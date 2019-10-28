Natural Gas Tries The Downside Again At The Start Of Last Week, And A Look At GASL

We are now close to the start of the most volatile time of the year in the natural gas futures market. Last year at this time, the energy commodity was about to embark on a rally that took the price to the highest level since 2014 at $4.929 per MMBtu in November. A move to that level this year would come as a shock. Last year, the lowest level of stockpiles in many years going into the peak season for demand provided support for the price action. As we head toward the time of the year when inventories will decline, stocks are appreciably higher than last year. However, the uncertainty of the average temperatures during November through March is a reason why we could see increased price volatility and a push to the upside over the coming weeks, and perhaps months.

The Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (GASL) are two short-term products that could move significantly higher during rallies in the natural gas futures market.

Another push lower: The last of the season?

At the beginning of last week, the price of November natural gas futures fell to $2.213 per MMBtu, which turned out to be the low for the week.

The daily chart highlights that the natural gas futures market quickly ran out of selling at the start of last week, and the price moved steadily higher and was trading on Friday at over the $2.30 per MMBtu level. With November just around the corner, the natural gas market is now heading into winter mode. The uncertainty of the average temperatures over the coming weeks and months should provide support for the price of the energy commodity. The low last Monday could turn out to be the lowest price we see in the natural gas futures arena until 2020.

A higher low, but three weeks to go until stockpiles begin to decline

The technical picture in the natural gas futures market on the weekly chart is neutral as the winter season approaches.

The weekly chart shows that the nearby natural gas futures price has made marginally higher lows since early August. During the week of August, natural gas fell to the lowest level since 2016 at $2.029 per MMBtu. The week of Sept. 30 took the price to a low at $2.187, and on Oct. 21, it fell to $2.213 per MMBtu.

Open interest at 1.213 million contracts is low compared to last year’s level, which was at 1.56 million during the week of Oct. 22, 2018. Last year at this time, stockpiles of natural gas were significantly lower than the current level. Price momentum and relative strength indicators were both just below neutral territory. Meanwhile, weekly price volatility has been creeping higher, moving from 18% in May to over 38% at the end of last week. The price volatility metric has moved higher as the market prepares to enter the peak season of demand during the winter months. Stocks will begin to decline in around three weeks. However, the energy commodity will enter the withdrawal season at a far higher level than last year.

The EIA inventory report was not all that bearish

Last year in mid November, stockpiles rose to a high for the year at 3.247 trillion cubic feet. The amount of the energy commodity in storage around the US surpassed that level during the week of Sept. 27, 2019 and continues to climb. Before the Energy Information Administration released the storage report on Thursday, Oct. 24, the market had expected that stocks would rise by around 92 billion cubic feet.

As the chart illustrates, the EIA reported a lower number. The increase in stockpiles of 87 bcf took the total to 3.606 trillion cubic feet, 359 bcf above last year’s high. However, stocks remain below the record highs at over four tcf from 2015 and 2016. Inventories were 16.8% above last year’s level and 0.8% above the five-year average as of Oct. 18. Last week, stocks rose above the five-year average for the first time in 2019.

The inventory report was not bearish as it came in below the level the market had expected.

As the 10-minute chart shows, the price of November natural gas futures rose from a low at $2.269 to $2.342 per MMBtu after the data release. Natural gas was trading at over the $2.30 level on the November contract, at over $2.46 on December futures, and at around the $2.57 level on peak season January futures at the end of last week.

With only three weeks to go before the start of the withdrawal season, inventories are likely to rise to the 3.85 tcf level before they begin to decline.

A bullish set up on the monthly chart

Last year, the low level of stockpiles took natural gas on a bullish ride to the highest price since 2014 at $4.929 per MMBtu. While a rally to anywhere near that level is not likely in the cards this year, the uncertainty of the coming winter season should cause at least one move to the upside that challenges the $3 per MMBtu level on the January futures contract. At $2.57 per MMBtu at the end of last week, the price could have over 16% room above, while the uncertainty of the average temperatures over the coming months should limit the downside.

At the same time, the technical indicators on the longer-term monthly chart are telling us that the futures market is set up for a price recovery.

The monthly chart displays four technical factors that tell us that the downside potential for the price of natural gas is a lot less than the upside over the coming weeks. The decline in open interest from last year at a time when the price dropped is not typically a technical validation of a bearish trend in a futures market. Price momentum is a deeply oversold condition. Relative strength at under the 40 level also is in oversold territory. Finally, the decline in monthly historical price volatility to under 10% is at the lowest level in many years. In the past substantial reductions in the metric that measures price variance has led to sudden and sometimes violent price moves.

The bottom line is that the long-term chart is telling us that risk-reward favors the upside in the natural gas futures market.

I like UGAZ and GASL with tight time and price stops

We are now at a time of the year where the odds favor the upside in the natural gas market over the coming two months. By the end of December, the weather forecasts for the winter season will dictate the path of least resistance of the price of the energy commodity. Since the coming weeks are a short-term window, leveraged trading instruments are likely to offer the best opportunity to participate in the natural gas futures arena. For those who do not venture into the futures market on NYMEX, the Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) offers triple leveraged exposure to the price of natural gas. The fund summary for UGAZ states:

“The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the performance of the S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity and is calculated according to the methodology of the S&P GSCI Index.”

UGAZ is a highly liquid short-term tool that magnifies the price action in the natural gas market on the upside. The ETN has net assets of $540.28 million and trades an average of over 15.5 million shares each day. UGAZ and its bearish counterpart DGAZ charge an expense ratio of 1.65%.

While UGAZ provides leveraged long-side exposure to the price of natural gas, the Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (GASL) does the same with shares of companies in the natural gas arena. The most recent top holdings of GASL include:

Natural gas and all energy-related companies have significantly underperformed other stocks throughout 2019. A period of sector rotation and a seasonal rally in the price of natural gas could cause these shares to recover, which would take GASL appreciably higher. GASL has net assets of $27.95 million, trades over one million shares on average each day, and charges an expense ratio of 1.04%.

UGAZ and GASL are short-term instruments that could be explosive if the price of natural gas and natural gas-related companies move higher over the coming days and weeks. I use these tools with tight stops that encompass both price and time. I'm always prepared to exit risk positions via stops in these instruments. At the same time, I look to repurchase them at quickly to maintain exposure and catch a bullish wave. I have found that this strategy can lead to a series of small losses, but the potential for a significant gain outweighs the risk.

The lows on Oct. 21 at just over $2.20 per MMBtu could be the bottom for the rest of 2019. Seasonality and technical indicators are telling us that risk-reward favors the upside in the natural gas futures market over the coming weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.