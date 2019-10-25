PagSeguro Offers Growth At A Reasonable Price

Company Overview

PagSeguro (PAGS) is the first company in Brazil to offer digital payments capabilities to micro-merchants and small- and medium-sized businesses. This segment of the market has traditionally been underserved. PAGS's business model is similar to Square (NYSE:SQ) which is widely available in North America. PAGS offers easy client onboarding and value-added software, plus PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) like digital wallet capabilities.

PAGS offers a closed-looped, digital ecosystem available to both sides of the transaction - namely the buyer and the seller. The sellers as stated above are micro-sized and small- and mid-sized businesses. PAGS derives its revenues from point-of-sale (POS) sales, transactional activities, and interest from savings and bank deposits. The end-to-end ecosystem enables merchants to not only accept payments, but also analyze their sales metrics, enabling them to invest in their future growth more smartly. The closed-loop ecosystem has also opened opportunities for PAGS to create cross-selling synergies, which it has been taking advantage of.

The market opportunity available to PAGS is huge.

Brazil also has the fifth highest number of internet users in the world. As the slide above illustrates, Brazil's population is well covered by 3G and 4G services, which goes a long way towards enabling the use of connected services offered by the likes of PAGS.

PAGS has capitalized on this by quickly scaling up its offerings from simple bill payments in 2018 to Inventory Management, Onboarding, Payroll and Instant Payments over the past two years.

The penetration rate of PAGS is quickly increasing, and it has the critical mass required for success. At the end of Q3'19, PAGS boasted over 5M active unique merchants.

Competitive pressure may increase as Cielo and Rede move downmarket

The total addressable market for micro-merchants in Brazil is large at R$1.8 trillion. PAGS has been the first mover in this space and hence enjoys a strong position. Its largest competitor is MercadoLibre's (MELI) offering, Mercado Pago. Brazilian merchant banking has been dominated by Cielo (OTCPK:CIOXY) and Rede which had chosen to ignore the micro businesses in the past. However, in 2018, both Cielo and Rede have since moved into this space, creating some competitive pressures. While Cielo and Rede have been competing on price, PAGS has maintained its edge through offering a wider services suite that was highlighted above.

In the longer term, it is possible that PAGS's take-rate may come under pressure as the offerings converge in their capabilities.

Lastly, one has to discount for the possibility of further upheaval in the already volatile Brazil which could lead to new regulations which may hamper the company's business model. One such regulation which aimed at reducing payment times from 30 days to 2 days has been defeated as it would have been disastrous to small- and mid-sized enterprises.

PagSeguro's shares have gotten ahead of themselves

PagSeguro's revenue growth has been brisk. However, the brisk pace of revenue growth is not enough to warrant the valuation that it currently commands.

Over the longer term, as revenues normalize, PAGS has the potential to become a steady recurring business, similar to a Visa (NYSE:V) or a Mastercard (NYSE:MA), but with more bells and whistles for its customers.

PAGS trades at 10x 2019 expected revenues. Yes, the company is profitable on paper. However, it has to recycle its profits back into the business in order to stay ahead of its competition. Over the long term, one can argue that its take-rate may come under pressure as the market matures and chips away at its 25-28% net income margin. This should not take away from the business itself which should remain attractive as an investment for a long time to come. I would peg fair value of PAGS at 25x 2020 earnings. The current consensus is $1.47/share, which implies that I would be a buyer of PAGS around $36/share level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.