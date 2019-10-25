New Residential Investment's (NRZ) CEO Michael Nierenberg on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Michael Nierenberg

Thanks, Kait. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. So for us, the third quarter was a very good one for us. The quarter more than any other quarters saw the different segments of our business is contributing in areas where others were a little bit more challenged.

During the quarter, treasury rates rallied by 35 basis points to 10-year closing approximately 165 versus a 2% yield at the end of Q2. However, the mortgage market did not see the same.

During the quarter, mortgage rates fell by only 10 basis points during the quarter. So effectively agency mortgages got cheaper. Refi incentives were a little bit lower during the quarter. Our robust risk management and hedging strategies help protect book value. During the quarter, we saw a slight increase in book value. Our investment portfolios performed extremely well. Where we are today, we’re really starting to see the earnings power of our mortgage company.

It’s really starting to ramp up and we’re very excited to see the continued growth in our NewRez and Shellpoint franchise. The completion of the Ditech acquisition which happened subsequent to the end of Q3 creates great scale for us as well as more capacity to originate loans and improve our recapture rates on our MSR portfolios. The lower rate environment has enabled us to reduce our borrowing costs, saving our company approximately $75 million on an annual run rate and we will continue to focus on ways to increase that number even more. We do believe we will see one to two more cuts from the Fed this year, which should create further savings in our financing costs.

On our call business, lower delinquencies coupled with lower advance balances should help provide a favorable backdrop for call velocity as we go forward. As we look forward, yields will likely remain low presenting a challenging investing environment not only for us but for the industry. To focus on our operating businesses coupled with our discipline approach to risk management should help provide our shareholders with good investment returns as we look forward.

I will now refer to the supplement which has been posted online and I’m going to start on page three. This is kind of our highlight slide. Market cap at the end of Q3 was $6.5 billion. We have $41 billion of assets. Our dividend yield was 12.8%. Our book value since inception is up 63%. We’ve generated 147% total shareholder return since inception and we paid out a whopping $3 billion in dividends since inception.

When you think about our platform, I think we have a very different platform. One is we have a great investment portfolio that includes MSRs, bonds, call rights, loans. And as we look at some of the other things that we’re doing now, our big focus continues to be on capturing the whole mortgage pie if you look at the right side of the page.

Page three, financials. GAAP net income in the quarter of $225 million or $0.54 per diluted share. Core earnings $207 million or $0. 50 per diluted share. Our third quarter dividend of $0.50 per common share, again resulting in a 12.8% dividend yield as of the end of September 30. Book value is $16.26, that’s up from $16.17 at the end of Q2. Total economic return of 3.6% during Q3 and we raised $438 million in our first ever preferred stock offerings. There were two of them during the quarter. The approximate cost of funds a little bit north of 7%.

On the bottom left quadrant, you can see we have $7.2 billion in net equity and then all the other stuff on the right are 20.9% total shareholder return for 2019 we’re very proud of.

When you look at page five, our investment portfolios, $3 billion net equity or 42% of our portfolios are in mortgage servicing rights. The effective levered yields on those today are somewhere between 12% and 15%. Our advances of 15% to 25% and again, as I pointed out in my opening remarks, we take a much more disciplined approach to our risk management around our MSR book hedging that fully.

On a residential securities and call rights, little under $2 billion in net equity at end of the quarter, that’s 28% of our portfolio, targeted lifetime net yield 12% to 15%. Obviously with the market where it is very little activity – investment activities for us as we see levered yields in the bond portfolio, something between 5% to 6% if we were to invest capital today.

On the residential loan side, net equity of $1.4 billion, it’s a little under 20% of our portfolio, targeted lifetime yields north of 13%. And then on a consumer segment, very small part of our business today as those loans continue to amortize, we’re not seeing a lot of new activity there or opportunities.

We ended the quarter just from a cash and liquidity standpoint, a little bit over $700 million. That was due to having enough capital to fund our Ditech purchase, which occurred on October 1.

Page six, this is a new slide for us. When we think about our portfolio, we have a number of folks that are truly dedicated 100% of their time to how we hedge our business. We actively managed and hedge our portfolio to protect our book value as we showed you during the quarter.

On the left part of the page, if you have a look, positive duration businesses, operating business which includes our origination business, call rights, whole loans, legacy bonds and agency bonds all have positive duration. The negative side of the – the negative duration part is the mortgage servicing rights. The balance there coupled with our robust hedging again led to an increase in book value during the quarter.

When we looked at our stability in book value in 2019, we started – we end of the year in December or January at 16.25 from a book value perspective. At the end of Q3, we are roughly in the same place. So a lot of work being put in on how do we protect our assets.

Page seven, again another new slide. The markets have changed and so have we. If you look to the left side of the page in 2013, truly an investment company every – on our mortgage servicing rights, we rely truly on third parties to do all the work. We had excess MSRs in conjunction with Nationstar. We had a residential mortgage back securities, mortgage loans, and some consumer loans, which was the Shellpoint at the SpringCastle acquisition.

If you go to the right side of the page today, not only do we have the same asset classes, but we’ve added a number of things notably our mortgage origination capability, our mortgage servicer, ancillary mortgage services, again, consistent with our theme of capturing the whole pie. As we go forward, we’ll continue to be opportunistic and try to figure out ways to grow earnings in different areas.

Page eight, looking at recent market drivers and the impact on our business, declining LIBOR, I pointed out help lower our funding costs, we projected – on an annual basis right now to save about $75 million. What’s the Fed having one to two cuts we believe in the rest of fiscal 2019. Mortgage rates are low. That should continue to result in favorable origination climate for us.

When you think about NewRez in 2018 and the entire year they originated $7 billion in mortgages. This year we project that they are going to be something between $22 billion and $23 billion of origination. So significant growth there and not only in the origination side quite frankly, but both on the servicing side and most importantly for shareholders in the earnings side. The consumer is healthy and that helps our overall bond portfolios as well as our call business.

Page nine, our Ditech acquisition. What did we get? On the left side of the page, $62 billion in MSRs. And on other financial assets, we got some servicing advances, some mortgage loans, and then an interesting business, which is really a recovery business which we’re spending a lot of time on which we think it would be – add some significant upside as we go forward for – from an earnings perspective.

On the operating side, operations in Pennsylvania, that’s where Ditech is headquartered. We’re building out our correspondent in wholesale business. We have a lot of upside in our retention business. And then on the servicing side, we picked up ops in Arizona, which now gives us the ability to be on West Coast time.

And then on the employee side, 1,100 new employees, how we pace for it, on the right side of the page, $200 million in cash and other financing facilities including loan warehouses and MSR and servicer advanced facilities.

The bottom part of the page as we go forward, what does our mortgage company look like? $650 billion of own MSRs, $40 billion balance sheet, 4 million customers. From an origination standpoint, we believe we’re going to be something between 40 billion and 50 billion of origination next year. Servicing or service, we’ll have $300 billion UPB by the end of 2020, a lot of bi-coastal presence of 4,000 employees.

Q3 highlights, very little capital deployed overall. I think during the quarter, we deployed about $170 million or so of net new equity. Things we did, which we’re excited about. We grew our origination and servicing businesses by 200% and 100% year-over-year. We acquired a field services provider called Guardian Asset Management.

We issued $438 million of preferred equity in two separate offerings. We surpassed $3 billion in dividends declared since inception. And again, we’ve lowered our overall cost of funds by about $75 million, we think, on an annual run rate basis.

Now, I’ll take you to the operating business on page 12. Again, in the past couple of quarters when we’ve been on earnings call, we’d been talking about capturing the whole pie. I think this is a great snapshot of what our business looks like. We have origination, performing loan servicing and in special servicing in our Shellpoint business.

And if you look at the ancillary services, not only delivered by Shellpoint, but also I pointed out last quarter we made an investment in Covius where we own 25% of that company. We’re excited to see the third party growth there, not only from us but hopefully from other industry participants. EStreet, Avenue 365, Guardian are all part of the Shellpoint family. And then we have a relationship with Matic on the insurance side.

Overall, we think that the growth in earnings with extreme focused on these business lines should help offset the lower yields we’re seeing in the market from an investment standpoint.

Page 13, on origination. I pointed out in 2018 that NewRez originated $7 billion in mortgage loans. This year we think we’re on target to do $22 billion to $23 billion, significant increase in origination. What does this really mean? One is higher earnings. Two is our ability to recapture more of our MSR portfolio with a $600 plus billion portfolio should help pay dividends for our shareholders. We have a lot of room to grow. We have a lot of work to do, but we’re really excited about our origination business.

On the servicing side, our theme over the past couple quarters has been to control our own life. Clearly, with counterparty risk out there that’s extremely relevant to the performance of our overall portfolios. Having Ditech and their talented employees as part of our family is something that I think will be really big for us.

On the servicing side, again, we expect 2020 to end at about $300 billion in servicing. We will have a special servicer in Shellpoint or clean brand of NewRez and again we’re excited for the growth that we’re seeing in that business and most importantly the profitability and the service we’re providing to the consumers.

Now, I’ll take you through on page 16, quickly the highlights from the end of Q3. We settled on $45 billion of MSRs. Those were agreed to in Q2. Each and every one of those MSRs has repayment protection for approximately 12 months to 18 months. Our MSR portfolio totaled $593 billion as of the end of Q3 compared to $576 billion at the end of Q2.

During the quarter, we issued three capital markets notes. We refinanced effectively our servicer advances $1.2 billion resulting in our reduction in cost of funds and a maturity extension and the cost of funds savings approximately was about 70 basis points to 80 basis points per deal.

On the non-agency space, we sold $1.2 billion in non-agency securities, why. Our levered yields were 5% to 6% not core to our overall investment strategy around our call business.

We successfully executed on our call right business. We call 38 deals, $1.3 billion UPB, which is about 22% quarter-over-quarter higher. We completed two securitizations of loans for about $976 million.

On the residential loan side, we did one non-QM securitization for $380 million and one RPL securitization for $429 million. We also funded $520 million of non-QM origination from NewRez.

Other things, again, I pointed out, we raised $438 million in two separate offerings on a preferred stock, about roughly the overall cost of funds a little north of 7%, which was – the second one was 38 basis points tighter than our inaugural offering and then a corrective portfolio again, we take roughly $75 million in financing costs on an annual run rate basis.

Post Q3, closed Ditech, $1.2 billion and we get a couple of securitizations. One, $1.7 billion RPL securitization, two, $796 million collapse and another $400 million advance securitization.

Page 17, our MSRs. On our MSR portfolio, the thing I want to point out is a couple – is that – when you look – actually let’s start at page 18. Look at the left, the bottom left part of our page. When we look at our MSR portfolio, there’s a couple of things to note here. One is our average loan size is 159,000 versus the industry, which is 182. We have a much more seasoned credit impaired portfolio than the rest.

As I pointed out, our newer production MSRs all have prepayment protection ranging from 12 months to 18 months. And then when we think about our overall portfolio, only 24% is currently refinancible based on the rate environment we’re in. 70 – roughly 75% of our MSRs that we have on our balance sheet have seen this level of mortgage rates as well as lower mortgage rates, which dates back over the past three years.

Page 19, our call business. Roughly $42 billion are callable. That number is pretty consistent. As delinquencies and advance balances continue to come off, we hope to call more deals roughly 41% of the entire legacy mortgage market we have call rights on.

Non-agency bond portfolio, again, not a lot to report there. We did sell some bonds, performance is very good. The overall market itself has extremely well been with high-grade corporates performing extremely well and all other fixed income assets other than agency mortgages performing well. The non-agency bond portfolio continues to perform well.

On the loan side, we’ve been fairly active acquiring some RPLs over the course of the past few quarters. I pointed out subsequent to Q3 that we did a $1.7 billion securitization. Our loans book from our overall risk standpoint is down since the end of Q2 by about, I would say roughly 50%. And the overall returns have been super. Really, the thesis there as we’re buying some RPLs that haven’t been serviced particularly well. We transfer servicing to our special service at Shellpoint.

And if you look the upper left part of the page, one pool we took significant delinquency from 69% current to 80% current in six months. So the Shellpoint is doing a great job there improving overall performance as well as providing a great service to consumers.

Page 22, we have pretty large securitization business, it’s very diversified. We do servicer advances. We do our call business, we do non-QM and we do some MSR financing. So overall 2019 has been very, very active for us, you could have a look at page 22. And then finally and then I’ll open up for Q&A.

Our focus, first and foremost in this kind of rate environment we think the most important thing we can do right now for shareholders is stabilizing book value and I think the team has done a great job doing that.

From an investing standpoint, we’re going to be more – we’re going to continue to be opportunistic again with yields with the 175 10-year notes and there’s not much yield in the marketplace. We need to be extremely disciplined and I pointed out before, we invested roughly about $170 million in net equity in Q3. We’ll continue to take that same approach as we go forward.

Our operating business very, very focused on growing recapture, growing origination, growing our servicing business. And alleviating ourselves of, what I would call counter-party risk. So taking as much control over our lives in-house as we possibly can. We need to continue to protect the value of our assets and overall risk management as I continue to point out is extremely important to us.

With that, I’ll turn it back to the operator and we’ll open it up for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Bose George from KBW. Please go ahead.

Bose George

Yes, good morning. Can you remind us how much equity will be deployed in the Ditech transaction? The ROEs there and also just a little color on the Ditech portfolio would be great. Just like the loan size, cost to service, any differences from your portfolio?

Michael Nierenberg

Sure. So let me address the assets that we bought first, both the MSR is the Fannie, Ginnie and PLS MSRs are smaller balance, a little bit more higher delinquent in nature. I think when we look at our cost of service, we think about it the same way because whether it would be NewRez or LoanCare who are currently servicing those portfolios give us a cost per loan to service that loan and that cost per loan is consistent across our entire portfolio.

When we think about the return on equity we’re hoping – I would say this. On the MSR acquisition, Ditech took the hedge risk throughout the time that we agreed to do this transaction until it was funded and the bond market rallied like crazy. So overall the multiples we acquired these MSRs that were extremely attractive for our business.

When we think about the return on equity of the business, I pointed out we’re picking up 1,100 talented employees. We’re getting a West Coast presence in our Arizona operation. We’re picking up a recovery business that we’re extremely excited about. I can’t tell you now because we closed on this thing on October 1. The overall ROEs I think we’re expecting to be north of 20% on this acquisition.

Bose George

Okay, thanks. And then actually just in terms of the MSR, it felt that you’re acquiring, is there going to be any sort of mark up or down just based on the closed versus where you got it?

Michael Nierenberg

Yes, they will be marked up. As I pointed out, the bond market rallied significantly, the overall multiples we acquire those are – it will take something a little bit south of the two multiple, give or take between the different product mix. Obviously each thing is valued separately. So you’ll see a mark up on that asset.

Bose George

Okay, thanks. And then just on the MSR hedging, can you just walk through the strategy a little bit? How much is derivatives, how much is the – on balance sheet agencies and just sort of the philosophy of that?

Michael Nierenberg

So the bulk of it is we have been pretty vocal about the balanced nature of our portfolio coming into – at the end of Q3, I think our loan book was about $7 billion, our bond book was about $8 billion. And then we have a large agency book now that we haven't had in the past. So we see leverage ratios on our balance sheet, our leverage ratios are in, I think, the mid threes right now as a result of the agency pools that we put on our balance sheet versus our MSRs.

So we have – so our strategy as a couple, one is we have agency mortgages against the MSRs. I pointed out earlier that agency mortgages or mortgage rates themselves rallied by only 10 basis points, so widening in the basis, which means that the refi incentives for homeowners is a little bit lower in the quarter versus the rally we saw in treasury rates. So that's why we use mortgages. On the other side of that, we have swaps where we have receivers against that portfolio, which protects us in a rallying market. So it's really just, I would say, swaps and mortgages coupled with the long duration that we have in our overall portfolio. And I think we illustrated that on one of our slides. I'm not sure what page that was.

Bose George

Okay. So that's helpful. Thanks. And actually one last one, the MSR mark, the negative $228 million. Can you dis-aggregate that just what part of it was the just the runoff of the portfolio versus the move on rates?

Michael Nierenberg

The MSR mark was lower than that in the quarter. And Nick, do you want to take that?

Nick Santoro

Sure, the majority of those are related to amortization. So approximately $170 million of the $228 million that you're referencing was amortization and the remainder was mark. Our met mark for the quarter was a negative $45 million.

Bose George

Okay, great. Thanks.

Michael Nierenberg

Thanks, Bose.

Our next question comes from Giuliano Bologna from BTIG. Please go ahead.

Giuliano Bologna

Good morning and thank you for taking my questions.

Michael Nierenberg

Good morning.

Giuliano Bologna

Well, I want to kind of touch on – first is on the originations front. You guys are targeting about $40 billion and $50 billion next year. Is there any sense of the kind of margin that you could generate because there's significant kind of recapture and replenishment cost savings on the margin side there?

Michael Nierenberg

Yes, I think, listen, it's the easy path to grow is to do more correspondent and wholesale. So one of the things we were working on this morning even prior to the call is how do we think about increasing our overall gain on sale and making us what I would – putting us I think in a tier that's comparable with some of our peers in the marketplace. So we have a lot of work to do there. I think you're going to see more correspondent as we go forward, a little bit more wholesale. And then we're looking at a lot of different retail channels. So, I think, the growth overall will be significant for us, but we have to be prudent because I'd rather do less volume and make more money for shareholders than do more volume and make less money.

Big thing is again, we have a $600 billion MSR portfolio, so keeping that and protecting our balance sheet I think is really, really key. The other side of that is, when you think about our origination business and servicing business, now that we're fully into the ancillary business lines. We want to continue to see growth in the earnings and revenue there. And partnering with Covius and again, hopefully, getting some of our industry peers and friends involved in the third party business I think could be really significant for overall book value as we look down the road. The one thing I just point out on book value, when we acquired Shellpoint last year, the company made $30 million, or $34 million I think the interest for 2018. This year we are at a run rate to make between – we take about $150 million in true earnings. So it's huge growth, not only in what we're doing in the business, but more importantly for shareholders and earnings.

Giuliano Bologna

That makes a lot of sense. And the way that I was kind of trying to look at it was from – also from a replenishment perspective, because you can also – your MSR portfolio granted this was before Ditech is probably about $6.4 billion on your balance sheet. But if you're able to originate $40 billion to $50 billion next year, you could replenish a little under 10% to kind of 12% on the high-end, which could take – take away most of the amortization internally, which would be a great stabilizing effect in the portfolio.

Michael Nierenberg

Well, listen, as long as the earnings work right, I mean everything is about protecting both value and providing earnings for shareholders. So yes, we're on board.

Giuliano Bologna

That sounds good. The only other pieces around kind of scaling up the internal subservicing, is there something that type of margin you can generate on that business because obviously you're taking that profitability and bring it in house. So there's some accretion potential there, especially as you scale up another $120 billion or so in the next five quarters?

Michael Nierenberg

You mean on the Shellpoint servicing side? Yes, I think, the way I look at the Shellpoint business is it's truly a third party business, Shellpoint was really treated as a special servicer. And there are two things. One is very countercyclical if you think about it, so should we get into a scenario where a recession or the consumer rolls over that business should continue to do extremely well. If we don't, the business continues to operate extremely well and very profitable. And Jack Navarro and his team are – they work with third parties in the industry, not just us.

Giuliano Bologna

Well, that's great. I really appreciate it. Thank you.

Michael Nierenberg

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Doug Harter from Crédit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Doug Harter

Thanks. Michael, just a little bit more color on that – on your goal for 20% return Ditech. Just wondering kind of the pacing to get there [indiscernible] ultimately achieve that target?

Michael Nierenberg

You broke up a little bit, but maybe I could take it in steps. One is on the MSR portfolio based on the acquisition price we acquired those, we think the levered returns will be north of 20%, as I pointed out. On the overall origination business where we have a lot of room to grow, I think that – I mean, just to get a sense, by November 15, which is in a couple of weeks, all Ditech and NewRez employees will be in the same building. So we've done a significant amount of planning prior to us getting awarded this deal working alongside the company in anticipation of hopefully winning this deal. So I think to that point, where I – I want to – I would say we're ready to roll and we are rolling now. But like anything, it takes a little bit of time to get going and we still have a lot of work to do.

But going from $7 billion of origination to 22 or 23 is a significant step for the company and doubling that volume next year will be even a more significant step. As I just pointed out in the earlier comments as long as we're making money that works. If the volume – if we're doing more volume in them and you're not seeing the real return, we'll end up throttling it back, doing less volume, but more profitable volume. So we have to really kind of pay attention to that.

Doug Harter

And then kind of operationally on the servicing side as you integrate the Ditech – I mean are you planning to sort of continue to use Black Knight on the Ditech portfolio or kind of how do you plan to – kind of roll that into the Shellpoint platform?

Michael Nierenberg

I would say, overall, look we don't want to have all our eggs in one basket. I think that's a safe thing to say. But the Shellpoint, New Res guys do a great job for us on the servicing side. Clearly, they've grown pretty significantly that's why we use other third parties for some of the servicing. But controlling our own life and being able to offer a homeowner a better solution is something that that we prefer to do. And that's – from a counterparty risk – not that we're concerned about counterparty risks with the loan care guys and they do a great job and we have a great relationship there. But just being able to offer our consumers products, get the ancillary business, have recapture, that's really our ultimate goal. The other thing to point out is if you buy a pool of mortgage servicing rights, it's not like – and I know you know this, but we don't flip on a switch and say, okay, 30 days later we're transferring over to Shellpoint or NewRez or take. This will go over the next six months.

Doug Harter

Great, thank you.

Michael Nierenberg

Thanks, Doug.

Our next question comes from Tim Hayes from B. Riley FBR. Please go ahead.

Tim Hayes

Hey, good morning Mike. Thanks for taking my questions. First one, can you just touch on capital allocation? You highlighted the returns across your asset classes. And it sounds like you expect the pace of deployment to be pretty modest, at least in the near term. But what do you view to be the most attractive use of capital today? And where do you actually see the portfolio growing? And then how do you think about the buyback in this context with where stock is trading at a slight discount to book at a 12.7% yield?

Michael Nierenberg

Great question. So I think the investing environment for what we all do in fixed income in the legacy mortgage market is just not that interesting. A couple of things just to point out if you look at loan volumes, for example, this year in RPL, year-over-year since 2018 we saw a roughly $85 billion of loans sold into the marketplace; 2019, year-to-date $42 billion has been sold into the marketplace. So obviously a huge drop on an annualized basis. But I would expect that to continue as the GSEs and the banks continue to clean up their legacy RPLs and NPLs. So overall, those markets should remain extremely well built.

So I think in our last earnings call, we get asked why are we investing in these loans. We’ve been able to generate very good returns, but I think, over time you're going to see the returns on that business probably go down just because there's less product and people have plenty of capital to deploy.

The non-agency bond business over the course of the past few years, we bought bonds that were consistent with our call strategy. Last quarter we sold some bonds because levered yields are 5% to 6%. So if we could sell that are not quarter or call strategy, if we did sell assets that are 5% to 6% kind of levered returns, where we own them obviously significantly cheaper, redeploy that capital into something else, we'll do that.

So going forward, the stock remains attractive. Depending upon where we are on a percentage to book, we will continue to be as opportunistic, I think, as we've ever been. And the most important thing I want to point out on this is that we need to protect our book value. And if we can protect book value whether we trade at a 10% dividend yield, 12% dividend yield, I don't know that there's any magic there. The one thing I would point out is that when you look at whether it be NRZ, or some of our friends and peers out in the marketplace, 175 10-year notes, dividend yields of 8% to 14% to me seems crazy. So there's really no value given to the managers out there.

So we'll see where we go. But going forward, we're going to protect book value, we're going to look for opportunistic things to invest in. I can't tell you what those are right now because we looked at everything, but there's nothing that's jumping at us right now. It could be where we maintain more cash, look at stock buy backs, but there's nothing right now on the table.

Tim Hayes

Okay. Okay, I appreciate the color there. And you made it clear that protecting book value is your top priority and then you've done a very good job of that. But looking at core earnings $0.50 this quarter, covered the dividend, but the lowest quarterly number you've put up in quite some time and your outlook for capital deployment and the overall investment environment a little bit I would say meek. But just wondering how you think about core earnings and dividend coverage going forward is reflecting that environment, but given a little bit steepening in the yield curve and all the other investments you've been making?

Michael Nierenberg

We're going to have to grow quite frankly in our operating business. I think Doug asked about ROE on a Ditech acquisition, we're going to have to – that's really where we're going to have to grow it. I mean, think about it this way year ago, we had, the Shellpoint acquisition, roughly $30 million in earnings, this year $150 million in earnings. If we could get that on a steady run rate higher and think about some other things, I think, we'll grow our way into a higher core number. But if we don't want to do anything stupid, I mean, we've all seen this thing play out in the marketplace and I think when you listen to, for example, Jamie Dimon talking about quarterly earnings and how to manage a business to quarterly earnings, we don't want to do anything stupid in this environment because the risk returns are absolutely skewed to the downside.

So growing our operating business we have a lot of people focus there that company has a little over 4,000 people. On the NRZ side and Fortress side we have 60 dedicated professionals working on risk management models and everything else. We have a big investment in the business, but again there's no free lunch, there's nothing easy out there that we think is very cheap right now. So we'll be very disciplined about capital.

Tim Hayes

That makes sense. And I guess I'll just pick on this a little bit more, but I guess my question is it sounds like you have a lot of confidence in the investments you are making in the operating platform and being able to grow earnings over time through those businesses, but are you willing to maybe see core earnings go down a little bit before they go up and kind of keep that dividend steady? I know it's a Board decision, but just wondering how you think about that?

Nick Santoro

We talk about it a lot. Could core earnings go down before they go back up? Absolutely. Because as you think about higher yielding investments burning off and to the – again going back to Doug's question about how long does it take really to ramp this stuff up, we have to monitor it. I'm not going to promise higher or lower dividends at this point. I do think no matter if our dividend was $0.50, $1, $0.10, trading at 12% or 13% dividend yields in a 1.75% 10-year rate environment is crazy.

Tim Hayes

I would agree with that. And then just last one from me, do you have the core earnings contribution from call rights this quarter?

Nick Santoro

It was $0.02 cents for the quarter.

Tim Hayes

Great. Great, well thanks again guys and congrats on a good quarter.

Mike Nierenberg

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Trevor Cranston from JMP Securities. Please go ahead.

Trevor Cranston

Hey, thanks. Good morning. As you guys are looking for places to deploy fresh capital and you think about kind of the growth you're expecting on the origination side over the next several quarters, can you comment on whether or not you guys have explored entering into agreements with the agencies where you might be able to retain the credit risk on your loan originations and if that's something you guys might be interested in doing going forward?

Nick Santoro

Yes, I mean, I think we did volume of $5.9 billion or $5.7 billion in the quarter. As our business grows, which it has, obviously those conversations will happen and whether we do credit risk transfer bonds we're a little bit small right now. That's why we're really excited about the runway and our ability to grow versus our other peers or friends in the marketplace. So that part we are extremely excited about. I think everything is on the table, Trevor, but we're clearly in the operating business now and that's a bigger segment from where we were a few years ago. And we've done that obviously for a couple of reasons to control counterparty risk. But most importantly right now is to help figure out alternative ways to grow earnings in this difficult rate market.

Trevor Cranston

Okay, got you. And then on the sales of the non-agency securities this quarter, you mentioned that they were sales of bonds that were sort of non-core to the call rights strategy. Can you say roughly how much of the remaining non-agency bond portfolio you would consider not core to the call rights that you might look at something opportunistically?

Nick Santoro

Yes, most of it is. Our bond portfolio is a little bit south of $8 billion, I think, from an overall market value it’s between $7 billion and $8 billion. Most of our stuff is core. We did it over the course of the past year and a half or so acquired some fixed rate AAA passthroughs that we thought had a good spread to where mortgages were at the time. So those are different than our call strategy, but levered mid-teens type returns. But most of the stuff we have now like think is core to our call strategy.

Trevor Cranston

Got you, okay. And then just the last question, on the agency MBS you guys have on balance sheet now, can you just give any additional color around the bonds you guys are holding in terms of that that there are like low loan balance, or generic, or just any additional color on those holdings would be helpful.

Nick Santoro

They are fairly generic. They are for the most part they are Fanie 3s, 3, 3.5 and 4s. And again, we use those, we think as a hedge versus a lot of our – some of our newer production MSRs that we've been paying up points for low loan balance.

Trevor Cranston

Okay, great. Appreciate the comments. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Matthew Howlett from Nomura. Please go ahead.

Matthew Howlett

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Hey Mike how are you doing? Just looking at this Slide 9 on the $200 billion of UPB targeted, that's an ambitious target. What are you seeing on the servicing acquisition front? Does that contemplate some big acquisitions sort of like the Ditech size, or is it just – you just got to win more the flow type product given maybe there is a lower bid out there now for the MSRs?

Nick Santoro

Yes really it's the Ditech acquisition and it's really our own production as we go forward. We have not – we agree to a couple of these larger MSR acquisitions with prepaid protection in Q2 that's funded in Q3. But overall, I think, this is more geared to our own – our own production pipelines.

Matthew Howlett

That's just more internally.

Nick Santoro

Yes, exactly. To that, I mean, if you lower, absolutely. With Ditech, I think, and the transfer right now we are at about $250 million.

Matthew Howlett

Okay.

Nick Santoro

It's not all going to be boarded this year, but – and then we couple with next year's production we think we'll get, but I think the point to make to everybody is we don't need to be the biggest, that's not the goal here, it's to be the most to be as profitable as we possibly can. So that number is 200, or 300, or whatever the number is. And as long as we're providing proper service to the homeowner, that's really the goal.

Matthew Howlett

Got it. And then that's my next question. On the recapture, where do you – I mean, what's the target? Where do you like to get up to? How we'll Ditech help you with the recapture going forward? Actually, we look at that and think about that.

Nick Santoro

So I wouldn't say right now recapture rates are lower than we'd like. We're spending a lot of time whether it be on data analytics, models and most importantly, or not most importantly, but importantly the amount of personnel we have focused on that part of the business. So when you ask about Ditech, we pick up a significant amount of what I would call very good quality folks who've been in the mortgage business for many years. So that part is going to help us on recapture. Overall recapture rates if you go back a few years back, we were in probably the mid-30s depending upon the product side. Now your refi stuff is kind of okay, but the overall numbers are in the lower 20s. So we got a lot of room to go.

And part of this whole thing on our operating business is great to tell you that we've made a lot of money this year in our operating business. Fabulous, it's great for shareholders. But what's really important, I think, for us is to go forward around increasing, recapture, growing origination and driving more profitability through our business.

Matthew Howlett

Got it. And on that do you expect sort of CPRS on the – I know you break it out in the Q, but will they be higher in 4Q like some of the banks are saying? And then would you expect them to come down and subside in 2020 just how do you think about just the overall refi outlook?

Nick Santoro

Yes, we think speeds are a little higher now as we go forward for the next few months and then we expect at some point to see them level off. And that's kind of consistent with how we look at our overall book, although it's a little bit different than the broader market.

Matthew Howlett

Got it. And then last question Mike you mentioned with the dividend yield at 12%, you sort of pointed out and I noticed you did the two preferred at just under 7%. The last one came in lower. So when you look at capital is that more of a realistic or just in the clearly cheaper source to target more just preferred equity now given where your common dividend yield is?

Michael Nierenberg

Yes, I mean we don't have a need for capital, but it's a very valid point. I mean, if you could issue – I mean, the problem with the retail preferred market is it's a little bit – it's much smaller than, common.

Matthew Howlett

Right.

Michael Nierenberg

With something significantly large that we needed to do, we'd explore – obviously we explore all options. The Ditech thing was a $1.2 billion, we didn't raise equity and we’re still dealing with a bunch of cash and liquidity on our balance sheet. So our planning around liquidity and I think Trevor or Tim asked a question about our bond portfolios. We have a lot of liquidity on our – we have a $40 billion portfolio if you can't generate liquidity from that you have to take a step back and think twice. So we have three lines today. If we need to raise a bunch of money, we could do that off our balance sheet.

Matthew Howlett

Got it. Thanks. That’s helpful. Thanks Mike.

Michael Nierenberg

Thanks Matt.

Our next question comes from Henry Coffey from Wedbush. Please go ahead.

Henry Coffey

Good morning everyone. And thanks for taking my questions. Great quarter.

Michael Nierenberg

Good morning.

Henry Coffey

And you guys spent an enormous amount of time with me this quarter helping me really get to understand the business. So I wanted to thank everyone on your IR team for that. Just number one, I'll start with the tough question. As you look at book value in dividend, you're earning your dividend on a GAAP basis, you've got good access to capital. You've got a well hedge portfolio. How do you balance dividend versus book value? I mean, is there a point where you have to reduce the dividend to grow the book value or do you sort of look at those two and say, look, I need to defend both.

Michael Nierenberg

I would say we're all warriors. We will try to defend both as much as we possibly can. But, as I pointed out in some of our earlier remarks, we don't want to do anything stupid. So I can't tell you whether the dividend is going up, not going up, but I can't tell you whether it's going down. We got to see how the quarter plays out and what we're doing in the operating business. And the markets move so much, right, when you think about rate, 10-year treasury bounces between 2% and 1.40%, right. And this could happen in a matter of a couple days. So we really just don't know until we get closer to the end of the quarter where we're going to end up falling out on this. But during that quarter we have to make sure that we protect our book value.

Henry Coffey

And then just a kind of a technical question, 140 – $154.8 million in investment gains, how does that breakout in terms of sale of non-agency, call right gains, sale of agency, trading, just in general terms.

Nick Santoro

Approximately a $100 million of that came from sale of both non-agency and agency securities. And the remaining was primarily sale of the RPLs.

Henry Coffey

And then – okay. And then in terms of looking at your operating business is the focus going to be on building out a mortgage originator? Is it an opportunity to acquire a non-QM and related assets that you can then hold on balance sheet and fund was securitizations? Is there a focus on having to integrate and cut costs? What's the overall strategy in terms of how this thing creates – the operating business as a lump creates value for NRZ.

Nick Santoro

I think it's going to – well, I mean forget about the financial aspects of it, having a better recaptured business if you go from 20% to 30%, or 20% to 35% that's going to help our overall results in our MSR portfolio. I think the growth in our operating business and creating something that just to give everybody the math I mean we paid roughly $200 million for Shellpoint. There'll be some earn out from management. So let's say you get to a book value of about $250 million. When you look at a company that's generating roughly $150 million of EBITDA that value, the $250 million it's probably worth 3x that.

And if you think about that on our balance sheet from a book value standpoint, 415 million shares outstanding, you're understated by a fair amount. So all of a sudden your book value is really at least a $1 higher. So there's a lot of, what I would call, opportunity around some of the things that we're doing there. We're not looking to be the biggest and [indiscernible] mortgage origination business. If we could do something that's key to our business that works for shareholders, we're going to continue to do it.

But all this stuff is we're not all over the place. That's something I want to point out as well. We're not in – we’re not running around just to deploy capital or to deploy capital. Strategically, the Shellpoint acquisition has been a good one. Reducing counterparty risk and making a lot of money for shareholders sounds like a good thing.

Henry Coffey

Great, thank you. And congratulations on a great quarter.

Nick Santoro

Thanks Henry.

Our next question comes from the line of Kevin Barker from Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

Kevin Barker

On Bose’s question regarding the Ditech MSR. And you mentioned that you got them for less than two times servicing fee. Now I understand Ditech it's a smaller balance stuff, so it has lower revenue. When you think about the profitability on that MSR where do you think the MSR should be valued just given the lower revenue you would expect just given the lower balances on the UPB?

Michael Nierenberg

They'll probably be up in value about $30 million, $40 million approximately just from the value perspective.

Kevin Barker

On the overall portfolio roughly what?

Michael Nierenberg

On the – by the time we settle, I guess it's a little under $60 billion. And we keep in mind like when you look at the breakout there's $5 billion of PLS, which is mostly MH servicing, there's $21 billion of Ginnie Mae's and there's $34 billion of conventional. So it's mixed. Obviously, the Fannie multiples are higher than the Ginnie, and the Ginnie is higher than the PLS.

Kevin Barker

Okay. And then regard to the MSR this quarter held up really well compared to what we've seen across the market. Was there anything specific adjustments that you saw or better performance within your MSR compared to what we saw from most of the industry this quarter?

Nick Santoro

Yes, I mean, here is what I tell you, I mean, if we look back, and we did a bunch of regression analysis going to lower rates, how many of these folks have seen 140 10-year rate. And 75% of our portfolio is in that bucket. On the new production MSRs acquired from third parties and I pointed out we funded $45 million in the quarter. All of those have prepayment protection.

Our CPRS are 3.2% slower than the industry. Our net prepayments were 77% of the industry or 4.5 slower in net-net. So overall when this company was started, the credit impaired nature of the MSRs that were acquired was consistent with a thesis that we thought in all kinds of rate scenarios that Seattle would perform extremely well and we're seeing that now. But it's not like we haven't marked down our above $425 million since the end of last year is fair amount of money,

Kevin Barker

Were there any specific drivers this quarter that held up, was it the discount rate with rates lower or…

Michael Nierenberg

Discount rate is a little bit lower. I mean, quite frankly, do I think they should be lower? The answer is yes. But it's all these other things, right. Again, 75% of our portfolio has seen this level of rates and they're older than three years. We have lower gross pre-payments, lower net prepayments. We did increase some of our speeds on some of our stuff as we look forward for the next – for the near term and then we'll see what happens there. From a refinancing perspective, again, only 24% of it is eligible for refinance today. And then the new production stuff again it all has prepayment protection.

Kevin Barker

Okay. And then with the MSR portfolio growing to – or the servicing portfolio growing greater than $600 billion here on a pro forma basis a lot of it going more towards the agency or Ginnie's, how much of that do you think is re-financeable just given where it sits on different servicing platforms? And given the Ditech origination platform and the – and the new rise platform, how much do you think you can actually target to be refinanceable?

Michael Nierenberg

Again it's right now based on current industry standards, right. Underwriting from Fannie, and Freddie and some of the stuff we're doing in non-QM and we estimate it to be about 24%, 25%. Where we go and what kind of GSC reform we see going forward could open the door a little bit more if you see more PLS.

But I would think – another point Kevin is that when you look at our portfolio, we have a large amount of PLS. And the PLS stuff was originated back from anywhere from 2003 to kind of 2008 and a lot of these loans are just stuck in these pipelines in these – and a lot of these borrowers or delinquent at times. But there's a $125 billion out of our total servicing portfolio that's PLS. That’s a significant amount. Now if we could clean up the legacy PLS market, which we've been trying to do and we'll continue to try to do, $125 billion could see some faster prepays. But that would help our call business as well. So there’s an offset there.

Kevin Barker

So you're saying there's some alternative products that you can offer to those types of borrowers?

Michael Nierenberg

Yes, we just don't know. I mean, we're not stretching the boundary on any of our origination stuff. We've seen that play out over the years, obviously. So even on our non-QM product, we do a significant amount, more of the answer's yes. But we're extremely cautious around this stuff. We want to offer products to people that they were able to afford and pay with the right credit boundaries. But depending on what happens with GSE reform that may change things. But right now we're steady as she goes.

Kevin Barker

Okay. And then with your origination business, you're starting to grow, gain on sale quite a bit. Does that start to impact your taxes or some of the re-eligibility? And at what point would you start to have to maybe restructure some of the revenue or where it's coming from in order to keep the REIT eligibility?

Michael Nierenberg

Right now we have plenty of runway to continue to stay at REIT. Obviously if our origination business continued to grow – or servicing business from our standpoint, continue to outpace our investment portfolio, with a 20% corporate tax rate maybe you rethink that. And we're always looking at different things. But I think for now we're going to continue down the path and maintain our REIT status.

Kevin Barker

Okay. Thank you for taking my questions.

Nick Santoro

Thanks, Kevin.

Our next question comes from Stephen Laws from Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Stephen Laws

Hi, good morning.

Nick Santoro

Good morning Stephen

Stephen Laws

You hit on this a little bit in your response to Henry's question Mike, but really want to touch it on the ancillary services opportunity. How integrated is that? A lot of it is new. How should we track whatever the right metric is, whether it's penetration or number of services? And just as importantly, a lot of that's done through partnerships, which doesn't go through your income statement. So how do we think about the value your creating in some of these minority investments that maybe aren't reflected in book value as those businesses grow?

Michael Nierenberg

Three questions, so the likelihood is we're going to continue to try to grow with our friends at Covius. And it's going to – they are going to run the company, it'll be a third party business. We won't see any earnings from that. But the goal there would be to create a real services company that trades at 15 times EBITDA or you pick some kind of large multiple, because if you keep that internal in our own mortgage company we’ll never realize for shareholders the true value of what that revenue stream could be.

So for example, right now we own 25% of Covius with the ability to grow that to 70%, little under 70%. If there's a way to create a vehicle with other industry folks where people that own it as well, quite frankly, I think that's really the opportunity to create more book value for shareholders. So with that, for example, if we own 25% and earnings go to $100 million a year and it trades at 15 times and that's a $1.5, well where our shareholders are going to be the winner there. So that's roughly another $1 a share give or take.

If you look at our Shellpoint acquisition, as I pointed out earlier, I think, there's another $1, at least a $1 of implied book value gain there. So the couple of things there plus what our stated book value, not counting any given any credit for our call rights, I think, our book value significantly understated.

Stephen Laws

That's really appreciated.

Michael Nierenberg

You’ll see the results in distributions or book value creation. Distribution start rolling some book value creating now.

Stephen Laws

Appreciate the comments on that Mike. And then kind of looking at the $40 billion origination target, or stated projection for next year, the mortgage rates haven't dropped as quickly as interest rates. We're seeing some widening there. What mortgage rate assumption have you used for next year to get to that $40 billion and kind of is there a rate we should watch on the high end or low end that would make that $40 billion significantly more or significantly less? Are there any inflection points maybe on the high end where that volume all the refi cuts off or if mortgage rates keep dropping we see on a level where all of a sudden a significant amount of origination opportunity turns on from the refi? Kind of love to get you to frame kind of your thoughts on mortgage rates as we look out for say the next 12 months.

Nick Santoro

I don't know what the magical rate is. I think it's really our ability and desire to capture some share of the market that we currently don't have. So if you stayed in this rate environment, which is very possible, we could stay in this 175 10-year notes through the rest of the year I just don't know, right, because the markets are so volatile based on the geopolitical stuff that's going on. I think that it's really just capturing more market share. So rates can move up a little bit, they can go down a little bit. I think we have just a large amount of growth initiative and runaway to go.

Keep in mind again, last year, $7 billion of origination this year, $22 billion or $23 billion yes rates have dropped a ton, right. Last November 10-year rate was about 330, now we take 175. But I think if we withstand this benign rate environment, we could actually capture more market share from others. That's really what we are focused on.

Stephen Laws

Right. And one last question kind of a bigger picture and you touched on – you mentioned GSE reforming in your response to Kevin. But are there couple of issues that you think that significant positives coming out of GSE reform, whether it's redefining QM or the QM patch expiration. And then at the same time are there one or two GSE reform discussions taking place or anything that you think might pose a headwind to the business? I know that's a bigger – hard to predict that of Washington, but any comments around the topics you're watching closely in GSE reform?

Nick Santoro

Listen, everybody keeps talking about the patch. For years everybody was talking about non-QM and not to belittle non-QM. But if you’re doing $300 million or $400 million a quarter that's great, but there needs to be other alternatives for homeowners they said that they can't get an agency mortgage. So when and if the patch comes off that'll create an opportunity for private capital. Should the GSCs go on their own, I think, that'll create opportunities for private capital.

So I think there's a lot of good stuff that will come. I don't know when it's going to come. Obviously you're getting into an election year next year and I don't think anything happens between now and then other than maybe the patch. But there's a lot of good stuff that could come out of this, which is kind of how they need, require a need for large amounts of private capital. And I think we're perfectly situated to take advantage of that.

Stephen Laws

Right. I appreciate the comments, Mike. Have a great day.

Michael Nierenberg

Thank you. Have a good weekend.

Stephen Laws

Thanks.

Our next question comes from Doug Harter from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Doug Harter

Thanks. So just following-up on the earlier question about, REIT status, I guess, how do you and the Board think about what the right payout ratio is now that more of the profitability is coming from operating businesses versus kind of the investment portfolio.

Michael Nierenberg

I think we'll can continue to pay out what we're currently doing on a percentage basis. I don't think there has been any shift. And I don't think we will have any shift at this point. So obviously we always want to maximize our capital structure for our shareholders and earnings and dividends. But for now Doug, there will be no shift.

Doug Harter

Great. Thank you, Michael.

Michael Nierenberg

Thank you.

We have no further questions in queue at this time. I'll turn the call back to Michael for closing remarks.

Michael Nierenberg

Well, that was a long one. Thanks for everybody's questions and look forward to updating everybody with our Q4 results. Have a great weekend and have a great holiday season. And thanks for all your support.

Nick Santoro

Thanks you.

