Debbie Downer Report From Ventas

The triple net side tenants are not doing much better and we think the selloff was well justified.

The devil was in the details and SHOP portfolio looks to be falling off a cliff.

It is no secret that we view Ventas Inc. (VTR) as a REIT living on its past reputation. While we have been bullish at lower levels, we saw the company headed in a direction that we did not like. The valuation case also became less and less compelling over time.

To be fair to the bulls, they have got the direction right here (while we stepped off way too soon). But Q3-2019 results seemed to blow a hole in that thesis.

We examine what happened and where do we go from here.

Q3-2019

While the funds from operations (FFO) did come in as expected and the company tightened its guidance range for the year, investors were visibly perturbed by the Senior Housing Operating Portfolio, also known as SHOP. Specifically, SHOP's net operating income (NOI) is now expected at a range of negative 4% to negative 5%.

Source: VTR Q3-2019 press release

We would note that this deterioration is rather significant considering that two quarters were already in the bag at the time of their last guidance. The biggest problem continued to be margins as employee wage increases dwarfed revenue increases.

Source: VTR Q3-2019 presentation

But we want to focus on something else. Observe the number of properties and the total Cash NOI. Q3-2019 came in with 384 properties producing $152.6 million. Looking back, VTR had 298 properties producing $146.6 million in NOI in 2016.

Source: VTR Q4-2016 presentation

SHOP properties are up 29% while SHOP property NOI is up 4% since 2016. That is the biggest issue that VTR continues to face.

The other reason for the selloff

The company's triple net portfolio did better than expected, cushioning the blow. Why the fuss then? At the surface it appears that VTR was able to meet its guidance for FFO while segmental NOI moved. In fact even the office segment NOI was moved up from previous guidance. Do we care which segment does better? Well, there are certainly reasons to care. First, office is the smallest of the three segments in terms of NOI.

Source: VTR Q3-2019 presentation

Second, even within the triple net space, there is a lot of senior housing.

Source: VTR Q3-2019 presentation

So senior housing makes up anywhere from 54% to 69% of the portfolio depending on how you look at it.

Now, in the triple net space, these tenants just pay rent to VTR and VTR does not have operating exposure as it does on SHOP. But it is the same sector and it is a sector that is struggling rather badly. Cash flow coverage of rent rounded down to 1.1X this quarter and occupancy moved lower as well.

Source: VTR Q3-2019 presentation

If the tenants are stressed, eventually VTR will have to concede rents or forego growth. Hence, the market is discounting troubles in this segment. Furthermore, 1.1X is just the average. As we have often joked, our net worth and Warren Buffett's net worth average well over $30 billion. That information provided though is next to useless. In this space, averages do not result in problems, outliers do. VTR now has 12.7% of its revenue coming from tenants who are barely making rent.

Source: VTR Q3-2019 presentation

Two years back tenants under this metric just made up 4.7% of the triple net rent.

Source: VTR Q2-2017 presentation

VTR was already giving rent concessions to some tenants as early as in Q1-2019 of this year and we expect that trend to continue.

Dividend coverage

While investors get hooked on the FFO, VTR does provide a rather nice funds available for distribution (FAD) metric that is far more useful.

Source: VTR Q3-2019 press release

VTR guided for FAD to be between $3.33 and $3.37/share for the year 2019. So FAD is about 87% of FFO. Keep that in mind. Now when we look at Q4-2019 estimates for FFO, VTR guided for just a midpoint of 91 cents. Using the 87% extrapolation we get to a FAD for Q4-2019 of 79.17 cents. The dividend currently is 79.25 cents a quarter. While we seriously doubt VTR will even remotely think of cutting its dividend here, the coverage is getting rather tight on a cash flow basis. We bring this up though as VTR will soon have another presentation where they will show this number.

Source: VTR BMO presentation

We just want to make investors know that that dividend growth rate is never going to be replicated.

Conclusion

VTR still trades at near 17.5X FFO and almost 20X FAD (21X if you annualize Q4-2019) after this resounding drop. It is really hard for us to see that as "cheap" for a company that just forecasted zero growth for 2020. VTR is optimistic about senior housing bottoming out and VTR returning to growth in 2021. Debra A. Cafaro, Ventas' Chairman and CEO said that,

Same-store SHOP performance was below expectations, driven by the cumulative effect of new openings in a dynamic competitive market, which pressured revenue. While average third quarter 2019 occupancy was 70 basis points lower than the third quarter 2018, the year-over-year occupancy gap widened materially in September, ending the quarter approximately 115 basis points lower than third quarter-end 2018. Meanwhile, price competition drove wider re-leasing spreads year-over-year. Industry-wide, senior housing demand is accelerating and the positive trend of lower new construction starts continued, particularly in assisted living, where fewer than 1,000 units broke ground in the quarter in primary markets.

Source: VTR Q3-2019 press release

Longer term supply demand may move into better balance and we are seeing the same trends as what VTR is. That said, we do not expect this change to have an impact to VTR's FFO for another 24-36 months out at the minimum. We think investors have better opportunities in other REITs and we are maintaining our Sell rating on this.

