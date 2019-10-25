STMicroelectronics Building Credibility Ahead Of A Major Ramp

STMicro is no longer trading at a discount to long-term DCF-based fair value, but the shares are still undervalued on a margin-driven EV/revenue basis.

Revenue should grow at a mid-single-digit rate in Q4, but the real excitement is the steeper revenue growth and margin leverage that should appear in 2020-2022.

Despite more challenging legacy end-market conditions, STMicro delivered on its guidance and beat expectations at the revenue and margin lines in the third quarter.

I wouldn’t call STMicroelectronics’ (STM) third quarter “perfect”, but it was good and not nearly as disappointing as Texas Instruments’ (TXN) update. More important, I think, is that this quarter helps build management credibility (as they guided to a stronger second half 2019 early this year), as the company continues to execute even against a worse-than-expected backdrop. With the company looking at some major product introductions/ramps over the next couple of years, including SiC MOSFETs, IGBTs, MCUs, and 3D sensors, I believe this good execution in a tough environment is quite encouraging.

I recommended picking up STM shares below $17.50, and investors got a couple of chances to that after my last article ahead of a nearly 30% jump in the share price. The shares no longer trade below my DCF-based fair value, but buying below DCF value is usually only an option when the market has really soured on a chip company. I do still see upside from here, though, and I think it may be possible to establish a position and look to add if/when the tech sector gives you a periodic pullback.

Hitting The Mark Despite A Tougher Backdrop

Eroding conditions in the auto and industrial automation end-markets have not made life easier for STMicro, as conditions there have ended up worse than expected three months ago (let alone nine to 12 months ago). That has pressured STMicro’s legacy business, but the company still managed to beat revenue by a modest amount (a 2% beat) and post better margins, while guidance for the fourth quarter was okay relative to TI-inspired fears.

Revenue rose 1% yoy in the third quarter, while improving almost 18% on a sequential basis. While that doesn’t sound great, maybe, against a backdrop where overall industry sales were still dropping 16% in August (as per SIA data), I’d argue it’s pretty good on a relative basis. Gross margin declined almost two points on a yoy basis and 30bp sequentially, but still came in 40bp better than expected, and that held true for operating income; operating income declined 8% yoy and margin declined 270bp, but STMicro beat expectations by 40bp at the op inc margin line.

Although STMicro is seeing some improving demand for auto SiCs (likely from Tesla (TSLA) ), legacy business is performing less well, with ADG revenue down about 1% yoy and 3% below expectations. Operating income fell by more than a third from the year-ago period, with operating margin in the single-digits (8.5%), but up 30bp qoq.

The microcontroller business (MDG) also had a challenging quarter on inventory corrections in auto and industrial end-markets. Revenue declined 4% yoy, but did come in a little better than expected. Segment profits fell 9% yoy, with margin declining about a point.

The sensor business within the Analog, MEMS, and Sensors Group (or AMS) had a strong quarter, helping push the segment to 8% yoy revenue growth (6% better than expected) on content and volume growth in smartphones, including the new Apple (AAPL) iPhones. Profits rose more than 26%, with three points of yoy margin improvement.

I was also impressed with the company’s inventory performance, an issue for many of STMicro’s rivals like ON Semiconductor (ON). Inventory days declined 29 days qoq (to 100), and it sounds as though the inventory correction process in auto and industrial MCUs is largely complete.

Still Waiting For The Big Ramp

I fully expect 2019 to be the nadir for the cycle for STMicro, and I expect the company to not only benefit from an eventual recovery in auto and industrial demand (which collectively accounts for about one-half of the company’s revenue), but also benefit significantly from new product launches and ramps over the next couple of years.

Management has already talked of seeing SiC MOSFET ramps in the auto space on a limited basis, as well as additional wins with Tier 1 auto companies. Silicon carbide is going to be a significant driver in the coming years, and I think STMicro, Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY), and ON are all on the cusp of significant revenue growth potential from new MOSFETs and IGBTs in auto and industrial markets. Not only are these chips crucial components in new hybrid and electric auto designs, but they’re also very important in creating more efficient inverters and motors for a wide range of industrial uses and applications.

I’m also expecting significant incremental revenue growth from products like 3D sensors and image processors, V2X chips for a range of auto applications (and possibly industrial/IoT), RF front-ends, wireless charging, and new MCUs. On the MCU side, STMicro has gained a lot of share over the past year, and I believe the company is well-placed for ongoing growth in autos, industrial automation, and IoT.

I expect this ramp to be a multi-year process that starts in 2020 and accelerates in 2021 and 2022. In the very near term, management’s guidance for the fourth quarter was a little soft (down 2% at the midpoint versus the prior sell-side average), but the gross margin guidance was strong (+100bp), and I believe the market was very relieved relative to the disappointing results and guidance from Texas Instruments.

The Outlook

I’ve tweaked a few numbers here and there, but I’m not making any major changes. I’m expecting long-term revenue growth in the neighborhood of 5%, with shorter-term growth closer to the high single digits as those key programs (SiC MOSFETs et al) ramp. I’m likewise still expecting low-to-mid double-digit FCF growth as STM benefits from higher volumes of higher-margin chips and better leverages its R&D investments.

STMicro’s share price has run past my DCF-based fair value, but that’s not generally the more important near-term valuation driver. Semi stocks tend to trade closely on the basis of near-term margins, and I think investors should appreciate that STMicro is likely to see operating margin go from around 12% in 2019 to over 14% in 2020 and close to 16% in 2021, an evolution that should move the EV/revenue multiple from around 2.1x (which is below what would otherwise be “fair”, suggesting ongoing undervaluation) to closer to 3x.

The Bottom Line

Of course I’d like to buy STMicro shares in the high-to-mid teens if possible, but I don’t think the shares are overpriced today. Perhaps the shares have run too far on a relative basis (compared to other chip stocks) and may be due for some “retrenching”, but I think there is a credible argument today for a mid-to-high $20’s price on the basis of the company’s near-term margins. Should that retrenching happen, I’d definitely suggest considering this as an addition to portfolios, and even at today’s price I think longer-term investors will be happy with the stock.

