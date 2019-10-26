Visa: One Of The Best Long-Term Holds, Period

I maintain my stance that V is one of the best "storm-resistant growth" stocks in the market to buy and hold.

Visa did not disappoint and delivered another strong quarter, supported by growth in transactions and payment volume across the globe.

Fiscal fourth quarter has been yet another strong one for payment processor Visa (V). The San Francisco-based company delivered revenues of $6.14 billion, $60 million ahead of consensus, that grew a respectable 13% YOY despite the FX headwinds. Adjusted EPS of $1.47 increased at an even more impressive 21%, exceeding consensus growth projections of 18%.

Strength across the board

The writing was on the wall, following a wave of third calendar quarter results delivered by financial institutions last week that suggested strength in consumer activity, particularly in the United States. As a result, Visa's payment volume in constant-currency terms increased by the same 9% that it had last quarter, with the more mature home country (representing 45% of TPV) growing at a slightly more timid 8%. A bit more surprising was how cross-border volume remained relatively stable despite concerns over global trade.

International growth was driven primarily by large pockets of strength in emerging markets like Central Europe, Asia ex-China and Latin America. The main theme in these less developed areas is increased digital payment adoption, which I believe should play out over a multi-year period of time and largely offset potential short-term weakness in the global economy.

I also deduce that Visa's strong operating metrics and revenue growth must have been supported by the company's numerous deals and partnerships recently signed with banks and fintechs - including Bank of America (BAC) and Chime in the U.S., BBVA (NYSE:BBVA) in Spain, and Revolut in Europe.

The summarized, adjusted P&L below illustrates how most of Visa's bottom-line growth (60% of it, to be more precise) came from increased transactions and payment volumes driving revenues higher. But the company also benefited from margin expansion as it continued to gain scale, and the improvement could have been better if not for some YOY comparability issues. Lastly, I estimate that share buybacks added three cents to EPS YOY.

Also worth mentioning is Visa's 20% bump in dividend payments to $0.30 per quarter. The increase keeps intact the slightly accelerating dividend growth trend of the past few years, starting with 17% in 2015 and rising by about one percentage point per year. However, in part due to the stock's impressive and almost uninterrupted run, the low dividend yield of less than 1% still makes this stock much more of a growth than an income play.

The marathon continues

As I had mentioned last quarter, investing in V is more of a marathon than a sprint. Despite the robust fiscal 4Q19 results and 2020 outlook that confirmed the current, optimistic expectations for the year ahead, I doubt that the share price will spike in the near future. More likely to happen, in my view, is the same "slow burn" pushing the stock higher over a longer period of time.

I maintain my stance that V is one of the best "storm-resistant growth" stocks to buy and hold for the long term. While secular trends that favor plastic and electronic payments should continue to benefit the company (i.e. growth), Visa's established network of users and merchants is a valuable asset that I believe safeguards the company's competitive edge (i.e. storm resistance).

