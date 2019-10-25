LafargeHolcim Ltd (HCMLY) CEO Jan Jenisch on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCPK:HCMLY) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2019 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jan Jenisch - CEO

Géraldine Picaud - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Elodie Rall - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tobias Weimann - Morgan Stanley

Lars Kjellberg - Crédit Suisse

Arnaud Lehmann - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Robert Whitworth - Exane BNP Paribas

Jean-Christophe Lefèvre-Moulenq - Crédit Mutuel

Bernd Pomrehn - Vontobel

John Fraser-Andrews - HSBC

John Messenger - Redburn

Josep Pujal - Kepler Cheuvreux

Gregor Kuglitsch - UBS Investment Bank

Tobias Woerner - MainFirst Bank

Remo Rosenau - Helvetische Bank

Nabil Ahmed - Barclays Bank

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen welcome to the LafargeHolcim Q3 2019 Trading Update Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.

At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Jan Jenisch, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Jan Jenisch

Yes. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our call on the Q3 trading update. I'm very excited to talk to you this morning, especially with the results, which I think are above our expectations. We have a continuation of not only the growth momentum but also of the over-proportional increase in profitability, I think it'll be good to see that volumes in Q3 were also good, even slightly ahead of the first half volumes, and then all our measures in pricing, in cost brought, I think, a very, very healthy result.

Before we go into details, we have then, also on the financial discipline side, I think we made a lot of progress, even we don't have it in the trading update, but I like to also confirm that we continue to make significant progress in the cash conversion, and then also in the deleveraging of our debt ratio and significantly strengthening our balance sheet.

So I'm very excited. Also, I was excited that we made some key steps forward in sustainability. We are among the first companies who have a dedicated Chief Sustainability Officer in the management team now with Magali Anderson, and she has just started this month, and that's good. We realize that we have to further accelerate here, not only our efforts, also our communication, and this is what you can expect from us now going forward.

You saw maybe our media release how we want to improve the carbon efficiency in Europe with investment program, and we have a very good action plan here to reduce CO2 emissions by another 15% in the next three years. I think with this, I would hand over to Géraldine, who goes a little bit through volumes, region and the results before I talk about the outlook, and then we all have our usual discussion, comments and the Q&A.

Géraldine Picaud

Thank you, Jan. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. We will now look at the drivers of Q3 sales and EBITDA that Jan mentioned at the beginning of our presentation. If we start with the volumes by segment on Slide 4, we can see that after a decline in Q2, Q3 returned back to positive growth, mainly thanks to our strong performance in North America. In North America, U.S. Cement volumes growth has been driven by favorable weather and gained share on infrastructure projects.

In Europe, Cement volumes increased, has been mainly driven by ongoing good demand in Eastern countries. In Aggregates and Ready-Mix, the end of some big projects in France and in Poland impacted the comparison with previous year. In Asia Pacific, the net volumes are almost stable due to India's market softness. At the opposite, Aggregates sales volumes were strong in China benefiting from enforcement of mining regulation.

In Latin America, Cement volumes have been up by 4% like-for-like on average, driven especially by strong performance in Brazil. In Middle East/Africa, Cement volumes were down by minus 1%, reflecting a contracted performance between some difficult markets, such as Nigeria, impacted by political instability; and on the contrary, whole market demand in several Middle East countries. If we now look at our bridge of the net sales in Q3. We incurred a forex effect, a negative one, of minus CHF283 million, attributable to Argentinian peso, [indiscernible] euros, British pound and Aussie dollar. The scope impact mainly relates to the scale of Indonesia and Malaysia. The like-for-like growth was up 4.9% driven by both volumes and price. The effect of price increase was close to 3% in the quarter.

If we now move on to a recurring EBITDA bridge on Slide 6. The like-for-like growth amounted to 6.4% for the Q3. It included a volume effect of CHF55 million, representing 3% of growth, mainly coming from the U.S. The size of the cost amounted to plus CHF63 million, demonstrating that, on average, the price increases have more than offset the cost inflation. There was still an effect coming from our 400 million SG&A plan or CHF14 million in Q3, which has flattened due to high bases in Q3 2018 as anticipated. If you look at this same bridge over the 9 months, volume effect is smaller. Price of the cost mainly results from our SG&A savings plan realized under the CHF400 million saving plan, which has reached a significant amount, as promised, of CHF230 million.

Let's now move on to the quarter and/or business lines performance. You can see here that all business lines have recorded growth. Cement has recorded over-proportionate growth, in line with the global EBITDA trend. For Aggregates and Ready-mix, the quarterly numbers are not representative, some delay of phasing in a few projects may create an uncertainty of the situation. Therefore, we prefer to analyze the segments over the 9 months. So let's move on. You can see here that Cement growth of 5.5% results mainly from volumes of 0.7% and price increase of 3.8%. Over the 9 months, Aggregates revenue growth recorded 3.1% of total growth, resulting primarily from flat volumes and price increase by 2.5%.

Ready-mix net sales have been slightly positive, resulting from slightly declining volumes, offset by a price increase of 1.1%. For both segments, we had over-proportional recurring EBITDA growth. On Solutions & Products, the strong recurring EBITDA growth is mainly driven by turnaround initiatives in Australia and positive market developments in North America.

Let's move on to the regions. On a regional basis, we recorded very strong results in some regions, especially in Europe, which benefited from good market trends in several countries and recorded operational efficiency. In North America, U.S. recorded an excellent growth which has been partly offset by tough environments in Canada. Latin America had good growth, especially in Colombia, as well as some markets, such as Mexico and Ecuador, have been flat. Also, the good recovery of Iraq and Jordan, together with strict cost control measures, Middle East Africa suffered from Algeria's slow market and a low demand in Egypt. In Asia Pacific, sales growth has been limited to 0.6%, with high over-proportionate EBITDA growth, thanks to our cost measures and China's good performance.

We now start with North America. Operations had a rather strong set of results in Q3, with net sales up 9.6% like-for-like, recurring EBITDA up 6.9% like-for-like. Our volumes grew in all business segments, primarily driven by solid demand growth in the U.S. and Eastern Canada. This quarter, we experienced a catch-up in the U.S. after a weaker Q2 that has been impacted by weather issues. Canada was, on the other hand, softened a bit on the back of softer economy demand and environment in the prairies. Positive price momentum served to support its performance improvement in the region.

In Latin America now, our net sales were up 7% like-for-like and our recurring EBITDA was up 3% like-for-like. Despite softer environment notably in Mexico and Ecuador, our Cement volume grew by 4% in the region; volume growth, which primarily is coming from Brazil and Colombia. Effective cost and price management across the region allowed us to mitigate challenges in key markets. In Europe now, with further continuation of momentum with good market demand in most countries, the region delivered another quarter of over-proportional growth, with net sales up 5% like-for-like and recurring EBITDA up 7.1% like-for-like.

Cement volumes grew by 2% in the quarter. Aggregate and Ready-mix has been temporarily impacted by completion of large infrastructure projects which have not been replaced yet and some ongoing uncertainty in the U.K. But effective price management improved operational efficiency and easing cost pressure further supported margin expansion in Europe. If we now move to Middle East Africa. We have been able to partially offset difficult trading environment in all key markets, had good progress in turnaround initiatives. Net sales up 2.2% like-for-like and the recurring EBITDA is down minus 6.6% like-for-like.

Our performance in Algeria, our biggest contributor in the region, has been impacted by persistent uncertainty in the country. Environment remained challenging in Egypt, too, and was a bit more competitive in Nigeria in the quarter. Performance further improved in South Africa as a result of our efforts and restructuring initiatives, and it improved as well in Iraq on the back of increased Cement demand. If we now turn to Asia Pacific, it again contributed strongly to the group's results. Net sales were up 0.6% like-for-like and recurring EBITDA up 17.6% like-for-like in Q3. Net sales growth has been impacted by softer Cement demand in India and market slowdown in Australia.

Cement volumes in India were slightly behind last year impacted by exceptionally long monsoon. However, good progress was made on cost savings and price management, resulting in significant margin expansion in the country. Our turnaround initiative in Australia more than offset the weakness of the local market and supported our margin expansion. China, again, positively contributed thanks to higher Cement prices and Aggregate business, which is gaining traction.

With this, I now hand over to Jan.

Jan Jenisch

Yes. Thank you, Géraldine. I think for the outlook, we are positive. We don't see a slowdown in our markets. We believe that we have solid global market demand. Also for the fourth quarter, good order books. And especially in North America, we expect another good quarter in the volumes. Latin America has now a good turnaround in Q3.

Europe, also good demand in the last quarter. And Middle East Africa, we have some challenges still to cope with. But here also, the trend will be, I think, more positive. In Asia Pacific, also, we believe we have a strong closing of the year. In total, we can fully confirm the targets for 2019 for the growth, for the EBITDA, then we will overachieve our deleveraging target and we will be well below 2x net debt to recurring EBITDA. And we will do that even without closing of the Philippines, which is expected to take place the next couple of months, but we are not sure if it will be already for this year or beginning of next. And then we will have a strong cash flow for 2019, and all this year from investments and bolt-on acquisitions below CHF2 billion.

I think with this, I'm happy to turn over to you, and happy to have your comments and questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. The first question comes from Elodie Rall, JPMorgan.

Elodie Rall

Okay. I'll try to have just two questions. First of all, on Middle East Africa, in Q3, trends have deteriorated further from Q2 and the guidance is looking equally more cautious in the region. So can you give us a bit more color what has changed in Q3 versus Q2? Does it mean that we should no longer expect stable EBITDA this year for the region? And the second then is a question on capital allocation. You will be reducing net debt quite strongly probably this year with or without the Philippines, as you said. So can you give us a bit more color on your priorities in terms of capital allocation? And can you confirm that you will revert to a full cash dividend as soon as this year?

Jan Jenisch

Yes. Elodie, thank you for your questions. I think Middle East Africa -- thanks for picking this one as the first question, because I have to admit, we thought we bottomed out a little bit earlier as we previously communicated. And obviously, market conditions in Nigeria, in Egypt, they have not improved. And we have strong turnarounds in place, but the market is not really in our favor. Also, other markets like Nigeria and -- it's not that tricky at the moment. So let's say, concretely to your question, I think it will be now more difficult to have a stable EBITDA for the full year. I think this -- we probably will not be able to achieve. I would be very happy to see that for the fourth quarter, that's maybe our new forecast regarding Middle East Africa.

Géraldine Picaud

Yes. And Elodie, on your second question about the capital allocation. We continue to allocate our capital through strategic CapEx. We continue to have capital allocated to any acquisition that makes sense, with the financial discipline that we've already talked about several times. And it's far too early to talk about dividends at this stage.

Operator

The next question comes from Tobias Weimann, Morgan Stanley.

Tobias Weimann

I have three, if I may, maybe we can go through them one by one. The first one on the Americas region on both pricing and margins. Could you maybe give us a little bit more detail on what's happened in the region? Because firstly, if I look at the pricing side, I think you have 7% like-for-like revenue growth, then volumes up 11% in Cement which seems like pricing has been a little bit slower. Is this correct? Or are you still seeing the sort of 3%, 3.5% pricing that you saw in the first half?

And then maybe related to that, you could also comment on the margins in North America because I was a little bit surprised seeing them down despite clearly very strong top line growth and also more favorable raw material environment. So maybe it was mix effect, but could you maybe give us a bit more detail on that?

Jan Jenisch

Yes. In North America, I mean, first, we were very excited to have almost 10% growth in Q3. We were -- in the first half of the year, we had a few hiccups in logistics, in flooding and so on. So very happy that the backlog we always reported really finally arrived in the books. And that's very, very positive.

On the pricing, you will see we have the calculation. The Cement pricing most especially in the U.S., is up almost 2%, which is good. And in the Q3, you realize that the profitability didn't fully follow the volume growth or the sales growth. That's just an effect because we were a bit surprised with the big jump in volumes and we have a few extra costs in logistics to satisfy the customer demand. So this is something we don't expect to happen in the fourth quarter.

Tobias Weimann

Okay. That's very clear. And the second one on cash conversion. So you gladly changed the wording from continued improvement in the first half of 2019 to significantly higher cash conversion. And Jan, you also mentioned earlier that you are very satisfied with the improvement. With that in mind, I wonder if there's a potential to hit the 40% cash conversion target potentially early.

Jan Jenisch

Yes. I wish we can share more details, but Géraldine told me I cannot talk about it. It's a trading update. But I put -- that's why I put it in my quote, she couldn't control the quote. So I put in the quote that we have significant progress in cash conversion. You have seen that in the first half of the year, how much we are ahead of last year, and let me say we see the same trend for Q3. So all the measures we are making will come to a very positive year-end result. You will see we had much better control of the net working capital. You also will see we have reduced the restructuring costs or something significantly. So I'm expecting really that finally, all our improvements will hit the cash this year.

Tobias Weimann

That's very clear. And then just a final one on Asia Pacific, clearly the performance was, I think, much better than what you were initially expecting, particularly in China. We saw Huaxin, I think 25% profit growth versus your initial guidance of no incremental growth contribution. So with that in mind, are you also a little bit more optimistic in the fourth quarter given the trends you saw in Q3?

Jan Jenisch

Yes. So in Asia, we have an interesting development that -- our three main countries in Asia Pacific are India, of course, but China and Australia, and we have, for the third quarter, in all three markets, there is no volume growth in the market, right? Even there's a slight decrease in Australia. And like China, India is flat. Nevertheless, we have very good programs in place, with a strong focus on pricing, of course, but also some restructuring in Australia. And all of that is showing results, and this is why we have, I think, a 17% increase in operating profit in those markets. So I think very well done from the teams. We told them for this year, we -- don't impress us with volume growth, we want to see bottom line from you this year. So -- and I'm happy to see that that's coming through.

Tobias Weimann

Very clear. Just to quickly follow up, because you mentioned the pricing. So you had volumes roughly flat, but then you had 0.6% like-for-like sales growth, which tells me there wasn't so much pricing in Q3. Is this correct?

Jan Jenisch

China is on a high level, that's -- we just keep it. Australia is pricing difficult because the market is not there, we did it on the cost side. We have significant pricing in India.

Operator

The next question comes from Lars Kjellberg from Crédit Suisse.

Lars Kjellberg

Just staying with Asia Pacific for a while. I mean India has been slow and you called out in the second quarter an election related sluggishness and Q3 was monsoon. What can you tell us about the outlook for Q4 and in terms of new infrastructure and housebuilding programs that is coming through? Also, on -- you mentioned in the prepared notes that Aggregates and Ready-Mix wasn't representative in the quarter. If you want to elaborate on that. And the small decline we saw in nat/cat margins if that's just a blip on the continuation of an improvement that you're aiming for?

Jan Jenisch

Okay. So I think, yes, India is an interesting thing. I think we -- maybe the last 10 years, we haven't seen the Indian market stagnating in volumes for 4 to 5 months, yes, so that's -- however, that's not the concern I have. For us, India is a long-term growth market. I mean when you're in the market and the per capita consumption of Cement is still around 200 kilos and you see all of that infrastructure but also all the housing needs of this growing population. So the market is in super shape and I'm only concerned about the margins. We really have to bring the margins up, and we made the first big step this year.

Over the last two years, I was very unhappy. We grew the volume 7%, 8% or something and then we don't get the pricing through and we have some cost inflation from fuel, and so this is now coming to a better picture this year. So for us, for LafargeHolcim, I don't need volume growth in India. I have so much self-help now that we will have a good 2019 and a better 2020. But the market is interesting to come to the macros. So the market, we had a big debate the other day, what's was going to happen. Our Indian leadership team is rather optimistic that there will be now a volume growth again in Q4. But for me, let's see. Let's see. We don't need volume growth in India for this year.

Géraldine Picaud

You had a question on Ready-mix and Aggregates, I'm not sure we really got that question.

Lars Kjellberg

You've said in the quarter, the relatively softer performance wasn't representative, that's one remark you made. And then I just wanted to query about the bit of a dip you had in Aggregates margin specifically in the quarter, and if that's just a temporary issue and you'd be able to resume the sort of margin expansion in that business. But first question was...

Géraldine Picaud

Yes. No, no, we do expect margin expansion, of course, on the 9 months which is the relevant period to look at it, because the magnitude of numbers is smaller than Cement if you will. So you have to look at it in the 9 months, that's the right basis. And you see that we had over-proportionate recurring EBITDA growth and we are expanding on margins, and that should carry on.

Lars Kjellberg

And why again wasn't Q3 representative?

Géraldine Picaud

Because we have some timing effect on projects, I think that.

Operator

The next question comes from Arnaud Lehmann, Bank of America.

Arnaud Lehmann

Arnaud Lehmann from Bank of America. Two questions, if I may. Firstly, regarding your announcement on Europe and the CHF160 million of extra CapEx to reduce CO2 emissions. I'm trying to understand how this fits with the upcoming phase 4 of the European trading scheme, the 2021 to 2030 period, where you expected to reduce your emissions by 2.2% per annum. Are this CapEx needed to comply with the phase 4? Or are you already, let's say, in line with phase 4 but you want to go further than that? That's my first question.

And my second question is around acquisition. I think you've been on the press call this morning talking about BASF construction chemicals. I think you were saying on the wires that it is good business but you didn't want to overpay for it. Would you mind repeating these comments for us, please?

Jan Jenisch

Yes. Yes, thanks, Arnaud. So -- I was just getting excited about the second question. So the CO2 -- so to be precise, we have business in 2019. We have enough CO2 certificates also for next year, and now we're trying to reach the next level. So for 2021, we have a 15% lower certificate, what we receive, and we get ready for that stage. So we're very confident; we have 35 plants in this European regulation scheme, and we now get ready to be also self-sufficient with the certificates in 2021 and ongoing from there.

On the BASF, so also I was told that I cannot speak freely about it because we never made any press release. If we are interested, if we are in the process, if we stop the process. But I'll try to answer your question a bit differently. I think BASF construction chemicals is a very good business. It's in a very attractive market segment. The business is based on good technology, good brands, good market positions. So I think anyone who tries to maybe be in building materials should maybe have a look, right?

At the same time, we have this financial discipline here at LafargeHolcim and I think in the last two years you have seen from refinancing to acquisitions to divestments that we made deals that make sense for the company in a very brutal way. And that's why you cannot always do what may be -- is exciting in life. And when I look at the process from the outside, I think BASF announced a divestment exactly a year ago, and nothing has happened so far. It maybe shows a bit that it's a bit complicated, how things are. So that's -- I'm not allowed to share any more details but -- so you have to make your own conclusions. But you can just expect one thing from us, we are financially disciplined in any deal, and that also applies to such deals.

Arnaud Lehmann

So maybe just to follow up on that, not about BASF specifically, but in general. I think, historically, the trend was for more of a separation between Cement, Ready-Mix concrete companies from construction chemicals businesses, that you choose to be integrated and maybe it was disintegrated, if I may say. So do you think now it makes sense from a strategic standpoint to have in the same company a large Ready-Mix Concrete business and a construction chemicals business?

Jan Jenisch

I can imagine many things. I think when you look at cement companies maybe in the last decade, they were rather keen to have a pure play cement strategy. And I think going into the future, you better be involved in innovation and developing the new generation of building materials. Does that includes chemicals necessarily? I don't know, maybe not. But you need to be closer to the customer in the future, and this is something we said in our strategy that we want to be closer to the customer with solutions, with products. And many things are possible, so we are not -- construction chemicals is not a must, it's just one option you have, I think.

Operator

The next question comes from Paul Roger from Exane BNP.

Robert Whitworth

This is actually Robert Whitworth on Paul. I had a question -- a couple questions. My first one was margins were generally stronger than expected in most emerging markets. I thought year self-help was now completed. So could you just say a bit more about how your margins were so resilient? Is this mostly about better price cost dynamics? Or is there actually more you're doing over and above the original CHF400 million cost-cutting plan?

Géraldine Picaud

Yes. We are constantly monitoring our costs, as we've said, so I think this is the discipline that now we've put on our costs. We also improve in terms of industrial efficiencies and operational efficiencies and more on the variable part of our costs, and all this effectively with good pricing drives the improvement of the margins that you've seen.

Robert Whitworth

And sorry, just one other one, if I may. Just on capital allocation, is it likely to focus on bolt-ons sort of only in the coming years? Or could we still expect a more transformative deal during your plan for 2022?

Jan Jenisch

I think you know it's -- the bolt-ons are for me are they have to be an ongoing part of our strategy execution. So I'm happy we could start now doing that. I think for the future if we can do around 10 both-ons every year, that's, I think a good -- that's a good frequency for me. And then we're adding 1%, 1.5% growth to the company, and these bolt-ons are very value adding to us because we buy for reasonable valuation and we have very significant synergies in those local markets. So that's a little bit core of our strategy. Bigger acquisitions we will be very careful because, historically, the bigger acquisitions have quite high multiples or high sales prices. And then compared to that synergy realization, it tends to be rather lengthy and maybe less strong. So we're very careful with bigger acquisitions. I think that's fair to say.

Operator

The next question comes from Jean-Christophe Lefèvre-Moulenq from Crédit Mutuel.

Jean-Christophe Lefèvre-Moulenq

I have only one follow-up question regarding your year-to-date Middle East Africa. Can we get some flavor -- more flavor possibly on the volumes and pricing -- volume in Egypt and Algeria pricing in both countries up or down? And in terms of contribution, can we assume maybe a loss for Egypt which is in a very tense situation?

Jan Jenisch

Yes. So unfortunately, both countries have not a positive, have a negative pricing in 2019. So it's, I think we can -- we have to confirm that. So that's one of the challenging market conditions we have. We have -- in Egypt, we have probably the best operation compared to anyone else in Egypt. So we have a very high-quality, low-cost quarry and one of the most efficient factories worldwide. So I don't think we are going to run into a loss there. We are probably the most resilient from all market participants. And in Algeria, we still have, I would say, good margins. However, big pressure from these price decreases, so we have this demand/supply disbalance in these two markets, which I think we have to weather out. And there will be better times coming, but probably not in Q4.

Jean-Christophe Lefèvre-Moulenq

Also a follow-up question regarding the CO2 certificates. Today, you are in excess inventories. But what did you say about 2021? It is -- do you see [indiscernible] person in term of new allocation or in term of inventories?

Géraldine Picaud

I think, Jean-Christophe, the answer to CO2 is really that we're going to go beyond the reduction of that. And actually, we are going to go beyond and improve sustainability in all our plants and anticipate that.

Operator

The next question comes from Bernd Pomrehn from Vontobel.

Bernd Pomrehn

Two questions, if I may. Firstly, could you kindly elaborate a bit on a high level how we should think about the development of the price of our cost ratio in the quarters ahead? Especially what do you see in terms of cost inflation? And secondly, you mentioned the completion of several large infrastructure projects, how does your pipeline look like for these large projects, especially maybe in France, the U.K. and maybe also Mexico?

Jan Jenisch

I think, Bernd, when you look at the demand, we have good order books. And you can see from Q3, I think we have to realize that while the world economy, many industrial segments are under pressure now from automotive to other sectors, to chemicals, while maybe construction and building materials is one of the most resilient segments, and we see that in our business. So we have no reason to believe that there will be something that we fall off the cliff. We have a good order book for Q4 and also we go quite confident into 2020 from a market perspective. So nothing spectacular or negative to report. Even in the U.K., you will be surprised, we have slightly positive volumes. It's not an easy market but we are not negative in the U.K., and so we go quite confident here into the future.

With the price over cost, I think the one simple leadership message we have across our countries, that's key for the people. Here, also, you can imagine in pricing, we have a better pricing this year than last year. And at the same time, we have much less cost inflation, mainly coming from energy, when you see how the crude oil price dropped, we have here also a positive situation, I would say.

Operator

The next question comes from John Fraser-Andrews from HSBC.

John Fraser-Andrews

My two questions. First one, please. The price of cost reductions and turnarounds are clearly having a big impact in your emerging regions. Could you give a comment on how the pace of that looks going forward? How does it compare? I realize you don't deliver numbers on cost saving targets, but how does the pace of activity of cost reductions and turnarounds compare going forward 2020 with 2019? And then the second question in the Solutions & Products, you clearly had a very strong increase in EBITDA over the 9 months and got a small rise in sales. What's going on there? And are you planning now to boost the sales once you think you've got the profitability in order?

Géraldine Picaud

Can I take the first question on the cost reduction? As you know, our cost savings plan is completed. It's been completed end of Q1. So on [Technical Difficulty] had some cash impact due to the restructuring of such program this year. But on a cost standpoint, this is completed. And now we have a lot, as I mentioned, measures, that is -- that are really helping us in effectively, regions such as EMEA and regions such as LatAm, which consists of improving -- or improving operating cost permanently, or variable costs. And we are, as Jan mentioned, also helped by a lower energy inflation.

Jan Jenisch

On the Solutions & Products, thank you for noticing. We want to develop that segment, like we said last year, and a new strategy. And we have quite some exciting businesses in concrete products, in mortars, in asphalt, and we have some strong plans. We also had some efficiency issues there, namely in Australia and this we have successfully tackled. And this is why you see now that the margin has improved so significantly in 2019. So we bring the business in order and then we want to grow here preferably ahead of the other segments.

John Fraser-Andrews

Okay. Can I just follow up on the cost reduction? Are these costs being reduced to react to markets? Or is this part of a program that you've identified? And my specific question was, how does the cost reduction pipeline, if we can put it that way, look for 2020 versus 2019?

Géraldine Picaud

Yes. We don't guide [Technical Difficulty] but be assured we have program in place to follow all our cost buckets, variable and fixed.

Operator

Your next question comes from John Messenger from Redburn Europe.

John Messenger

Two if I could as well, please, from me. First one was -- and sorry to come back to Jan, but more of the generality in terms of M&A activity. Can I just ask in relation to hurdles for things like BASF and any larger deals, would it be fair, when we're sitting on our side of the fence, to assume that 2022 target of making at least an 8% return post tax on anything you buy, given that's kind of 3 years from here? Is that a key kind of non-negotiable line, I guess, that would apply for some of the larger deals? And you mentioned earlier, they obviously can come with rather higher price tags, synergies could be more sticky and longer-term locked. Is that 8% hurdle effectively something that we use to judge? Because I take away from your comments that, possibly, if BASF came back at a sensible price or a different price, maybe it wouldn't be ruled out? So just as a generality, but that's kind of just where I'm coming from.

And the second question was just on the last quarter of the year. Are there any particular factors that we should be bearing in mind in terms of -- obviously the guidance has remained as it is for the year, you're up to 9% year-to-date. If we could just understand. Obviously, comparatives are one issue, but were there some one-offs last year that we all need to bear in mind in terms of extrapolating what the full year should hold for us in terms of EBITDA growth?

Jan Jenisch

Yes. I think on the M&A front, you really have to be disciplined. And every deal we do, if it's buying or selling, we're sitting together and we make our walk away prices both ways. Only this way -- because, otherwise, people get excited or something. And it's good to be excited, but when it comes to deals it has to come down to a disciplined valuation, and that's what we're doing. And you talked about this 8% return on invested capital target for 2022, that's non-negotiable. That's already -- that's a minimum target for us, so we will either achieve this early or get above it.

Géraldine Picaud

Yes. And on your question about Q4, I think we are positive, as Jan said. But of course, we don't change our guidance.

John Messenger

I was just digging slightly there, Géraldine, in that I think last year there were some quite useful one-off gains in the fourth quarter in terms of things like pensions. Is that something that doesn't repeat so we just need to think about how we can draw our views on what should be delivered for the Q4?

Géraldine Picaud

Sure. We factored that in, but we're very confident about Q4, and that's something we are effectively taking into account, John, that [indiscernible].

Operator

The next question comes from Josep Pujal from Kepler Cheuvreux.

Josep Pujal

Two from me, please. The first one is on the price increases that you are expecting for next year. I guess the negotiations will start in a few weeks. Do you think that you can achieve the same price kind of price increase in -- for 2020 than you got for 2019, given that the inflation environment is very different today? And my second question is on these 15% target reduction on emissions for the next 2 years in Europe. This achievement -- you already started up 15% over 3 years, how does it compare to the last three years?

Jan Jenisch

Okay. Good question. So on CO2, we have made -- how do I say this, we made a little progress in recent years. We made the big jump on the '90s, as you know, when we shut down all the best processes and so on. So we reduced the CO2 by, I think, 25%, something like that. But in recent years, we didn't move that much. And the reason is -- well we did have improvement of 1% or 2% per year, so not nothing. But the reason is that the CO2 pricing was not really supportive. When the pricing was at €6, €7, €8 a tonne, that doesn't really motivate you to do more.

Now we have a different picture, and this is why we made now the new program to significantly improve. And we have a lot in the pipeline to do that. It's just you need a certain CO2 price to be incentivized to do that, and that's what we're going to do.

On the pricing, we don't give guidance today on the pricing. But as you are asking, we have -- the focus on pricing in the company has significantly increased. And we will see -- I think we have quite a good pricing environment for next year. So our teams are preparing the pricing. We just got a call this morning to review and remind everyone that now is the time to prepare for 2020 pricing, and that's the #1 priority for all markets.

Operator

The next question comes from Gregor Kuglitsch from UBS.

Gregor Kuglitsch

A couple of questions from me. I'd appreciate if you could update us on the net debt, what you think you're going to end up with? I appreciate the Philippines is a kind of a variable, but perhaps let's assume it doesn't happen this year. I think you had given a guidance before of CHF10 billion, I think it's kind of a little bit out of date. So if you could just refresh that for us, I think that would be quite helpful.

And then the next question is on Latin America. I just want to get a sense of the performance, which I thought was very, very strong actually, considering what some of your peers have reported, particularly in Mexico but also some of the Central American countries. So I need you to just elaborate if you think you can sustain that going forward? Or if we should expect somewhat softer trends considering some of the data we've been seeing?

Géraldine Picaud

All right. Thank you, Gregor. So I'll start with the first question on the net debt. Effectively, we gave you the guidance of CHF10 billion. I think the CHF10 billion you'll be probably disappointed but I'm going to keep that guidance. So it's CHF10 billion without the Philippines, without receiving the Philippines and pre-IFRS 16, we'll be effectively around CHF10 billion, and significantly below the 2x leverage, which was also our guidance. So I think it's quite good. And if I now go to your question about LatAm, you're right, we will increase our profitability, and we expect that to carry on.

Jan Jenisch

Maybe if I can add for Latin America, you -- I mean, I'm glad we have now the first -- we had like four quarters of a soft decline, and now you can see also in the key markets, the picture is changing. We are the most prominent in Mexico, where the new president came. And then usually in Latin America, you have a period of 12, 15, 18 months when a new party comes into power where there's a slowdown in the projects until they are probably selected and reorganized and everything. And we believe this is happening now. So our people are rather optimistic now, if the trends -- with maybe Brazil being the biggest challenge for us in terms of market pricing, that's not good. But for the other markets, we're a bit more confident going forward.

Operator

The next question comes from Yassine Touhari [ph] from LafargeHolcim.

Unidentified Analyst

Just a couple of questions. First, you talked about the next generation of products and investments in innovative products and solution. Could you tell us within your portfolio which kind of products do you like and want to develop? And could you tell us which kind of new -- next generation products could you look at outside of your current portfolio?

And then my second question would be on the innovative process. You issued a couple of press release on digitalization with some cost reduction potential and some press releases as well on carbon capture. Could you give us -- could you quantify the impact of digitalization and carbon capture on your savings program, on your costs and on CapEx?

Jan Jenisch

Okay. So the first one, innovation, is key. I think concrete or cement, for me [indiscernible] product is -- are the most sustainable building products. They are affordable, they have a huge range of design opportunities, they are the longest lasting, the strongest and they can be fully recycled. So -- however, now with the CO2 challenge we all have, we have to develop now the next generation of lower CO2 Cement, but especially also, lower CO2 concrete. And this is something where we invest now very heavily to come out with the next generation of products which we want to introduce into the market.

On the digital, we don't have a mathematics today on this. We are in the fortunate position that our business is not for Amazon or for Uber, so we can take in the advantages of the digitalization, and we have now our projects to fully digitalize factories from the quarries to distributing of cement. On the one side, we have quite a potential for efficiency increase to basically get big data, so everywhere sensors from temperature vibration, noise filling levels and then transfer that into a meaningful, better operation of our whole supply chain.

Then plus the customer side, where we make big efforts now to digitalize the interface to the customer and that's a big potential for us. Because you can imagine that all this -- we have -- on an average working day, we have more than 100,000 full truckloads delivered to the customer. You can imagine if you are able now to optimize this interface of the customer for better timing but also better costs, better loading, better planning of the routes and all of that, that's quite a big potential for us. And we don't quantify that that at this point in time, but we have a big action plan and many projects in the pipeline.

Unidentified Analyst

And carbon capture?

Jan Jenisch

That's something we elaborate and we follow and let's see where that gets to. There are some interesting projects to catch the CO2 and then transfer it into fuel, for example. So we are working on that, too.

Operator

Next question comes from Tobias Woerner from MainFirst.

Tobias Woerner

Two questions, if I may. Firstly, having done the benchmarking exercise with your Indian peers, UltraTech and TRU Cement, it seems that you're lagging somewhat behind and there could be some catch-up. To give you an idea, in terms of EBITDA margins, UltraTech improved up to 20% and you are on 16.7% in Ambuja. Your per tonne EBITDA is probably 20% below, 25% below what UltraTech's is. Why do you think that is? And what are you doing to catch up here? That's the first question.

The second question is a more general one, but I think a more important one. I'm pleased you made Magali your Chief Sustainably Officer with her mandate. I think health and safety is a very important hallmark of a best-in-class industrial but also commodities company. On that note, will you, in future, publish what you did in the Capital Markets Day, the health and safety KPIs, such as on-site fatalities and LTI for us? Because I think seeing that on a monthly basis would give us a sense and also drive the company forward.

Jan Jenisch

Yes. Thank you. No, it's -- we will -- we realize that we are having a lot in the pipeline in sustainability. Even so, we can accelerate that, but at the same time, we realize that our communication is not good at all in sustainability. So we have -- the mandate of Magali is clearly accelerate our actions, and at the same time very much improve the communication and the engagement with all these increasingly important stakeholders like NGOs, government agencies and so on. And you can expect from us that we will have now a much more intense frequency of both actions and communication and engagement.

On India, you have -- you are correct. We are not happy with this performance gap to UltraTech, which for me is always -- is a great opportunity, it's a great potential. So we have our people, and how do we say this, they are highly motivated to close the performance gap. It's kind of a -- there's a couple of things there. We have some efficiency potential in the factories. We have some pricing potential in the markets. And all that has to come together, and we want to close that gap.

Tobias Woerner

I mean, as a matter of feedback, I understand that you, as a group in India, leaked quite a bit of pricing through your distribution network.

Jan Jenisch

Thank you. I'm happy to sit together with you and the Indian team and go into the details.

Operator

The next question is from Remo Rosenau from Helvetische Bank.

Remo Rosenau

Just one question left from me. On the bolt-on acquisition side, you managed to go from around 10 bolt-on deals per year, more or less. If I'm not mistaken, however, this year you're also for -- at around 6, if that is correct. Is that due to the fact that you were busy looking at other things which caused your focus to shift a bit? Or should we still expect a few more deals in the last 2 months of this year?

Jan Jenisch

Remo, it's both actually. So we just started last year to do the bolt-on strategy, and for the bolt-on strategy, it comes from the countries. So we introduced an easy process, our criteria, how to do the valuation, but the countries have to start doing -- approaching the targets, filling up the pipeline. This is all happening. So the 10 is maybe -- maybe we cannot make the 10 this year, but that would be my target to have 10 per year. So if not this year, maybe next year we will come into that level of deals.

Operator

The last question for today is from Ahmed Nabil from Barclays.

Nabil Ahmed

I actually got two. First one on India. I think that there's been corporate tax reduction that has been announced over there as well as the waiving of some price pressures. I was wondering if you made a calculation of how much benefits you would expect from those, and whether this is the reason behind your increased optimism on cash conversion, or if there is something else we should think about.

The second question, I'm sorry to come back on CO2, because -- but I think it's an important topic. Could you let us know in practical terms what exactly you're going to spend that CHF150 million on? Is it additional equipment you're putting to -- in the plants? Does it include some capacity shutdown, maybe in some countries and some plants where you've got a lower capacity utilization rate? And also that 15% reduction, does it include some of the 35 installation you were mentioning in Europe being permanently shut down?

Jan Jenisch

All right. I think the last one on CO2, Géraldine -- and then Géraldine will go into the tax situation in India. Yes, the 170, we still have a lot of potential for our waste recycling, so what we call Geocycle. So most of the investment is for using more alternative fuel in our factories, and this is -- and then besides that, we also have some investments into the production process like heat recovery or something. So we're going to optimize every plant. And -- but the biggest investment is used for the Geocycle, so to use more or recycle more waste in our production process, which has proven to be very attractive for the recent years and we want to go now in the next level.

Nabil Ahmed

So there's no -- up to this point, there's no intention to shut down capacity in Europe?

Jan Jenisch

No, you see the demand is very healthy in Europe, so we have 35 plants in this regulatory region of the European Union. So at the moment, we have a good demand there so -- and no plans for any -- shutting down any capacity. Or there is no need for it. No need for it. We are running at very good capacity utilization in Europe, and this continues into next year.

Géraldine Picaud

Yes. So on your question about Indian tax, Nabil. So you're right, the finance minister of India announced a reduction in the corporate tax rate from 35% to 25%. That also may result into an elimination of certain incentives. So we have to make all computation. And let me tell you that when we speak about 27% of EGR, this captures effectively all of India tax reduction in it, and it effectively helps in terms of cash conversion optimization.

Jan Jenisch

I think at this point we have no more questions. So if that's the case, I thank you, again, very much for joining the call and I very much look forward to seeing all of you in person in the near future. Thank you very much, and have a good Friday. Thank you, and bye, bye.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, the conference is now over. Thank you for choosing Chorus Call, and thank you for participating in the conference. You may now disconnect your lines. Goodbye.