Alarm.com Acquires Control Of OpenEye For VSaaS Tech

With the transaction, ALRM is signaling its interest in the promising VSaaS market as it builds out its monitoring platform for a range of use cases.

OpenEye has developed a robust Video Surveillance-as-a-Service [VSaaS] platform for businesses of various sizes.

Alarm.com has acquired a majority stake in OpenEye for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Alarm.com (ALRM) announced it has acquired a majority-stake in OpenEye for an undisclosed amount.

OpenEye operates as a cloud-based video surveillance company with a focus on the commercial sector.

With the deal, ALRM is adding a Video Surveillance-as-a-Service capability with a significant customer base as it views the VSaaS market as a promising growth opportunity in the years ahead.

Target Company

Liberty Lake, Washington-based OpenEye was founded in 1999 to provide cloud-managed video surveillance solutions for enterprise-level commercial customers.

Management is headed by Founder and CEO Rick Sheppard.

Below is an overview video of the company:

Source: OpenEye

OpenEye's primary services include video recording, remote viewing, administration, and diagnostic reporting.

The firm's offerings include recorders, cameras, and software, among which are network video recorders [NVR], hybrid NVR, web-enabled NVR, RAID video recorders, network servers, and network recorders, as well as cameras and an analog to IP camera encoder.

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Allied Market Research, the global video surveillance market was valued at $28.2 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $87.4 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 14.2% between 2017 and 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the integration of Internet of Things [IoT] technologies in surveillance cameras coupled with the increasing transition from analog surveillance to IP (Internet Protocol) cameras as well as an increasing need for safety in high-risk areas.

The hybrid surveillance segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.3% during the period while the Asia-Pacific region is projected to exhibit growth of 16.1% during the same period.

Major vendors that provide video surveillance solutions include:

Pelco

ADT (ADT)

Hikvision Digital Technology (SHE:002415)

Infinova (SHE:002528)

Bosch Security System

Axis Communication (TYO:7751)

Honeywell Security Group (HON)

Avigilon (MSI)

Dahua Technology

FLIR (FLIR)

Panasonic (TYO:6752)

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Financial

ALRM didn't disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn't file a Form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm's most recent published financial results indicate that as of June 30, 2019, ALRM had $151 million in cash and equivalents and $193 million in total liabilities, of which $65 million was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was $17.2 million.

In the past 12 months, ALRM's stock price has risen 12.7% vs. the U.S. Software industry's growth of 22.7% and the overall U.S. Market's rise of 10.7%, as the chart and corporate events graphic indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Earnings surprises have been positive in all twelve of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has been steadily rising as the linguistic analysis shows here:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

ALRM acquired its controlling stake in OpenEye for its Video Surveillance-as-a-Service platform.

As Alarm.com president and CEO Steve Trundle stated in the deal announcement:

OpenEye has consistently demonstrated that they are the unequivocal leader in the video-surveillance-as-a-service space and we are excited to help the team continue growing their business. OpenEye has a robust customer and partner list and our top priority is to ensure they all continue to experience great service. The addition of OpenEye will enhance the offerings available to Alarm.com partners in the commercial space. With the ongoing transition from traditional on-premise products to VSaaS, we're creating new value for subscribers and additional RMR opportunities for our partners.

ALRM will integrate OpenEye with its business offering due to its focus on enterprise commercial customers which have more demanding requirements than other, smaller users.

However, OpenEye's system is used at more than 14,000 business locations in North America, so the firm's hybrid solution allows for marketing to a variety of business sizes.

ALRM management clearly sees significant growth prospects for the VSaaS market, highlighting an IHS Markit report that concluded that the market share for VSaaS is expected to grow from 9% of total video surveillance spending in 2018 to 15% by 2022.

While we don't know how much ALRM paid for OpenEye, the deal indicates management's focus on building out its monitoring platform with integrations across a variety of use cases.

