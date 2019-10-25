Nidec Corporation (NJDCY) Management on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nidec Corporation (OTCPK:NJDCY) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Akira Sato - EVP and Chief Performance Officer

Masahiro Nagayasu - General Manager of IR Department

Conference Call Participants

Jake Wilhelm - Wells Fargo

James Pulsford - Eikoh Research

Dong Zheng - Ariel Investments

Now, may I introduce Mr. Akira Sato, Executive Vice President and Chief Performance Officer, who will be speaking to you shortly. First, Mr. Sato will make a presentation. After his presentation, we'll move on to a Q&A session.

Mr. Sato will now discuss Nidec's second quarter of fiscal year 2019 results, future outlook, and management strategy. Mr. Sato, please go ahead.

Akira Sato

Thank you very much, Mr. [Indiscernible]. Good day ladies and gentlemen and welcome to today's conference call. My name is Akira Sato, Chief Performance Officer of Nidec and I will be your main speaker for today. Joining me is Mr. Masahiro Nagayasu, General Manager of Nidec's IR team. For the forward-looking statements, please see slide number two of our presentation material for details.

Now, I will review the key figures. Please see slide number three for our first quarters result, -- no, first half results, as shown on slide number four and the first half net sales were almost flat year-on-year and annual guidance remains unchanged.

The first half operating profit decreased 35% year-on-year due to the additional R&D and start-up costs of ¥8.5 billion for traction motors, which are in high demand and to the additional acquisition related expenses of along ¥3 billion of Embraco needed to promote the modernization strategy.

As the R&D expenses for traction motors are expected to increase to ¥30 billion on -- through year basis. The annual forecast has revised downward mainly for this reason. For the first half profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 65% year-on-year mainly due to the loss of ¥20 billion related to the sales of Secop following the European Commission instructions.

Based on the first half results and expected to decline in the operating profit for the second half, the annual forecast has been revised downward. The annual dividend has been revised upward by ¥5 to ¥115.

On slide number five and six, you have a step chart showing the net sales and operating profit year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter, respectively by product roots with exchange date effect eliminations and structure reform expenses.

As you see, the upper chart on slide number six, the net sales increased in all of the business segments and as you see, the bottom chart, the operating profit of small precision motors, appliance, commercial and industrial, or ACI, and machinery went up compared to three months ago. Whereas auto and electric and optical components were almost flat.

Please see slide number seven from the September quarter. We have achieved record high net sales on a quarterly basis. We will continue the WPR3 cost of restructuring and repair for demand recovery.

Slide number eight, it is shown the cash flow, strong cash flow is created to see less improvement of cash conversion cycle in the first half.

And please see slide number nine, just one comment on this slide; R&D expenses is revised upward to ¥90 billion from ¥75 billion in full-year basis.

Slide number 10, as I explained earlier, the annual guidance has been revised downward and annual dividend revised upward. Please see slide number 13. We are currently promoting structure reforms for R&D functions of small precision motors business quite slowly.

Among the R&D functions of auto and other small precision -- small motors, which were located at Nidec Shiga Technical Center, the other small motors team has been reassigned to Nidec's Central Technical Laboratory to join the hard disk drive motors R&D.

By unifying the strengths of hard disk drive motors and other small motors, we will facilitate development of strategic motors such as FDB fan and tactile devices, pop-up camera functions, and the areas eco-friendly home appliance as well as new business launch such as the chamber business and particle integration of traction motor production for electric vehicles.

Please see slide number 14. We will aim for annual net sales of ¥100 billion in fiscal year 2022 for thermal solution which is new business in the 5G related field. Out of the three pillars of communications IT, smartphones, and auto, the smartphone related products are expected to grow significantly towards fiscal year 2022 as 5G technologies evolve.

Please see slide number 15. On the traction motor business, we are receiving an increasing number of orders mainly for E-Axle and total volume of received orders including HEV motors has increased by five-fold over the past -- backed by the order of HEV motors for the European market. We're accelerating to prepare to capture all of the orders in EV/HEV, PHEV fields.

Please see slide number 16. As illustrated in this pie chart, we are aiming to become absolute number one in all of the three areas of basic automotive functions like steer and stop which are traction motors that I just mentioned; electric power steering motors and next-generation braking system motors.

Slide number 17, despite the current difficult business environment such as China's economic slowdown and U.S.-China trade tensions, some of our overseas businesses are showing signs of turnaround.

As you see on the left-hand side, our air conditioner business in North America is increasing its market share through implementation of high efficiency regulations and the U.S.-China trade tensions. Also, on the right-hand side, our elevator business in North America is significantly increasing its -- sales backed by safety regulations of the New York State.

Please see slide number 18, Embraco, which was a newly acquired Brazilian compressor manufacturer for refrigerators is starting to contribute to Nidec Group's operating profit in the second half of fiscal year 2019.

A refrigerator is a home appliance that runs 24/7 all year round and roughly 80% of compressors and refrigerators are estimated to use in efficient AC motors globally even now. As a new member of Nidec Embraco, number one company in the market, is accelerating to replace AC motors with highly efficient brushless DC motors and is ready to meet the increasing demand for energy efficiency and sustainability.

Please see number -- slide number 19. As you see the graph on the left-hand side, the sales of subsidiary, Nidec-Shimpo, whose main businesses are machinery and speed reducers. Nidec-Shimpo business are expected to exceed ¥80 billion topline this fiscal year from ¥40 billion in the fiscal year 2014, which means double in five years.

All of the acquired overseas businesses are performing well and above our Minster, global number one machine maker of cans for foods and beverages with 85% global share is receiving increasing orders now. This is due to plastic bottles being replaced by aluminum cans on the back of concern over plastic pollution.

In the -- both of the main business areas, Nidec-Shimpo, is aiming to continue high growth by steady organic growth to new product launches and by product portfolio expansion through a series of acquisitions.

Please see slide number 20. We have started a new environment strategy called SMART2030. This is an initiative for Nidec Group to reduce our operational CO2 emissions and the target is to reduce our total CO2 emissions by 30% in fiscal year 2030 compared to the benchmark year of fiscal year 2017. And the key approaches include energy efficient operations and aggressive adoption of renewable electricity.

Lastly, on behalf of the entire management team, I would like to thank our customers, partners and suppliers for their support and commitment as well as our shareholders. At this time, we would like to open the call for questions. Thank you very much for your attention.

Question-and-Answer Session

Our first question today comes from Jake Wilhelm with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Jake Wilhelm

Hi, congrats on the quarter. I know you're no longer providing detail around HDD shipments, but I was wondering if you could give us any detail around your expectations for the near-line market heading into the December quarter. Thank you.

Masahiro Nagayasu

Okay, we are not going to give you any future guidance or forecast on the HDD downside. And saying that, we're going to be looking at other [Indiscernible] in near line our shipment in December and March quarter. That's the only thing we can say.

Jake Wilhelm

Okay. Thank you very much. I appreciate it.

Our next question comes from James Pulsford with Eikoh Research.

James Pulsford

Good evening and thanks for your time. I wonder, I'd like to ask a couple of things about the traction motors if I may. First of all, can you give us any more color in terms of the clients, the orders you picked up over the last quarter, maybe any of the company names and number of clients.

Second question, development costs have obviously risen very sharply, and again, to be ¥30 billion this year, so loss in the second half, can you, looking at your current order inflow, can you talk about how you'd expect development costs to change, what you roughly expect them to be next year and the year after, so what's the trajectory there?

And then the third part is you have a -- you have had, I think, a target before of sales of ¥100 billion in traction motors in 2022 and ¥200 billion in 2025. Are those still current or may they now be or have they been revised as a result of this order surge?

Masahiro Nagayasu

So, number one question is, what's the order, right? And that's going to be described in the -- slide number 15. The previous quarter -- yeah, you were talking about 15. As you say, we were -- this time we were separating an E-Axle order and the other order. So, if you just look in the E-Axle order, the order increased from €0.5 billion in 21 up to ¥0.7 and after that it's also gradually increased up to 23. So there we have received a new order from a new customer and that's going to be a major part of the increase.

Then, as you see that we do have a new, so called, other area, which is in fiscal year 2022, 2023, so those are what we say is in the hybrid area, as you see, then especially those at the European market and that is composing a huge amount of the unit in 2022 and 2023.

James Pulsford

Are those orders from a component supplier or from the -- directly from the automakers themselves?

Masahiro Nagayasu

So, usually we say E-Axle is a so-called system composed of the motor, inverter, and the gear. So, the customer is naturally OEM carmakers. But the others -- on the other hand, is a motor, as we say, you can look at the title of slide number 15, while HEV motors for the European market also obtained. So those are the HEV motors for the European market. So, those are the motors. So the motors, usually the OEM will not buy the motor alone or rather, the other Tier 1 is competing to buy those motor, in the system and ship it to the OEM.

So, you can understand those E-Axle businesses, our Tier 1 business, we ship direct to the OEM, but the blue line, which is the other one that we shipped the motor or some other component to the other Tier 1, then that Tier 1 is making the system.

James Pulsford

Okay, that's great. And how many, in Europe, Tier 1 clients do you have now?

Masahiro Nagayasu

For this list we do have a one, but we did have some other Tier 1 who are committing the number in the later years, which is not listed here. So we are just cutting Fiscal 2023 for this time.

James Pulsford

Okay, thank you. Great. That's question one, thank you very much.

Akira Sato

Yeah, I'll try to respond to your second question about the R&D costs for traction motors. We now spend ¥30 billion more than planned in this fiscal year and we have received ten models, orders, at this point and ¥3 billion per model for R&D cost is expected.

So, yeah, that's why we revised our guidance downward by ¥25 billion including this ¥30 billion increasing of the R&D costs for the traction models. And then after that, maybe it's R&D cost will decrease because we try to standardize the traction motor system and also traction motor itself which means we'll be able to reduce the R&D cost to some extent by standardizing the traction motor system.

So, this fiscal year we have received a lot of orders at this time and even though our next fiscal year, we will receive the more order but we can deduce this R&D cost to more than our current fiscal year.

James Pulsford

Okay, will the number of models increase -- it's a good answer, thank you. Can I just ask, will the number of models, do you have any idea the number of models on which you're developing likely to increase next year do you think or, I mean, have all of the -- I didn't know how far in advance you carry out the R&D and over how many years, but do you have a -- I appreciate the cost per model is going to fall, but what's going to happen to the number of models that you're working on, do you think?

Akira Sato

You're talking about the number of the orders next fiscal year?

James Pulsford

Yes, well, or number of -- where you're working on, you're doing R&D on ten models this year, when you -- which gives a certain cost. When you look at next year, do you think it's likely that the number of models that you're doing R&D on will be the same 10, dropped down to five, go up to 20? Can you give any indication on that front or does it just depend on how many completely fresh orders you get?

Akira Sato

Yes, that's my gut feeling that it's going to be half of 3 billion, which means the ¥1.5 billion -- it's most likely.

James Pulsford

But the number of models, there are 10 models this year, do you think that will be the same next year or more or less, the number of models?

Akira Sato

I -- yeah, I have no idea at this point because we -- yes, I'm expecting a lot of orders to be coming but, yes, at this point, I have no idea how many.

James Pulsford

Thank you. Okay, great. And sorry, apologies -- you have time, but the last question was just whether the target for ¥100 billion in 2022 and ¥200 in 2025, whether that's still current or that now looks too low?

Masahiro Nagayasu

At this moment we are talking about a 2022, right? And we are talking about the volume, right? Based on that volume, we say we're looking at the revenue from those traction motors which you see slide number 15 is a something like a over ¥100 billion, maybe ¥100 billion to ¥120 billion, okay, for 2022.

James Pulsford

That's probably 1.25, yeah? Yeah.

Masahiro Nagayasu

Yes. So the E-Axle is something like a 1.25. Yeah, ¥1.25 million, all right, a unit. Then E-Axle is much higher ASP and the blue line, the HEV motor is much lower ASP but overall the total will be something like a ¥100 billion to ¥120 billion. So, clearly, we can maybe achieve the target we mentioned before, right, ¥100 billion for fiscal year 2022, okay?

James Pulsford

Yes.

Masahiro Nagayasu

Then 2025, at this moment we don't have the a -- so called, the order, right, covering 2025 enough to make ¥200 billion. So, still, we -- if we can make a ¥100 billion or over ¥100 billion, 2022, then we believe that we can achieve ¥200 billion in 2025. But there's no really order to support that, okay?

James Pulsford

Thank you very much, that's very clear. Thank you very much.

Akira Sato

Next question please.

Our next question comes from [Indiscernible] with Mitsubishi.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello. Thank you very much for the presentation. I would like to ask about the speed reducer. With regard to speed reducer market, the industry robot market, it's stagnant especially in China, I think. There any change in mid-term, mid-long-term demand outlook for you and I also -- I would like to ask about how you reviewed your capacity expansion plan at all?

Akira Sato

Yes, long-term outlook remains unchanged because we are expecting core working robot market will be expanding. Probably, it's now or later. It will be coming because, as you know, the working rich population has been significantly reduced at this point. It's kind of megatrend. So, maybe a core working robot would be a cover that lost of that population. So sooner or later, that's -- the demand would be coming. That's why, long-term vision or a long-term strategy remains unchanged at this point. But the current order, it's very slow.

For instance, the September quarter which is 13% down -- same period last fiscal year. So, it is now slow moving, but we're not going to change our long-term strategy. So, for that, maybe in order to increase production capacity for the future, we now are investing the money to increase the production capacity in Japan and the Philippine at this point. So, that's our long-term strategy.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, so you keep investing for the expansion update with your capacity while the short-term, the order, it's not as strong. Okay, do you see any turnaround in the short-term in the near future in terms of order?

Akira Sato

Yes, actually the September quarter order intake has been increased by 62% compared to the June quarter. I'm seeing now that [Indiscernible] mainly from China but maybe that should be sustainable. So, that really the next quarter, or this quarter, and in the December quarter, maybe -- we'll be able to see clearer signal. But, at this point, maybe I'm not sure which quarter will be the turnaround point of the demand for speed reducer.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you very much.

Akira Sato

Next question please?

Operator

James Pulsford

Hello again. Sorry, just a couple of different questions, if I may. First of all, could you just give me an indication of what HDD profit margins were in the third quarter -- in the second quarter, please?

Masahiro Nagayasu

So, the margin for the HDD in the second quarter was something, just a minute, like a 24%, 24.3%.

James Pulsford

24.3%, great. And there were no restructuring costs or anything to distort that?

Masahiro Nagayasu

For the second quarter we are not posting any -- except for the one-time cost regarding to the small precision motor area. We do though in the ACI area.

James Pulsford

ACI. Yes, I think structural reform costs, where they ¥3.5 billion for the quarter, is that correct, and were they all in ACI or just ¥3 billion in ACI?

Akira Sato

Yes, ¥3.5 is in ACI area.

James Pulsford

So, it's ¥3.5 is the total--

Akira Sato

It was -- yes. Yeah, ¥3.5, billion yes.

James Pulsford

And all in -- all in ACI, and that's the total for the whole company, yes, as well as just ACI, yes?

Akira Sato

Yes, it is. It is. And June quarter, it was¥25 billion and out of ¥2.5 billion, ¥1.5 billion was spent for service lines -- small precision motor.

James Pulsford

Small precision--

Akira Sato

[Indiscernible] structure.

James Pulsford

Excellent, good. Okay, thank you very much, that's very kind.

Akira Sato

Thank you very much. Next question please?

Operator

Dong Zheng

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. I have a few. First on the thermal solutions products, just wondering if you could provide us with some, I guess, can you explain what capabilities you could leverage from the existing businesses in this new business?

Masahiro Nagayasu

Okay, number one, we have been providing a lot of thermal solutions already in the home business; the fan motor business. So, fan motor is used to cooling down the servers, datacenters or base stations, so we have been shipping a lot of fan motor to cool down and also, as you understand in the desktop PC or notebook PC, you are using a fan motor to cooling down the system. That's the fan motor we ship.

There, the key point is the heat generated by those devices, mainly because of the 5G, then the heat will be much larger so the new solution is needed especially in the smartphone area so far they didn't use any fans or any heat pipe, but now the heat is so enormous so that in the smartphone area they need to do some thermal solution inside of the smartphone. Then what we said was mainly we believe that the vapor chamber is one of the key solutions and that's going to be a key component to be used in the thermal solution in the smartphone.

So, thereby the number, the volume, of the vapor chamber or the heat pipe or heat tank number will be coming up in a very rapid manner because new demand is coming from ¥1.5 billion number and in the unit [Indiscernible] for a smartphone. Do you understand that?

Dong Zheng

Yes, am I to understand that the vapor chamber -- what's the secret to that? Is it the material composition of the product itself or is it something else, the design of it --

Masahiro Nagayasu

The key is, those thermal solutions -- the thermal solution has been provided by maybe handful, maybe four or five Taiwan thermal solution companies. So, their size or the company is very small because the solution demand was limited in the PC or desktop PC or datacenters or servers. But now it comes to the smartphone, the volume becomes enormous, like ¥1.5 billion unit per year, for example, the total smartphone.

So, thereby there are five company -- all these company is now expanding their capacity and try to give out the solutions and we worked one of that companies CCI, November of last year. And then we were -- tried to integrate their technology into our thermal solution business. That means the vapor chamber, heat pipe, and the fan motor and together try to maybe offer more sophisticated thermal solution to whatever -- our customer.

Then the biggest point, as I mentioned, is coming from the smartphone maker and already the Chinese smartphone maker are moving from the -- a current solution to the solution using a heat pipe and vapor chambers.

Dong Zheng

Got it. And the second question on the -- on slide 16, you have to EPS unit forecast for 2025, ¥90 million. Is -- that kind of assumes that full -- all of the auto market converts into EPS motors from the hydraulics, is that correct?

Masahiro Nagayasu

Well, maybe over 90%, but we are after the all. So, assuming 100 million units total car sales, 90% is -- we're going to be looking at maybe over 100 million. So, a little bit less than 90%, would become the -- a so-called electric power steering or steering motor. That's what we think.

Dong Zheng

Okay. And then the ¥700 billion to ¥1 trillion target for automotive, can you remind us, to get there from the current base, what -- half and half coming from M&A and the other half organic or how should we think about the growth to get to the ¥700 to --

Akira Sato

Which target and what year you're talking about?

Dong Zheng

On slide --

Akira Sato

What year are you talking about?

Dong Zheng

Give me a second.

Akira Sato

Slide number --

Dong Zheng

I saw it somewhere before. Actually, it's slide 12.

Masahiro Nagayasu

You mean the -- yes, slide number 12. Slide number 12 is, as you see here, we have not changed that slide from April 2015. So, it was the same warning and same commitment still we are keeping today for over four and a half years.

Then, at this moment, okay, the sales target for automotive is ¥700 billion to ¥1 trillion is a little bit difficult to achieve in the next year because the target year is next year. So, we just remind you that any investor that we've committed this way four years and a half ago. Then where we are now, we are maybe looking at somewhere near ¥600 billion there including a newly announced the [Indiscernible] acquisition.

So, we now think today that we are going to achieve ¥700 billion to ¥1 trillion next year, okay?

Dong Zheng

Right, okay. So --

Masahiro Nagayasu

So, we have that in mind -- we had -- this year, we may not be able to achieve ¥700 billion to ¥1 trillion for the auto sales. Then we say maybe roughly that could be something around ¥600 billion.

Dong Zheng

Got it. And the -- just a quick one on the next generation braking system motors, is that mostly for the regenerative braking systems or is that including the -- so the, sorry, electric by wire motors?

Masahiro Nagayasu

The key thing is, the next generation braking system is a system functioned by the motor. So, function by the motor means in that system, even the driver put the pedal, right, and try to apply the brake then that power is not going anywhere, but the motor rotates sensing the human movement, you understand what I'm saying?

So, the key thing is, the new generation braking system always the braking, or brake, will be applied by the motor, another human; that's what the key characteristic of this next generation braking system.

Dong Zheng

Sorry --

Masahiro Nagayasu

Regeneration and the other is not the key issue, but rather the key thing is, always the brake will be applied by the motor.

Dong Zheng

Sorry, is it the brake by wire technology?

Masahiro Nagayasu

Yes, in -- it's a brake by wire, I mean -- yeah, the electric, electronic, order and the motor electronic thing is applying the brake; there are no physical or no other thing. So, you can say that it's a brake by wire.

Dong Zheng

And the 37 million units, am I to understand that it's for four units per car that -- do some math -- quick math; it implies 10% penetration by 2025?

Masahiro Nagayasu

The key point is, number one, the automatic driving. Level 2, Level 3, Level 4, we are not saying the Level 3, but even Level 2, more and more on next generation braking system is coming in. The reason behind that is also the carmakers thinking to transform the current gasoline engine model into the EV, okay? When they are going to change from the current gasoline engine model to EV, then they cannot depend on the engine, so the vacuum power of the engine.

But today, most of the braking systems of the gasoline engine system is using the vacuum power created by the gasoline engine. But if they are thinking to transform those models into the EV in the future, they cannot rely on the gas engine power, especially the vacuum power. So thereby they require a new braking system, okay?

Dong Zheng

Understood. Got it. And then a quick one on the Embraco, just curious, how much -- what would be a percentage cost increase for the system, the compressors, et cetera, if you were to add the DC motors to the system?

Masahiro Nagayasu

You mean the cost increase from switching from AC to DC compressors?

Dong Zheng

Yes.

Masahiro Nagayasu

So, the motor cost is not the whole compressor cost. So, the -- just the motor by itself we say 10% to 20%. But the motor is only a component of the total compressor. So, at this moment, we don't know how much is the compressor cost increase. Usually, that might be a little bit higher, but we say 20% already are brushless DC and variable speed and that's going to be expanding mainly because of the -- a higher energy efficiency of those brushless DCs.

Dong Zheng

Got it. And historically, Embraco, manufactures their own motors or do they make them in-house? I'm sorry; do they buy them from external suppliers?

Masahiro Nagayasu

Usually they buy from the external suppliers. So, the [Indiscernible] motors. [Indiscernible] motors are produced by the various motor supplier. So, we understand that Embraco is a compressor maker, buying the motor from our side and put into their compressor and sell it to the refrigerator maker.

Dong Zheng

Got it. And just curious on the -- I understand that Embraco also works with different types of refrigerants. If any change in refrigerant will change the -- sort of the product itself or that the compressors could work with different types of refrigerants.

Masahiro Nagayasu

They do have a different compressor [Indiscernible] household and the commercial and all that different, right? But I'm not sure what is your real question, they do have a lot of different compressor models and those would --

Dong Zheng

I'm just curious -- I'm just curious if you could help me understand the Copeland compressors for the HVAC and co-chain versus Embraco compressors. What are the main differences? Is it that the power of the compressor or how should we think about the differences?

Masahiro Nagayasu

You mean the compressor for the refrigerator and the compressor for the air conditioner?

Dong Zheng

Yes.

Masahiro Nagayasu

Or auto -- yes, those are completely different.

Dong Zheng

Okay.

Masahiro Nagayasu

The reason is we are running a so-called fan motor business for the air conditioner, so we know a lot of air conditioner makers as our customers, okay? Then, if you're going to be talking about a compressor for the refrigerator and a compressor for the air conditioner, at this moment from the technology and the also from the business standpoint is a completely different market.

Dong Zheng

So, what types -- what types of compressors are using the refrigerators?

Masahiro Nagayasu

Yes, the type is something that you can see here like a picture here. Embraco is making a compressor, right? But, this one we don't know so much, we don't know so much about a compressor for the air conditioner because those are what our customer, air conditioner maker is usually making in-house for --

Dong Zheng

-- those are mostly -- grow -- those are mostly [Indiscernible] compressors.

Masahiro Nagayasu

At this moment, we don't know so much about the points of the compressor because we are not supplying that at all at this point. We are supplying compressor for the refrigerator from our pervious operation like [Indiscernible] and Embraco. We started to supply to those refrigerator makers. Then the key point is as you suggested, can we use this technology into any air conditioner, compressor, type of business? The answer is, no.

Dong Zheng

Okay, got it. Okay, thanks.

Akira Sato

Thank you very much.

Thank you very much. We would like to conclude today's conference call. Thank you very much for your participation today. If you have any inquiries, please don't hesitate to contact Nidec Corporation.

Operator

Unidentified Analyst

Hi there, thanks for hosting the call today. I'd like to ask a question about the health of the air conditioner market in China, the most recent quarter. I know you talked about elevated inventory levels of your customers earlier in the year, could you kind of give an update on what the health of demand is in the air conditioning space in China this quarter?

Masahiro Nagayasu

Okay, number one is September quarter is an off-season as we have been saying, so usually we are seeing a -- the revenue is coming down. So, if you're going to be comparing our revenue for those air conditioner business in this September quarter with the same quarter last year, still it's going to be down. So, clearly that suggests the Chinese market is not good and we heard that the inventory is piling up over eight month portion, which is really right, maybe four months is the right inventory level, but eight months is almost double of the -- appropriate level of the inventory.

So, this quite -- at this moment, this number -- I mean, the result is not so great, but not so really bad because the -- other than China, we see a huge demand in Europe and also Asia and Japan because of the very hot summer in Europe and the other part of the Asia. The overall global air conditioner market was not so bad, okay? But China is not so great and really had a huge, so called the excess inventory of those air conditioners in China.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you very much.

