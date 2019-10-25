Natural Gas: Bullish Weather Continues But Market Weighed Down By Record Production

Although production levels did not average above ~95 Bcf/d since then, it's still notable that the big drivers of this production increase came from the Southeast and Northeast.

Natural gas prices were weighed down this week from the record high production levels last weekend. From the data, we saw production hit a peak of ~95.3 Bcf/d!

For next week's report, we have +85 Bcf. EOS is 3.76 Tcf. Storage builds will end toward the middle of November as heating demand seasonally increases.

EIA reported +87 Bcf for this week's storage report compared to our estimate of +90 Bcf.

Source: EIA

Next Week's Estimate

Bullish Weather Continues But Market Weighed Down By Record Production

Source: PointLogic

This bodes terribly for natural gas balances going into 2020 as elevated LNG demand won't be able to wash away the surplus. We need to see supplies come down in order for the market to eliminate the implied surplus. For the time being, we are seeing ~3 Bcf/d of oversupply into 2020.

But should production levels matter when the weather starts to dominate the next trading cycle? Yes to an extent (capping upside). But if the outlook remains bullish, it's going to be hard for the bears to keep a lid on prices, especially given where prices are today.

And as far as we can see right now, ECMWF-EPS's 15-day outlook remains bullish. As a result, we remain long UGAZ.

