Mid-America Apartment Communities: Great Company, Expensive Stock

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) as an investment option at its current market price. MAA is a stock I have recommended since last December, and its performance has been spectacular. As the company profits off geographical trends, such as young adults renting for longer and population migrations in favor of the Southeast and Southwest, I expect MAA to remain a profitable long-term investment.

However, I do have some concerns at this time, which has caused me to lower my previous "Bullish" rating that I have held over the past year. The stock's P/FFO has risen substantially, as the stock sits just under its all-time high. With such a lofty price, I expect a better opportunity will present itself. Furthermore, values of apartment buildings, which rose aggressively in 2018, are now rising at about half last year's rate. This could pressure investor demand in the rental apartment sector.

Background

First, a little about MAA. The company is a "real estate investment trust that focuses on the acquisition, selective development, redevelopment, and management of multifamily homes throughout the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States". MAA has ownership interests in over 100,000 operating apartment homes in 17 states and Washington DC. Currently, the stock is trading at $136.85/share and yields 2.82% annually. I initiated coverage on MAA back in December last year, and have regularly recommended it since then. In hindsight, this has been a great call, as MAA is up over 37% since that December review, and has also delivered a very strong return since my most recent review in June, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As you can see, MAA has been a big winner, delivering gains that far outpace the S&P 500. However, while I have been bullish on the stock for quite a while, its almost uninterrupted rise to current levels has me feeling a bit cautious about future performance. While I believe the company is fundamentally strong and poised to benefit from the growing U.S. population and rising rents across the country, I am shifting to a more "Neutral" rating on the stock. This is because I feel further out-performance will be limited in the short term, and I will explain why in detail below.

MAA Operates Where The Growth Is

To start, I want to discuss the positives behind MAA's strong fiscal position and soaring share price. While I noted I am lowering my outlook on the stock, I still expect positive returns going forward. I simply expect those returns to be more in-line with the market. That said, there are certainly reasons to be optimistic on the future prospects of this company. One of my primary reasons for this thesis is the fact that MAA currently operates and owns apartment communities in some of the fastest growing regions of the U.S. The company's focus on the "Sunbelt" in the Southeast, as well as large presence in the Southwest markets of Texas and Phoenix, has positioned it to profit off the geographical trends in the country. Specifically, population shifts occurring over the past few decades has spurred growth in what may be called "second-tier" cities, at the expense of cities that traditionally used to attract a larger share of young workers, such as New York or Boston. Many younger workers especially have been drawn to smaller, but quickly growing cities, many of which are directly in MAA's market. For example, top markets for MAA include cities such as Atlanta, Dallas/Fort-Worth, Charlotte, Tampa, Raleigh, and Phoenix, among others.

So why is this a positive for MAA? There are a couple of reasons. One, it has helped keep occupancy levels high, even as the company has expanded aggressively. Its average daily occupancy has hovered in the upper 95% - low 96% range, which is fairly strong. Further, it helps with rental pricing power, so the company does not have to discount heavily to attract new tenants. In fact, rent prices in many of MAA's top markets are seeing growth above, and sometimes well above, the national average. To get a visual sense of this trend, consider that through September this year, rents have risen 3.2% over 2018 prices (nationwide). However, many of the cities in MAA's footprint exceed that average, as shown in the chart below:

Source: Yahoo Finance

As you can see, the cities I mentioned above are all seeing above-average rent growth, and many other growing cities are also well within MAA's footprint, as seen below:

Source: MAA Investor Center

My takeaway here is MAA appears to be benefiting quite well from the fast-growth in the Southeast and Southwest. Considering that many of these states are seeing job and population growth due to factors such as a favorable weather climate, competitive tax jurisdictions, and reasonable cost of living, I expect this trend to remain in place going forward. This bodes well for the future prospects of MAA, in terms of occupancy rates, rental pricing power, and room for further expansion.

Q2 Results Were Impressive

My next point is also positive, and relates to MAA's financial performance. During my June review, I noted how MAA's Q1 results were strong, and would likely help push the share price higher as a result. That did indeed happen and, fortunately, Q2 numbers are looking similarly impressive. While we don't know Q3 results yet as they are reported next week, looking back at Q2 we see that MAA is seeing both revenue and income growth, as shown below:

Metric (thousands) Q2 2019 Q2 2018 YOY Increase Rental/Property Revenues $407,390 $390,073 4.4% Net Income (available to common shareholders) $60,995 $58,885 3.6% Property Operating Expenses $278,086 $271,655 2.4% Funds From Operations (FFO) $185,708 $182,946 1.5% Funds Available For Distribution $131,487 $121,858 7.9%

Source: Seeking Alpha

As you can see, these numbers are solid. My primary takeaway is MAA was able to grow revenue and net income at a higher rate than operating expenses, which continues a trend we saw in Q1. Given that the company is operating in areas with above-average rent increases, as I mentioned above, I would expect similar top-line performance from next week's earnings call. In summary, these metrics show me that MAA is managing expenses well and continuing to improve its profitability. While the share price may be expensive, the company's underlying performance should give investors some comfort going forward.

Apartment Values Are Seeing Declining Gains

I now want to shift gears away from the overt positive aspects of MAA, and in to the reasons why I am adjusting my outlook down to "Neutral". One reason is apartment values, while still growing, are seeing their growth rate decline quite consistently. While apartment values (nationwide) were growing in the double digits in 2018, and were leading the All-Property Index ((Index)), current growth rates sit at levels similar to the Index. While apartment value growth of around 6% seems healthy, we have to consider that the steady decline since late last year could indicate a reason for caution going forward. Notably, while the Index has started to see an uptick as 2019 has gone on, apartment values have seen their growth rates fall further, as shown below:

Source: Real Capital Analytics

My takeaway here is this is further ammunition for my "Neutral" rating. While the declining growth in apartment values is concerning, the fact is there is still positive price action on a year-over-year basis. Essentially, while the price appreciation is slowing, there are still gains to be had, which means the market is not yet over-saturated and this remains a profitable sector. However, the fact that gains are declining in 2019 while they are improving in other sectors, notably industrial buildings and office/commercial buildings, tells me better opportunities may now exist within the Real Estate sector. Simply, this is not registering with me as either a "buy" or "sell" signal for apartment buildings broadly, which helps justify my more cautious position.

Valuation Is Quite Rich

As I noted, I have been bullish on MAA for about a year now, as I saw value in both the individual company and in the Real Estate sector as a whole. However, as the stock has performed well, its valuation has gotten more and more expensive. MAA has not had a "cheap" price since I initiated coverage, but I believed it offered a reasonable valuation as a way to play demographic trends in the U.S., as well as to make a domestically-focused investment to better insulate from on-going trade disputes.

This logic has served me well so far, and continued after my June review. At that time, I cautioned that MAA was getting a bit pricey, but I felt the stock had plenty of room to run. Despite being at a 52-week high and with a P/FFO metric at almost 19, I was confident the shares would move higher still. While this has turned out to be the case, the cost of ownership has now been driven to a level that is not nearly as attractive. At time of writing (10/24), the stock sits just $1/share below its 52-week high, and its P/FFO is up markedly from June. To get the picture behind the change since my last review, I have included the relevant metrics from June and now, respectively, shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

My takeaway here is that investors would be wise to be cautious at these levels. While I highlighted some of the positive aspects of MAA as a company, its stock appears priced for perfection. When this happens, any negative news, whether during next week's earnings call or for the apartment rental market broadly, could have a disproportionate impact on the share price. While I see merits to staying long, I am too cautious here to add to positions, and would wait for a better valuation to do so. While the stock could push the valuation even higher, the fact that the yield is under 3% now tells me to be patient. I bought MAA originally because of the apartment play, but also for the income the stock offered, which was in the mid-3% range. With the income level dropping to 2.8%, I can find more competitive yields elsewhere, without having to pay such a high premium to own the shares. Simply, while I believe MAA as a company will continue to grow its revenues and profits, I feel a "Neutral" rating is now appropriate because the cost to own it has risen so much in the short term, and I question the value in buying new positions.

Macro View - Rent Controls Are Gaining Popularity

My final point is less of a concern right now, especially for MAA, but is something that is gaining popularity within the rental market that investors need to be aware of going forward. While rent control has been around for years, it has seen renewed interest in multiple jurisdictions as local and state governments look for solutions to combat the rising cost of living. Notable examples include the state of Oregon, whose state legislature imposed the nation's first statewide rent control policy earlier this year. The law went in to effect for 2019, capping rent increases at 10.3%, with a cap of 9.9% for 2020, according to an article from the Oregonian. Similar measures were enacted in California, as reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, which cap rent increases at 5%, plus a government-determined measure of inflation. Other jurisdictions include Berlin, Germany, as reported by Bloomberg, which will instill rent caps for up to five years, in some cases. It is important to note, these measures do not apply to all tenants and landlords, but they do impact large numbers of people across the jurisdictions that fall under these reforms.

So what does this mean for MAA? At this time, not much. MAA does not have much of a presence on the West Coast or in New York, which is where these reforms are currently being enacted in the U.S. Similarly, the company does not have a presence in Berlin, which was the other example. Therefore, for the short term, I don't see this as an applicable risk to MAA. However, I believe it is important for investors in MAA, and the rental apartment sector in general, to be aware of what is going on in the market and monitor it accordingly. Rent control measures appear to be gaining steam, and growing in popularity, and that can have dramatic impacts on the total returns offered by companies that operate in this sector.

Bottom line

MAA remains one of my top performing stock picks, and its short-term results continue to impress. Considering the stock's dividend yield is still attractive given the outlook for interest rates, and the fact that the company is domestic-focused, investors could be well served to hang on to this stock especially if they expect more trade-induced volatility. However, there are warning signs as well. For one, MAA's rising share price has pressured the yield, and the stock sits near an all-time high. That reality has pushed MAA's valuation to a point where I am reluctant to initiate new long positions in the stock. Furthermore, while apartment buildings continue to see price appreciation, the raises have been much smaller than last year. That may mean out-performance in this sector could be unlikely in the near term. Finally, rent control measures, which are a nightmare for landlords, have risen in popularity. While not impacting MAA's geographical reach yet, this is an item investors need to monitor for future investment. Therefore, I feel the downgrade to "Neutral" for MAA is justified, and would recommend investors approach new positions cautiously.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.