Platinum And Palladium: The Gulf Widens, And A Look At PALL

Palladium has been the most explosive precious metal that trades in the futures arena since 2016.

I write about platinum a lot. I find writing about platinum therapeutic. Investing in the metal has been anything but joy over the past years. For a hardcore platinum bull like myself, it's a thankless exercise. The price performance has been nothing short of miserable. I can tolerate being wrong in markets, but platinum has been insulting. Commodities prices within the same sector tend to move together unless it's the rarest metal with the highest density and resistance to heat.

I have watched the price of gold rise above its critical resistance level since June. Silver also has appreciated with the yellow metal. Palladium is trading at almost four times the price it was at in early 2016. Rhodium has been nearly a ten-bagger over the past three years. The price of platinum is higher, but it has been nothing that moves the performance needle all that much.

I continue to believe that this dog will have its day. At just under $900 per ounce, the value proposition is compelling, while the performance is appalling. The Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF product (PPLT) tracks the price of platinum, which is like watching paint dry. Each time the metal threatens to climb, the ladder seems to break. However, the Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF product (PALL) has been another story.

Platinum has been trying to rally

The prices of the four precious metals that trade on the NYMEX and COMEX divisions of the CME fell to lows in late 2015 and early 2016. In December 2015, gold and silver declined to bottoms at $1,046.20 and $13.635, respectively. In January 2016, palladium fell to $451.50 and platinum reached a bottom at $812.10 per ounce. Of the four metals, only platinum fell to a lower level since the lows in 2015 and 2016.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the platinum futures market declined to $755.70 in mid-August 2018, which was $56.50 below the early 2016 bottom and the lowest price since way back in late 2003. Since then, platinum has been attempting to recover as it has made higher highs. The most recent move to the upside came at the start of September when it briefly probed above the $1,000 level for the first time since February 2018. After the buying ran out on the upside, the price pulled back and has been consolidating around the $900 per ounce level.

The open interest metric that reflects the total number of open long and short positions in the platinum futures market has been moving higher and lower with the price. However, it has been trending higher. Rising open interest and price is a technical validation of a bullish trend in a futures market. At the same time, the weekly price momentum and relative strength indicators are sitting in neutral territory. Both rose to overbought conditions in early September when the price of platinum was on the most recent high.

Meanwhile, platinum’s sister metal has been making record highs since early 2016.

Palladium has been the most explosive precious metal that trades in the futures arena since 2016

Palladium is a platinum group metal that trades on the futures market on the NYMEX division of the CME.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that the price has moved steadily higher from $451.50 in early 2016 to its most recent high at $1,761 per ounce this month. The price almost has quadrupled in value since the low. Before 2018, the all-time high in palladium came in 2001 at $1,090 per ounce. The price blew past that peak and is now over $600 higher as it was trading on Friday, Oct. 25, at around $1,745 per ounce on the nearby December futures contract.

The platinum-palladium spread has overextended

Platinum and palladium are both industrial as well as precious metals. In 2008, platinum traded at more than a $1,600 per ounce premium over the price of palladium. Since 2010, the spread between the price of the two metals has gone the other way.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of the price of platinum minus palladium illustrates, platinum’s premium over its sister metal disappeared in 2017, and it was trading at an over $820 per ounce discount to palladium as of Oct. 25.

There's some degree of substitution possible between the two metals when it comes to industrial applications. Meanwhile, palladium continues to be on a bullish tear, while platinum has yet to play catch up with the other platinum group metal.

Demand for palladium continues to soar - A byproduct of nickel

Palladium and platinum are metals that clean toxins from the air in catalytic converters. Automobile manufacturers favor palladium in gasoline-powered vehicles. The trend toward more environmentally-friendly policies around the world has caused the demand for palladium to explode.

The lion’s share of production of both platinum and palladium comes from two countries; South Africa and Russia. In Russia, the platinum group metals are byproducts of nickel output as the ore contains the PGMs. The price action in the palladium market is a sign of continued tightness as the price soared above $1,700 per ounce last week for the first time in history.

PALL is the palladium ETF product

The Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF product (PALL) has been one of the best performing commodity ETF products since 2016. The fund summary for PALL states:

“The investment seeks to reflect the performance of the price of physical palladium, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. The fund is designed for investors who want a cost-effective and convenient way to invest in palladium with minimal credit risk.” Source: Yahoo Finance

The most recent top holdings include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The price of palladium has moved 3.90 times higher from the lows in early 2016 to the high last week.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, the PALL ETF product climbed from $45.05 to $169.45 per share, or 3.76 times higher. PALL has net assets of $236.82 million in net assets, trades 22,855 shares on average each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.60%. The difference in performance since 2016 is largely a result of the expense ratio.

It's virtually impossible to pick a top in any market, and palladium continues to defy gravity. The gulf continues to widen between platinum and palladium, the two sister platinum group metals. I continue to believe that at an over $820 per ounce premium for palladium, it's only a matter of time before platinum finally catches up with the precious metal that has been the star of the sector.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long platinum