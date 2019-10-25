Don't Count On Today's Breakout Lasting (Technically Speaking For The Week Of October 21-25)

While the international data flow was light, the general trend of weak manufacturing and diminished trade flows is still occurring.

Key Economic Data

Normally, I group these releases regionally and then write a conclusion. Because this was a light week of news, I'll simply list the key data. There's insufficient information to draw new conclusions, although the general trend of weaker international manufacturing data, declining world trade, and higher geopolitical tensions is still valid.

Key Central Bank Actions

The EU has issued another "whatever it takes" style policy-statement:

Based on our regular economic and monetary analyses, we decided to keep the key ECB interest rates unchanged. We expect them to remain at their present or lower levels until we have seen the inflation outlook robustly converge to a level sufficiently close to, but below, 2% within our projection horizon, and such convergence has been consistently reflected in underlying inflation dynamics.

EU growth -- while still positive -- is weakening. GDP growth has steadily declined since its peak of 3% in the 4Q17. It has been 1.2%, 1.3%, and 1.2% in the last three quarters, respectively. During the last 12 months, unemployment has declined from 8% to 7.4%. This has supported retail sales, which have mostly printed above 2% during the last year. Manufacturing has been weak: the manufacturing PMI has been below 50 for the last seven months, which explains why industrial production has contracted the last 10 months. However, services are still growing; that sector's PMI has been above 50 for the last 12 months.

Russia cut rates 50 basis points to 6.5% (emphasis added):

On 25 October 2019, the Bank of Russia Board of Directors decided to cut the key rate by 50 bp to 6.50% per annum. Inflation slowdown is overshooting the forecast. Inflation expectations continue to decrease. The Russian economy’s growth rate still remains subdued. Risks of a substantial global economic slowdown persist. Disinflationary risks exceed pro-inflationary risks over the short-term horizon. In these circumstances, the Bank of Russia has lowered its annual inflation forecast for 2019 from 4.0–4.5% to 3.2–3.7%. Given the monetary policy stance, annual inflation will come in at 3.5–4.0% in 2020 and will remain close to 4% further on. If the situation develops in line with the baseline forecast, the Bank of Russia will consider the necessity of further key rate reduction at one of the upcoming Board of Directors’ meetings. In its key rate decision-making, the Bank of Russia will take into account actual and expected inflation dynamics relative to the target and economic developments over the forecast horizon, as well as risks posed by domestic and external conditions and the reaction of financial markets.

Russian GDP growth has been weaker in the last two quarters, printing at a 0.5% and 0.9%, respectively. The unemployment rate is declining and is currently at 4.55. Despite this trend, the pace of retail sales growth is declining, falling from a 3.3% Y/Y rate in November 2019 to a 0.7% in September. Although the Markit PMI has been below 50 the last five months, industrial production has grown between 2.8% Y/Y and 3.3% Y/Y during the last four months. Service PMI has been below 50 just once the last year. (data from Tradingeconomics.com)

Key US Data

This week, we received the latest data about the US housing market. The economic backdrop is positive. The US economy is still growing, which has led to a historically low unemployment rate. Mortgage rates have dropped sharply, falling about 120 basis points since the start of the year. The only drawback to the market is that prices are high due to diminished supply.

The Census reported on new homes sales on Thursday:

Here's a chart of the key data: The left chart shows the pace of sales, which is now near a 5-year high. The right chart shows that the available inventory has been declining to the 5.5 months level.

Existing home sales had the same M/M and Y/Y pattern:

Total existing-home sales1, completed transactions that include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, fell 2.2% from August to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.38 million in September. Despite the decline, overall sales are up 3.9% from a year ago (5.18 million in September 2018).

Here's a chart of the data (from Calculatedrisk.com): While sales are below cycle highs, they're still at a good pace.

Although the housing market weakened a bit at the end of last year, it has since rebounded, largely due to the drop in mortgage rates. That, combined with the strong economy, should keep the housing market on a solid economic footing for the foreseeable future.

On Thursday, the Census issued the latest durable goods report:

Here are the key charts of that data: Total durable goods orders (top chart) have been declining since mid-2018; the Y/Y pace of change is not negative (top right). Total orders excluding transportation have been moving sideways for most of this year (lower left). The Y/Y growth rate is now modestly negative.

A key figure from the report is the total orders for capital equipment: This number peaked at the $70 billion/month level in mid-2018 and has since trended a bit lower (left chart). The pace of Y/Y growth is now negative (right chart).

US conclusion: the US data is mostly positive. Housing -- the largest and most important consumer durable goods purchase -- has rebounded, indicating that consumers are confident enough in future prospects to take on a large financial responsibility. The durable goods number is modestly concerning, as it indicates that business investment is still weak. However, so long as consumers are still spending, 70% of total GDP will continue to grow, which is positive for topline growth.

US Markets

Let's start with this week's performance table: This was a good week for the bulls. The transports led the market higher, gaining 3.64%. The QQQs were number two, followed by micro and small-caps. They SPY gained 1.23% while the DIA -- oddly -- was the worst equity performer, only rising 0.67%. The long end of the Treasury market was off modestly.

Now for the good news: the indexes are breaking through resistance! Let's start with the QQQ since it has the best chart: Today, prices printed a solid bar with a large body. There's plenty of upside room on the MACD. The only drawback is the weak volume.

The SPY also poked its head through resistance: Prices moved just barely through resistance -- but made new highs nonetheless. The IJH (mid-caps) could have broken through -- if you use a trend-line that connects the bodies of the recent highs. But if you draw the line connecting the highs, the IJH is still below resistance.

Is this going to last? I'm not sure. Consider these charts of the major sectors: Do a quick perusal of the charts -- do you see any really strong rallies? Me neither. There's a lot of sideways motion during the last two months, but none of the charts have a solid SW-NE pattern higher. On the plus side, technology (middle row, second from left) hit a 2-month high as have financials (top row, far right). But combined, they only account for only 35% of the SPY. Health care and consumer discretionary are the next two largest SPY components and their respective charts are less than impressive (bottom two; remember that health care has underperformed for the last year due to political issues).

And then there's the issue that I pointed out yesterday: while large-caps have strong uptrends, the smaller the component of the underlying index, the worse it gets from a trend perspective.

And let's throw in the fundamental issues: weak trade, declining international manufacturing, and slowing growth. The main positive is the Fed -- which is now dovish. But that stance is defensive -- the Fed is trying to keep the economy from slowing more.

I hate to sound like Debbie Downer in my conclusions, but all these factors continue to point towards weaker growth and -- at best -- modest stock gains.

Still, we did have a breakout, and hope does spring eternal.

Have a good weekend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.