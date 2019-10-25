Our SaaS Picks: Playing Defense In The Software Space

We lay out our set of screening criteria along with four of our most interested SaaS picks.

Source: questoraclecommunity.org.

Overview

By 2021, 75% of the global cloud workloads will be Software-as-a-Service (referred to as "SaaS"), according to research by Cisco Systems (CSCO). Meanwhile, International Data Corporation, a market research firm, believes that by 2021, USD1 out of every USD3 spent on software will be in the form of SaaS subscriptions.

Seizing upon the opportunity created by cloud computing, the SaaS model has been transforming the relationship between the customer and the software, offering several advantages for multiple parties:

The software company can focus more on the core business - software development, no longer required to manage hardware systems or offline distributions;

The business model generates reliable recurring sales streams, making it easier for investors to evaluate how well a company is doing and for the management to make strategic decisions;

The switching cost, if high, widens the economic moat for the company and its owners.

The widespread adoption of the SaaS model does not seem to slow down anytime soon. However, value/quality investors should pay particular attention to the following risks:

Many SaaS businesses (especially small ones) have yet to break even or are thinly profitable, as many of them are competing aggressively for the long-term market share of reliable revenue streams;

Capital and attention can be easily attracted to the trendy SaaS space, and hence, intense competition, including some price war, is likely when it comes to acquiring clients.

We do love the SaaS model, but only invest in it with a set of criteria as follows:

A proven track record of consistently superior profitability, cash flow, and capital efficiency;

A high switching cost, and therefore, a decent retention rate;

A growing recurring revenue base, along with a decent long-term growth prospect;

SaaS contributes to the majority of total sales OR is the primary growth driver.

Below, we list a few of our most interested SaaS names.

Intuit (INTU)

Source: zdnet.com.

California-based Intuit is a business and financial software company that develops and sells financial, accounting, and tax preparation software and related services for small businesses, accountants, and individuals. The company's global products and platforms, including QuickBooks, TurboTax, Mint, and Turbo, are designed to help our customers better manage their money, reduce their debt, and file their taxes with ease. Over the past decade or so, Intuit has transformed itself from a desktop-based software company to a cloud-based SaaS platform.

The Online Ecosystem, while devoting around one-quarter of total revenue, has grown dramatically over the past couple of years (i.e., up 38% in FY2019 and 41% in FY2018), driven by increases in both total subscribers and average revenue per customer.

Source: Fact Sheet, August 2019.

The flagship product, QuickBooks Online (referred to as "QBO"), added 1.1 million net subscribers in FY2019, growing the total customer base to 4.5 million with a retention rate close to 80%.

The retention is considered healthy in light of the small-business segment that the product is serving and reflects the sustainable competitive advantage through high switching costs of the platform. With other business software and accountant interacting with QBO, it is hard for business owners to switch over to a new platform. Additional, once a small business owner becomes familiar with workflows in QBO, it places a high bar on relearning tools.

According to Morningstar below, Intuit improved both its already high ROIC (from 20% to 50%) and FCF margin (from 20% to 30%) for the last decade. Cash generation also has been strong, with the FCF conversion ratio above 1x during nine out of the past ten years.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 10/23/2019.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 10/23/2019.

Moving forward, Online Ecosystem revenue growth is expected to continue at a rate above 30%. Total subscriber growth may moderate while the company can launch additional services in penetrating a broader range of customers. At the same time, international expansion could also propel long-term growth.

Manhattan Associates (MANH)

Source: manh.com.

Atlanta, GA-based Manhattan Associates develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions designed to manage supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company's current customers include many of the world's premier brands, such as Home Depot (HD), Under Armour (UAA) (UA), and Target (TGT).

Manhattan Associates is currently in the middle of converting from software licensing to the SaaS model. As you can see below, the Cloud revenue, consisting of mainly sales from SaaS platforms, increased by 140% in FY2018 and another 66% the year before.

Source: Company Tear Sheet, September 2019.

We do not find any data disclosed by the management related to the retention rate of its SaaS business. Still, a useful reference could be the annual renewal rate for perpetual license customers subscribing to comprehensive support and enhancements. The reading has been over 90% for the past three years.

What makes the customer base sticky is the ability of Manhattan Associates' ecosystem to lock customers in. It typically takes quite a complicated process to get the software up and running for the logistics side, the warehouse, and the inventory. Once the customer is in, it is so hard to switch over for any reason.

According to Morningstar below, Manhattan Associates significantly improved its ROIC from 9% in 2009 to 54% TTM. Meanwhile, the business generated tons of free cash flow for its owners, with the FCF margin consistently above 10% and the FCF conversion ratio above 1x.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 10/23/2019.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 10/23/2019.

Moving forward, the management expects ongoing growth of the company's cloud offerings as customers seek a "cloud-first" approach. We think that the trend of increasing focus on efficiency and omnichannel would act as another growth driver for Manhattan Associates.

Paychex (PAYX)

Source: iqoption.com.

The Rochester, NY-based Paychex is the leading provider of integrated human capital management (referred to as "HCM") solutions for payroll, human resources, retirement, and insurance services for small- and mid-sized businesses across the US and Europe.

The company offers consumer-grade, SaaS-based, online platforms (i.e., Paychex Flex, SurePayroll) to customers, on an on-demand basis, to fulfill various tasks, from payroll processing to benefits administration, and to time and labor management.

Paychex builds the majority of its economic moat through the installed base of its integrated cloud-based HCM platform. Paychex's clients have the option to select the HCM modules that they need with the ability to add more as they grow. This flexibility allows clients to define the solution that best meets their needs throughout different stages, thereby increasing customer loyalty. Service agreements are generally terminable by the clients upon relatively short notice. But HR departments should hesitate to risk operational disruption or spend time and capital on system migration.

The recent client retention rate was around 82%, in line with Paychex's historic best retention rate. The figure is indicative of the sound economic moat built mainly based on high switching costs in light of the characteristic of more bankruptcies and acquisitions specific to small businesses.

As described below, sales from Paychex's Management Solutions, which involves payroll, tax, compliance, administration, etc., mainly through the company's SaaS platforms, grew by low-to-mid-single-digit rates for the past couple of years.

Source: 2019 Annual Report.

According to Morningstar below, Paychex delivered consistently high ROICs (above 30%) and FCF margins (above 20%) for the past decade. In the meantime, the business also managed to achieve an over 1x FCF conversion ratio every year.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 10/23/2019.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 10/23/2019.

According to the management's analysis, there are over 10 million addressable businesses in the geographic markets where the company currently operates. Compared with approximately 670,000 clients that Paychex currently serves, we see the massive runway ahead for growth.

Technology One (OTC:THNOF)

Source: www.crn.com.au.

Australia-based Technology One started as a traditional "on-premise" software business but later pivoted to become a SaaS company with market-leading enterprise solutions. The business model is to sell license/subscription of enterprise software to customers mainly in APAC for them to conduct various duties (e.g., accounting, HR, etc.) in a more efficient way.

While devoting almost all efforts to its SaaS platforms, Technology One does diversify its business across different applications, markets, and regions. Government and education are the two most important segments, Corporate Performance Management (or CPM) and Financial Management are the two most applied domains, and, of course, Australia, the single biggest market for Technology One. Per the latest earnings release, there were 389 enterprise customers on the Technology One SaaS platform, which contributed 10% of the total sales in FY2018 but has been growing rapidly. The company targets 1,000 SaaS customers by 2022.

Enterprise technology is an area that usually attracts intense competition. You may notice that large companies like SAP (SAP), Oracle (ORCL), and Infosys (INFY), as well as more innovative startups, could offer similar services as Technology One has been doing. But the high switching cost among enterprise customers builds the economic moat for Technology One. Customers, such as the government, universities, are reluctant to change their information systems that are usually mission-critical for daily operations, as long as they have been working fine. Technology One has been the pioneer in digital transformation for Australia since the very start.

Technology One's subscription-based enterprise solutions offer recurring sales streams, which are stable and predictable. According to the management, the total customer retention rate for recent years has been 99%. Currently, roughly 75% of total sales are repeatable, and the percentage is increasing every year as SaaS is the top strategy focus of the management. As displayed below, the annual recurring revenue of SaaS, which drives almost all of the company's new businesses now, has been growing explosively (e.g., up 41% in 2018).

Source: 2018 Annual Report.

According to Morningstar below, Technology One delivered high ROICs (above 25%) and FCF margins (above 10%) consistently over the last ten years, reflecting the existence of economic moat and stability of cash flow streams.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 10/23/2019.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 10/23/2019.

The penetration of Technology One SaaS in the APAC region is only under 15%, leaving significant room for organic growth. The megatrends of business automation and digitization should offer a long runway to businesses like Technology One. In terms of customer acquisitions, the company's "cloud-first, mobile-first" solution should provide a competitive advantage.

Summary

As indicated above, we think that opportunities and risks co-exist in the SaaS space. As value/quality investors, we favor those players with a proven track record of strong profitability, capital efficiency, and cash flow, which can be protected by a high switching cost moving forward.

What is your favorite SaaS stock? Feel free to comment below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PAYX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mentioning of any stock in the article does not constitute investment recommendations. Investors should always conduct careful analysis themselves and/or consult with their investment advisors before acting in the stock market.