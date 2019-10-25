Dan Bilzerian's Ignite International Brands Off To A Fast Start

While certainly a speculative investment at current levels, we believe Ignite presents an interesting opportunity in the CBD space.

Introduction

Dan Bilzerian's Ignite International Brands (OTC:IILBF) recently began trading on the OTCQX markets. For those unaware of Bilzerian, he is a professional poker player and Internet personality known for a flashy and extravagant lifestyle that he broadcasts to his 29 million Instagram followers.

His father, Paul Bilzerian, was a Harvard Business School-educated corporate takeover specialist who made untold millions by purchasing stakes in large corporations and profiting from subsequent jumps in share price.

Ignite International, launched in late 2018, sells various CBD and cannabis products online and across distribution channels. Much of the promotional and marketing activity is done via Instagram, on which a bevy of scantily-clad models and brand ambassadors market the company's products.

Financial Snapshot as of October 23, 2019 (numbers in millions USD)

Share Price 1.61 Shares Outstanding 106.4 Market cap 171.30 Debt 0 Cash 22.33 Enterprise Value 148.97

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

The company has done a good job thus far of avoiding debt, although it recently announced plans to issue up to $38 million in convertible debentures at an interest rate of 8%. There are currently 106.4 million shares outstanding, which is another positive sign that management is trying to act in the best interests of existing shareholders (competitors such as Green Growth Brands have over 200 million shares outstanding).

Revenue Growth

To their credit, Bilzerian and his team have quickly scaled Ignite - sales for the 6-month period ended June 30, 2019, were $2.75 million, up from just $127,000 during the same period in 2018. The company posted an operating loss of $7.5 million due to high G&A and marketing expenses. We are not overly concerned with the high operating expenses as these are necessary to scale the business and grow its brand image.

Projecting future revenues is difficult given that the company has only been operating for one year and past historical data is nonexistent. However, YoY sales growth for the foreseeable future should be large given that the company is still in its infancy. The CBD space, as we've discussed in prior articles, is growing quickly and there is room for multiple competitors to grow and flourish.

If management can execute, it has a great opportunity to capture market share among Bilzerian's followers, which we believe tend to be comprised primarily of younger people. There is no other company right now (cannabis or CBD) with the same platform that Ignite has, which provides it with a competitive advantage.

Valuation and Price Action

It's difficult to comment on Ignite's valuation given the company's infancy, but an enterprise value of $148.97 million on run-rate revenues of just over $5 million is certainly very high, relative to competitors like Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) and CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI).

(Source: CapitalIQ)

Note that we used run-rate revenues of $5.5 million as a proxy for LTM revenues as sales data for the last twelve months of 2018 are not publicly available.

Valuation, as of now, is clearly very high which is likely due to Bilzerian's fan base, the company's potential to become a major player in the space, and general enthusiasm across the board for CBD companies. Ignite will have to grow revenues at a high pace in order to maintain its current valuation; otherwise, share price will come down.

(Source: thinkorswim)

Shares have mainly traded in a range between $1 and $2 over the past year - they did spike to over $4 for a brief period in late September, due to the company uplifting to the OTCQX from the pink sheets and a post on Bilzerian's Instagram story announcing the news. Shares will likely continue to be very volatile given the small market cap and the fact that it trades OTC.

Investment Risks

In our view, the primary risk to investing in Ignite is the possibility that the company will dilute existing shareholders by aggressively issuing equity in order to finance growth. Given the nascent nature of the industry as a whole, many CBD/cannabis companies have resorted to large share issuances in order to expand and engage in M&A activity. This is a good way for companies to grow (and also for executives' salaries) but hurts existing shareholders.

In addition, Bilzerian (to the best of our knowledge) has not had prior experience running a publicly-traded company before and it is possible that he will be unable to execute due to lack of experience, other commitments, or distractions in his personal life.

He is a highly visible and (to some) controversial figure, which can be either a good or bad thing for the company (just ask Tesla investors). Especially for a company in the cannabis/CBD space, we don't think having a well-known CEO is necessarily an issue, so to us, this does not influence our view of the company.

Some may also fear that Bilzerian will use Ignite to personally enrich himself and his senior management team at the expense of existing shareholders, given his father's checkered history in finance (Paul Bilzerian spent 13 months behind bars and received a $62 million judgment from the SEC which it has been unable to collect on).

While we do not know enough about his father's story to make any informed comments about it, we hope that Dan Bilzerian and others at Ignite recognize the long-term opportunity they have in front of them to build out a leading company in the space by acting in the best interest of stakeholders.

Conclusion

We are personally sitting on the sidelines for now in order to get a better sense of how large Ignite International can scale its revenues and whether management will choose to act in the best interests of shareholders. However, we are carefully monitoring Ignite's progress and will continue to update readers. We welcome all comments and feedback and thank you for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.