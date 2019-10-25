SHU Portfolio Update: Smith Micro's Cash Flow Bonanza

The disappointment seems to be the result of the lack of announcement of new carriers, but the CC isn't the place to do that anyway.

While shares sold off after earnings, we think investors are missing the 91% gross margins and free cash flow which reached a full half of the company's revenues.

Smith Micro (SMSI) is one of the big winners (together with INSG, ROKU and TTD) of the SHU portfolio. We argued previously that Smith Micro is a stock with an open-ended upside, and this is simply based on the fact that it has multiple revenue streams from multiple carriers.

Investors should also realize that almost all of the additional revenue is going to the bottom line due to the extremely high 91% gross margin that the company generates. That is, even low growth adds significantly to the bottom line.

The company posted solid Q3 results which exceeded expectations, with the oddity that non-GAAP EPS at $0.08 is actually lower than the GAAP version at $0.09 due to a $1M non-cash tax charge as it pays little tax (and only abroad) as a result of its existing NOLs.

Shares sold off, which we regard as offering a solid buy opportunity for new investors.

Let's pass through the company's three main lines of products.

SafePath

However, the company isn't exactly experiencing low growth. One part is basically exploding - SafePath; its revenue grew a whopping 38% sequentially, and it now generates the company's biggest revenue stream at $5.2M.

That 38% sequential growth was 8 points better than guidance, and on a y/y basis, it means SafePath's revenue almost five-folded.

But SafePath comes in three different flavors which each offer a way to enter with a new carrier and then up-sell the other flavors:

SafePath Family

SafePath IoT

SafePath Home

The growth is mostly related to the first, which does things like keeping a lid on your children's mobile phone use, etc. The company has Sprint (NYSE:S) and Boost as customers here, and growth has been rampant.

SafePath IoT is only just starting with the first IoT device having been introduced with Sprint, a tracker that one can put in backpacks, on pets, children, etc. The growth here has also taken off meaningfully with Sprint aggressively marketing the tracker.

But new revenue streams will be opened up with the introduction of new IoT devices next year, and the more devices one has, the bigger the reason to manage them all from a single pane of glass, SafePath.

But even for the devices individually, the company will likely have some form of revenue sharing with Sprint, like it has with the tracker, so even if it doesn't manage to convert all users to the full version of SafePath, it'll still generate (recurring) revenues.

And then there is SafePath Home, which is placed in 5G routers from carriers taking on the cable companies in providing internet to the home. This is an emerging opportunity, but one that is potentially very significant. We have to cite at some length from the Q3CC:

SafePath Home expands family safety to home devices similar to what SafePath Family provided to mobile devices. This enhanced safety offering will reside in the home 5G router. Family safety is a number 1 subject whether you are home or on the road, whether family members are using PCs or mobile devices, or if devices are attached to the home network or consumer IOT devices operating wirelessly. The SafePath lineup is a powerful offering for families in the 21st century. With several ongoing dialogues with potentially carriers for all 3 SafePath offerings, I am especially enthusiastic with where we are in the evolution of both our sales and marketing strategies and product growth opportunities... Clearly, family safety is everywhere. I mean, you want to keep your family members safe whether they're out of the home or in the home. And you want to be able to, as a parent, set up your rules for what your children can see. You want to do it once. You want those rules to work everywhere, whether they're using mobile devices or whether they're using PCs or game consoles. It's all the same. And so, I think the real power of what we have created here at Smith Micro that makes us very different than anybody else in the marketplace is we do all of this within a single app, within a single paradigm. And I think that speaks very well for us. It is clearly an area we have invested heavily. That's why we're growing our headcount the way we are. We are really moving forward. We're pushing the envelope. It's everybody else who has to try to catch up.

The single pane of glass for SafePath Family, IoT and Home is a competitive differentiator offering multiple ways of marketing and opening up potentially multiple revenue streams from the same carrier, which they can potentially repeat with other carriers.

CommSuite

Revenue from its voice messaging platform CommSuite declined by 7% to $5.1M, but management blamed this on the launch of new Apple (AAPL) phones, which always takes some oxygen from Android. But with new Android phones coming, this will correct itself in Q4, and this remains a solid cash flow generator.

ViewSpot

ViewSpot already generates revenue, which was $1.3M in the quarter. There are multiple validation trials with potential customers ongoing, but it's perhaps a little disappointing it didn't manage to sign one of these yet.

However, these talks with prospective customers are leading to significant upgrades in the platform capabilities, which will increase its TAM beyond the carriers to which it is marketing it at present, From the Q3CC:

New customer prospects are indicating a requirement for a more highly automated process. Many of these potential customers are looking for a different value proposition that includes faster deployments, accelerated content changes, and dynamic pricing, thus reducing professional services. The differentiation of this product suite will allow customers to update their own content via a web portal, speeding up the delivery of content changes while allowing for dynamic pricing to be updated in real-time. We believe this function will expand our market opportunity and drive new sales...I spoke on the last call about upcoming upgrades to the ViewSpot analytics platforms, such as real-time data flow, advanced fleet monitoring, AI-driven anomaly detection, and new improved dashboards. We continue to make progress to productize these capabilities to fit different needs of our customers, opening up potential new revenue streams in the process. On the sales side, our pipeline remains very strong, with several proof-of-concept trials underway around the world.

Revenue comes from two streams:

A fixed part - predictable recurring license fees.

A variable part - professional services tied to short bursts of promotional activity and difficult to predict.

The retooling of the platform, producing higher automation and hence more self-service, will also shift revenue from the latter to the former category, generating higher margins.

Management keeps guiding 10-20% revenue gains from ViewSpot in 2019. We think this could produce real upside in 2020, with the investments and associated costs being done now.

Cash

Fast growth and 91% gross margin quickly add up in terms of net income and cash generation. The company generated a whopping $6.4M of cash from operations and $5.9M of free cash flow during the quarter, which is exactly 50% of revenue ($11.8M) despite the company investing quite heavily in expanding headcount.

What's more, during the quarter, there were 5.3M warrants converted, which generated another $11.4M, taking the cash balance to $23.9M. This opens up additional opportunities.

Generating 91% gross margins and not having much S&M costs because the company is marketing to the limited universe of carriers produce a very profitable business model that doesn't actually need a whole lot of growth to add significantly to the bottom line.

And having entry points to a host of carriers (CEO Bill Smith has been around for decades) offers interesting pathways for innovative applications that lack such an entry point.

Add the rapidly growing cash kitty of Smith Micro, and a picture develops where it can add capabilities and cross-sell and up-sell opportunities through acquiring innovative new companies, creating a win-win situation for both.

This wasn't discussed on the Q3CC, but with cash rapidly increasing, this will become more pertinent in upcoming quarters we think.

New Carriers

We think the share price decline after the results is largely related to the disappointment over not announcing a new carrier as customer. We're a little baffled by that, as CCs aren't the usual way to announce these in the first place.

It is clear that the company has some more work to do with ViewSpot, retooling it into a more sophisticated platform that can expand beyond carriers.

It's also clear that there is both risk and opportunity with the T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS)/Sprint merger. Here is the CEO (Q3CC):

It remains true that there is always risk with M&A activities due to a variety of unknowns and things out of our control. However, we also see an equally great opportunity for growth and expansion of our business case, as well. Clearly, gaining access to the full T-Mobile base, in addition to the Sprint base, is exciting. Additionally, gaining access to a new Tier-1 carrier in Dish Networks is also an appealing proposition. We will simply need to let this merger take its course and react to the final outcome.

If (as now looks near certain) the merger proceeds, DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) is supposed to become the fourth big carrier buying Boost from Sprint. Given the fact that Boost is already a SafeSpot customer, this adds another large opportunity.

We think the risks are small. Sprint has engaged in multiple large marketing campaigns for the tracker and SafePath, which also is well ahead of features compared with the comparable T-Mobile app.

Conclusion

The selling after the results is a little surprising. The only reason we can think of is the lack of a new signing, but CCs aren't the place to announce these anyway.

The company keeps growing, with the 91% gross margin resulting in free cash flow at half the revenue. We're not sure all investors realize this FCF ratio and the opportunities the rapidly growing cash balance is generating in the future.

The company is faced with many opportunities to generate additional revenue streams, and even just SafePath with Sprint only has just scratched the surface basically.

