How To Find Tech Stocks With Strong Momentum

The main idea is showing how momentum can be a powerful driver for stocks and providing a list of high momentum stocks in the technology sector for further research.

Long-term performance is quite attractive, but returns are hard to predict in the short term and momentum stocks tend to be particularly volatile.

Stocks in companies that are delivering financial performance above market expectations tend to deliver superior returns over time.

Stocks are simply a share in the ownership of a business. Because of this, stock prices depend on the expected sales and earnings of the business over the long term. When market expectations for a particular company are rising, chances are that the stock price will be rising, too.

If a company is outperforming expectations, this information is gradually incorporated in the stock price. Expectations and stock prices generally move in trends, and academic research has proven that shares in companies with rising earnings expectations tend to outperform the market over time.

In that spirit, the following paragraphs are introducing a quantitative strategy focused on tech stocks with rising earnings expectations and strong price momentum. Looking at the backtested data, the strategy delivers attractive returns over the long term, although performance can be volatile and hard to predict in a specific year.

Strategy Design

The Stocks on Fire strategy uses a stock-picking algorithm based on two main return drivers: fundamental momentum and price momentum.

Stock market returns do not depend on the fundamentals alone, but the fundamentals in comparison to expectations are what really move stock prices. If the company is doing better than expected from a fundamental perspective, chances are that the stock price will increase in order to reflect raising earnings and sales expectations for the business.

For this reason, the algorithm measures the adjustment in sales and earnings expectations in order to find companies that are doing better than expected and also generating rising expectations about future performance. From a mathematical perspective, the stronger the increase in earnings and sales expectations, the higher the ranking in fundamental momentum.

Winners tend to keep on winning in the stock market. Besides, money has an opportunity cost, and when you buy a stock with sub-par performance, that capital is not available for investing in stocks with superior strength. You don't just want to buy stocks that are performing well, you want to buy the stocks that are also performing better than others.

The price momentum metric measures returns over different time frames - the past three months, the three-month period that ended three months ago, etc. - in order to identify consistent price winners. The stronger the returns over different time frames, the higher the ranking in price momentum for a particular stock.

The chart below divides the US stock market into five different buckets based on the quantitative algorithm in order to evaluate past performance since 1999. The data indicates that companies with an elevated ranking tend to perform better than those with a low ranking.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

The following backtest applies the quantitative algorithm to companies in the technology sector with a market capitalization value above $250 million. The strategy simply buys the 50 stocks with the highest ranking. Trading expenses are assumed to be 0.2% per transaction and the portfolio is rebalanced every 4 weeks.

The backtested performance numbers are quite strong. Since January of 1999, the strategy gained 1,650.53% versus 215.42% for the SPDR Tech And Telecom ETF (XLK). To put these numbers in perspective, a $100,000 investment in the quantitative strategy in January of 1999 would currently be worth $1.75 million, and the same amount of capital allocated to the technology ETF would be currently worth a much smaller $315,000.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

Providing more information, the table below shows returns for different periods and risk-adjusted-performance metrics for the quantitative strategy versus the SPDR Tech And Telecom ETF.

Strategy XLK Annualized 14.75% 5.68% Three Month -8.63% -0.27% One Year 27.03% 23.72% Three Year 110.88% 78.37% Five Year 193.42% 126.39% Total 1,650.53% 215.42% Sharpe Ratio 0.52 0.25 Sortino Ratio 0.74 0.33 Max Drawdown -80.86% -82.05% Standard Deviation 31.04% 23.23% Correlation 0.78 - R-Squared 0.61 - Beta 1.04 - Alpha (annualized) 10.82% -

Practical Considerations And Stock Picks

It is of utmost importance to keep in mind that past performance does not guarantee future returns. Even assuming that a strategy such as this one will continue outperforming the market over several years, returns over shorter time periods can be quite unpredictable. In fact, the strategy is underperforming the benchmark by a considerable margin over the past three months since high momentum stocks have been out of favor recently.

Momentum can also be a double-edged sword, and the stocks that are delivering the bigger gains when markets are strong and risk appetite is rising also tend to deliver the biggest losses when risk appetite is declining and the stock market is falling.

This strategy does not include any criteria for sector diversification, which has some major implications in terms of sector-specific risk. Besides, the strategy does not incorporate valuation into the considerations, so it can include some particularly expensive stocks in the portfolio.

Investors should not buy a stock solely because it is exhibiting strong momentum in terms of fundamentals and price action. The main point is showing how these factors can be powerful return drivers over the long term and providing a list of potential ideas for further research.

Without further prologue, the table below shows the 50 names currently selected by the quantitative strategy. Data in the table also shows the quantitative momentum ranking and market capitalization - in millions - for these stocks.

Ticker Name Ranking MktCap AGYS Agilysys Inc 97.87 605 AKAM Akamai Technologies Inc 95.63 14634 AMBA Ambarella Inc 98.26 1756 AMSWA American Software Inc 96.03 494 AMKR Amkor Technology Inc 95.44 2482 PLAN Anaplan Inc 95.57 6317 ANSS ANSYS Inc 98.12 18616 APPN Appian Corp 96.53 2832 AAPL Apple Inc 96.91 1103757 AMAT Applied Materials Inc. 96.72 50871 AUDC AudioCodes Ltd 95.69 537 BAH Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp 96.42 9601 CDW CDW Corp 97.47 18045 CRUS Cirrus Logic Inc. 98.06 3231 COUP Coupa Software Inc 96.57 8257 APPS Digital Turbine Inc 99.73 594 DOCU DocuSign Inc. 96.51 11421 ENPH Enphase Energy Inc 97.74 2830 ENTG Entegris Inc 95.59 6429 FISV Fiserv Inc. 96.07 40646 FORM FormFactor Inc 94.77 1580 IPHI Inphi Corp 98.03 2717 ITRI Itron Inc 98.6 3026 JBL Jabil Inc 97.3 5596 KLAC KLA Corp 96.65 26910 KN Knowles Corp 96.74 1965 LRCX Lam Research Corp 99.67 38478 MX MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp 97.14 428 MANH Manhattan Associates Inc 95.96 4885 MSFT Microsoft Corp 96.93 1068302 MODN Model N Inc 98.18 913 NSSC NAPCO Security Technologies Inc 95.94 551 EGOV NIC Inc 98.52 1365 CNXN PC Connection Inc 95.46 1083 PRFT Perficient Inc 98.58 1215 PRSP Perspecta Inc 95 4158 PLAB Photronics Inc 96.82 780 POWI Power Integrations Inc 97.07 2603 RPAY Repay Holdings Corp 99.69 445 RNG RingCentral Inc 98.95 12821 SPNS Sapiens International Corp NV 98.91 1000 STX Seagate Technology Plc 95.75 15134 SEDG SolarEdge Technologies Inc 99.94 4485 STM STMicroelectronics NV 98.01 20107 SNX SYNNEX Corp 97.37 5950 SNPS Synopsys Inc 98.56 20709 TECD Tech Data Corp 96.01 4398 TER Teradyne Inc. 99.83 10756 TTEC TTEC Holdings Inc 97.22 2228 VRRM Verra Mobility Corp 95.34 2202

Capitalize on the power of data and technology to make better investment decisions with superior performance over the long term. A subscription to The Data Driven Investor provides you with solid strategies to analyze the market environment, control portfolio risk, and select the best stocks and ETFs based on quantitative factors. Our portfolios have outperformed the market by a considerable margin over time, and they are built on the basis of solid quantitative research and statistical evidence. Click here to get your free trial now, you have nothing to lose and a lot to win! What Members Are Saying About The Data Driven Investor

Disclosure: I am/we are long LRCX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.