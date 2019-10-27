Oil Is Holding: Oil Equities Are Downright Cheap, And A Look At ERX

Each time the crude oil futures market approaches the $50 per barrel level, it looks like déjà vu from the final quarter of 2018 these days. Last year, the price of nearby NYMEX futures cascaded lower from $76.90 in early October to a low at $42.36 per barrel in late December.

On Sept. 14, we received a reminder of how volatile the price can become at times. The price of NYMEX December futures rose from $54.18 per barrel on Sept. 13 to a high at $62.74 on Sept. 16 when the market reopened after the attack that temporarily took out 50% of Saudi production. Last week, the price briefly moved back down to the pre-attack level after trading down to a low at $50.89 on Oct. 3. Crude oil is not running away on the upside these days, but the price is not crashing either.

Meanwhile, the energy commodity has outperformed shares of oil-related companies. While the stock market remains a stone's throw away from all-time highs, shares of anything related to energy and oil have not participated in market gains. If sector rotation is going to cause a recovery in the oil patch of the stock market, the Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares (ERX) is a product that can soar higher. However, if the timing is not perfect, ERX evaporates in value because of its leverage.

Crude oil has made higher lows since August

The price of NYMEX crude oil futures had been making lower highs since the April peak for 2019 at $66.60 per barrel. Were it not for the attack on Saudi production, that pattern would likely still be intact.

Meanwhile, the price action since early October is a sign that the oil market is attempting to recover.

Crude oil made a marginally lower low on Aug. 5 at $50.52 on the continuous futures contract, which was eight cents lower than the early June bottom. However, on Oct. 3, the price ran out of steam on the downside at $50.99. Oil has been trending higher over this month. The total number of open long and short positions in the NYMEX crude oil futures market has been stable at just over the two million contract level. The latest CFTC commitment of traders report showed that speculative traders are leaning to the short side in the crude oil futures arena. The price momentum indicator is trending lower from a neutral reading while relative strength is sitting in neutral territory. Weekly historical volatility has increased from 21.28% during the week of Sept. 23 to the 28.43% level at the end of last week. The price action has been constructive as the energy commodity continues to bounce off the $50 per barrel level.

The $50 per barrel level on NYMEX futures is significant support

The last time nearby NYMEX futures were below $50 per barrel was in early January. Over the past nine months, the level has seen reliable support in the futures market.

The monthly chart illustrates that the NYMEX futures have not violated the $50 level, which has price momentum and relative strength indicators in neutral territory from a longer-term perspective. Each time the price has approached the half-century mark, the price has bounced to the upside.

A move below $50 would be a technical breakdown in the oil market. During the fourth quarter of 2018, the price of oil plunged. We have not seen bearish market action through the first month of the final quarter of the year in 2019. With nearby December futures at over the $56 per barrel at the end of last week, crude oil's price is higher in October than the closing level at the end of September.

US production rises: Rumors of more OPEC production cuts on the horizon

Bullish and bearish factors continue to pull the price of oil in opposite directions. Last year at this time, rising interest rates caused the stock market to decline, putting pressure on the price of the energy commodity. Over recent weeks, equity prices have been stable.

Meanwhile, US crude oil production at 12.6 million barrels per day for the week ending on Oct. 18 continues to be at a record level. The United States is the world's leading producer and consumer of the energy commodity. Even though Saudi Arabian output returned to the pre-attack level, both Saudi and Russian production is lower than US output these days.

Since 2016, Russia has taken a leading role in OPEC production policy. While the Russians are not a member of the cartel, they are the most influential force when it comes to decisions. The Putin government, via its oil minister Alexander Novak, increased its profile with the cartel in 2016 after the price of the energy commodity fell to a low at $26.05 per barrel. Initially, the cartel attempted to flush out US producers by flooding the market with crude oil. However, technological advances in the US have lowered the cost of production, and OPEC has had to resort to production quotas and cuts to stabilize the price of oil.

The cartel's next biannual meeting is on Dec. 5-6. The first session is for members, and the second will include Russia. If the past meetings are a guide, when the oil ministers gather in Vienna, Austria, in the coming weeks, the decision on production policy will come on Dec. 6. The Saudis have said that the sweet spot for the price of Brent crude oil is between $60 and $70 per barrel, but they would like to see the price higher. At around the $61.60 level on Oct. 24, the price is at the bottom end of OPEC's preferred range, which could lead to another production cut. The cartel is concerned about the potential for a global recession because of the trade war between the US and China. OPEC already has said that its current 1.2 million barrel per day production cut would remain in place into 2020. However, the low level of the price could lead to a more aggressive output decline at the early December meeting. A production cut would lift the price of the energy commodity, at least temporarily. However, an escalation of the trade war could lead to lower prices. The supply and demand equation for the energy commodity remains fragile as the oil ministers prepare to meet.

Oil stocks continue to lag the energy commodity: Political fears sit on share prices

So far, in 2019, the price of oil has moved higher. The price of NYMEX futures closed 2018 at $45.81 per barrel. At $56.23 at the end of last week, WTI futures are 22.7% higher on the year. When it comes to the Brent futures, the ICE futures contract closed 2018 at $53.80 and was at $61.60 late last week or 14.5% higher. The share prices of oil-related companies have not done as well in 2019.

The S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR or XLE has lagged the price action in the oil market this year.

The chart shows the XLE closed at the end of December 2018 at $57.35 and was trading at $59.54 at the end of last week, a rise of only 3.8%. Meanwhile, oil services companies have done even worse.

The chart of the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF product (OIH) has moved from $14.03 at the end of last year to $11.73 per share at the end of last week, a decline of 16.4%.

Meanwhile, oil-related equities have not only underperformed the price of the energy commodity, but they have also lagged the stock market.

The chart shows that the S&P 500 E-Mini futures contract moved from 2,508.75 at the end of 2018 to the 3,023.00 level last Friday. Stocks have climbed almost 20.5% higher over the period. One of the issues weighing on the oil path is the upcoming US presidential election and impeachment inquiry going on in the House of Representatives. Technological advances in production and regulatory reforms by the Trump Administration propelled the US to a leadership role in the world when it comes to both oil and natural gas production. However, the leading candidate for the presidency from the opposition party is now Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. The Senator embraces a progressive agenda when it comes to the Green New Deal and has said she would ban fracking on day one of her administration. If Warren or another progressive candidate wins the November 2020 election, it would have significant consequences for US oil companies and the prices of both crude oil and natural gas. The potential for a new president of the US in 2021 is weighing on the prices of oil-related equities.

Meanwhile, if the price of crude oil is going to trend higher and the stock market remains stable or appreciates, we could see a recovery in the oil-related equities.

Sector rotation: Timing is everything for products like ERX

With the stock market not far below all-time highs, investors and traders are finding it a challenge when it comes to finding stocks that offer value in the current environment. The lack of upward momentum in the energy sector makes many of the shares bargains compared to both the commodity and equity markets. We could witness a period of sector rotation where oil-related shares make some upside progress over the coming weeks and months. The presidential election is still over one year away, and oil stocks are inexpensive.

Timing is everything when it comes to trading and investing. Leveraged products increase the importance of timing. If the prices of oil companies are going to recover, the Direxion Daily Energy Bill 3X Shares (ERX) could be an excellent tool to take advantage of sector rotation. The most recent top holdings of ERX include:

The chart shows that ERX holds some of the top oil-related companies in the world. However, the triple leverage means that this product is not for the faint of heart. If the prices of these stocks remain stable or move lower, the value of products like ERX evaporates quickly. If these stocks move to the upside, the results can be explosive. ERX has net assets of $293.89 million and trades over two million shares on average each day. The product charges an expense ratio of 1.09%.

ERX is a volatile instrument, but it can turbocharge profits if the oil sector is going to recover over the coming weeks. ERX is only appropriate for short-term risk positions, and I use both time and price stops because of the leverage that can eat away at the value of the ETF product.

The price of crude oil is holding, OPEC could decide to cut production in early December, and oil-related shares are downright cheap these days. Sector rotation and a period of bullish price action in the oil market could lift the price of oil stocks, which would light a bullish fuse under the ERX product.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.