When gold broke above its critical technical resistance level in June 2019 and rose above its July 2016 high, silver took its time following the yellow metal to the upside. In July 2016, the yellow metal traded to a peak at $1,377.50, and silver reached a high at $21.095 per ounce. While gold blew through that level like a hot knife goes through butter in June and has not returned to the 2016 high, silver could not reach its peak from that year.

The continuous silver future contract followed gold higher, but only made it to a peak at $19.54 per ounce in early September.

Since then, both gold and silver prices have corrected. Gold has remained above the $1,450 level, and silver only briefly probed below $17, falling to a short-term low at $16.94 in early October. Throughout October, the silver price has been steady as the precious metal has traded mostly in a range between $17 and $18 per ounce. In mid July, I had suggested that Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) at below $2 per share was a leveraged play on the price of silver. As of Oct. 25, the price of the shares was still above the $2 per share level, as silver has seen consolidations. The stock continues to offer investors looking for exposure to silver leverage on the upside.

The price sits at the top end of its recent trading range

The price of silver has gone to sleep in October. After trading to a high at $19.75 on the December futures contract on Sept. 4, a trading range had contained the price of the precious metal.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the range for October has been from $16.94 to $18.35 in October. On Friday, Oct. 25, the price moved to the top end of the range and traded at $18.35 before pulling back to the $18 per ounce level.

Not much movement in open interest

Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market. The metric reflects the market’s overall interest in a market, and in the silver arena, it has been in a range.

Source: CQG

The short-term chart illustrates that the metric has ranged from 208,921 to 218,498 contracts in October. At the high on Oct. 24, the metric was rising with the price, which is typically a bullish sign for a futures market. In 2019, the range has been from 186,196 to 244,169 contracts. Open interest is sitting at just above the midpoint of the range for this year. At the highs of this year in early August, the total number of open long and short positions rose to an all-time peak.

Price momentum and relative strength are neutral

The slow stochastic is a price momentum indicator and the relative strength indicator measures the endurance of a price trend.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that the two metrics were moving above neutral territory as of Oct. 25. After the decline from $19.75 in December, silver continues to consolidate around the highs from 2018. The range in October represents silver’s support and resistance levels. Given the price action in gold, I continue to believe that silver will eventually move out of its current price band, and the odds favor the upside.

Uncertainty on more than a few fronts

Gold and silver prices are barometers of fear and uncertainty. These days, lots of issues facing the world are likely to cause periods where investors and traders flock to havens of safety as volatility returned to markets across all asset classes.

The world awaits news on the “phase one” deal that would de-escalate the ongoing trade war between the US and China. However, President Trump’s initiative to level the playing field when it comes to trade is a complicated matter. Moreover, trade with China is one of the very few issues that have widespread bipartisan support in the US. A comprehensive trade deal between the world’s top economic powers is a complex issue with plenty of speed bumps on the horizon.

On Oct. 22, the UK Parliament dealt the Prime Minister and EU another in a long series of defeats. The move virtually guaranteed that the deadline for Brexit will move to at least the end of January 2020. At the same time, the UK will now move toward a general election that will serve as a second referendum on Brexit.

On Sept. 14, an attack on Saudi oil production had more than a few Iranian fingerprints. The US sanctions on Iran and ongoing proxy wars between Saudi Arabia and Iran continue to elevate the potential for provocative incidents in the region. The lack of stability in the Middle East with problems with Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Syria, and other nations is not going away any time soon.

In the US, the House of Representatives is proceeding with its impeachment inquiry. Meanwhile, the field narrowing on the opposition side for the 2020 election. Elizabeth Warren, a progressive candidate, is leading in the polls, which will set up a highly contentious contest one year from now.

Meanwhile, the US Fed will meet on Oct. 29-30 to decide if they will reduce the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points for the third time this year. The division within the FOMC at the last meeting is a reason why there's a lot of uncertainty about the Fed’s decision at the October meeting. The market continues to believe that another rate cut is coming. However, the members of the committee could decide to pause given economic data in the US and some optimism over trade between the US and China.

The bottom line is that these issues and others can cause periods of fear and uncertainty to grip markets over the coming days, weeks, and months. Gold and silver will likely benefit from volatility in markets across all asset classes.

An update on EXK as shares sit above the $2 per share level

In mid July, when EXK shares were trading around the $1.84 level, I suggested that the silver producing company offered leveraged exposure to the silver market.

The price of silver futures rose from $14.245 at the end of May to a high at $19.54 on the continuous futures contract, a move of 37.2%. At the $18 level on Oct. 22, silver futures were still 26.4% higher than the late May low.

Source: CQG

Over the same period, EXK shares rose from $1.68 to $3.20 per share or 90.5%. At the $2.39 level on Oct. 25, EXK shares are still over 42% above the late May low.

I'm bullish on the prospects for the price of silver over the coming weeks and months. I continue to believe that EXK shares will outperform the silver futures market on a percentage basis on the upside.