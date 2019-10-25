Lundin's Strong Q3 Foreshadows Continued Strength

Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF) reported Q3/19 numbers which were significantly better than expected. Lundin Mining also bumped its 2019 guidance modestly higher. I think that there is considerable upside to this name over the next two years as Lundin executes upon its planned strategy. Furthermore, additional upside can arise following a resolution to the trade war or a pick-up in economic activity, either of which will help bring focus to the copper market at large, which remains undersupplied with a dearth of new supply replenishing old mines scheduled for closure.

Highlights from Q3/19

Candelaria and Neves-Corvo continue to lead the way

Lundin's management reported continued strength at their Candelaria and Neves-Corvo projects. Candelaria continues to go from strength to strength. Production is expected to increase in the coming years and capital projects are almost completed.

Neves-Corvo had previously been a challenge. However, significant progress has been achieved at the zinc expansion project, and the backlog is being whittled away. Both engineering work and contractor management have improved. Lundin's response to the challenges at this project has been encouraging and demonstrates the quality of the management team on site and corporately.

Chapada acquisition is going well and estimates are proving conservative

Lundin has been conservative in its estimates and expectations for Chapada. Chapada produced 17,645t copper. Cash costs were US$0.35/lb Cu, well below the previous guidance of US$1.10/lb and H2/19 costs were revised lower to US$0.80/lb. I expect the company to begin showcasing the exploration and expansion plans in the coming months - possibly coinciding with an analyst site visit that is planned for November 9, 2019.

M&A remains a focus for Lundin

Lundin Mining has shown an ability to an astute buyer of assets in the past. Candelaria has been a major success for Lundin, and Chapada appears poised to shine under Lundin's care and management. The CEO of Lundin noted that M&A remains a focus for Lundin looking ahead. It is also worth noting that while the previous to acquisitions of Candelaria and Chapada were producing mines, the next acquisition could be a brownfield.

Higher dividends likely

Lundin has a strong balance sheet and as 2019 winds down, a majority of their capital expenditure programs wind down. This should result in Lundin being able to increase their dividends to shareholders. We should get more visibility for potential dividend hikes following the November board meeting.

Here is why is Lundin a compelling investment?

Simply put. Lundin is a compelling investment because it can deliver more to the shareholders than most other copper companies, including those much larger than Lundin.

Lundin will deliver more production growth than its peers. This includes a lift to its copper and zinc production. This growth is organically funded, and a majority of its capital spending is now behind us.

All this ties back to why investors should EXPECT higher dividends from Lundin going ahead.

I value Lundin Mining's NAV at $7/share using an 8% discount rate, $3/lb copper, $1/lb zinc and $7.50/lb nickel. Comparable companies trade at a 1.2x multiple to NAV, which produces ~20% upside versus current share value. Further upside will be realized in an event we experience higher copper or zinc prices in the future.

Lundin is also poised to deliver more free cash flow. Free cash flow will transition from negative ~$310M (per analyst consensus) in 2019 to $300M in 2020 and $520M in 2021. Higher production, lower CAPEX, higher FCF will all combine to also generate significant EPS increases for shareholders and assuming flat copper and zinc prices, EPS can increase by a staggering 250% from $0.27 in 2018 to $0.69 in 2022.

Lundin Mining is entering that investment sweet-spot. Investors should be locked and loaded!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.