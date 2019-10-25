Yamana Gold: Digging Into The Q3 Report

Yamana Gold (AUY) reported its Q3 2019 results on Thursday's close, and the company had an average quarter, with nothing to really write home about. All-in sustaining costs [AISC] are tracking above the guidance mid-point of $940/oz as we head into Q4, and gold production was down significantly year-over-year due to the sale of their Chapada Mine in July. While the company is expecting a strong fourth quarter and beyond, the company will be lucky to beat cost guidance for the year based on current results, and will likely come in close to the mid-point provided. Yamana Gold remains one of the few intermediate producers with a year-over-year drop in annual EPS expected in FY-2019, and funds continue to shy away from the stock. The company's increased dividend and reduction in leverage going forward are positives, but I continue to see the stock as much less attractive compared to its peers. For this reason, while the stock is a hold in a rising gold (GLD) environment, I would much prefer to own the other majors.

(Source: Company Website)

(Source: Company Website)

Yamana Gold saw Q3 production of 238,600 gold equivalent ounces, which was in line with prior guidance provided earlier this year. Full-year 2019 guidance was initially for 1.06 million gold equivalent ounces but was revised lower to 1.01 million ounces after the sale of Chapada in July. The company has currently produced 768,200 ounces in the first nine months of the year and is well on track to meet production guidance. For Yamana to meet its FY-2019 guidance, the company is going to need to see gold equivalent production of 242,000 ounces or more. This should be an easy task to achieve, given that the fourth quarter is generally the company's strongest one of the year. However, I am less optimistic about the company beating its guidance mid-point of $940/oz. This is because all-in sustaining costs are currently tracking above the top end of guidance at $967/oz, and will need to drop significantly in Q4 to push FY-2019 costs under the $940/oz mid-point.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with meeting guidance, but it's important to note that this is the bare minimum investors are looking for a company. The best companies like Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) consistently beat guidance, and this is what investors should be looking for in gold companies. There is absolutely no reason to set the bar low and settle for third or fourth best in a gold bull market, and FY-2019 is looking like an average year for Yamana Gold as we head into the final quarter.

(Source: Company Website, MD&A)

Management has noted that Q4 should be the best quarter from a production and cost standpoint, mainly from El Peñón and Minera Florida, primarily due to grade improvements from prior quarters. Also, the company expects stronger production from Cerro Moro as the company transitions to new underground mines. In other good news, the company's 50% owned Canadian Malartic Mine continues to fire on all cylinders. All-in sustaining costs per gold equivalent ounce are tracking at $765/oz for the first nine months of the year, and the East Gouldie Discovery has the potential to add significant ounces and mine life to the project. Elsewhere, the company's Jacobina Mine in Brazil saw an excellent quarter, with all-in sustaining costs coming in at $807/oz, 14% below Q3 2018 all-in sustaining costs of $942/oz. These cost savings were due to the internalization of underground development activities, which were previously under contract.

(Source: Company Website, MD&A)

(Source: Company Website)

Elsewhere in Yamana Gold's portfolio, the company's Minera Florida Mine in Chile has struggled this year, getting worse in Q3. All-in sustaining costs spiked to $1,485/oz in Q3, and are tracking at $1,323/oz for the first nine months of 2019. The high costs are attributed to lower gold grades and decreased throughput due to challenges stemming from mechanical availability and mine sequencing. Yamana Gold has since taken action to remedy the issues and expects a strong Q4 for Minera Florida. The good news is that the company is confident that the mine should be back to a sustainable production profile shortly as they anticipate getting over the hump of recent development challenges.

Finally, the company's newest Cerro Moro Mine in Argentina, from the Extorre Gold acquisition in 2012, has finally been brought online last year. The mine has seen reasonable all-in sustaining costs for the first nine months, but costs spiked in Q3 2019 to $1,084/oz. This was mostly due to mine sequencing, but four underground mines are expected to move into development and production later this year. Ultimately, Yamana Gold expects that this is a short-term blip, similar to the weaker quarter at Minera Florida.

Given that the company saw exceptional results out of Canadian Malartic and Jacobina, and only short-term challenges at Minera Florida and Cerro Moro, there's no reason to be disappointed with the quarter. However, and as mentioned prior, simply meeting guidance and expectations is not enough for a producer with inferior jurisdictions and all-in sustaining costs. The majority of 1-million ounce plus producers like Kirkland Lake Gold, Barrick Gold (GOLD), Newmont Goldcorp (NEM), and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) are all operating out of tier-1 jurisdictions. Meanwhile, Yamana Gold has roughly 75% of its revenue coming from South America. This places the company in an inferior position vs. its peers from a jurisdictional standpoint.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Moving over to costs, the company has the highest costs among its peer group as well. The average all-in sustaining cost guidance for FY-2019 among the peer group is $818/oz, and Yamana Gold's all-in sustaining costs will be lucky to come in below $940/oz. In summary, the company has its work cut out for it on a comparative basis to other 1-million ounce plus producers when it's in the last place from a jurisdictional and cost standpoint. Let's take a look at the company's earnings trend below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

The below chart was Yamana Gold's prior earnings trend as of August 2019, with earnings estimates for FY-2019 sitting at $0.07, and earnings estimates for FY-2019 sitting at $0.12. These figures have since been revised higher, with earnings estimates for FY-2019 being bumped to $0.09, and earnings estimates for FY-2020 climbing to $0.16. This is a positive sign for the company, as upward earnings revisions are generally bullish. However, the average producer in the peer group is expecting to see 40% or higher EPS growth in FY-2019, and Yamana Gold is expecting to see a year-over-year decline from $0.12 in FY-2018 to $0.09 - $0.10 in FY-2019. While much of this is due to the sale and divestiture of assets, it's another reason the company is less attractive.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

To illustrate my point, Kirkland Lake Gold is currently expecting annual EPS growth of 81% for FY-2019, Agnico Eagle is expecting annual EPS growth of 181%, and Barrick Gold is expecting annual EPS growth of 41%. Yamana Gold's 25% drop in earnings growth is not ideal on a comparative basis. Moving to FY-2020, Yamana Gold is expected to turn things around, with forecasts for 78% growth in FY-2020. However, this places the two-year growth rate at 33% ($0.12 in FY-2018 to $0.16 in FY-2020), while Agnico Eagle will grow earnings from $0.31 to $1.81 in the same period based on estimates, a growth rate of nearly 500%. This is why Agnico Eagle's annual EPS is sitting at multi-year highs, while Yamana Gold's EPS is still more than 60% below 2013 levels at $0.36.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

To summarize, FY-2019 is expected to be an average year for Yamana Gold, with earnings growth picking up in FY-2020. The issue is that the company's cost profile, operational jurisdictions, and earnings growth all pale compared to other 1-million ounce producers. While this doesn't mean Yamana Gold can't go higher, there is no surprise that funds have favored the more prominent names in the more attractive jurisdictions.

As the below chart shows, fund ownership in Yamana Gold is down over 10% from Q3 2018 to the most recent filing, from 385 funds holding the stock to 345. Meanwhile, fund ownership in Barrick Gold has skyrocketed by 33% in the same period, from 1080 funds in Q3 2018 to 1446 funds currently. I prefer to be where the funds are going as they provide a tailwind and substantial bid under stocks on pullbacks, and Barrick Gold is the fund favorite among the majors. On a comparative basis to Yamana Gold, Barrick outshines Yamana Gold considerably from a fund ownership standpoint.

(Source: Investors.com, Author's Chart)

(Source: Investors.com, Author's Chart)

So does Yamana Gold get any points for its technical picture? Let's take a look below:

If we look at the weekly chart, we can see that Yamana Gold continues to trade in a massive multi-year base, with strong resistance at $3.70. This level has been a brick wall for the stock for several years now, and only two consecutive closes above $3.70 would suggest this resistance is finally in the rear-view mirror. So far, it looks like the stock is trying to hang out in the upper end of its base, which is a positive sign. For bulls to keep momentum in their favor, they are going to need to defend $3.10 on a weekly close. A breakout through $3.70 on a weekly close on significant volume would be a very bullish development.

(Source: TC2000.com)

While Yamana had a decent quarter and is set up to meet production and cost guidance, I would much prefer to see a significant beat to stoop down and invest in an inferior million-ounce producer. I don't see any reason to take on added risk with a lower-margin producer with a weaker earnings trend unless it's blowing other companies out of the water from an operational standpoint. With the strong quarter and dividend raise from Agnico Eagle last week, Yamana Gold no longer has the edge on a dividend yield standpoint either. In summary, I see Yamana Gold as a market performer and believe the company will likely see FY-2020 production of 1,015,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $940 - $945/oz. This would be a slight beat on production guidance, and a meet at best on cost-guidance. Despite this, I much prefer the other gold majors who have a higher likelihood of beating guidance and are enjoying better margins.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.