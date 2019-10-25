Prudential Financial: Questionable Venture Into Financial Wellness

With shares trading at a hefty discount to book, buybacks may have been the better choice.

The deal offers little in the way of synergies and introduces execution risk in pursuit of an expanded addressable market.

The recently closed Assurance IQ acquisition by Prudential (NYSE:PRU) is a sign of the times - similar "digital" deals have been in play for a while now (e.g., MassMutual's Haven Life acquisition). At first glance, the deal seems questionable given Assurance IQ isn't an underwriter (like PRU) and sells different products (Medicare and auto insurance); thus, the synergies are not as straightforward.

Unlike a more straightforward bolt-on, however, there is a lot more execution risk as Prudential will have to wade through greater complexity (e.g., expanding Assurance IQ's mandate) to integrate the unit. Nonetheless, I think the capital could have perhaps been put to better use with buybacks instead, given PRU shares are trading below book.

Pricier Than You Think

Prudential Financial recently closed its acquisition of Assurance IQ in a $2.35bn deal, though there is also an earn-out component worth $1.15bn, which will be tied to the acquired business' future profits (FY20-FY22).

Per the presentation, the upfront consideration ($2.35 billion) represents a 2021 EBITDA multiple of ~11x.

Note, however, that the quoted multiple only covers the upfront portion - here's management on the earn-out portion:

"And is the base case assuming any portion of the earnout is… No, no, it doesn't. It doesn't. So to the extent that variable profits over the 3 year -- first 3 years exceeds $900 million, then we will begin to pay an earnout up to variable profits of $1.3 billion, and then after that all of the upside belongs to Prudential. We think the earnout makes sense. It aligns our interest for the management team to reach those levels, and if we do and we hope we pay an earnout, our returns will look better."

In sum, the all-in implied EBITDA multiple could reach up to double that presented by PRU management, likely reaching the mid-20s range. The company expects EPS accretion of $0.10 and $0.30 in 2020 and 2021, or 0.7%, and 2.0%.

Expanding Reach

Ignoring the financial aspects, there are some clear strategic positives - the deal should add to PRU's distribution and fee-based earnings stream over the long term. As Assurance is online and covers life, health, and auto insurance, PRU gains an expanded addressable market across the middle market ($100-500k) and mass affluent (>$500k) space.

PRU also benefits from an expanded product line, which allows it to offer additional products on the Assurance IQ platform and earn commission fees through distribution agreements. The expanded product portfolio fits well with the overall strategy to broaden the customer base.

Questionable Success Rate

Another notable selling point for the deal was the greater efficiency offered by the Assurance model "Attract, Assess, Recommend, Convert", given it eliminates the "prospecting" portion of the process.

On paper, at least, that would be a key selling point for agents. Yet, per management, only 300,000 have been sold to date. From the call:

"And maybe just to give a little more insight there. We have sold more than 300,000 policies to date. What we do see with our current customer base is that they are engaged"

Yet, considering the relatively large active user base (19 million per management on the call), the success rate seems exceptionally low (~1.6%).

Buybacks May Have Been the Better Option

The low success rate is a worry considering the execution risk at play here. The industry seems to be engaged in a race to ride the financial wellness trend to capitalize on the needs of the aging population. The competitive intensity in the space has risen a fair bit as new entrants (both financial and non-financial) proliferate and deal multiples rise across the board.

Perhaps buybacks would have been the more financially savvy option (though PRU is initiating a $500 million buyback to offset the dilution impact) given shares trade ~40% below book per Bloomberg (20% below excl AOCI). Per PRU, the deal will be accretive to EPS to the tune of ~$0.10 in 2020 and $0.30-0.35 in 2021, which works out to a meager 1-3% accretion to fwd EPS.

Though PRU currently trades at a wide discount to book, I see book continuing to grow at ~2-3% YoY. Assuming a 0.8x P/B multiple on fwd book (excl AOCI), I don't see shares trading higher than ~$90. The discounted multiple may reflect (warranted) market skepticism on the deal, and thus, I haven't penciled in a re-rating.

2019E 2020E 2021E Total Equity 62,247 63,657 65,431 AOCI (23,982) (23,982) (23,982) Foreign Currency Translation 2,070 2,070 2,070 Total Equity excl AOCI, FCT 40,335 41,745 43,519 BV per share excl AOCI $103.01 $112.95 $124.43 Target Fwd P/Book 0.8x Target Price 90.36

Conclusion

Overall, the Assurance IQ deal does not look like the most financially savvy deal on paper considering the mid-20s EBITDA multiple being paid (including earn-outs) and the increased execution risk (Assurance IQ's current low success rates and the need to expand its mandate). While management does expand its addressable market, a broader portfolio does not always mean success, in my view, especially when it comes at a steep price. Instead, PRU may have benefited from a smaller bolt-on, more aligned with its existing businesses, or a buyback, given its shares trade at a hefty discount to book.

