Switching To Neutral On CSX

My problem relates to valuation. For that reason, I am switching from "buy" to "neutral" on the name. That said, we can make money with put options.

Since writing my bullish piece on CSX Corp. (CSX), the shares are up just under 9%. While gratifying, the fact is that when a stock is 9% higher in price is by definition riskier. Also, the company has announced earnings again, and I need to update the thesis to determine whether it's worth holding shares at these levels. I can't recommend buying at current prices. I'll go through my reasoning by looking at the financial performance here and by looking at the stock itself. I'll also recommend an options trade that allows us to at least "do something" while we wait for what I consider to be an inevitable share price drop.

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of CSX's financial history here reveals the impact of an activist investor, in my opinion. In spite of the fact that revenue in 2018 was about 3.3% lower than revenue in 2014, earnings from operations are up about 32% over that time and net earnings from operations are up fully 72% over the past year (CAGR ~11.4%). In addition, management has been quite shareholder-friendly, in my view. Specifically, they've returned just under $16 billion to shareholders since 2014 (just over $4 billion of this came from dividends, the balance from stock buybacks). The result of these actions has caused dividends per share to grow at a CAGR of ~7.25%. In my view, the relatively low payout ratio (under 23%) suggests that the dividend remains safe here.

Nothing's perfect, though, and CSX financials are no exception. The company has grown at a CAGR of about 9.75% since 2014. This rate of growth is obviously not sustainable. It's not sufficiently worrying, though, that I suggest people stay away. I think the capital structure is solid, noting that the company has 16% of total long-term debt in cash and the fact that the weighted interest rate of ~4.4% is reasonable and well covered, in my view.

Source: Company filings

Moving to a more fine-tuned comparison between the first nine months of 2019, relative to the same period a year ago reveals some interesting trends.

The bright spot among the merchandise group was obviously agriculture and food products, which saw a 10% revenue improvement on a 6% volume improvement in the first nine months of 2019 relative to the same period in 2018. On the other hand, metals & equipment and fertilizers saw volume reductions of 5% and 3% respectively, which resulted in a decline of 3% revenue from each category. Another standout is the fact that intermodal revenue was down 9% on an 8% reduction in volume. All of this nets out to a small decline (.6%) in revenue from the first nine months of 2018 to 2019. It's worth remembering, though, that 2018 was a particularly strong year for the company, given that revenue was up ~7% in 2018 relative to 2017.

Also, this railroad, like CN Rail is flexible enough to respond to changing market conditions. In the teeth of a .6% decline in revenue, the company reduced expenses by 4.48%, which lead to improvements in both operating profits (up 5.28%) and net earnings from operations (up 3.81% over last year). This also resulted in an unheard improvement of ~4% in the operating ratio. Based on the above, I'd sum up 2019 as a period where the railroad encountered some headwinds and responded dynamically. In spite of a slowdown, profitability improved.

Source: Q3 Financial Report

All of this combines to suggest to me that the financial health of the firm is fairly obvious, that management is shareholder-friendly, and the company seems very capable of continuing to drive profitability by dynamically changing in response to changing demand.

The Stock

One of the things I find interesting about investing is that it's about much more than simply buying a company that has growing cash flows. The price that's paid for that stream of future cash flows is just as (perhaps more) important than the underlying business. A great business can be a terrible investment if the investor overpays in my view, so I need to spend some time looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business.

In particular, I want to make sure that a stock is sufficiently inexpensive before I invest in it. There are a few ways that I engage in this activity. First, I simply compare price to some measure of economic value (earnings, free cash flow, etc.). Per the chart below, the shares are neither excessively expensive nor inexpensive.

Source: Ycharts

The other approach to reviewing cheapness of a stock is to look to price itself as a way to unpack the market's assumptions about future growth. The way I do this is by employing the methodology outlined by Professor Stephen Penman in his excellent book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman describes how it's possible to use a fairly standard finance formula (and the magic of high school algebra) to isolate the "g" (growth) variable and work out what the market must be assuming about the future of the company. At the moment, according to this methodology, the market is currently assuming a perpetual growth rate of ~5.2% for CSX Corp. In my view, this is a bit too optimistic, given the fact that the current economic cycle is long in the tooth and given CSX's admittedly impressive history.

Options to the Rescue

They say the first part of solving a problem is admitting that you have one. I am not a patient man. Having thus admitted it, I feel no closer to solving the problem, so I question the folk wisdom of admission being half the battle. Anyway, I am impatient, which means the prospect of sitting and waiting for shares to drop in price is terrible in my view. Thankfully, the options market provides me an opportunity to do something now. I think selling put options makes the most sense when confronted by a great company like CSX that is trading at too rich a price at the moment. I think short puts are effective because they create a "win-win" trade in my view. If the shares flatline or rise, the investor simply pockets the premium. If the shares drop, the investor is obliged to buy at the level that they find acceptable. In any future state, though, I would argue that they are better off than investors who simply buy today.

At the moment, my favorite CSX put is the May 2020 put with a strike of $62.5. These are currently bid-asked at $2.13-2.26. If the investor simply takes the bid on these, and they are subsequently forced to buy, they will do so at a net price ~17% below the current level. If the shares flatline or rise from here, the investor simply pockets the premium, which is not a terrible outcome. Thus, I consider this to be a win-win.

Conclusion

I think CSX is obviously a fine company. They have irreplaceable assets on a geographic footprint that represents the most dynamic part of the world's most dynamic economy. This is reflected in the firm's financial results. In addition, management has demonstrated that they are both a: very shareholder friendly, and b: capable of reacting dynamically to changing market conditions. All that said, though, investing well is about profiting from the disconnect between expectations and reality. The market currently recognizes the high quality of this name, and the shares reflect that. Thus, I see very little value in buying at these levels. That doesn't mean that we need to remain inactive, though. I think the put options I wrote about above represent a very good "win-win" trade. If the shares remain buoyant or flatline, the investor wins. If the shares drop, the investor wins by acquiring a great franchise at much more attractive prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Will be selling 5 of the puts mentioned in this article this week.