

Growing industry with high returns.

As of the time of writing all of this is still valid. Management expects EPS to come in at the higher end of their guidance for the full year. This would place EPS between $3.69 and $3.89. This isn't surprising if OOH continues to see the growth it has experienced recently. A recent article by Adweek suggests that OOH hasn't seen this kind of growth in over a decade. In the first two quarters of the year, revenues increased 7.7% across the industry. It is the only traditional medium which is experiencing consistent growth according to a report by Magna Intelligence. In every single of the last 9 years, revenues have grown in Global OOH.

This plays nicely into LAMR's hands. The company has been acquiring more display assets than usual this year, with $200mn in purchases, increasing net PP&E by 10%. This should increase the company's revenues considerably, along with the ability to charge more for OOH displays as demand continues to be strong.

Out Of Home displays have two distinct advantages over other traditional media: first it does not suffer from the erosion of reach that editorial advertising has seen. The fact that consumers are more mobile centric hasn't decreased the number of impressions they have of out of home devices. It has reduced the amount of ads they see in traditional newspapers and magazines. The second advantage is that despite being a traditional media, it is undergoing serious innovations, with technology enhancing digital out of home (DOOH) displays and attracting spend from large companies.

70% of the top 100 advertisers in the US have increased their OOH spend this year, while 25% have doubled the amount spent.

These trends are tailwinds for LAMR, and as long as the medium continues to see growth, so should LAMR's revenue and earnings.

In the second quarter FFO were up $0.02 year over year.

This has kept the FFO payout stable at about 67%. The operating cashflow payout ratio is also stable at 65% (versus 64% in my last article).

The 10 to 20 cents increase in EPS which is expected to be spread out over the next two quarters should allow the company to increase its dividend once again in March. I still expect a 5% increase.

Finally the stock's momentum has slowed down in the past 3 months. The 3 month performance of +1.74% and 6 month performance of 0.52% are markedly lower than the sector's median performance of 5.17% and 4.89% respectively for the past 3 and 6 month periods.

This highlights the fact that Lamar has been struggling to break out of the $80-$85 range as you can see in the chart below.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The stock's 20 day SMA has crossed the 50 day SMA twice in the past 3 months, showing the stock's sideways trend.

This has reduced the stock's momentum score from 74/100 the last time I wrote the article to 67/100. By no means does this suggest that LAMR should do worse than the market in upcoming months. If anything the stock is still quite likely to do better. If the stock develops resistance around $80 per share, it could consolidate and move higher, especially while REIT yields remain so low.

Downside protection is also quite good. LAMR's dividend yield of 4.69% is higher than its historical median yield of 4.58%. For many REITs this just isn't the case: if you look at Realty Income (O), which yields only 3.37% a considerably lower yield than its historical median yield of 4.37%. I've owned O in the past but haven't been a shareholder recently.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Therefore, in the light of many REITS becoming expensive, LAMR still offers a good combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential. Its peculiar business model in the REIT sector places it in an industry with high growth potential over the next 10 years. This should support the company's dividend.

If corporate yields remain stable, REIT yields could go down further, pushing prices up. In this case, LAMR could benefit from the rising tide in the sector. If corporate yields spike, REITS could be in for a bumpy ride, in which case, LAMR, because of its relative undervaluation, would likely hold up better than many of its competitors.

Therefore I still believe that LAMR is a good conservative play to gain exposure to the advertising industry, but given the rapid increases in REITs over the past 3 months, it now also looks like a good choice among REITs.

While I don't currently have a position in Lamar, as I continue to assess my REIT positions and transition towards value, I might consider replacing a position by LAMR. If I do, I will update readers in the comment section.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LAMR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.