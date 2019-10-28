PCF Is A 6%+ Yielding Special Situation That Should Be Kept On Your Radar

We own the fund in the Flexible Portfolio on the basis of that renewed invested portfolio, restarted distribution, and eventual special situation event. We think it is still buyable today.

Approximately half of the fund is still in cash as they continue to reinvest into mostly CEFs, some BDCs, and SPAC (special purpose acquisition companies).

Bulldog (Goldstein) is now managing the fund internally and could eventually merge the fund into Special Opportunities Fund (SPE) or Swiss Helvetia (SWZ).

Putnam resigned as the manager last year after the remaining assets in the fund were likely too little to be bothered.

PCF is a former Putnam fund that was taken over by Bulldog after they forced a large tender offer.

(This report and all data within was issued to members of Yield Hunting on September 23rd.)

High Income Securities (PCF)

This fund has a long and interesting history. It was left for dead after a long proxy battle with activists. Formerly named the Putnam High Income Securities Fund, it was taken over by activist investor Bulldog in 2018.

The fund has a long and complicated history, but it is in the process of re-emerging into the markets with a distribution yield again and the price moving back up.

We think the shares offer a special situation play on the back that Goldstein (Bulldog) can produce some alpha and perhaps will eventually merge the fund into Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) and/or Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) and produce one large, publicly traded alpha-generating fund. We have shares in the Flexible portfolio and continue to watch it as they start deploying the nearly $52M in cash. It is more than halfway deployed at this point. At this discount, you could place a little cash into the fund (it's not very liquid, so be careful on sizing).

Activist History

The first filing came in February of 2017 when Bulldog filed a 13G with the SEC reporting that they owned 1.43M shares across their firm's personnel (Phillip Goldstein, Steven Samuels, and Andrew Dakos) or 10.77% of all shares outstanding.

The second filing came just a few weeks later whereby the percentage of the shares outstanding owned by Bulldog had increased to 11.27%. At this point, a letter was sent to the board stating their intentions. Those intentions had two proposals for the next shareholder meeting:

1) That the board authorize a self-tender offer for all outstanding shares at or close to NAV. If more than 50% of shares were tendered, the fund would be liquidated or converted to an open end mutual fund or ETF.

2) That the number of trustees to the fund be fixed at seven....

In March of 2017, Putnam sent a proxy out to shareholders asking them to vote on their slate of trustees, which totaled 15.

Goldstein sent their own proxy statement out as well stating their side:

We believe a seven-trustee board is sufficient to oversee the Fund. We also believe a self-tender offer at or close to NAV should be conducted in order to afford shareholders an opportunity to realize a price equal or close to NAV and that our nominees, if elected, will implement such a proposal, if it is adopted by shareholders.

By October, Bulldog's total share count was up over 1.6M or 12.34% of the outstanding as they continued the proxy battle. Proxies kept coming out left and right. Putnam's last looked like this:

And one of the last from Bulldog:

(Source: Proxy card)

As the calendar turned to 2018, the proxy battled continued and Bulldog was still buying up shares hitting 1.9M or 14.72% of the outstanding. By now, other activists and hedge funds were getting into the action. SIT Investments filed a 13D with the SEC stating they had amassed 895K shares or 6.90% of the outstanding.

A month later, Bulldog filed another 13D showing that they had reached 15.3% of all shares or just under 2M total shares. And by June, SIT Investment had reached 1.5M shares or 12.1% of the outstanding.

By this point, the writing was on the wall as two large shareholders that were almost assuredly going to vote together had reached almost one third of the fund's shares. One of the hardest things to accomplish in these battles is getting the retail shareholder to actually vote their proxy form. Most do not bother or have no idea what is going on and simply throw out the card. With nearly one-third of shares likely to be voted, they do not need much from the rest of the shareholder base to get to that majority threshold.

The shareholder meeting took place in April 2018 and Bulldog, but the results were not certified until late June. The voting is overseen by an independent inspector, IVS Associates. They showed that shareholders came in favor of Bulldog fixing the number of trustees to seven and requesting the board to authorize a self-tender for at least 50% of the outstanding shares at or close to NAV.

As a result of the shareholder meeting, Putnam resigned as the fund's investment advisor. As a result of that, Goldstein (as chairman of the board of Trustees), along with the trustees, removed Putnam from the name of the fund. The fund was then internally managed by the board. The >55% tender offer at 99% of NAV was competed in the first quarter of 2019. All shares that were tendered were accepted (7.365M shares or 56.96% of all shares).

Timing is everything. They happened to sell just about all of the portfolio's holdings in August of 2018 in preparation for the tender. All assets were placed into cash and equivalents helping it avoid the big selloff in the market (and high yield bonds) in the fourth quarter. They also ceased the distributions following the August 2018 payment. The fund was left with about $52M in assets, which makes it an expensive proposition to run. The expense ratio increased because funds have a decent amount of fixed expenses, and given that those expenses were now being spread over a small asset base, overall cost would clearly be going up.

(Source: N-CSR 08/31/2018)

In the first N-CSR following the resignation of Putnam, Goldstein noted that when they made their initial purchase in December 2016, the discount was -10.8%. When they took over the fund's management, it was -3.2% concluding that they were successful in their efforts.

In the spring of 2019, the board announced a Transitional Investment Strategy. During this period, the fund was still internally managed by Goldstein. In the N-CSR issued in early May, Goldstein noted:

It is expected that the primary focus of the Transitional Investment Strategy will be to acquire discounted shares of income-oriented closed-end investment companies and business development companies. In addition, units or common shares issued by special purpose acquisition companies (or SPACs) may comprise up to 20% of the Fund’s portfolio. A Transitional Investment Committee of the Board comprised of Andrew Dakos, Rajeev Das and me will be responsible for implementing the Transitional Investment Strategy. As a result of this strategic initiative, we anticipate that the Fund will re-commence paying a monthly dividend in an amount to be determined in the near future.

On July 19th, the fund announced that they would restart monthly distributions starting with the August payment. The distribution was set at $0.048 for the next two months, which is an approximate annual rate of at least 6% (0.5% per month) based on NAV. They also noted in the release that for 2020, so long as the fund remains a registered investment company, it intends to make monthly distributions at an annual rate of at least 6%, based on NAV of the fund's shares as of the last business day of 2019.

Recent Developments

It has been a couple of months since the last filings. The last communication has been proxy letters to shareholders about the now past end of August shareholder meeting. It had four proposals on it:

(Source: Proxy card)

No word on a new investment advisor agreement or if Bulldog through the board will continue to manage the portfolio themselves. Given the size of the portfolio (~$52M), it is highly likely that they merge the fund away- perhaps into their other "holding company" vehicle, Special Opportunities Fund (SPE).

The Portfolio Today

We should be getting a new N-Q form (quarterly holdings report) filed with the SEC in the next several weeks that should provide a significant amount of light on the direction of the portfolio. We have the data from the end of May.

The portfolio as of May 31, 2019, shows 31.2% invested in "investment companies" including 25.6% of that aggregate total in closed-end funds. Another 5.5% is invested in business development companies (BDCS). They also have another 12.7% in SPAC (special purpose acquisition vehicles). These are 'companies' that go public with the special purpose of buying another company or entity. In other words, it is a publicly traded pile of cash that is looking for a home.

There is still 57.6% of the fund yet to be invested and sitting in money market funds at Fidelity.

The funds Bulldog has purchased in the portfolio are many of the other funds being targeted by activists including those by Saba and Karpus. You can see GHY, HIO, NHS, VTA, and FSD, among others.

(Source: Form N-X)

Here are the SPACs:

(Source: N-X form)

Concluding Thoughts

PCF is a unique fund - more so because of the process it went through to become the small, Bulldog-run fund it is today. The investments that they are making are starting to make a difference. On the chart below, you can clearly see the point where the tender took place and the distribution ceased. The discount obviously widened out as investors who were in the fund for income went elsewhere in addition to natural discount widening following a tender offer.

The price bottomed and is now starting to head back up as the NAV started to move again. In addition, income is now being paid which is the ultimate reason why most investors allocate capital to a CEF. The discount remains very wide at -12.50%, but that is fairly close to where it should be based on the yield and the sector they are in. The problem is investors are going to compare PCF to other high yield funds (PCF when run by Putnam was a high yield mostly single B type fund).

The 6.9% distribution rate puts it near the bottom. This will make it hard for investors to place capital there when they can select almost any other high yield fund and get a higher yield. Most won't realize the history of the fund and what is driving that income payment.

We've recommended the fund in our September Newsletter as a spec trade on the basis that the income payment and the re-allocation of the portfolio would start driving the NAV and perhaps close the discount at least a few points. For high yield allocations, this could be a "safer" way to play the space, given the tight spreads. The volume is fairly low so smaller position size is warranted here.

We will continue to watch this for further developments and perhaps look out for a press release on a merger with SPE or even Swiss Helvetia.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.