A Boring Article About 2 Dividend Stocks

Beware taking on excessive risks. It doesn't always generate excessive rewards. If it did, it wouldn't be risk. Instead, you can take less risk.

We found two REITs with high leverage and payout ratios above 100%.

We've got lessons on accounting and memes. Probably more memes than accounting. I don't care. You picked quite the article to click on.

So, you're up for a boring article on two high-risk REITs? You're my kind of reader. We're mixing two things everybody loves, education and analysis. If we get any more exciting, we might surpass World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE) SmackDown! We get that WWE is their acronym, but WEE would've been a more fun ticker for an entertainment company.

Seriously, though, there is some analysis coming up on REITs. We will get to it at some point. We're going to focus on dividend sustainability.

Dividend sustainability analysis is one of those things investors say they care about, but don't actually put much effort into. It's like eating healthy, holding politicians accountable, or raising their kids.

We're going to make sustainability easy. We just need to define a few terms. We're going to focus on one we call "Analyst AFFO". If you're a REIT investor, you're probably familiar with AFFO as "Adjusted Funds From Operations". If you're a successful investor, you're probably aware that all "adjustments" are not created equal.

Most REIT investors still struggle with some of the terminology. That’s only natural since different sources (such as companies and analysts) will use the same word with different meanings. We created the following charts to break down the relevant formulas:

You'll see Analyst AFFO is near the very bottom of the chart. If we want to start from revenue, it takes quite a while to get there. You don't need to memorize this table, but it could help you as a REIT investor.

Each line provides the formula to reach the value listed on the right. You’ll notice that “Normalized FFO” and “Standard AFFO” are the same. This is the value that most management teams report as “AFFO”. However, we also have “Analyst AFFO” which adjusts for recurring capitalized expenses.

The next two tables dive deeper into the definitions:

Our description for Analyst AFFO states:

Analyst AFFO is similar to Standard AFFO, except it adds a few more adjustments. Specifically, it removes estimates for the recurring part of major cash flow events that are capitalized, such as replacing roofs, paving parking lots, tenant incentives, and leasing commissions. If you're thinking we shouldn't have multiple metrics that are common referred to as "AFFO", you're right. Wall Street allows the confusion to continue. Since both are regularly called "AFFO", we created names to highlight the differences.

A Positive Note

If you're familiar with our work, you may assume that I'm about to eviscerate two REITs for providing dreadfully misleading numbers. That isn't the case.

Both of these REITs actually provided a good deal of transparency. The adjustments we are making are simple compared to the work we occasionally have to do.

Now, I know what most of you are probably thinking.

Indeed, we are.

Which REITs?

I suppose we should probably mention the REITs. I can't just go on for pages by posting memes.

We're going to be talking about Franklin Street Properties (FSP) and City Office REIT (CIO). In both cases, we believe the REIT is taking on heavy risks, and we don't believe the cash flows will support the current dividend level.

Why do You Search For Unsustainable Dividends?

Our research on these REITs helps investors determine which REITs will meet their investment criteria. Most analysts focus on highlighting ideas for investors to buy. There's nothing wrong with that. We do it also. However, many of our subscribers have indicated that they greatly appreciate knowing which REITs we would avoid. In the end, it's all about generating subscribers.

We actually have around 800 subscribers, but that's not the point. The point is that most investors want to pick from a broad universe of stocks. Being able to eliminate some can be very helpful. One or two readers probably got angry at the concept of subscribers. After all, free is the new paid, right? That's why I never offer to pay for food at restaurants. I just go into them and yell at the chef. It's much easier. I don't need to see the menu and I'm losing weight.

Since this is the internet, I should probably include this:

Office REITs may rent out space to big companies like Microsoft (MSFT), Verizon (VZ), AT&T (T), Facebook (FB), and Netflix (NFLX). Beyond being tech companies who occupy offices somewhere, they each generate much better pageviews than FSP or CIO.

Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties is a small office REIT. Their equity market capitalization is under $1 billion, so they won’t get much coverage. However, investors can’t help but be intrigued by the REIT trading at a very low multiple of FFO (Funds From Operations - like earnings for a REIT).

FFO Multiple

The consensus analyst estimate for FFO is $0.86 for the year. With shares at $8.57, they trade at just under 10x FFO per share.

Dividend - Not Covered

The current dividend at $0.09 per share per quarter comes out to $0.36 annually. Most investors would think that $0.86 in FFO covers $0.36 in dividends. They would be wrong.

Prior Cut

One useful sign of a failing dividend is a prior cut. FSP chopped its dividend from $0.19 per share to $0.09 per share in early 2018.

When we’re looking for a REIT with an unsustainable dividend, seeing a prior reduction is a big flag.

Two Important Factors

Since $0.36 in dividends is much smaller than $0.86 in FFO, this is the key question for investors.

It comes down to two major expenses:

Recurring capex Amortization

Recurring capex is not considered an “expense”, even though it requires cash flows. We want to include it as an important cash flow in evaluating the REIT. Remember that recurring capex involves major costs to maintain a property, such as replacing a roof.

Amortization is classified as an expense, but REITs add “Depreciation and Amortization” back when they calculate FFO.

Believe it or not, memes about amortization actually existed.

How Much Recurring Capex?

We would estimate that an office REIT may need to spend around 30% of their NOI (Net Operating Income) on recurring capex. That probably sounds extremely high to some investors, yet we can demonstrate it easily using FSP’s financial statements and earnings supplementary.

First, we find NOI at $34,205 for the most recent quarter:

We estimate that 30% would come to $10,261.50.

Is that a reasonable estimate for recurring capex? Let’s look at what the REIT actually spent:

The REIT’s records two categories that we consider recurring capex:

Tenant Improvements of $10,169 Non-Investment capex of $4,049.

Combined those come to $14,218 for Q2 2019.

In the first quarter, these expenses were lower at $8,318 and $2,413. In Q1 2019, the total was $10,726.

We can confirm that in each quarter (Q1 2019 and Q2 2019) the REIT spent more than our estimate of $10,261.50. Therefore, our estimate should be considered very reasonable.

This is a cash outflow that is necessary to maintain the business.

How Much is Amortization?

Many REITs don’t like to provide extremely detailed information on amortization expense.

Amortization is occasionally referred to as a “non-cash” expense. That is only true for the short term. Expenses that are amortized are generally recurring expenses. They may involve payments to leasing professionals (see leasing commissions in the chart), or they could be tied to financing.

Instead of reporting “Amortization” expense, REITs lump depreciation and amortization together. It gets reported as a single line item, but we want to isolate the amortization expense.

The combined “Depreciation and Amortization” expense was $22,109. Let’s figure out how much was depreciation, so we can solve for the amortization.

One quick way to isolate the depreciation is to evaluate the accumulated depreciation in back to back quarters, so long as no assets were sold. We can see the value was $447,980 at the end of Q1 2019:

At the end of Q2 2019, we can see that the value increased to $460,798:

That means the total depreciation recorded was $12,818 for Q2 2019.

Now, we can do some simple math:

We isolated the depreciation value of $12,818.

Then, we subtracted it from the combined value of $22,109.

That means amortization should be around $9,291.

Adding It Up

We started with FFO of $23,661, though management’s modification to reach $23,769 is immaterial:

We need to subtract out our estimates on the recurring values for capex and amortization:

The remaining value of $4,108.5 isn’t enough to cover the dividends. It comes out to roughly $.04 per share for the quarter (rounding up!). We are confident that $0.04 is materially less than $0.09.

Closing Thoughts on Franklin Street Properties

FSP joins our list of high-risk REITs for investors to avoid. Despite trading at an exceptionally low multiple of FFO, we find the recurring expenses excluded from FFO are simply too high. Investors collecting the 4.2% dividend yield are not simply getting “paid better” to be landlords. They are collecting more than we believe the REIT can afford to pay out on a recurring basis. There are plenty of lower-risk options to collect a similar yield.

We’re assigning a risk rating of 5.

Intermission

You might be wondering how we could possibly end up having so many memes in one article. There's a simple answer. We had a less interesting piece, then we added more clarification about how things work. The memes? Oh, yeah. We added those also.

I've been in a great mood since we added Scott Kennedy to The REIT Forum. I get more time to write articles for subscribers and more time to handle the public side. Once in a great while, I might even make an article interesting.

City Office REIT

We're moving to cover City Office REIT. We'll cover it in fewer words since we already covered so much space with memes. We see two things:

The dividend doesn't look sustainable. The risk level is too high for us.

That's it. Great article.

Okay, fine, we'll defend our points.

We're going to focus on using our preferred metric for coverage: Analyst AFFO. You already know this term, because you literally just read an article on it. Please say you didn't scroll and just read the memes...

City Office REIT AFFO

Here's management's slide reconciling their definition of "AFFO" to GAAP's net income. We've highlighted the adjustments that we want to exclude:

Is a payout ratio of 124% sustainable? Nope.

If you want to look closely, using management's definition for AFFO, the payout ratio would've ranged from 113% through 128% between Q1 2018 and Q1 2019.

What about the risk? Besides the risk of a dividend cut, we like to consider the leverage. For that, we're going to use some math:

Evaluate the net debt plus preferred shares relative to common equity is one quick way to get an estimate on leverage. The values were very high.

Estimates suggesting CIO deserves a similar FFO or AFFO multiple to larger peers are ignoring 3 major advantages for the peers. Relative to CIO, we believe many of their larger peers have:

Less debt compared to the fair market value of assets (like the loan to value ratio on a property) Higher-quality properties on average Better scale on operating expenses

As a rule of thumb, office REITs trade at a discount to net asset value. So, each time CIO issues new equity, it is either dilutive (below NAV) or they were overvalued (trading above NAV). Neither of those should make an investor feel comfortable.

Currently, cap rates for high-quality office buildings are very low (by historical standards). If they achieve high cap rates on buying assets, we believe the quality is going to be dreadful. If they buy high-quality assets at low cap rates, it would be dilutive to FFO. As we already explained, dividend coverage leaves a great deal to be desired.

When should CIO issue equity? I'll go with early October.

The market demonstrated the excitement about the offering by having shares fall 4.2%. We don't disagree with management's decision to issue equity there, though. They were trading near a record high. What better time to issue?

Boring Conclusion

Both REITs carry high levels of risk. The dividend coverage isn't good enough to satisfy us. If you want to share my meme collection, sorry, my article, that would be great. Besides sharing it, you can always click the "follow" button next to my profile.

Sources: All memes come from the interwebs. Some are sourced on the images, others can be attributed to a Google search for memes.

