Cedar Fair: 'Seasons Of Fun' Continues To Power This Yield And Capital Appreciation Story

Cedar Fair's (FUN) management recently conducted a series of investor meetings. Here are the key takeaways I came away with.

Seasons of Fun Model is Demonstrating Success

Cedar Fair's "Seasons of FUN" strategy is geared towards increasing attendance around periods which have traditionally seen low attendance. For example, special events such as Halloween Haunt and Winterfest have succeeded in drawing guests to Cedar Fair's venues, increasing overall visitations by bringing back its repeat customers and adding new guests in the process. Cedar Fair has also begun to introduce special daily events aimed at increasing nighttime attendance, which have been successful in broadening the appeal of Cedar Fair's parks. Perhaps most importantly, this strategy has helped to smooth out cash flow seasonality and marginally reduce its traditional dependence on sunny summer days.

Core Consumer Strength Expected to Persist into 2020

Management has highlighted that its core consumer remains in a healthy position. The expectation is for consumer spending at its properties to remain strong into Q4 and into the 2020 season. One of the key indicators of expected strength has been advance purchases of season passes and lodging bookings. Cedar Fair has continued to improve upon its guest experience over the years. As a result, guests are spending more times at their parks on days unaffected by weather. Despite rising gas prices, management has not seen noticeable declines in attendance and does not expect this to be an issue going forward.

Balance Sheet Deleveraging is an Area of Focus for Management

While FUN's management has always been opportunistic in its M&A strategy, its immediate focus is on deleveraging back below 4x net leverage. The current leverage stands around 4.3x. As the balance sheet is deleveraged, the equity valuation should improve as a result of slightly higher earnings multiples.

From an M&A perspective, if a deal were to present itself, management would look to pay between 10x and 12x EBITDA. What is interesting here is that Cedar itself trades at 10.2x EV/EBITDA, which makes it particularly vulnerable to an approach from a third party.

Indeed this has already occurred. Reuters had reported that Six Flags (SIX) had approached Cedar with an unsolicited bid of $70/share, which coincidentally would have priced the company at ~12x EV/EBITDA.

Dividends Will Continue to Rise in the Future

FUN has consistently delivered increased distributions per share over its history and in particular since 2011 and has paid out distributions over its entire history as a public company. The success of its strategies and initiatives towards its customers will be the key driver of higher dividends in the future.

Summary

I have been paying close attention to Cedar Fair for its yield. However, I have become more interested in this name as its valuations have improved, while the company has also shown success in smoothing out its seasonality. Another important factor increasing Cedar's attraction to an investor like me is that it is currently trading near trough multiples, while it continues to demonstrate its ability to grow distributions and maintain steady EPS growth.

I value Cedar Fair at 11x EV/EBITDA consensus FY2020 EBITDA of $534M. After netting out the debt, the upside to its shares is around 14% higher, which would value Cedar Fun at $65/share. Add the 6.5% dividend yield on top and we have a company that can return over 20% to its investors over the next 12 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.