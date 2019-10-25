DBO: Weakness Persists With The Softening Of The Global Crude Oil Demand Outlook

While the market is slowly beginning to price deeper OPEC cuts, the crude oil market continues to be oversupplied, providing headwinds for DBO.

Investment thesis

Since our last release on the Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO), our bearish view on the complex did not materialize, with DBO advancing moderately, up 3.66% to $9.29 per share.

Yet, our opinion has barely changed since then, given healthy U.S. crude oil reserve builds seen in the past five weeks. Besides and even if net spec positioning on crude oil futures steadied in the past week, 2020 demand for the black commodity remains weak, indicating that the complex might witness further pressure.

Source : TradingView

Weak refining utilization rates push U.S. crude reserves in a deeper surplus, whilst the deterioration of the import-export balance continues to sustain our bearish view on DBO

During the week ending October 11, the EIA showed that American crude reserves advanced moderately, up 2.18% (w/w) to 434.9m barrels, posting the fifth consecutive weekly build. Concomitantly, Cushing storage lifted slightly more, up 3.06% (w/w) to 42.95m barrels, whereas DBO advanced 4.2% (w/w) to $9.68 per share.

With all this, the seasonality of crude oil reserves improves moderately, establishing now a surplus of 2.4% or 10,294k barrels compared to the five-year mean and 4.4% or 18,409k barrels above 2018 stocks.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

While this situation is mostly attributable to declining refining utilization rates, entering the bulk of the maintenance season, down 3.03% (w/w) to 83.1%, domestic demand for the black commodity remains weak for this time of the year.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

Besides, and although in the last 10 years, price seasonality of crude oil markets has been slightly friendly in the month of October, appreciating 0.8% on the corresponding month, as we head into November, seasonality reverts, becoming unfavorable, with a mean decline of 1.2% expected on the period.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

In front of that, the crude oil import-export balance loosened considerably on the past week, following weakening U.S. exports, down 4.5% (w/w) to 3.25m barrels and surging net imports, up 7.93% (w/w) to 3.05m barrels.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

In this context, the elements above are likely to continue to weigh on the crude oil complex and its proxy, DBO.

Speculator bets

Source: CFTC

Latest Commitment of Traders Report published by the CFTC on the October 8-15 period shows that speculators lifted marginally their bets on Nymex crude oil futures, up 0.51% (w/w) to 356,884 contracts.

While speculative bets steadied slightly during the period, following four consecutive weekly declines in moderate long speculative accretions, up 3.1% (w/w) to 536,406 contracts, mostly offset by robust fresh short accumulations, up 8.67% (w/w) to 179,522 contracts.

In this context, the sentiment remains anchored to the upside, and the indecision seen in the last week points towards renewed bullishness from speculators. Besides and even if short open interest is slightly stretched to the south, with short positioning representing 8.4% of long interest versus a 20-week average of 6.51%, the rapid short accretions seen in the past weeks is slowly eroding.

Since the beginning of the year, net spec length on Nymex crude oil climbed strongly, up 28.74% to 356,884 contracts, whereas DBO’s YTD performance lifted moderately, up 3.37% to $9.5 per share.

In spite of market participants starting to slowly price a broader OPEC supply cut, crude oil markets are still oversupplied

With oil slumping about 19% since its April peak, following the U.S.-China trade war that dented demand and swelled global crude supplies, the outlook for the black commodity remains grey.

Indeed, according to the New York Fed, the cumulative weekly oil decomposition shows that demand for the blend weakened since July 5. Demand growth declined more than aggregate supply in the past weeks, indicating that the market is oversupplied and providing renewed headwinds for crude oil futures and DBO shares.

Source: New York Fed

Yet, some support might arise in the medium term as rumors indicate that OPEC might probably deepen supply cuts, as demand expectations for 2020 remain subdued. While the market is slowly beginning to pricing these rumors, Russia seems unwilling at the moment to cooperate.

In the meantime, the WTI futures curve reverted to a contango pattern in the short term, supporting market oversupply expectations and providing a negative roll yield for DBO, which should contribute to weighing on the ETF. Nevertheless, in the long term, futures are still anchored in backwardation that is positive for the appreciation of crude futures.

Conclusion

In this context characterized by mounting crude oil reserves in the U.S., posting a fifth consecutive weekly build, steadying net speculative bets on Nymex crude oil futures and weakening 2020 demand expectations, our view on the complex is unchanged, and we maintain our bearish view on DBO shares.

We look forward to reading your comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.