Eurozone Flash PMIs - Germany On Cusp Of Recession, France Doing Well

The Eurozone as a whole is looking pretty sick - as a result of Germany's weighting within the system.

That for Germany shows the country is on the edge of, if not actually in, recession. France is doing fine at the same time.

The German export oriented problem

Germany's manufacturing sector is roughly - at 25% rather than the more normal 12% - twice the size as a portion of the economy than other rich countries. That manufacturing sector is also more reliant upon exports than is usual in other countries. Thus, as we have the more general global and trade slowdown, the German manufacturing sector gets it in the neck.

The question then becomes whether the economy as a whole will move into recession. The answer is likely yes. The official description of recession is two quarters of falling GDP. As far as we can see from the monthly predictions, that looks likely.

The question then becomes what can be done about it. The answer there being, in terms of monetary policy, not a lot. Any change will have to be in domestic German fiscal policy, something that is likely to be a long time coming.

As to what we as investors should be doing, the answer is invest in other eurozone economies in sectors that benefit from low interest rates. For while those domestic economies might not require rates to be kept low, they're going to get them anyway.

Eurozone PMI

We've the Flash estimates of the purchasing managers' index for the eurozone.

The Eurozone economy remained close to stagnation at the start of the fourth quarter, according to the latest flash PMI data, with demand for goods and services falling for a second successive month. A further steep decline in manufacturing output was accompanied by one of the weakest service sector expansions since 2014. Future expectations sank to the gloomiest since 2013 and jobs growth hit the lowest since 2014. Selling price inflation meanwhile stuck at a near three-year low amid muted cost pressures. By country, an improved performance in France helped keep the eurozone out of contraction, alongside a mild easing in the rate of decline in Germany. However, the rest of the region slowed closer to stagnation. At just 50.2 in October, the 'flash' IHS Markit Eurozone Composite PMI® rose only marginally from 50.1 in September to signal the second smallest expansion of output across manufacturing and services since the current upturn began in July 2013.

Or:

(Eurozone PMI to GDP from IHS Markit)

Note that on the cusp of contraction, there is a difference in the performance of the two economies.

Germany PMI

The German figures:

Key findings: ▪ Flash Germany PMI Composite Output Index at 48.6 (September: 48.5), 2-month high. ▪ Flash Germany Services PMI Activity Index at 51.2 (September: 51.4), 37-month low. ▪ Flash Germany Manufacturing PMI at 41.9 (September: 41.7), 2-month high. ▪ Flash Germany Manufacturing Output Index at 43.6 (September: 43.0), 2-month high.

Note that manufacturing isn't as bad as it was, while services have deteriorated.

France PMI

The situation is rather different in France:

Key findings: ▪ Flash France Composite Output Index at 52.6 in October from 50.8 in September, 2-month high ▪ Flash France Services Activity Index at 52.9 in October (51.1 in September), 2-month high ▪ Flash France Manufacturing Output Index at 51.0 in October (49.7 in September), 4-month high ▪ Flash France Manufacturing PM at 50.5 in October (50.1 in September), 2-month high

Sure, this isn't exactly boom time, but it's a lot better than Germany - expansion is continuing.

Well, what can be done about it?

This then becomes two different questions. What policy can be used to change matters and what should we as investors do?

Policy

An inescapable part of having a single currency is that we have to have a single monetary policy as well. Thus, the ECB must set interest rates and money supply for the whole eurozone. This, given the weight and proportion, means largely but not exactly suitable for German economic conditions. Thus, we're getting this:

In Mario Draghi's last meeting as president of the central bank, the governing council decided to keep the deposit rate at -0.5 percent and begin a €20 billion-a-month bond-buying programme next month.

Well, OK. But that's about the limit of what can be done. There's not really much left in the monetary policy locker.

Which means that changes in German economic conditions require either waiting until matters solve themselves or that fiscal policy in that country change. This is not a swift process.

Well, what about us investors?

Again, the point of a single monetary area is a single monetary policy. That means that we must have the same interest rates and money supply across all the different economies. Not all of which need the low interest rates that Germany does.

It is this which gives us an investment policy.

My view

I've long said that this single monetary policy is the problem with the eurozone. It's not an optimal currency area in the economic jargon. But that's 30,000 feet evaluation. We're interested here in what do we actually do?

The investor view

So, we've low interest rates to suit the German economy. This will, as it usually does, increase asset values. Real estate will do well for example.

But we're looking for an edge, a trick almost. And that single monetary policy means that other eurozone economies that don't need these low rates will also get them. That means that the rise in asset prices will be leveraged.

Don't forget that the hundreds Irish and Spanish property booms were built on that interest rate mismatch. Germany needed low rates, the periphery therefore got low rates whether it needed them or not. As it happened, they didn't need them.

No, I don't think there's going to be a similar boom. But I do think that things like real estate in periphery markets will do well as a result of the need for low eurozone rates that Germany requires. I specifically know of one market, Portugal, that is doing well. But that's just an example.

Look at other eurozone countries that don't need such low rates but are going to get them anyway.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.