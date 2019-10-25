Boeing's Still Not Out Of The Woods Yet - Be Concerned About Culture Rot

It's what do the mistakes tell us about the corporate culture - unfortunately, not good things.

It's not even really about the costs of recent errors like the 737 MAX.

Boeing for the long term

(Boeing stock price from Google)

Over the long term of the past, Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been known as an engineering company run by engineers. This can be good or bad dependent upon your view of engineers, of course. But that's what the reputation always was. A result of this is that decisions would be made purely on engineering grounds and not upon the more economic ones of costs and marginal profitability.

It's a well trodden path to tell the tale of how this changed after the McDonnell Douglas merger. Which isn't quite my point here. Rather, just to point out that what we do know about that internal corporate structure is that it isn't as it was. This is going to cause long-term problems for the company.

This is not to talk about short-term bouncing around of the stock price. Rather, it used to be a widow-and-orphan stock, something to be tucked away for the long term. That's the status I think it has now lost. Further, I'm gloomy about the mid-term as well because I think internal assumptions about the passing of recent troubles are too optimistic.

The 737 MAX

Back a while, I wondered how much Boeing was self-insuring. Given that we're nowhere near the end of the process of working out how much is owed and to whom, that's still a concern. We still don't know what the caps are on the outside insurance.

And there's worse as well. A recent story tells us that:

In a transcript of instant messages between two employees, the 737 MAX’s then-chief technical pilot, Mark Forkner, said the so-called MCAS anti-stall system in the airplane was “running rampant” in a flight simulator session. The system has been tied to the crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that together killed 346 people. The messages, which sources provided to Reuters, appear to be the first publicly known observations that MCAS behaved erratically during testing before the aircraft entered service.

If this is a problem that was known in internal testing but was not solved, then all previous bets about Boeing's liabilities are off.

It won't change how much must be paid to the dead people on the planes that went down. That's covered by the Warsaw Convention, and that's capped. Rather, it will make a difference to consequential losses. A large number of airlines have bought (or leased, rented, whatever) planes which they cannot fly.

Even those rental or lease payments aren't the scary problem. Again, consequential losses. If there's fault - direct, knowable and provable fault - then all the money that could have been made by flying those planes becomes potentially payable. Plus, those losses from not being able to fly them.

Further, insurance terms and caps become a lot more restrictive when there's fault shown.

The other 737 MAX problem

This looks to me to be hopelessly optimistic:

Boeing said: “For purposes of the third-quarter results, the company has assumed that regulatory approval of the 737 Max return to service begins in the fourth quarter of 2019.” It said that it would “gradually increase the 737 production rate from 42 per month to 57 per month by late 2020”.

I can't prove it, can only articulate my belief. That's unlikely to happen that fast. Stepping into a regulatory quagmire just never does get sorted out that quickly.

Again, it's not so much that Boeing won't be making money by building planes as a result of not gaining that regulatory approval. It's that all those consequential losses keep piling up.

Then, there's the Dreamliner

Again, I've muttered a bit about the Dreamliner. Nothing very much that I can prove or point to, more a feeling in the water. Not the most accurate of investment guides to be sure but still, worth thinking through.

Boeing has announced that line is to slow down:

The 737 Max isn't the only production problem Boeing faces. The company warned Wednesday it would cut its 787 production rate to about 12 a month by late next year because of diminished demand from the trade war. It had just boosted the monthly production rate for the 787 to 14 earlier this year. It said the slower build pace for that widebody jet would last about two years.

That could be the trade war, could be the general economic slowdown engendered by it. But it's still not an optimistic sign.

Culture

Which brings me back to the point at the top. Specifically about the 737 MAX, we're now finding out that Boeing is no longer that entirely engineering led company. As some put it, the accountants have taken over. That's often a good thing, of course. Accounting is important in a company. But allowing the financial numbers to tamper with safety issues isn't. Not when there are those potential liabilities from consequential losses.

My view

I can't put a finger on precisely what worries. It's much more of a general feeling that what made the company unique is just no longer there. As such, I am obviously therefore stating that the company is no longer unique.

I think there's more risk in there than is currently acknowledged in the stock price as a result of the insurance and MAX issues. And I also think that the management ethos if you like, corporate culture as another description of it, has changed to the detriment of the long term.

As a result of this, I don't think Boeing is just a stock to hold and forget about anymore. It's one that requires monitoring and a reaction to events. That's not the worst thing in the world to happen to a stock, but it is a difference.

Boeing is no longer a hold and forget stock.

The investor view

As above, Boeing just isn't something to be held forever anymore. It moves from a core of a balanced portfolio to the tradeable part of it. As this becomes more widely known and or believed - which I think it will - there will be both an increase in volatility and also a downward rerating.

There are specific issues in the next few months and into the medium term - authorisation of the 737 MAX to fly again and those insurance issues - but for the long term, Boeing is simply a less attractive holding as it has lost that aura of being an engineering company for engineers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.