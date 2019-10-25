Sandy Spring Bancorp's Merger To Increase Loans, Merger Expenses

Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) has announced to acquire Revere Bank by the first quarter of 2020. Based on the details in the announcement and management's guidance given in the 3QFY19 conference call, I expect SASR's net income to grow by around 34% next year. However, due to an increase in number of shares, earnings per share are expected to slightly decline.

Revere Acquisition to Boost Loans and Net Income

As announced by SASR last month and reiterated in the 3QFY19 conference call, SASR will gain around $11 billion in assets from its acquisition of Revere Bank. The acquisition is planned to be closed by the end of the first quarter of 2020. As Revere Bank had around $2.3 billion in loans at the end of June 2019 (source: 2Q earnings), I'm expecting SASR's loan portfolio to rise by that amount next year. I'm also expecting organic mid-single digit growth of SASR's loan book outside of the Revere acquisition. The rise in loans will be the major driver of net income in 2020.

The acquisition will lead to growth in the rest of the balance sheet as well. I'm expecting SASR's equity to rise by around $500 million next year, with $400 million attributable to the acquisition, which will increase common stock and additional paid-in capital. I'm also expecting the number of shares to increase to 48.6 million after the merger from the current 35.8 million. My assumption is based on the merger agreement wherein 1.05 shares of SASR are to be issued to holders of Revere Bank for each share that they own. The equity and number of shares outstanding assumptions lead to book value per share, BVPS, estimate of $34 for end of 2020. My estimates for SASR's loans and other key balance sheet items are given in the table below.

Reduction in Expensive Borrowing to Buoy NIM in 2020

SASR's deposit growth has far outpaced loan growth this year, which has allowed the company to reduce higher-cost borrowings. SASR's borrowings declined to $681 million by the end of September 2019 from $1,203 million at the end of December 2018. This reduction in expensive borrowing will help SASR's net interest margin, NIM, in a declining interest rate environment. SASR's NIM will also receive some support from the Revere Bank acquisition. Consequently, I'm expecting NIM to be mostly stable in 2020 compared to 2019.

The management expects NIM to be in the range of "mid-3.40s" in the fourth quarter. Based on this guidance, I'm expecting NIM to be around 3.47% in 4QFY19.

Non-Interest Income to Normalize in the Fourth Quarter

As mentioned in the 3QFY19 conference call, SASR booked non-recurring income of around $1.2 million from FDIC Insurance rebate in the third quarter. According to the management, this income may not flow again in the fourth quarter, and if in case SASR gets rebate again in the quarter, then it will be only about half of what the company received in the third quarter. Consequently, I'm expecting non-interest income to decline in the last quarter of 2019. For 2020, I'm expecting non-interest income to be driven upwards by the Revere Bank acquisition.

Merger Expenses to Constrain Earnings Next Year

Merger expenses are expected to constrain earnings in the first three quarters of next year, after which these expenses are expected to decline to zero. Apart from merger-related expenses, SASR's non-interest expenses are also likely to rise naturally. The management expects organic growth of 4% to 5% on an annualized basis. The table below shows my income statement estimates for 2020, which are mostly based on management's guidance and the merger-related details currently available. I will update my estimates as more details about the merger and associated costs become available in the next conference call.

Before the acquisition, non-interest expense is expected to witness flattish growth as SASR booked one-time expenses of around $2.2 million in the third quarter, which will not recur in the coming quarters.

Dividends Likely to Continue to Rise

I expect SASR's rising dividend trend to continue next year, with quarterly dividend rising to $0.32 per share in 2020 from the current $0.30 per share. My expectation is attributable to a comfortable implied payout ratio of 39.6% for next year. The 2020 dividend estimate suggests a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Valuation Analysis Suggests Only a Small Upside

SASR's price to book ratio, P/B, has been very volatile before this year, so I'm using only 2019's average P/B multiple to value the company. SASR has traded at an average multiple of 1.06 this year. Multiplying this average ratio with the forecast book value per share of $34 gives a target price of $36 for December 2020. The price target offers only a 4.6% upside from SASR's October 23, 2019, closing price.

Conclusion: Downgrading to Neutral Stance

My last report, which was issued before the merger announcement, adopted a bullish stance on the stock. I'm now reducing my target price to $36.0 from my previous target price of $38.8 as I expect earnings to dip slightly next year on the back of merger-related expenses. As the new target price implies only 4.6% upside, I'm adopting a neutral stance on the stock. I recommend investing in SASR if its price dips to $32.8, which is 10% below the target price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.