How To Stay Protected As No-Deal Brexit Looms

Brexit will not only bring disruption to the UK and Europe but will have a ripple effect to the US economy with the European Union being the largest trading partner.

The sterling slumped following the announcement of the referendum results and has only shown slight recovery three years since.

Whether an exit agreement is undertaken or the no-deal scenario will happen, Brexit has significantly impacted the UK economy.

Speculation is an effort, probably unsuccessful, to turn a little money into a lot. Investment is an effort, which should be successful, to prevent a lot of money from becoming a little. – Fred Schwed Jr.

More than three years have passed since the Brexit vote won by a slim margin during the 2016 UK referendum. Brexit’s original due date was set on 29 March 2019, two years after Prime Minister Theresa May triggered Article 50, but the deadline has been pushed back twice even leading to May’s resignation. UK's new PM, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, promises that the UK will leave EU by the end of October 2019 intensifying speculations of a no-deal Brexit. In a no-deal scenario, the UK will leave the EU without a formal agreement of the separation process. The rules that governed the UK and EU relationship for 50 years will disappear overnight without a replacement. No deal on the Irish border, no agreement on the rights of UK citizens in EU and EU citizens in the UK, no deal on the money UK is supposed to pay to the EU, and no provision for a Brexit transition period.

Much anticipation and predictions are being made as to how Brexit will come to pass but far less focus on what the negotiations are doing now to the financial markets. Whether an exit agreement is undertaken or the no-deal scenario will happen, Brexit has significantly impacted the UK economy. The sterling slumped following the announcement of the referendum results and has only shown slight recovery three years since. A study conducted by the Centre for European Reform estimated that the UK economy is 2.9 percent smaller than it would be if the UK had voted to remain in the EU This translates to almost £70 Billion of Brexit Costs. The final withdrawal will cause greater shock to the markets with a high risk of recession.

Figure 1. GBP/USD 5Y Chart

Source: Trading View

Figure 2. UK economy with Brexit vs UK economy without Brexit

Even without direct UK exposure, US investors should be wary of the Brexit effect. Brexit will not only bring disruption to the UK and Europe but will have a ripple effect to the US economy with the European Union being the largest trading partner of the US. Large US companies have the most significant influence on benchmarks and Europe is an essential market for these companies. The Lead-Lag Report provides an in-depth assessment of these geopolitical factors.

Figure 3. Top Destinations of US Exports of Goods and Services in 2000 and 2017

(as share of total US exports)

Figure 4. Top Sources of US Imports of Goods and Services in 2000 and 2017

(as share of total US imports)

Some investors are happy to ride out the Brexit risks, but for others, it might be a risk not worth taking. Luckily, there are Brexit fail-safe ETFs for the latter group. The utility sector and the gold are good hedges against geopolitical risk. Most utilities conduct business operations domestically, and the gold has long been seen as a safe haven for geopolitical stress. SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF (XLU) is fairly valued and provides an additional margin of safety with its high dividend yield. As mentioned in the Lead-Lag Report, the utility sector trend of higher highs bodes well for future strength. Some of the well-known gold ETFs are the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD), iShares COMEX Gold Trust ETF (IAU), and Invesco DB Gold ETF (DGL).

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Your Biggest Mistakes Are Often Invisible. Sometimes, the biggest risks in your portfolio are just sitting there, waiting to surprise you. That’s why paying attention to the right data and insights is so important. A few quick tips from an investment manager isn’t enough: you need to dive deep into the signals that shake the market and move your portfolio. This kind of in-depth research is exactly how I’ve managed to become an award-winning author, and I’m sharing all of my data analysis with you right here. Click here now to get 14 days free of my Lead-Lag Report today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Pension Partners, LLC in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Pension Partners, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.