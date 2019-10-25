Kontoor Brands: Revenue Growth Rates Continue To Decelerate

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) is one of the newest names to see its IPO debut this year, and it's one of the few names that has managed to buck the trend in disappointing performances. Most IPOs this year have seen an initial pop and brief rally following their debut, only to fizzle out and head to new lows a couple of months later. Kontoor Brands saw a similar start out of the gate, dropping 30% in 20 trading days, but has since reversed this downdraft and is marching to new IPO highs. While the technical picture for the stock is certainly impressive with a breakout from a multi-month base, the fundamentals leave a lot to be desired. Outside of the attractive 5.5% yield, the company has a horrid earnings trend and lifeless revenue growth rates. Based on this, I believe this rally above the $40.20 level is providing investors an opportunity to take some profits off the table.

Investors may not be familiar with Kontoor Brands based on the name, but the company operates the Wrangler®, Lee® and Rock & Republic® brands, and was spun out from VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC) earlier this year. While VF Corporation is not high-growth by any means in the apparel space, it spun out the weakest portion of its business with Kontoor Brands. VF Corporation's average revenue growth has been in the low single-digit range for the past two years, while Kontoor Brands has been lucky to see any revenue growth at all on a quarterly basis.

Despite the inferior fundamentals, the stock has launched higher since its June lows thanks to an attractive dividend yield of over 7%. Ian Bezek nailed his call on the stock in June right near the lows, and it's not surprising the stock has done well with an industry-leading yield like it had below $30.00. However, at a much reduced 5.4% yield with non-existent growth, I see the long thesis as much less attractive at current prices. The company has an earnings trend that continues to wane, and revenue growth rates hit a new 2-year low last quarter. Let's take a look at the growth metrics below:

Taking a look at Kontoor Brands' annual earnings per share [EPS], earnings peaked in FY-2015 and have been on a steady decline since. FY-2019 annual EPS is expected to drop 17% year over year, and FY-2020 EPS is expected to fall another 4% based on current estimates. My minimum barometer for long ideas is a 12% or better growth rate in annual earnings per share, so suffice to say, Kontoor Brands doesn't even register on my radar from a growth standpoint. There is nothing exciting about a stock making new lows in annual earnings per share, and there's no reason to expect this trend to change, given the current landscape of declining revenues year over year. Revenues are the lifeblood of earnings, and a waning earnings trend, coupled with negative sales growth, suggests that there's no sign of a turnaround here yet.

Looking at revenue growth rates, Q2 2019 revenues came in at $609.8 million, down 8% year over year from the $663.9 million reported in Q2 2018. This was the most significant drop in year-over-year growth since FY-2017, and Q3 2019 revenue estimates aren't looking any better. Revenue estimates for Q3 2019 are sitting at $653.2 million, and this will translate to a 7% drop year over year. Even if Kontoor Brands manages to beat on these estimates, we still see continued deceleration from the brief turnaround in FY-2018.

The blue line in the below chart represents the quarterly revenue growth rate, while the white line represents the two-quarter average. I like to use a two-quarter average for revenue growth rates as it helps to smooth out any lumpy quarters and better dictates the overall trend. As we can see, the two-quarter average is currently sitting at (-) 5.5%, a new 2-year low for the company. Based on Q3 2019 revenue estimates, the two-quarter average is expected to slide further to (-) 7.5%. This weakness in the two-quarter average growth rate is confirming that this is not an isolated weak quarter, but that the trend is clearly down.

Based on the fact that annual earnings per share continue to trend lower, and revenue growth rates remain negative, it's hard to imagine a turnaround in the earnings trend here anytime soon. While the company's longer-term outlook is looking for single-digit growth in revenues and adjusted EBITDA in FY-2020 and FY-2021, it seems that funds are less convinced by this outlook. Despite an industry-leading dividend yield, funds have been selling into this rise in the share price.

Looking at fund ownership, we've seen it drop by nearly 6% since the end of Q2, with fund ownership down from 821 to 777. I have found that the best stocks see increased fund ownership as they rise, as it suggests that new funds are moving into the stock, and funds previously holding the stock are sticking around. This is especially true in the IPO space. When it comes to Kontoor Brands, the current trend in fund ownership suggests that funds are exiting into strength. While it's impossible to know the exact reasons for this, the trend in fund ownership is suggesting that further rallies will likely lead to more selling by funds.

So, what are the positives?

Kontoor Brands continues to have an industry-leading yield even after this rally, which currently sits near 5.5%. Also, the stock has broken out of a multi-month base at the $39.50 level and could indeed continue higher, given the momentum behind the stock. The issue I see is that much of this rally is likely attributed to the attractive yield. The reward to risk is now getting more balanced above the $40.40 level, with the yield dropping 250 basis points. For this reason, I see this as an opportune time for investors that bought the dip to book some profits into strength.

In addition, the company recently released its new Shape Illusions Female Apparel Line, which is designed to flatter every body shape. As discussed by the innovation team, the Shape Illusion Brand provides access to premium finishing design to flatter all figures, but without the premium price tag. The collection comes in nearly all sizes and will retail at one-third of the overseas competition prices. It's far too early to speculate on how much traction the product line will gain, but it's positive to see the company innovating and enhancing their offerings.

Finally, the company has exited its weakest market, Argentina, and has cost savings initiatives underway, with the company identifying over $50 million in savings. If the company can deliver on these initiatives, some margin expansion is undoubtedly a possibility, which may help to bottom out earnings per share in the $3.60 - $3.70 range.

If Kontoor Brands can deliver on its long-term outlook, investors are getting a 5.5% yielding retailer with a potential turnaround story which should provide a tailwind medium-term. However, if the company can't deliver, the only real thesis to owning the stock is the exceptional yield. At $30.00 per share, the stock was a no-brainer to those fortunate enough to have stumbled upon it. However, at $40.00 per share, a lot of the juice has been squeezed out of this lemon. Given how funds are trading the stock to date by selling into strength, I believe that a further push above $42.00 would lead to more fund selling in the stock. While I wouldn't dare short Kontoor Brands with a yield this high, I see the reward to risk as balanced for the longs here. Based on this, I believe the prudent move is to book some profits above $40.20.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.