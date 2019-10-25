Cemex: Challenged By Global Macro Headwinds, But A Potential Contrarian Pick

Mexico-based Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) is recognized as one of the largest cement and ready-mix companies in the world with global operations. In many ways, its performance is a good barometer for construction activity as nearly 80% of its business is outside of Mexico with a major presence in the U.S., Latin America, and Europe. On the other hand, the stock has been pressured in recent years, given the particularly weak growth environment in its domestic market while also dragged lower by FX trends. Cemex just reported its latest quarterly earnings highlighted by a decline in volumes and sales, while the company has made some progress in streamlining the business with cost savings initiatives and ongoing asset sales. This article recaps the results and our view on where the stock is headed next.

(Source: FinViz.com)

CX Q3 Earnings Recap

Cemex reported its fiscal Q3 earnings on October 24th with a net income of $187 million up 11% compared to $169 million for the period last year. The profit jump was driven by lower financial expenses and income tax along with positive FX variations. The underlying numbers, however, are weaker as consolidated volumes between cement and ready-mix declined by 3% and net sales fell down 4% year over year to $3.5bn.

(Source: Company IR)

For a sense of the challenges the company has faced in recent years, consider that Q3 revenues were as high as $4.1 billion five years ago back in 2014. The story has been declining margins, with the gross margin year to date at 32.8%, down from 34.3% over the period in 2018. Total operating EBITDA declined by 9% to $681 million in Q3 which was based on weakness in the company's domestic market which has traditionally been the most profitable, given the lower costs structure in Mexico.

This quarter, in terms of operating results by country, the U.S. was a strong point with sales up 5% year over year, but more muted in Europe, and the South and Central America region up just 2% and 1% y/y each, respectively. A 13% drop in Mexico really dragged the firm-wide results lower, which explains nearly the entire decline of total operating earnings.

(Source: Company IR)

It's worth noting that the company has undergone a sort of operational restructuring, including ongoing asset sales and cost saving initiatives that made some progress in Q3. The company has reduced total debt by $913 million and is targeting a total reduction of $3.5 billion by next year. This year, the company is distributing about $150 million in dividends, which represents a yield on the stock at 1.25%.

(Source: company IR)

Mexican Macro

Mexico's Q2 GDP growth was particularly weak, declining by 0.8% year over year with the quarterly contraction the worst result going back to the financial crisis. The Central Bank has described the economic slowdown as broad-based but driven from the ongoing weakness of industrial production and construction activity among residential and non-residential investment, down about 9% year to date. Some of that has been based on lower public spending with the government keeping to austerity measures in support of the fiscal position. An infrastructure spending program is set to drive a recovery next year although private investment spending in the sector may remain tepid.

Source: Banxico

The full year GDP estimate among economists is for growth around 0.3% which approaches a recessionary condition, although the Central Bank is more optimistic, suggesting that recent rate cuts can boost the economy through next year where it sees a recovery. Cemex management also has a more favorable outlook with CEO Fernando Gonzalez saying:

"In Mexico, we believe demand for our products is bottoming out and we are cautiously optimistic on renewed activity going forward, given the expected announcement of a new infrastructure program."

The current bearish sentiment in the CX goes beyond Mexico. Economic indicators from Europe, LATAM, and Asia-Pacific regions remain tepid, and this goes back to the broader concern over a global cyclical slowdown. Even recent data in the U.S., including lower industrial production and the ISM survey readings, suggests trends in decelerating growth. For the full year, including the current Q4, Cemex sees consolidated volumes down 2% to flat, with weak trends in most countries and regions.

(Source: Company IR)

CX Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Getting past the granularity of metrics such as cement pricing and country level margins in the overall weak growth environment, the fact is that Cemex remains profitable and even free cash flow positive despite the challenges. We see the setup here as presenting a compelling contrarian opportunity for those brave enough to have a bullish macro outlook with the potential for a global rebound in growth expectations. That's not our base case, but even still it's hard to bet on further downside simply based on company level data, given what is clearly value-level valuation metrics. CX currently trades at about 4x EV to EBITDA, a price to sales ratio of 0.4x price to sales and 10.4x consensus 2019 earnings.

Data by YCharts

Even considering the weak growth environment, Cemex has been able to generate positive free cash although at lower levels than in previous years. By our estimate, including this quarter's result, free cash flow of $211 million in Q2 and $343 million over the trailing twelve months imply a price to free cash flow ratio of 17.5x. Not a necessarily screaming value pick, but otherwise reasonable as there would be significant upside should the operating environment improve.

(Source: Company IR)

The other side to this discussion is that the stock still faces significant downside should global macro conditions or the Mexican economy take another leg lower. The potential of a more pronounced slowdown from the U.S. also represents a key risk. We are more bearish in this regard and aren't quite ready to make a hero call with CX until there is more clarity on the economic outlook. We rate CX as a hold, balancing a more reasonable valuation compared to levels in previous years against the still uncertain macro environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.