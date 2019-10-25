Both Climate Emitters And Sustainable Operators Pay Investors Dividends

A list of top ten yielders tapped two ESG plus eight climate action targets to earn 7.21% less gains by investing $5k in the lowest priced five, rather than putting $5K in all ten. Bigger high-price ESG and Climate Action dividend dogs led the combined pack.

The twenty highest yield stocks from both (the Barron's and the Climate Action) lists showed four Barron's ESG stars and six Climate Action Targets on track to chalk up net gains of 18.39% to 42% by October 22, 2020.

Those two past articles provided the two sides of the ESG debate for this article. Four corporations made both lists: Colgate; Delta; Coke; Pepsi.

Climate Action 100+, detailed in April, insists companies account for how climate change will impact their businesses. Climate Action 100+ targets 161 firms; 122 of those firms pay dividends.

Barron's February 11 issue presented The 100 Most Sustainable Companies from an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) ranking prepared by the Calvert Research unit of Eaton Vance.

Foreword

A 40-stock top yield source list resulted from lists in two previous Fredrik Arnold dividend dogcatcher articles:

The first article, published in SA February 14, asked "Does Corporate Sustainability Pay Dividends?" It turns out that 83 of the 100 companies Barron's featured in its Annual 2019 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) ranking prepared by the Calvert Research unit of Eaton Vance did pay dividends.

The second article published in SA April 16 asserted, "Activist Investors With $33T In Assets Push Companies To Change." Details of the "Green, Rich, and Intimidating" CA100+ organization were published in the April 15, 2019, edition of Bloomberg Businessweek. The organization is also found online at Climateaction100.org. Climate Action 100+ targets 161 firms; 122 of those firms pay dividends.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Project 18.39% To 42.02% Net Gains For Top Six Climate 100 and Top 4 Barron's Sustainability Dogs

Two top ten yielders of 20 top Barron's US Sustainable Dogs plus 20 top Climate 100 target dogs (tinted gray in the chart below) were among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target estimates. So the dog strategy for the 40 combined Barron's Sustainable and Climate 100 dogs graded out at 20% accuracy.

Source: YCharts

The following probable profit-generating trades were based on estimated dividend returns from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks. Those dividends and their aggregate one-year estimated median target prices created the 2019-20 data points as of October 22, 2019

Note: Target prices for stocks were based on the median of broker target estimates reported by YCharts. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to October 22, 2020, were:

CNOOC Ltd (CEO) was projected to net $420.21 based on the median target price estimates from 4 analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% more than the market as a whole.

Repsol SA (OTCQX:REPYY) was projected to net $377.25 based on dividends plus median target price estimates from two analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility equal to the market as a whole.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A) was projected to net $329.67 based on dividends plus the median target price estimates from fourteen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% less than the market as a whole.

CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) was projected to net $320.13 based on dividends plus mean target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% less than the market as a whole.

BP PLC (BP) was projected to net $318.51 based on dividends plus the median target price estimates from thirteen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% under the market as a whole.

Baker Hughes (BKR) was projected to net $312.12 based on dividends plus the median target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts less broker fees. The beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% less than the market as a whole.

Eni SpA (E) was projected to net $255.38 based on dividends plus the median target price estimates from five analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% less than the market as a whole.

Macy's (M) was projected to net $245.35 based on dividends plus the median target price estimates from nineteen analysts plus dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 37% less than the market as a whole.

Ford Motor (F) was projected to net $202.84 based on dividends plus median target price estimates from twenty analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

Darden Restaurants (DRI) was projected to net $183.85 on a $1K investment based on the median target price estimates from thirty-one analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 64% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 26.65% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 18% less than the market as a whole.

Source: ridgewaygrooming.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

40 Climate Action & Sustainable Dogs By Price Target Upsides

Source: YCharts

This scale of broker estimated upside (or downside) for stock prices provides a scale of market popularity. Note: zero broker coverage or single broker coverage produced a zero score on the above scale. The broker upside score can be taken as an emotional component as opposed to the strictly monetary and objective dividend/price yield-driven report below.

40 Climate Action & Sustainable Dogs By Yield

Source: YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Climate Action & Sustainable Stocks Ranked By Yield

Source: YCharts

Top ten combined Climate Action and Barron's Sustainable listed dividend stocks selected as of 10/22/19 by yield represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, Vedanta Ltd. (VEDL) [1] was the top two basic materials representatives. The other basic materials representative placed second was Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel PJSC (OTCPK:NILSY) [2].

Third place revealed the lone utility in the Climate/Sustainable top ten, SSE PLC (OTCPK:SSEZY) [3]. The top consumer cyclical firm placed fourth, Macy's Inc. (M) [4], and the other consumer cyclical representatives placed seventh and tenth, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (OTCPK:NSANY) [7], and Renault SA (OTCPK:RNLSY) [10].

Three energy firms placed fifth, sixth, and ninth in the top ten: China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (SNP) [5], Gazprom Neft PJSC (OTCQX:GZPFY) [6], and Occidental Petroleum (OXY) [9]. A lone industrial in the top ten placed eighth, Volvo AB (OTCPK:VOLAF) [8].

Finally, a communication services firm, CenturyLink (CTL) placed eighth, to complete the Climate/Sustainable targeted top ten by yield for October.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Climate/Sustainable Combo Dogs Showed 15.28% To 36.9% Upsides To October 2020, With (31) Two Downsiders

Source: YCharts

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became yet another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Predicted A 7.21% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Climate/Sustainable Broker Favorites Of 10 Top Stocks To October 2020

Ten top Climate/Sustainable targeted dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts

As noted above, top ten Climate/Sustainable targeted dividend stocks by yield represented five of the eleven Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Ten Highest-Yield Climate/Sustainable targeted Stocks (32) To Fetch 11.5% Vs. (33) 12.4% Net Gains by All Ten by October 2020

Source: YCharts

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Climate/Sustainable dividend kennel by yield were predicted to produce 7.21% less gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The ninth lowest priced Climate/Sustainable targeted top yield stock, Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 32.01%.

Source: YCharts

The five lowest-priced Climate/Sustainable targeted top ten dividend stocks October 22 were: Vedanta Ltd (VEDL); Renault SA (OTCPK:RNLSY); Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTCPK:NSANY); CenturyLink Inc. (CTL); Macy's Inc (M), with prices ranging from $8.54 to $15.86.

Five higher-priced Climate/Sustainable targeted dividend stocks for October 22 were: SSE PLC (OTCPK:SSEZY); Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel PJSC (OTCPK:NILSY); Gazprom Neft PJSC (OTCQX:GZPFY); Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY); China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP), whose prices ranged from $17.03 to $59.21.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Climate/Sustainable dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from Indexarb, YCharts, Yahoo Finance; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: ridgewaygrooming.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, VEDL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.