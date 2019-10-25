Quad/Graphics' Downside Looks Limited

Back in late June, we penned a piece concerning Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) where we stated that we believed the stock was close to a bottom. Shares at the time were trading at $7.56 per share. Fortunately, shares bottomed around this level a mere 3 weeks later and have been on a bull-run ever since (now up close to 40% since shares bottomed).

The question now is whether momentum can be maintained. With the September quarter about to be announced next week, the very minimum we would be looking for is that Quad hits its expectations and earns at least $0.18 per share. Last quarter, Quad was able to beat projections by a comfortable $0.08 per share. Something similar one would feel would definitely keep present momentum going.

Some investors may feel that this opportunity (due to the big run-up in the price of the shares) has passed them by but this stock still has huge potential. For starters, this industry (marketing solutions) is not a cheap industry in that the average sales multiple is 3.9 and average book multiple is 7.2. Quad at present trades with a sales multiple of 0.1 and a book multiple of 1.5. The firm expects to return $0.64 in earnings per share this year, so it is profitable and the dividend is 11.4%.

The one area of concern we would have from a pure value long-term perspective would be the firm's debt. At present, Quad's debt to equity ratio comes in at 3.08 which means the balance sheet is pretty leveraged. Obviously a leveraged balance sheet has implications for the dividend so this is a trend that long-term investors should be always clued into.

In saying this, robust earnings growth always has the ability to transform a firm's financials and the share-price trajectory to boot. The fundamentals are definitely bullish at present as we can see on the technical chart. On that note, let's go through some charts to see if there is still substantial upside in this stock.

As the long-term chart illustrates, we believe Quad is currently undergoing a long-term head and shoulders pattern. Long-term patterns are ultra significant and the monthly trend at present is very much up. The higher high in 2018 means the neckline is sloping upwards which is a bullish sign. What value investors need to remember is that the share price is still roughly $20 per share from that upsloping neck-line. Furthermore the price-target of this reversal pattern would be something in the region of $53 a share. Yes, this target may take years to play out but investors shouldn't dismiss lightly how the long-term charts are shaping up at present. Remember, there is a good chance that the present $1.20 dividend will remain and most likely grow if the share price continues northward.

If we go to the daily chart, we can see that we have some encouraging signs that the Summer low was indeed the right shoulder of the long-term pattern.

Buying volume spiked which resulted in a breakaway gap which still has not been filled. This is a bullish sign.

Shares are now trading above both their 50 and 200 day moving averages. These two support areas along with the upsloping trend-line give shares pretty strong short-term support at present.

Therefore to sum up, we believe the best way to play Quad/Graphics at present is a trailing stop to make sure any potential profit is protected. It would be great to get more daylight between the present share-price and support on Monday the 28th. We may play something in here before earnings are announced on the 29th.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in QUAD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.