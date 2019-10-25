The U.S. Isn't In A Housing Boom - Just A Decent And Steady Expansion With Price Rises

Instead, we have a decently expanding and rising market, one that doesn't look likely to bust.

Thus, we're usefully watching to see if there is such a boom - and there isn't.

One useful fear for us all is that the U.S. housing market returns to the 2000s boom time - followed by a resounding crash.

Busts follow booms

We all rather enjoyed that house price appreciation in the early 2000s. None of us enjoyed that crash from 05/06 onwards, nor the greater effect on the wider economy and Wall Street that followed. It was a painful reminder that busts follow booms. Thus, we're keen to monitor matters to make sure that we don't get that boom again in order to avoid that bust.

As best we can tell from the usual selection of housing statistics we're not in that excessive boom. Instead, we have a nicely rising market, households aren't stretching themselves too much to gain housing credit, real wages and population are growing, what's not to like?

Existing home sales

The National Association of Realtors gives us the existing home sales numbers:

(Existing home sales from NAR via Moody's Analytics)

About which Moody's Analytics says:

Existing-home sales ticked lower in September, detracting from the upward trend exhibited since the start of the year. Sales fell 2.2% from the revised August total but are still up 3.9% from September 2018. The decline in sales was broad-based across census regions, and the Midwest had the steepest losses. Listings held steady in September, indicative of a still-tight market, which in turn pushed up year-over-year price appreciation.

That's not the behavior of an out of control boom.

New home sales

We can also get the numbers for new home sales:

(New housing sales from Census Bureau)

Sales of new single‐family houses in September 2019 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 701,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 0.7 percent (±16.1 percent)* below the revised August rate of 706,000, but is 15.5 percent (±20.2 percent)* above the September 2018 estimate of 607,000.

Again, that's not the behavior of some out of control boom.

Household credit

Another way to look at whether people are stretching themselves too far is to look at household credit. Which again shows temperance. From Moody's Analytics:

Household credit balances enjoyed six consecutive months of expansion due to continued positive macroeconomic conditions. While having the highest balance delinquency rate on a six-month basis, overall credit quality is still approximately similar on a year-ago basis.

We're not seeing an excess extension of credit to those who really shouldn't be getting it.

Mortgage applications

We can also see that we've not got some flood of people applying for mortgages:

Mortgage applications dropped 11.9% over the week of October 18, with both the refinance index and purchase index contracting. The refinance index fell 17.1% week over week in seasonally adjusted terms, while the purchase index declined 3.6%. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumped 10 basis points, from 3.92% to 4.02%. We still expect that lower mortgage rates, a tightening labor market, and acceleration in wage growth will boost home sales through the rest of this year, but they will likely be concentrated in new- rather than existing-home sales.

No, that's not a catastrophic fall, that's a bouncing around trend:

(Mortgage applications from Moody's Analytics)

FHFA house price index

Sure, this is a partial index but still indicative:

The Federal Housing Finance Agency Purchase-Only House Price Index increased 4.6% in August on a year-ago basis. Although house price growth is slower than it was in 2018, the housing market remains healthy. Demand remains resilient while the limited number of inventories continues to propel house prices higher. House price growth is far-reaching, with all census divisions posting gains on a yearly basis.

It's worth noting that real wages are also growing, therefore so are household incomes. Given low interest rates housing is still eminently affordable outside the coastal hotspots.

To put it together

We have two things to do when looking at housing in the US. Firstly, we want to make sure we're not in the middle of something that's going to lead to a 2007/8 type problem. We're not. The other is that we'd like to think about housing as an investment ourselves. It's looking good.

The reason to look at all of these different statistics is that they do need to all be telling the same story. Which, at present, they are. We have a reasonable expansion going on. In the background, the economy's growing, real wages are rising, interest rates are low. We'd thus expect there to be house price rises, new house construction and so on. We'd be worried if we saw excess of any of them. We're not - so, good.

My view

There's not - outside the lunacy of certain coastal hotspots - anything wrong with the US housing market. We have new construction, used home sales, people applying for mortgages in reasonable numbers. We're not seeing a deterioration in credit standards in loans granted. And reasonable - based upon real income rises - price rises are occurring.

Housing looks just fine.

The investor view

That macroeconomic worry that housing is going to bust the economy again is clearly not in this current picture, which is a relief, of course.

More than that, a nicely rising market is a good incentive for us to be investing in real estate. Obviously, this comes with all the usual caveats, location, location, location. But there's nothing wrong with general market conditions to make that a scary ride. Investment in housing, either for occupation or rental, is looking good.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.