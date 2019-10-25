MSC Industrial's (NYSE:MSM) management to close out its fiscal 2019 on a relatively okay note, with the company beating expectations at the core operating income line despite mounting end-market headwinds. MSC Industrial isn't doing as well on gross margin as Fastenal (FAST), and I'll talk about this later, but management is at least explicitly targeting margin improvement efforts in fiscal 2020 at both the gross margin and operating margin lines.

It's tough for an industrial distributor to make great strides during an industrial downturn, but the good ones often pick up market share during these times. I haven't been impressed with MSC Industrial's management in recent years, and this downturn would be a good time for it to pick it up and improve execution. Here in the mid-$70s, valuation is more challenging and the management really needs to execute on sustained margin improvement to justify a substantially higher price on a DCF basis, though an EV/EBITDA approach is substantially more forgiving.

The Going Getting Tougher, And MSC Still Going

MSC Industrial didn't post the eye-popping results of Fastenal for the calendar third quarter (MSC's fiscal fourth quarter), but I'd argue it was a good quarter on balance relative to mounting industrial headwinds and MSC's greater exposure to manufacturing (including heavy manufacturing) and much weaker non-residential construction exposure. Revenue beat sell-side expectations by a bit (less than 1%) while matching my own model, and segment-level operating income beat by about $0.05/share, which I consider material.

MSC reported 2% ADS growth for the period, or 1% excluding acquisitions. By comparison, Fastenal reported over 6% ADS growth, while Grainger (GWW) posted a 2.5% average daily sales growth rate in the U.S. business. MSC did push through a 1.5% price increase in the summer, but it would seem as though Fastenal got better price capture this quarter (more on that later). National account business slowed throughout the quarter, ending up low single digits, and government business declined at a double-digit rate.

MSC reports a hodgepodge of non-GAAP adjustments; I would argue it doesn't make a tremendous difference which numbers you use, provided you make sure you're comparing like-for-like. Gross margin declined about a point as reported and closer to a half-point on an adjusted basis, and MSC did pretty well here not only relative to management guidance, but also compared to Fastenal and Grainger. Operating income was down 16% as reported and down 10% adjusted, and MSC didn't do as well here on a relative basis, but it was still good for a $0.05 beat relative to expectations.

End-Market Headwinds Are Building

Although end-market metrics haven't been particularly consistent, the overall trend has been down. The MBI readings have eroded from the mid-to-low 50%'s earlier this year to the low 50%'s at the start of the summer to below 50% in July, August, and September, though the reading has been ticking up on a month-over-month basis in August and September. At the same time, MSC's own average daily sales have been eroding with 4% growth in June and July going negative in August, September, and October-to-date.

Unfortunately, I don't think conditions are getting better, and neither does MSC's management. Management talked about hearing of reduced working hours and headcount at customers, as well as shrinking order backlogs. Management also talked about broad industrial weakness, with particular pockets of weakness in autos, heavy trucks, oil/gas, and ag - nothing particularly surprising if you've followed earnings reports from the likes of Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY), Caterpillar (CAT), Illinois Tool Works (ITW), 3M (MMM), and/or Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY).

Management guided its fiscal first quarter down about 1% relative to the prior sell-side estimate, and I believe (on the basis of aforementioned reports from 3M, et al) that widespread industrial weakness will be even more visible in the December quarter, with some signs of early improvement after mid-2020.

Working On Margins

MSC Industrial's management realizes that operating conditions are getting harder, not easier, and acting to preserve/improve margins. MSC is going to be negotiating more aggressively with suppliers in the hopes of securing about $20 million in incremental gross profit, with most of the benefit showing up late in FY 2020 and FY 2021. This will be challenging, but I believe it is attainable. MSC offers a lot of SKUs, and I believe that gives the company an opportunity to "work with" suppliers like Kennametal (KMT) and Sandvik, as there are substitute options for suppliers who don't want to cooperate.

Management is also working on operating cost reductions, including some voluntary headcount reductions. I hope MSC doesn't push this too far - salesforce turnover and turbulence has been a significant issue for several years now, and I believe it has contributed to the ongoing underperformance. More turnover here is not going to help as the company tries to get its new salesforce initiatives working.

This is a good place to also talk about Fastenal and its approach to margins. As I mentioned in passing here, Fastenal has a different philosophy towards its sales efforts, giving its sales reps more autonomy and flexibility. Fastenal uses a sales model that features much more customer-specific price negotiation (and much less price transparency) and it manages to specific customer relationships and returns, not to market prices. This is a tough model to replicate (you have to really know your customers and trust your reps), but when it's done right, it can work really well.

The Outlook

I've been highly critical of MSC in recent quarters, and I'm not sorry about that. The management's execution has been substandard in an increasingly competitive environment. I'm glad that management has gotten more stringent about its M&A standards, and I'm encouraged about this new supplier negotiation effort. I'd still like to see better sales execution, and I'm sure management would too, and I'm not convinced that management has solved this problem yet.

MSC came directly in line with my sales expectations and a little better than I expected on margins. This doesn't drive any particularly large changes to my model, and my modeling assumptions still drive long-term expectations of 3% to 4% annualized revenue growth and slightly higher FCF growth. Outperformance on gross and operating margins would be a good source of upside, as would share gains within the metalworking distribution space.

As far as valuation goes, MSC doesn't look particularly cheap on DCF, and better margin upside would be an important potential driver there. An EV/EBITDA approach (driven by margins/returns) is more forgiving, as MSC's EBITDA and operating margins, as well as the company's ROIC and ROA, would support a low-double-digit EBITDA multiple and a fair value above $80.

The Bottom Line

I think we are still at least a quarter (and maybe two or three) from the bottom of the cycle, but the Street will likely look ahead in anticipation of improving metrics in the second half of 2020. I'm not particularly excited about adding to my MSC stake absent signs of better execution, but I do think this fiscal fourth quarter was a decent quarter, and management seems to be making smart moves to deal with an increasingly challenging end-market landscape.